05.08.2020 01:30:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ANCONIA RESOURCES CORP. ("OMG")
[formerly Anconia Resources Corp. ("ARA")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening on Thursday, August 6, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from ("ARA") to ("OMG"). There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212220).
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.
_________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
TRIUS INVESTMENTS INC. ("TRU")
[formerly Trius Investments Inc. ("TRU.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
NEX Company
Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture
The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Thursday, August 6, 2020 the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Toronto.
The Company is classified as a 'Holding Companies' company (NAICS number 551113).
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 21,270,841
common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil shares
Symbol Change
Effective at the opening, Thursday, August 6, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "TRU.H" to "TRU".
Company Contact:
Joel Freudman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Company Address:
70 Trius Drive, Fredericton, NB E3B 5E3
Company Phone Number:
647-880-6414
E-mail Address:
jf@resurgentcapital.ca
________________________________________
20/08/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 04, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 26, 2020:
Number of Shares:
3,750,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.35
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
13 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 04, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 30, 2020:
Number of Shares:
4,605,137 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.22 per share
Warrants:
4,605,137 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,605,137 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.33
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
32 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
BB1 ACQUISITION CORP. ("BBA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:23 a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BITTERROOT RESOURCES LTD. ("BTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a Mining Lease with Purchase Option Agreement dated June 29, 2020 between the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Trans Superior Resources, Inc. and Geologic Services, Inc. (Donald Lee Merrick) whereby the Company will acquire the rights to lease thirteen unpatented lode mining claims known as the Coyote Property located in Elko County, Nevada with an option to purchase. Consideration is $375,000 in stages over a five-year period and the issuance of 300,000 common shares over a three-year period. $125,000 will be payable each annual anniversary after the 5th annual anniversary for the duration of the agreement. Trans Superior can exercise the option to purchase the claims for $2,000,000 less payments previously made.
Geologic Services Inc. will retain a 2% NSR, less previous payments, on the Coyote property and on any Company located federal mining claims within a one-mile area of interest. The Company will have the option to purchase half for $500,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.
________________________________________
CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 13, 2020:
Number of Shares:
22,222,222 Special Warrants
Purchase Price:
$2.25 per Special Warrant
Special Warrant Terms:
Each Special Warrant will entitle the holder to receive one unit upon exercise
Warrant Exercise Price:
$2.75 for a five-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise
Number of Placees:
130 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Caldas Holding Corp.
Y
8,888,889
Mike Davies
Y
40,000
Miguel de la Campa
Y/P
88,889
Brockville International Holdings Ltd.
Y
188,555
Inversions Martinez Trillos y Cia S en
Y
600,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
2,537,922
Finder's Fee:
Scotia Capital Inc. - $1,139,999.99
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,139,999.99
Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. - $427,500.00
Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $142,500.00
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a closing news release dated July 29, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CASTLEBAR CAPITAL CORP. ("CBAR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP. ("CKG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:33 a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP. ("CKG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FILO MINING CORP. ("FIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering, Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Prospectus-Share Offering
Effective July 22, 2020, the Company's Prospectus dated July 22, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia). The receipt also evidenced that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador and a receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on July 30, 2020, for gross proceeds of $11,701,250, including gross proceeds from the full exercise of the over-allotment option (see Greenshoe Option below).
Agents:
PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.,
Offering:
5,500,000 shares
Share Price:
$1.85 per share
Greenshoe Option:
The Company granted to the Agents an option to purchase additional shares,
For further information, refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 22, 2020 and news release dated July 30, 2020, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 7, 2020 and July 8, 2020:
Number of Shares:
16,213,235 shares
Purchase Price:
$1.85 per share
Number of Placees:
14 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l
Y
3,515,004
Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l.
Y
3,515,004
Finder's Fee:
$199,448.50 payable to SpareBank 1 Markets AS
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated July 29, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on June 26, 2020 and July 3, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,833,132 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.225 per common share
Number of Placees:
15 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Melquart Limited
Y
1,506,024
Premier Fund Managers Limited
Y
527,108
Finder's Fee:
$33,673 payable to Stephen Avenue Securities Inc. and Whitman Howard
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated July 20, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
HARVEST GOLD CORP. ("HVG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 04, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 06, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,275,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
1,275,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,275,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.15
Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Number of Placees:
21 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Patrick Donnelly
Y
40,000
Richard Mark
Y
100,000
Len Brownlie
Y
100,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [8 Placees]
P
575,000
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp.
$1,925.00 cash; 19,250 warrants
Haywood Securities Inc.
