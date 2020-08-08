TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -

CHILEAN METALS INC. ("CMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, the common shares of Chilean Metals Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading.

The Company announced on August 7, 2020 that the term sheet dated July 6, 2020 in respect of a proposed transaction between the Company and Aura Energy Limited ("Proposed Transaction") has terminated. The Proposed Transaction was originally announced on July 7, 2020.

________________________________________

GHP NOETIC SCIENCE-PSYCHEDELIC PHARMA INC. ("PSYF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated July 29, 2020, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective July 30, 2020, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $1,000,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on August 10, 2020.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading onTSX Venture

Exchange at the opening Tuesday, August 11, 2020, upon

confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on August 11, 2020. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 10,000,000

common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 5,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: PSYF.P CUSIP Number: 36175A100 Agent: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Agent's Options: 500,000 options to purchase one share at $0.20 for a period of 24

months from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated July 29, 2020.

Company Contact: Michael Franks Company Address: 18 Lumley Avenue

Toronto, ON M4G 2X5 Company Phone Number: (416) 949-2663 Company email: michael@greyhousepartners.ca

______________________________________

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Found Gold Corp.'s (the "Company") Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Prospectus dated July 31, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc., and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on July 31, 2020. The Prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta and has also been receipted on July 31, 2020.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company on closing of the IPO will be $27,300,000 (21,000,000 common shares at $1.30 per common share). The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Commence Date: At the opening on Tuesday, August 11th, the common shares of the

Company will be listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 134,800,231

common shares will be issued and outstanding on closing of the IPO



Escrowed Shares: 90,199,500 common shares are held by Principals of the Company are

subject to a NP 46-201 36-month staged release escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NFG CUSIP Number: 64440N103



Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. ("Lead Agents") and

Desjardins Securities Inc. (together, the "Agents")



Agent's Option: The Agents have over-allotted the Offering to the extent of shares.

The Company has granted a Greenshoe Option entitling the Agent to

purchase a total of 3,150,000 shares at a price of $1.30 up to the close

of business on September 10, 2020



Agent's Warrants: The Agents will receive an aggregate of 1,379,768 warrants, entitling

the Agents to purchase 1,379,768 common shares at a price of $1.30

for a period of 12 months assuming the exercise of the Agents' option.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 31, 2020.

Company Contact: Craig Roberts, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 800 West Pender Street, Suite 1430, Vancouver BC, V6C 2V6 Company Phone Number: (604) 562-9664 Company Email Address: croberts@newfoundgold.ca

__________________________________________

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP. ("NUAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on August 11, 2020, under the symbol "NUAG".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "NUAG" on TSX Venture Exchange after August 10, 2020, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD. ("PLX") ("PLX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Failure to Maintain Listing Requirements – Delist, Correction, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 5, 2020, the Company will be listed on TSX Venture, where it will remain suspended effective the open on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

________________________________________

PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 21, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission dated May 20, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders July 31, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 25 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening August 11, 2020, the common shares of Canada Energy Partners Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Oil and Gas' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,615,782 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CE.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 135038206 (new)

_____________________________________

APOLLO GOLD CORP. ("APGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 395 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Andrew Bowering Y 80,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 154,000 [5 placees]





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $108,635.00 and 221,270 Broker Warrants

exercisable into common shares at $0.75 per share for a two-year period.





Haywood Securities Inc. - $6,370.00 and 12,740 Broker Warrants exercisable

into common shares at $0.75 per share for a two-year period.





Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $59,075.00 and 129,850 Broker

Warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.75 per share for a two-year

period.





PI Financial Corp. - $23,905.00 and 47,810 Broker Warrants exercisable into

common shares at $0.75 per share for a two-year period.





Aspen Capital Corp. (Arthur H. Kwan) - $42,000.00 and 84,000 Broker Warrants

exercisable into common shares at $0.75 per share for a two-year period.





2760325 Ontario Inc. (Dilshad Hossain) - $1,400.00 and 2,800 Finder's Warrants

that are exercisable into common shares at $1.00 per share to July 31, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue a news release dated August 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,258,847 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 5,129,416 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,129,416 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 97 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Bradford Cooke Y 1,000,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 443,500 [7 placees]





Finder's Fee: Jochen Staiger - $2,250.00 and 9,300 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into

common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $15,581.39 and 51,937 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.





Haywood Securities Inc. -$19,178.96 and 63,930 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.





Gerhard Merkel -$43,563.01 and 145,210 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.





Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $31,563.00 and 8,400 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.





PI Financial Corp. - $2,070.00 and 6,900 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.





