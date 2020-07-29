|
29.07.2020 23:53:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
EROS RESOURCES CORP. ("ERC.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Right Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 29 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening, August 5, 2020, the Share Purchase Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire and will, therefore, be delisted at the close of business August 7, 2020.
TRADE DATES
August 5, 2020 - TO SETTLE – August 6, 2020
August 6, 2020 - TO SETTLE – August 7, 2020
August 7, 2020 - TO SETTLE – August 7, 2020
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the Rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter, except with permission of the Exchange.
________________________________________
GOLDEN VALLEY MINES LTD. ("GZZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution approved by the shareholders of the Company on June 26, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening of business on Friday, July 31, 2020, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as "Gold and silver ore mining" (NAICS Number: 212220).
Post – Consolidation Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which 13,518,459 shares are
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Montreal and Toronto)
Trading Symbol:
GZZ
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
381238203
(NEW)
MINES DE LA VALLÉE DE L'OR LTÉE. (« GZZ »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Regroupement
DATE DU BULLETIN: July 29, 2020
Société du groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX
En vertu d'une résolution approuvée par les actionnaires de la société le 26 juin 2020, la société a regroupé son capital-actions sur la base de dix (10) anciennes actions pour une (1) nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de la société n'a pas été modifiée.
Les actions ordinaires de la société seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX sur une base regroupée à l'ouverture des affaires vendredi le 31 juillet 2020. La société est catégorisée comme une société de « Extraction de minerais d'or et d'argent » (numéro de SCIAN : 212220).
Capitalisation après regroupement:
Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont
Actions entiercées:
Aucune
Agent des transferts:
Services aux Investisseurs Computershare inc. (Montréal et Toronto)
Symbole au téléscripteur
GZZ
(INCHANGÉ)
Numéro de CUSIP:
381238203
(NOUVEAU)
______________________________________
ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")
[formerly ORCA EXPLORATION GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on April 23, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening July 31, 2020, the class A common shares and class B subordinate voting shares of Orca Energy Group Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the class A common shares and class B subordinate voting shares of Orca Exploration Group Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Natural Gas Development & Production' company.
Class A Common Shares
Capitalization:
50,000,000
shares with no par value of which
1,750,495
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
shares
Transfer Agent:
AST Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
ORC.A
(NO CHANGE)
CUSIP Number:
G6769T 10 7
(NO CHANGE)
Class B Subordinate Voting Shares
Capitalization:
100,000,000
shares with no par value of which
24,664,360
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
shares
Transfer Agent:
AST Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
ORC.B
(NO CHANGE)
CUSIP Number:
G6769T 11 5
(NO CHANGE)
________________________________________
PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")
[formerly GLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS INC. ("DFS")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated July 22, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Friday July 31, 2020, the common shares of Playgon Games Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
179,285,886
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
DEAL
(new)
CUSIP Number:
728123100
(new)
________________________________________
20/07/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:02 p.m. PST, July 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, July 29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
AURA RESOURCES INC. ("AUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 6, 2020 and July 9, 2020:
Number of Shares:
25,633,333 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per share
Warrants:
12,816,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,816,666 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.10
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
53 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
John McNeice
Y
1,340,000
Robert Johansing
Y
333,333
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees]
P
3,060,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity
$5,040.00 cash; 84,000 warrants
EMD Financial Inc.
$2,160.00 cash; 36,000 warrants
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
$10,320.00 cash; 172,000 warrants
Echelon Partners
$1,800.00 cash; 30,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.10
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated July 27, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold_period(s).
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
BANYAN GOLD CORP. ("BYN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2020:
Flow-Through Shares:
Number of FT Shares:
2,000,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per flow-through share
Non Flow-Through Shares:
Number of Non-FT Shares:
1,600,000 non flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per non flow-through share
Number of Placees:
47 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Steve Burleton
Y
100,000
Tara Christie
Y
408,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]
P
252,000
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities
$6,000.00 cash
PI Financial
$4,530.00 cash
Canaccord Genuity
$9,000.00 cash
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 272,467 units (a "Units") at a price of $0.182 per Unit, in settlement of a total amount of debt of $49,589. Each Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.237 per share for 48 months following the closing of this transaction.
Number of creditors:
1 creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Non Arm's Length
Amount
Deemed Price
Number
Number
Aspri Pharma
NP
$49,589
$0.182
272,467
272,467
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 28, 2020.
GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 juillet 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 272 467 unités (une « unité ») au prix de 0,182 $ par unité, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 49 589 $. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un bon de souscription (le « bon de souscription »). Chaque bon de souscription permet au porteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la Société au prix de 0,237 $ par action pour les 48 mois suivant la clôture de la transaction.