$1,050.00 cash; 10,500 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.15
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 years, subject to the acceleration
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
INOMIN MINES INC. ("MINE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MERIDIUS RESOURCES LIMITED ("MRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 6, 2020 and July 10, 2020:
Number of Shares:
12,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.075 per share
Warrants:
5,999,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,999,999 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a one year period
Number of Placees:
57 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Cheuk Wa Ho
Y
20,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
953,334
Finder's Fee:
$5,100 in cash payable to PI Financial Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MINNOVA CORP. ("MCI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 19, 2020:
Number of Shares:
4,275,000 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per flow-through common share
Warrants:
2,137,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,137,500 non-flow-through
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a period of 24 months
Number of Placees:
4 Placees
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of $44,250 and 474,000 broker warrants payable to Canaccord
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated July 16, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NOVO RESOURCES CORP. ("NVO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:51 a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PREMIER HEALTH OF AMERICA INC. ("PHA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:12 a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PREMIER HEALTH OF AMERICA INC. ("PHA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:21 a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ROUGHRIDER EXPLORATION LIMITED ("REL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 04, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 31, 2020:
Number of Shares:
9,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
4,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,500,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.30
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
75 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Tim Thiessen
Y
100,000
Finder's Fee:
BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.
$14,000.00 cash
Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.
$7,000.00 cash; 35,000 warrants
PI Financial Corp.
$18,900.00 cash; 94,500 warrants
Haywood Securities Inc.
$38,500.00 cash; 192,500 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$8,050.00 cash; 40,250 warrants
Leede Jones Gable
$3,500.00 cash; 17,500 warrants
Accilent Capital Management Inc.
$3,500.00 cash; 17,500 warrants
CIBC Private Wealth Management
$1,050.00 cash
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.30
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
24 months
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ROYAL ROAD MINERALS LIMITED ("RYR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SPANISH MOUNTAIN GOLD LTD. ("SPA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 20, 2020:
Number of Shares:
16,666,666 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share
Warrants:
16,666,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,666,666 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.45 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
2176423 Ontario Ltd.(Eric Sprott)
Y
16,666,666
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated July 27, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 04, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a binding letter of intent dated July 06, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Therma Bright Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor - Orpheus Medica Inc. ("Orpheus"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will partner with Orpheus, in the development of a rapid saliva test for the detection of the virus (SARS-CoV-2) causing COVID-19 (the "Project"). The Company will provide funding in phases to Orpheus for the Project, based on the achievement of certain milestones.
As consideration for the initial Phase 1 of the Project, the Company will issue 1,000,000 common shares and 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to Orpheus. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 for a five (5) year period. Further funding in the amount of up to CDN$1,000,000 may be provided by the Company for Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the Project, based on the achievement of the pre-defined milestones.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 07, 2020.
________________________________________
WEST VAULT MINING INC. ("WVM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 23, 2020 between the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, WK Mining USA Ltd.( "WK Mining") and Clover Nevada LLC, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman, LP ("Waterton") (collectively, the "Sellers"). Pursuant to the Agreement, WK Mining will acquire all of the Sellers' 25% membership interest in WK-Allied Hasbrouck LLC ("Hasbrouck LLC"), which holds the right and title to the Hasbrouck and Three Hills Mine gold project located in Tonopah, Nevada (the "Hasbrouck Gold Project"). The Company currently owns 75% of the membership interests in Hasbrouck LLC and upon completion of the Transaction will own 100% of the membership interests in Hasbrouck LLC.
As consideration for the transaction, the Company will pay US$10 million in cash and issue 1,000,000 common shares on the closing. The Agreement provides that in the event of a change of control of the Company or Hasbrouck LLC, or if the Company sells all or substantially all of Hasbrouck LLC, within six, twelve or eighteen months from closing of the transaction, Waterton will be entitled to a cash payment calculated as a declining percentage of the consideration received in excess of US$50 million, at a rate of 25%, 12.5% or 6.25% for transactions occurring within the first, second or third six-month period respectively.
For additional information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 21, 2020.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES :
BLUEROCK VENTURES CORP. ("BCR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: Aug 04, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on Jul 23, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.11 per share
Number of Placees:
21 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
P
200,000
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 1, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CANADIAN SILVER HUNTER INC. ("AGH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,092,700 shares at $0.07 per share to settle outstanding debt for $216,489.00.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Jeffrey Hunter
Y
$216,489.00
$0.07
3,092,700
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
LOVITT RESOURCES INC. ("LRC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 24, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,724,012 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
1,724,012 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,724,012 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a six (6) month period
Number of Placees:
20 placees
Finder's Fee:
$3,400 in cash payable to Haywood Securities Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
UPPER CANYON MINERALS CORP. ("UCM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
