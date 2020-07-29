TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EROS RESOURCES CORP. ("ERC.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Right Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 29 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, August 5, 2020, the Share Purchase Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire and will, therefore, be delisted at the close of business August 7, 2020.

TRADE DATES

August 5, 2020 - TO SETTLE – August 6, 2020

August 6, 2020 - TO SETTLE – August 7, 2020

August 7, 2020 - TO SETTLE – August 7, 2020

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the Rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter, except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

GOLDEN VALLEY MINES LTD. ("GZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution approved by the shareholders of the Company on June 26, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of business on Friday, July 31, 2020, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as "Gold and silver ore mining" (NAICS Number: 212220).

Post – Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 13,518,459 shares are

issued and outstanding





Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Montreal and Toronto) Trading Symbol: GZZ (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 381238203 (NEW)

MINES DE LA VALLÉE DE L'OR LTÉE. (« GZZ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Regroupement

DATE DU BULLETIN: July 29, 2020

Société du groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX

En vertu d'une résolution approuvée par les actionnaires de la société le 26 juin 2020, la société a regroupé son capital-actions sur la base de dix (10) anciennes actions pour une (1) nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de la société n'a pas été modifiée.

Les actions ordinaires de la société seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX sur une base regroupée à l'ouverture des affaires vendredi le 31 juillet 2020. La société est catégorisée comme une société de « Extraction de minerais d'or et d'argent » (numéro de SCIAN : 212220).

Capitalisation après regroupement: Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont

13 518 459 sont émises et en circulation





Actions entiercées: Aucune





Agent des transferts: Services aux Investisseurs Computershare inc. (Montréal et Toronto) Symbole au téléscripteur GZZ (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP: 381238203 (NOUVEAU)

______________________________________

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

[formerly ORCA EXPLORATION GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on April 23, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening July 31, 2020, the class A common shares and class B subordinate voting shares of Orca Energy Group Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the class A common shares and class B subordinate voting shares of Orca Exploration Group Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Natural Gas Development & Production' company.

Class A Common Shares Capitalization: 50,000,000 shares with no par value of which

1,750,495 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company Trading Symbol: ORC.A (NO CHANGE) CUSIP Number: G6769T 10 7 (NO CHANGE)





Class B Subordinate Voting Shares

Capitalization: 100,000,000 shares with no par value of which

24,664,360 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company Trading Symbol: ORC.B (NO CHANGE) CUSIP Number: G6769T 11 5 (NO CHANGE)

________________________________________

PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")

[formerly GLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS INC. ("DFS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated July 22, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday July 31, 2020, the common shares of Playgon Games Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

179,285,886 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: DEAL (new) CUSIP Number: 728123100 (new)

________________________________________

20/07/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:02 p.m. PST, July 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, July 29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AURA RESOURCES INC. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 6, 2020 and July 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 25,633,333 shares





Purchase Price: $0.06 per share





Warrants: 12,816,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,816,666 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10





Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years





Number of Placees: 53 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares John McNeice Y 1,340,000 Robert Johansing Y 333,333 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees] P 3,060,000





Finder's Fee:



Canaccord Genuity $5,040.00 cash; 84,000 warrants EMD Financial Inc. $2,160.00 cash; 36,000 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $10,320.00 cash; 172,000 warrants Echelon Partners $1,800.00 cash; 30,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated July 27, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold_period(s).



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BANYAN GOLD CORP. ("BYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 2,000,000 flow-through shares





Purchase Price: $0.25 per flow-through share





Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 1,600,000 non flow-through shares





Purchase Price: $0.20 per non flow-through share





Number of Placees: 47 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Steve Burleton Y 100,000 Tara Christie Y 408,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 252,000





Finder's Fee:



Haywood Securities $6,000.00 cash PI Financial $4,530.00 cash Canaccord Genuity $9,000.00 cash

________________________________________

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 272,467 units (a "Units") at a price of $0.182 per Unit, in settlement of a total amount of debt of $49,589. Each Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.237 per share for 48 months following the closing of this transaction.

Number of creditors: 1 creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Non Arm's Length

Party = NP / ProGroup

= P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share Number

of

shares Number

of

warrants Aspri Pharma

Canada Inc. (Sybil

Dahan) NP $49,589 $0.182 272,467 272,467

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 28, 2020.

GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 juillet 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 272 467 unités (une « unité ») au prix de 0,182 $ par unité, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 49 589 $. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un bon de souscription (le « bon de souscription »). Chaque bon de souscription permet au porteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la Société au prix de 0,237 $ par action pour les 48 mois suivant la clôture de la transaction.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier



Participation d'initiés / Group Pro :







Nom Personne ayant un

lien de dépendance =

NP / Groupe Pro = P Montant dû Prix

réputé par action Nombre d'actions Nombre de

bons de souscription Aspri Pharma Canada

Inc. (Sybil Dahan) NP 49 589 $ 0,182 $ 272 467 272 467

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 28 juillet 2020.