Nombre de créanciers :
1 créancier
Participation d'initiés / Group Pro :
Nom
Personne ayant un
Montant dû
Prix
Nombre d'actions
Nombre de
Aspri Pharma Canada
NP
49 589 $
0,182 $
272 467
272 467
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 28 juillet 2020.
________________________________________
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION ("DV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2020:
Number of Shares:
8,281,686 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.33 per flow-through share
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Eric Sprott
Y
6,969,697
(Robert Brown)
Y
1,311,989
Finder's Fee:
418,182 common shares payable to Mackie Research Capital Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 11, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION ("DV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2020:
Number of Shares:
11,112,346 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.45 per flow-through share
Number of Placees:
11 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Hecla Canada Ltd.
Y
1,112,346
Finder's Fee:
$216,000.00 cash payable to Eventus Capital Corp.
$54,000.00 cash payable to Mackie Research Capital Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 11, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
ESSA PHARMA INC. ("EPI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:53 p.m. PST, July 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ESSA PHARMA INC. ("EPI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FORTRESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("FORT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to our bulletin dated July 27, 2020 the number of shares that may be re-purchased for cancellation should have been stated as 5,688,227.
________________________________________
INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 461,832 shares to settle outstanding debt for $115,458.33.
Number of Creditors:
12 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
John A. Marotta
Y
$8,944.44
$0.25
35,778
Carmine (Niel) Marotta
Y
$2,236.11
$0.25
8,944
Jennifer Welsh
Y
$522.22
$0.25
2,089
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
NORTHWAY RESOURCES CORP. ("NTW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC. ("PHD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 14, 2020:
Number of Shares:
15,632,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per share
Warrants:
15,632,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,632,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.15
Warrant Term to Expiry:
1 Year
Number of Placees:
27 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
1113272 BC Ltd.
Y
1,250,000
Scott Davis
Y
500,000
Rodger Young
Y
1,250,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$2,080.00 cash; 19,500 warrants
Mackie Research Capital Corp.
$7,680.00 cash; 72,000 warrants
Echelon Wealth Partners
$640.00 cash
Jutland Capital Management Ltd.
$2,800.00 cash; 26,250 warrants
Kurt Zoost
225,000 warrants
PI Financial Corp.
$14,400.00 cash; 135,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.15
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
12 months
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated July 16, 2020:
Number of Securities:
17,500,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.055 per common share
Warrants:
17,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,500,000 shares
Warrants Exercice Price:
$0.10 per share until July 24, 2022
Number of Placees:
27 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Raphael Fournier
Y
200,000
Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee)
P
1,366,364
Finder's Fee:
Two finders received a cash commission totaling $35,545.60 and 646,283
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 24, 2020.
EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 29 juillet 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 16 juillet 2020:
Nombre d'actions:
17 500 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,055 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
17 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 17 500 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,10 $ par action jusqu'au 24 juillet 2022
Nombre de souscripteurs:
27 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Raphael Fournier
Y
200 000
Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteur)
P
1 366 364
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Deux intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 35 545,60 $
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 24 juillet 2020.
________________________________________
SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP. ("SNM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated October 15, 2018, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to an additional 82,080,000 bonus shares to Nemesia S.a.r.l in consideration of a drawdown of US$22,800,000 under a Liquidity Guarantee dated July 4, 2018 to service certain obligations under a U.S. $240 million bond issue.
________________________________________
STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 24, 2020 which relies upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020:
Number of Shares:
20,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.01 per share
Number of Placees:
4 Placees
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC. ("SKP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 08, 2020:
Number of Shares:
23,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.085 per share
Warrants:
11,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,500,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.12
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
2176423 Ontario Ltd.
Y
23,000,000
Finder's Fee:
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
1,380,000 shares; 690,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.12
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
SUSTAINCO INC. ("SMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 16, 2020:
Convertible Debenture:
$1,059,942.82 principal amount.
Conversion Price:
Convertible into common shares at $0.05 of principal outstanding in
Maturity date:
36 months from issuance.
Warrants:
10,599,422 common share purchase warrants. Each warrant will have
Interest rate:
12% per annum.
Number of Placees:
19 Placees.
Finder's Fee:
Foundation Markets Inc. and PI Financial Corp. have received an
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated July 14, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
WHATCOM CAPITAL CORP. ("WHAT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:20 p.m. PST, July 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
WHATCOM CAPITAL CORP. ("WHAT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
CELLSTOP SYSTEMS INC. ("KNO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 11:07 a.m. PST, July 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VIKING GOLD EXPLORATION INC. ("VGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 12:06 p.m. PST, July 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