Christian Fiechter -$3,600.00 and 12,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.





Sonke Timm - $1,800.00 and 6,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into

common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated July 13, 2020 and July 24, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLACKROCK GOLD CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,416,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.72 per share



Warrants: 5,208,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,208,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $100,080.00 and 139,000 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $1.00 per share to July 31, 2022.





Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $199,120.32 and 276,556 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $1.00 per share to July 31, 2022.





Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $100,080.00 and 139,000 Finder's

Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $1.00 per share to July 31,

2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a closing news release dated August 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BUZBUZ CAPITAL CORP. ("BZBZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CASSOWARY CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED ("BIRD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 7, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 8, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated June 2, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC. ("CTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:01 a.m. PST, August 07, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC. ("CTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, August 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has closed its financing pursuant to its prospectus supplement dated July 27, 2020 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to a short form base shelf prospectus dated July 8, 2019 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada on July 12, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Offering closed on July 31, 2020, for gross proceeds of $17,496,000 (excluding the Over-Allotment Option defined below). TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Over-Allotment Option was subsequently exercised and closed on August 7, 2020, for additional gross proceeds of $2,624,400.

Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Desjardins Securities Inc. (the "Co-Lead Underwriters"), Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Eight Capital, Paradigm Capital Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. (collectively with the Co-Lead Underwriters, the "Underwriters")



Offering: 12,420,000 common shares, including common shares sold under the Over-

Allotment Option



Share Price: $1.62 per share (the "Offering Price")



Underwriter's Fee: The Underwriters received cash commissions in the amount of $1,127,111.76,

including cash commissions received in connection with the common shares

sold under Over-Allotment Option



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to

purchase up to an additional 1,620,000 shares at the Offering Price, for a

period of up to 30 days from the closing of the Offering. The Over-Allotment

Option has been fully exercised.

________________________________________

CROWN MINING CORP. ("CWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced July 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 600,000

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $3,150 and 500,000 Finders' Units payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation, StephenAvenue Securities Inc., and Thought Launch Capital & Advisory. Each Finder Unit entitles the holder to purchase one unit at a price of $0.05 per unit for a period of two years. Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant exercisable on the same terms as the financing.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("EAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,911,067 shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share to settle outstanding debt for $414,664.01.

Number of Creditors: 12 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Terrence Filbert Y $42,443.03 $0.06 707,384 Shellbridge Group Limited







(Leo Wong) Y $10,000.00 $0.06 2,297,833 Garry Kielenstyn Y $50,000.00 $0.06 833,333 The Pepwith Company







(R.Scott Chaykin) Y $12,000.00 $0.06 200,000 KMD Project Services Ltd







(Karen Dyczkowski) Y $56,595.00 $0.06 943,250 Cross Davis & Company LLP







(Scott Davis) Y $20,000.00 $0.06 333,333

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

EMGOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2020 and July 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 33,334,570 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 33,334,570 share purchase warrants to purchase 33,334,570 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 54 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Munday Home Sales Ltd. (Maxwell A. Munday) Y 8,500,000

Finder's Fee:

CDN$16,418.00 and 273,630 Warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable.

CDN$52,500 and 875,000 Warrants payable to REDPLUG Inc.

CDN$420.00 and 7,000 Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

CDN$43,736.00 and 728,933 Warrants payable to David Skarica

70,000 Warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners

Each non-transferable Finder's Warrants is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.08 until July 30, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 30, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EROS RESOURCES CORP. ("ERC.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, July 07, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP. ("GDBO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:34 p.m. PST, August 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP. ("GDBO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,060,422 common shares at a deemed value of $0.076 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$60,000.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 5, 2020.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 77,931 common shares at a deemed price of $0.145 per share to settle outstanding debt for $11,300.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 4, 2020.

________________________________________

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,333,334 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 1,333,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,333,334 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated announcing the closing of the private placement and required hold period which ends December 1, 2020. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered ("Bought") and Non-Brokered ("NB") Private Placement announced on July 6, 2020 and July 13, 2020, respectively:

Number of Shares: 7,976,975 Bought common shares and 446,500 NB common shares



Purchase Price: $1.73 per share



Number of Placees: 24 Placees (including 1 Placee participating in NB portion)



Agent's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc. - $395,029.77 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $98,326.19 cash

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. - $65,550.79 cash

Haywood Securities Inc. - $65,550.79 cash

Sprott Capital Partners LP - $65,550.79 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 28, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. ("IPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 1,515,000 flow-through common shares

15,414,998 non flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per flow-through common share

$0.055 per non flow-through common share



Warrants: 15,414,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,414,998 common

shares



Warrants Exercice Price: $0.055 per share during a period of 24 months from the closing date



Number of Placees: 33 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Corporation Financière SKTM Ltée Y 515,000 Steven Brunelle Y 181,818

Finder's Fee: Arm's Length finders received a total cash commission of $9,047.50 and non-

transferable finders' warrants to purchase 129,400 common shares at a price of

$0.10 per share for a 24-month period from the closing date.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 23, 2020.

