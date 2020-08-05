05.08.2020 01:30:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANCONIA RESOURCES CORP. ("OMG")
[formerly Anconia Resources Corp. ("ARA")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Thursday, August 6, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from ("ARA") to ("OMG"). There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212220).

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

_________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

TRIUS INVESTMENTS INC. ("TRU")
[formerly Trius Investments Inc. ("TRU.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
NEX Company 

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company.  Therefore, effective on Thursday, August 6, 2020 the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Toronto.

The Company is classified as a 'Holding Companies' company (NAICS number 551113).

Capitalization:

Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 21,270,841


common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil shares

Symbol Change

Effective at the opening, Thursday, August 6, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "TRU.H" to "TRU".

Company Contact: 

Joel Freudman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Company Address:

70 Trius Drive, Fredericton, NB E3B 5E3

Company Phone Number:

647-880-6414

E-mail Address: 

jf@resurgentcapital.ca

________________________________________

20/08/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 04, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 26, 2020:

Number of Shares:

3,750,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.20 per share



Warrants:

3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.35



Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years



Number of Placees:

13 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 04, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 30, 2020:

Number of Shares:

4,605,137 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.22 per share



Warrants:

4,605,137 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,605,137 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.33



Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years



Number of Placees:

32 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BB1 ACQUISITION CORP. ("BBA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  9:23 a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BITTERROOT RESOURCES LTD. ("BTT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a Mining Lease with Purchase Option Agreement dated June 29, 2020 between the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Trans Superior Resources, Inc. and Geologic Services, Inc. (Donald Lee Merrick) whereby the Company will acquire the rights to lease thirteen unpatented lode mining claims known as the Coyote Property located in Elko County, Nevada with an option to purchase.  Consideration is $375,000 in stages over a five-year period and the issuance of 300,000 common shares over a three-year period.  $125,000 will be payable each annual anniversary after the 5th annual anniversary for the duration of the agreement.  Trans Superior can exercise the option to purchase the claims for $2,000,000 less payments previously made.

Geologic Services Inc. will retain a 2% NSR, less previous payments, on the Coyote property and on any Company located federal mining claims within a one-mile area of interest.  The Company will have the option to purchase half for $500,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 13, 2020:

Number of Shares:

22,222,222 Special Warrants




Purchase Price:

$2.25 per Special Warrant




Special Warrant Terms:

Each Special Warrant will entitle the holder to receive one unit upon exercise
with each unit comprising one common share and one common share purchase
warrant and includes a 10% penalty clause.




Warrant Exercise Price:

$2.75 for a five-year period.  The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise
provision in the event the Company's shares trade at $2.75 or greater for 20
consecutive trading days.




Number of Placees:

130 placees




Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y / 
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Caldas Holding Corp.

Y

8,888,889

Mike Davies

Y

40,000

Miguel de la Campa

Y/P

88,889

Brockville International Holdings Ltd.

Y

188,555

Inversions Martinez Trillos y Cia S en

Y

600,000




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
 [16 placees]

P

2,537,922




Finder's Fee: 

Scotia Capital Inc. - $1,139,999.99


Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,139,999.99


Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. - $427,500.00


Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $142,500.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a closing news release dated July 29, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CASTLEBAR CAPITAL CORP. ("CBAR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP.  ("CKG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  1 Company

Effective at 5:33  a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP. ("CKG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  1 Company

Effective at  9:45 a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FILO MINING CORP. ("FIL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus-Share Offering, Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Share Offering

Effective July 22, 2020, the Company's Prospectus dated July 22, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia).  The receipt also evidenced that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador and a receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on July 30, 2020, for gross proceeds of $11,701,250, including gross proceeds from the full exercise of the over-allotment option (see Greenshoe Option below).

Agents:

PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.,
Cormark Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial
Inc.



Offering:

5,500,000 shares



Share Price:

$1.85 per share



Greenshoe Option:

The Company granted to the Agents an option to purchase additional shares,
up to 15% of the Offering (being 825,000 shares), at $1.85 per share, for a
period of 30 days from closing of the Offering. TSX Venture Exchange has
been advised that the option was exercised in full and all shares under the
option were issued at the closing of the Offering on July 30, 2020. 

For further information, refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 22, 2020 and news release dated July 30, 2020, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 7, 2020 and July 8, 2020:

Number of Shares:

16,213,235 shares




Purchase Price:

$1.85 per share




Number of Placees:

14 placees




Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name

Insider=Y / 
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l
(Jerome Chabannet)

Y

3,515,004




Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. 
(Jerome Chabannet)

Y

3,515,004




Finder's Fee:

$199,448.50 payable to SpareBank 1 Markets AS 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated July 29, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on June 26, 2020 and July 3, 2020:

Number of Shares:

2,833,132 common shares




Purchase Price:

$0.225 per common share




Number of Placees:

15 Placees




Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y / 
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Melquart Limited

Y

1,506,024

Premier Fund Managers Limited 

Y

527,108




Finder's Fee:

$33,673 payable to Stephen Avenue Securities Inc. and Whitman Howard
Limited.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated July 20, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HARVEST GOLD CORP. ("HVG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 04, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 06, 2020:

Number of Shares:

1,275,000 shares




Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share




Warrants:

1,275,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,275,000 shares




Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.15




Warrant Term to Expiry:

3 Years




Number of Placees: 

21 Placees




Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /  
Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Patrick Donnelly

Y

40,000

Richard Mark 

Y

100,000

Len Brownlie

Y

100,000

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [8 Placees] 

575,000




Finder's Fee:



PI Financial Corp.

$1,925.00 cash; 19,250 warrants

Haywood Securities Inc.

