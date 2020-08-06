06.08.2020 05:10:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 4, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)

AXV

1

Axion Ventures Inc. 

annual audited financial statements

2019/12/31









interim financial report

2020/03/31









certification of annual and interim filings

2019/12/31





2020/03/31









management's discussion and analysis

2019/12/31





2020/03/31

Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD. ("PLX") ("PLX.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Delist
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletins dated May 20, 2020 and June 8, 2020, effective at the close of business on Friday, August 7, 2020, the common shares and Warrants of Point Loma Resources Ltd. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.  Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

_______________________________

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("QPM")
[formerly Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("CJC")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Friday, August 7, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from ("CJC") to ("QPM").  There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.  The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212220).

CORPORATION MÉTAUX PRÉCIEUX DU QUÉBEC (« QPM »)
[Anciennement Corporation Métaux Précieux du Québec (« CJC »)]
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Changement de symbole
DATE DU BULLETIN: 5 août 2020
Société du groupe 2 de la Bourse de Croissance TSX

Le symbole de négociation de la société changera de (« CJC ») à (« QPM »),effectif à l'ouverture des affaires le vendredi 7 août 2020.  Il n'y a pas de changement dans le nom de la société, pas de changement dans son numéro CUSIP et pas de regroupement du capital.  La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « Extraction de minerais d'or et d'argent » (numéro de SCIAN : 212220).

______________________________________

SYLOGIST LTD. ("SYZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share:

$0.125

Payable Date:

September 10, 2020

Record Date:

August 31, 2020

Ex-dividend Date:

August 28, 2020

________________________________________

20/08/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BB1 ACQUISITION CORP. ("BBA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 4, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANASIL RESOURCES INC. ("CLZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 17, 2020, July 21, 2020 and July 23, 2020:

Number of Shares:

7,827,500 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.20 per share



Warrants:

3,913,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,913,750 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.25 for a one-year period




$0.30 in the second year



Number of Placees:

44 Placees



Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. - $18,000.00


Haywood Securities Inc. - $2,700.00


Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,200.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).  Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CENTRAL TIMMINS EXPLORATION CORP. ("CTEC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  August 05, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated June 10, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Central Timmins Exploration Corp. (the "Company"), and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire up to 100% interest in the Silver Reef Property ("the Property"), a mineral property located in Hazelton, BC, Canada.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn up to an initial 70% interest in the Property by paying to the Vendor, an aggregate of CDN$750,000 and the initial issuance of 1,200,000 common shares over a two (2) year period.  Additionally, the Company is required to incur CDN$2,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a three (3) year period.

Further, on exercise of the initial option, the Company will have an option to acquire the remaining 30% interest in the Property for a consideration of CDN$7,500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 11, 2020.

________________________________________

ELEMENTAL ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reverse Takeover-Completed, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.'s (the "Exchange") bulletin dated July 28, 2020 (the "RTO Bulletin"), the Exchange has been advised by the Company that its Capitalization in the RTO Bulletin should have referenced 44,458,738 issued and outstanding common shares (not 46,865,060 common shares).

For further information, see the Filing Statement, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

ENGOLD MINES LTD. ("EGM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 12, 2020:

Number of Shares:                   

13,750,000 shares



Purchase Price:                        

$0.04 per share



Warrants:                                 

13,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:             

$0.07 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:                  

17 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name 

ProGroup=P

# of Shares




John Brown 

Y          

367,500

Finder's Fee:                            
$8,450.00 and 213,500 finder's warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.
$28,000.00 and 700,000 finder's warrants payable to GloRes Capital Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated June 22, 2020, June 30, 2020 and July 24, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FIEDEX EXPLORATION INC. ("FLX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Non-Brokered Private Placement, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities:               

1,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price:                        

$0.10 per common share



Warrants:                                 

1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercice Price:           

$0.15 per share until July 9, 2021



Number of Placees:                  

2 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

None



Finder's Fee:       

None  

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 9, 2020.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

EXPLORATION FIELDEX INC. (« FLX »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Arrêt maintenu
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 5 août 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance 

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions:                    

1 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix :                                       

0,10 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription :             

1 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 000 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons :        

0,15 $ par action jusqu'au 9 juillet 2021



Nombre de souscripteurs:         

2 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Aucune                                                                       



Honoraire d'intermédiation:       

Aucun                                                                              

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 9 juillet 2020.