________________________________________

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION ("DV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,281,686 flow-through shares





Purchase Price: $0.33 per flow-through share





Number of Placees: 2 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Eric Sprott

Hecla Canada Ltd. Y 6,969,697 (Robert Brown) Y 1,311,989





Finder's Fee: 418,182 common shares payable to Mackie Research Capital Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 11, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION ("DV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,112,346 flow-through shares





Purchase Price: $0.45 per flow-through share





Number of Placees: 11 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Hecla Canada Ltd.

(Robert Brown) Y 1,112,346





Finder's Fee: $216,000.00 cash payable to Eventus Capital Corp. $54,000.00 cash payable to Mackie Research Capital Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 11, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ESSA PHARMA INC. ("EPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:53 p.m. PST, July 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ESSA PHARMA INC. ("EPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FORTRESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("FORT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to our bulletin dated July 27, 2020 the number of shares that may be re-purchased for cancellation should have been stated as 5,688,227.

________________________________________

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 461,832 shares to settle outstanding debt for $115,458.33.

Number of Creditors: 12 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares John A. Marotta Y $8,944.44 $0.25 35,778 Carmine (Niel) Marotta Y $2,236.11 $0.25 8,944 Jennifer Welsh Y $522.22 $0.25 2,089

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NORTHWAY RESOURCES CORP. ("NTW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC. ("PHD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,632,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.08 per share





Warrants: 15,632,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,632,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15





Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year





Number of Placees: 27 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares 1113272 BC Ltd.

(Ronald Coombes) Y 1,250,000 Scott Davis Y 500,000 Rodger Young Y 1,250,000





Finder's Fee:



Canaccord Genuity Corp. $2,080.00 cash; 19,500 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corp. $7,680.00 cash; 72,000 warrants Echelon Wealth Partners $640.00 cash Jutland Capital Management Ltd. $2,800.00 cash; 26,250 warrants Kurt Zoost 225,000 warrants PI Financial Corp. $14,400.00 cash; 135,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 12 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated July 16, 2020:

Number of Securities: 17,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per common share



Warrants: 17,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,500,000 shares



Warrants Exercice Price: $0.10 per share until July 24, 2022



Number of Placees: 27 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Raphael Fournier Y 200,000 Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee) P 1,366,364







Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission totaling $35,545.60 and 646,283

common share purchase warrants to purchase 646,283 common shares of the

Company at a price of $0.055 per share until July 24, 2022

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 24, 2020.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 29 juillet 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 16 juillet 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 17 500 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,055 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 17 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 17 500 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,10 $ par action jusqu'au 24 juillet 2022



Nombre de souscripteurs: 27 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:







Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Raphael Fournier Y 200 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteur) P 1 366 364







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Deux intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 35 545,60 $

et 646 283 bons de souscription pour acquérir 646 283 actions ordinaires de la

société au prix de 0,055 $ par action jusqu'au 24 juillet 2022

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 24 juillet 2020.

________________________________________

SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP. ("SNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated October 15, 2018, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to an additional 82,080,000 bonus shares to Nemesia S.a.r.l in consideration of a drawdown of US$22,800,000 under a Liquidity Guarantee dated July 4, 2018 to service certain obligations under a U.S. $240 million bond issue.

________________________________________

STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 24, 2020 which relies upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.01 per share



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

________________________________________

STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC. ("SKP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 08, 2020:

Number of Shares: 23,000,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.085 per share





Warrants: 11,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,500,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12





Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years





Number of Placees: 1 Placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd.

(Eric Sprott) Y 23,000,000





Finder's Fee:



Mackie Research Capital Corporation 1,380,000 shares; 690,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

SUSTAINCO INC. ("SMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 16, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: $1,059,942.82 principal amount.



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.05 of principal outstanding in

year one and at $0.10 in year two and three.



Maturity date: 36 months from issuance.



Warrants: 10,599,422 common share purchase warrants. Each warrant will have

a term of three years from the date of issuance and entitle the holder

to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the

price of $0.10.



Interest rate: 12% per annum.



Number of Placees: 19 Placees.



Finder's Fee: Foundation Markets Inc. and PI Financial Corp. have received an

aggregate of $84,795 in cash and 1,695,907 finders' warrants. Each

finder warrant entitles holder to acquire one common share at $0.10

for a period of three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated July 14, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

WHATCOM CAPITAL CORP. ("WHAT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:20 p.m. PST, July 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WHATCOM CAPITAL CORP. ("WHAT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

CELLSTOP SYSTEMS INC. ("KNO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 11:07 a.m. PST, July 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VIKING GOLD EXPLORATION INC. ("VGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 12:06 p.m. PST, July 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