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. («IPG»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 7 août 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions : 1 515 000 actions accréditives ordinaires

15 414 998 actions non-accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,07 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

0,055 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 15 414 998 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 15 414 998

actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,055 $ par action pendant une période de 24 mois suivant la date de clôture



Nombre de souscripteurs : 33 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Corporation Financière SKTM Ltée Y 515 000 Steven Brunelle Y 181 818

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Des intermédiaires sans lien de dépendance ont reçu une commission en

espèces de 9 047,50 $ et des bons de souscription non-transférables aux

intermédiaires permettant de souscrire à 129 400 actions ordinaires au prix de

0,10 $ pendant une période de 24 mois suivant la date de clôture.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 juillet 2020.

________________________________________

LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP. ("LSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 28, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP. ("LSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,272,700 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 1 Placees



Finder's Fee: Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. - $17,499.79 cash and 159,089 compensation

warrants. Each non-transferable compensation warrant is exercisable into one

common share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 5, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY AND STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures announced July 29, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: $5,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 505,050 common shares at a conversion price of $9.90 per share



Maturity date: April 22, 2023



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement of convertible debentures.

________________________________________

MONDIAS NATURAL PRODUCTS INC. ("NHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 6,882,760 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 20, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 20, 2021 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 subject to an acceleration clause

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of Element 79 Capital Inc. and then reissued following the completion of the qualifying transaction, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on November 26, 2018.

PRODUITS NATURELS MONDIAS INC. (« NHP »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 août 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :

Nombre de bons : 6 882 760 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 20 juin 2020 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 20 juin 2021 Prix d'exercice initial des bons : 0,25 $ Nouveau prix d'exercice des bons : 0,10 $ assujetti à une clause d'accélération

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé complété par Element 79 Capital Inc. et réémis suite à l'opération admissible complétée, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effective le 26 novembre 2018.

____________________________________________

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 17, 2020 between the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Seabourne Resources Inc. ("Seabourne") and Rosalind Lannon (the "Optionor"). Pusuant to the Agreement, the Company can earn a 100% interest in the Merasheen option by incurring $2-million in expenditures within four years. The Agreement also contains cash payments totalling $115,000 and the issuance of 1,600,000 shares to the Optionor over five instalments during the four-year period. The Optionor will retain a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty of which 1 % can be bought back by the Company for $2,000,000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: 50,000 common shares was issued to Mr. Jeffrey Brushett in relation to the Agreement.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's news release August 4, 2020.

________________________________________

OREX MINERALS INC. ("REX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:42 p.m. PST, July 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OREX MINERALS INC. ("REX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, July 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: None



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Founders Centric Capital Partners Inc.



(Andrew Lee) Y 200,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on July 31, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:56 a.m. PST, August 07, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, August 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROYAL ROAD MINERALS LIMITED ("RYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has closed its financing pursuant to its Prospectus dated July 29, 2020, which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc., and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, on July 29, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on August 4, 2020, for gross proceeds of $11,552,325 (including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option).

Underwriters: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Pollitt & Co. Inc., Sprott Capital Partners LP,

Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc.



Offering: 31,222,500 shares, including 4,072,500 shares issued pursuant to the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option.



Share Price: $0.37 per Share



Underwriter's Fee: An aggregate of $693,139.50, plus 1,873,350 broker warrants (the "Broker

Warrants") has been paid to the Underwriters. Each Broker Warrant will entitle

the holder to acquire one Broker Warrant Share at a price of $0.37 per Broker

Warrant Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is

24 months after the closing date of the Offering.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted the Underwriters an option ("Over-Allotment Option"), to purchase up to an additional 4,072,500 shares at $0.37 per share. The Underwriters have fully exercised the Over-Allotment Option.

________________________________________

VANSTAR MINING RESOURCES INC. ("VSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 286,400 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $1.75 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission totaling $30,072.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 6, 2020.

RESSOURCES MINIÈRES VANSTAR INC. (« VSR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 7 août 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions : 286 400 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 1,75 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs : 2 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation : Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces 30 072 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 6 août 2020.

________________________________________