Suite au bulletin de Bourse de Croissance TSX daté du 16 juillet 2020, la négociation sur les titres de la société demeurera arrêtée.

________________________________________

FRONTIER LITHIUM INC. ("FL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 23, 2020 and further amended on July 22, 2020:

Number of Shares:                   

10,077,000 shares



Purchase Price:                        

$0.20 per share



Warrants:                                 

5,038,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,038,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:             

$0.27 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 

47 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

                          # of Shares

1988109 Ontario Inc. (Reginald Walker)

Y

1,400,000

 

Finder's Fee:                            

Wavecrest Securities LLC – USD$49,104.46 in cash payments and 29,526 broker warrants.


Ede Asset Management Inc. – CDN$16,800.00 in cash payments and 84,000 broker warrants.


Canaccord Genuity Corp. – CDN$600.00 in cash payments and 3,000 broker warrants.


Barry Dennis – 306,594 broker warrants.

Each broker warrant will be exercisable at $0.27 for one common share of the Company for 24 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on July 29, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).  Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED  ("GOT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to Amendment Agreements No. 10A and 10B J2S Properties (collectively, the "Amendment Agreements") dated April 14, 2020, among the Company and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Optionors"), to amend the terms of the Option Agreement dated April 18, 2017, as was previously amended by agreements made as of April 19, 2017, May 6, 2017, June 8, 2017, June 26, 2017, September 10, 2017, September 22, 2017, September 27, 2017 and October 30, 2018, whereby up to 100% interest can be earned in Golddigger and Lucky Strike mineral claims (collectively, the "Properties"), which formed part of the qualifying property of the Company's listing application.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue 3,900,000 consideration units ("Consideration Units") at a deemed price of $0.10 per unit in aggregate for both Properties, which will fully satisfy $225,000 option cash payment required for 2020 and partially satisfy $337,500 option cash payment required for 2021 (with $172,500 remaining outstanding).  Each Consideration Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $0.15 per share.

The Company will also grant a 3% net smelter royalty to the Optionors.  The Company will have the right and option to reduce the royalty from 3% to 2% by paying US$1,500,000 to the Optionors by December 31, 2027.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 11, 2020, April 14, 2020 and April 29, 2020.

________________________________________

LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Letter of Intent dated July 6, 2020 between Labrador Gold Corp. (the "Company") and David Thomas (the "Vendor") whereby the Company may acquire up to a 100% interest  in one mining license consisting of 44 mining claim units known as Gander Central near Gander Newfoundland. Consideration for the initial 75%, staged over a three-year period is $219,000 cash, 390,000 common shares and $1,000,000 in work expenditures. Consideration for the remaining 25% is $240,000 cash and additional work expenditures of $1,000,000 on or before the 4th (fourth) anniversary of the Letter of Intent. If the Company fails or elects not to make the cash payment or do the additional work, the parties will enter into a formal (75% Company / 25% Vendor) joint-venture agreement on industry standard terms. 

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 6, 2020.

________________________________________

MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, August 5, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective May 20, 2020, the Company's final short form prospectus dated May 20, 2020 qualifying the distribution of up to 28,575,000 Units of the Company was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission.  Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on May 26, 2020, for gross proceeds of $6,900,862.50.

Offering:

28,575,000 Units plus 7,500,000 over-allotment Units



Unit Price:

$0.21 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at $0.30 until expiry, which is 36 months following the closing date.



Underwriter(s):

PI Financial Corp., Eight Capital and Paradigm Capital Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission:

An aggregate of $483,060.38 in cash and 1,643,063 compensation options. Each compensation option entitles the holder to acquire one Unit at $0.21 for a period of 24 months.



Over-Allotment Option:

The over-allotment was exercised in full to purchase an additional 4,286,250 Units.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated May 20, 2020 and news releases dated May 6, 2020, May 11, 2020 and May 26, 2020.

________________________________________

MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD. ("MON")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:38 a.m. PST, August 5, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD. ("MON")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, August 5, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NORTEC MINERALS CORP.("NVT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 16, 2020:

Number of Shares:                   

24,045,000 shares



Purchase Price:                        

$0.01 per share



Warrants:                                 

12,022,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,022,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:             

$0.05 for two years and six months



Number of Placees:                  

31 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Michael Malana

Y

500,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



     [5 Placees]

P

7,200,000



Finder's Fee:                            

1,203,375 units payable to Haywood Securities Inc.