$1,050.00 cash; 10,500 warrants




Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.15




Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

3 years, subject to the acceleration

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

INOMIN MINES INC. ("MINE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  9:00 a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MERIDIUS RESOURCES LIMITED ("MRI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 6, 2020 and July 10, 2020:

Number of Shares:

12,000,000 shares




Purchase Price:

$0.075 per share




Warrants:

5,999,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,999,999 shares




Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 for a one year period




Number of Placees:

57 placees




Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name 

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Cheuk Wa Ho

Y

20,000




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 
[8 placees] 

P

953,334




Finder's Fee: 

$5,100 in cash payable to PI Financial Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 6:00  a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  8:30 a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MINNOVA CORP. ("MCI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 19, 2020:

Number of Shares:

4,275,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: 

$0.20 per flow-through common share



Warrants:

2,137,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,137,500 non-flow-through
common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.25 for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees:

4 Placees



Finder's Fee:

An aggregate of $44,250 and 474,000 broker warrants payable to Canaccord
Genuity Corp. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. Each broker warrant entitles holder
to acquire one common share at $0.25 per share for a period of 24 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated July 16, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NOVO RESOURCES CORP. ("NVO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

Effective at  4:51 a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PREMIER HEALTH OF AMERICA INC. ("PHA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 5:12  a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PREMIER HEALTH OF AMERICA INC. ("PHA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

Effective at 10:21 a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROUGHRIDER EXPLORATION LIMITED ("REL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 04, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 31, 2020:

Number of Shares:

9,000,000 shares




Purchase Price:

$0.20 per share




Warrants:

4,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,500,000 shares




Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.30




Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years




Number of Placees:

75 Placees




Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Tim Thiessen

Y

100,000




Finder's Fee:



BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.

$14,000.00 cash                       

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.

$7,000.00 cash; 35,000 warrants

PI Financial Corp.

$18,900.00 cash; 94,500 warrants                      

Haywood Securities Inc.

$38,500.00 cash; 192,500 warrants                    

Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$8,050.00 cash; 40,250 warrants

Leede Jones Gable

$3,500.00 cash; 17,500 warrants

Accilent Capital Management Inc. 

$3,500.00 cash; 17,500 warrants

CIBC Private Wealth Management 

$1,050.00 cash 




Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.30



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

24 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ROYAL ROAD MINERALS LIMITED ("RYR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 6:10  a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SPANISH MOUNTAIN GOLD LTD. ("SPA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 20, 2020:

Number of Shares:

16,666,666 shares




Purchase Price:

$0.30 per share




Warrants:

16,666,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,666,666 shares




Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.45 for a two year period




Number of Placees:

1 placee




Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name 

Insider=Y /  
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




2176423 Ontario Ltd.(Eric Sprott) 

Y

16,666,666

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated July 27, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  August 04, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a binding letter of intent dated July 06, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Therma Bright Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor - Orpheus Medica Inc. ("Orpheus"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will partner with Orpheus, in the development of a rapid saliva test for the detection of the virus (SARS-CoV-2) causing COVID-19 (the "Project"). The Company will provide funding in phases to Orpheus for the Project, based on the achievement of certain milestones.

As consideration for the initial Phase 1 of the Project, the Company will issue 1,000,000 common shares and 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to Orpheus. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 for a five (5) year period. Further funding in the amount of up to CDN$1,000,000 may be provided by the Company for Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the Project, based on the achievement of the pre-defined milestones.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 07, 2020.

________________________________________

WEST VAULT MINING INC. ("WVM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 23, 2020 between the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, WK Mining USA Ltd.( "WK Mining") and Clover Nevada LLC, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman, LP ("Waterton") (collectively, the "Sellers"). Pursuant to the Agreement, WK Mining will acquire all of the Sellers' 25% membership interest in WK-Allied Hasbrouck LLC ("Hasbrouck LLC"), which holds the right and title to the Hasbrouck and Three Hills Mine gold project located in Tonopah, Nevada (the "Hasbrouck Gold Project"). The Company currently owns 75% of the membership interests in Hasbrouck LLC and upon completion of the Transaction will own 100% of the membership interests in Hasbrouck LLC.

As consideration for the transaction, the Company will pay US$10 million in cash and issue 1,000,000 common shares on the closing. The Agreement provides that in the event of a change of control of the Company or Hasbrouck LLC, or if the Company sells all or substantially all of Hasbrouck LLC, within six, twelve or eighteen months from closing of the transaction, Waterton will be entitled to a cash payment calculated as a declining percentage of the consideration received in excess of US$50 million, at a rate of 25%, 12.5% or 6.25% for transactions occurring within the first, second or third six-month period respectively.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 21, 2020.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

BLUEROCK VENTURES CORP. ("BCR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  Aug 04, 2020
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on Jul 23, 2020:

Number of Shares:

2,500,000 shares




Purchase Price:

$0.11 per share




Number of Placees:

21 Placees




Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y / 
Pro-Group=P

# of Shares




Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] 

P

200,000




Finder's Fee: 

None


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 1, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANADIAN SILVER HUNTER INC. ("AGH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,092,700 shares at $0.07 per share to settle outstanding debt for $216,489.00.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor






Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Creditor 

Insider=Y / 
Progroup=P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares






Jeffrey Hunter

Y

$216,489.00

$0.07

3,092,700

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

LOVITT RESOURCES INC. ("LRC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 24, 2020:

Number of Shares:

1,724,012 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.15 per share



Warrants:

1,724,012 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,724,012 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.25 for a six (6) month period



Number of Placees:

20 placees



Finder's Fee:

$3,400 in cash payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

UPPER CANYON MINERALS CORP. ("UCM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 4, 2020
NEX Company

Effective at  6:30 a.m. PST, August 04, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