150,000 units payable to PI Financial Corp.


Finder's fee units are under the same terms as those issued pursuant to the private placement.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).  The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.  Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NOVO RESOURCES CORP. ("NVO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated , trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PREMIER HEALTH OF AMERICA INC. ("PHA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, August 5, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:12 a.m. PST, August 5, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, August 5, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 5, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROYAL ROAD MINERALS LIMITED ("RYR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 5, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:                                                    

20,010,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:                        

August 13, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants:                             

August 13, 2021

Exercise Price of Warrants:                                 

$0.25 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,010,000 shares with 20,010,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 14, 2018.

________________________________________

SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ("SRI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 05, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 13, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:


Number of FT Shares:              

5,870,333 flow-through shares

Purchase Price:                        

$0.06 per flow-through share

Warrants:                                 

5,870,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,935,167 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price:    

$0.10

Warrant Term to Expiry:           

1 Year

Non Flow-Through Shares:


Number of Non-FT Shares:       

3,620,000 non flow-through shares

Purchase Price:                       

$0.05 per non flow-through share

Warrants:                             

3,620,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,810,000 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price:    

$0.10

Warrant Term to Expiry:            

1 Year

Number of Placees:                  

16 Placees

Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable                  

$3,600.00 cash; 60,000 warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp.          

$16,980.00 cash; 310,200 warrants                    

Echelon Wealth Partners           

$600.00 cash; 12,000 warrants   

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.10

Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:      

2 warrants and $0.10  buy 1 share for one year from  TSXV approval date

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

STROUD RESOURCES LTD. ("SDR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 24, 2020:

Number of Shares:                   

7,500,000 shares



Purchase Price:                        

$0.40 per share



Warrants:                                 

3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:             

$0.60 for a one-year period



Number of Placees:                  

1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name                                                              

ProGroup=P                 

                  # of Shares

2176423 Ontario Ltd.                       

 Y                   

7,500,000

(E. Sprott)



Finder's Fee:  

$210,000, plus 525,000 broker warrants, each exercisable into one common
share at a price of $0.60 for a period of 2 years, payable to West Harbour Capital

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).  Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VISCOUNT MINING CORP. ("VML")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  Aug 04, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 29, 2020:

Number of Shares:                   

23,958,332 shares

Purchase Price:                        

$0.24 per share

Warrants:                                 

23,958,332 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,958,332 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price:    

$0.32

Warrant Term to Expiry:            

2 Years

Number of Placees:                  

116 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name                      

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P 

# of Shares

James Mackenzie                                             

Y                                                         

513,708

Andrew Gertler                                                 

Y                                                         

326,584

Mark Abrams                                                   

Y                                                           

92,000

Derick Sinclair                                                  

Y                                                         

164,666

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees]   

P                                                         

596,667

 

Finder's Fee:


Canaccord Genuity Corp.          

$9,796.80 cash; 51,025 warrants

IBK Capital Corp.                     

$93,860.83 cash; 488,859 warrants                    

Leede Jones Gable Inc             

$64,221.60 cash; 267,590 warrants                    

EDE Assest Management Inc.   

$32,000.00 cash; 133,333 warrants                    

REDPLUG INC                         

$108,434.40 cash; 450,560 warrants                   

GERMAN MINING NETWORKS GMBH              

$35,596.80 cash; 148,320 warrants        

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:                  

$0.32

Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:                          

24-month term

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

WESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES INC. ("WA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  Augusts 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 8, July 14 and July 17, 2020:

Number of Shares:                   

35,900,000 shares



Purchase Price:                        

$0.10 per share



Warrants:                                 

29,450,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,450,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:             

$0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:                  

49 Placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation: 


Insider=Y /


Name                                                              

ProGroup=P   

# of Shares

Gran Colombia Gold Corp.                              

Y                 

14,000,000

Susan Rubin                                             

Y          

100,000



Finder's Fee: 

Red Cloud Securities Inc. receives $90,000 and 900,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.10 for a two year period.


PI Financial Corp. receives $2,250


Mackie Research Capital Corp. receives $4,950


Haywood Securities Inc. receives $300

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 17, 2020.  [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

