TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

CANADIAN SILVER HUNTER INC. ("AGH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, the securities of Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated July 9, 2018, a news release was issued on January 17, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

HOLLY STREET CAPITAL LTD. ("HSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 21 2020, the common shares of Holly Street Capital Ltd. will resume trading.

Holly Street Capital Ltd. and Wolf Acquisition Corp. jointly announced on July 16, 2020 that the letter of intent dated June 2, 2020, as amended July 2, 2020 in respect of a proposed transaction among Wolf Acquisition Corp., Holly Street Capital Ltd., and Jasper Interactive Studios Inc. ("Proposed Transaction") has terminated in accordance with its terms. The Proposed Transaction was originally announced on June 5, 2020.

WOLF ACQUISITION CORP. ("WOLF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 21 2020, the common shares of Wolf Acquisition Corp. will resume trading.

Holly Street Capital Ltd. and Wolf Acquisition Corp. jointly announced on July 16, 2020 that the letter of intent dated June 2, 2020, as amended July 2, 2020 in respect of a proposed transaction among Wolf Acquisition Corp., Holly Street Capital Ltd., and Jasper Interactive Studios Inc. ("Proposed Transaction") has terminated in accordance with its terms. The Proposed Transaction was originally announced on June 5, 2020.

20/07/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:56 a.m. PST, July 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, due to a single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:01 a.m. PST, July 17, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC. ("ATE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

The Company has closed its financing pursuant to its Short Form Prospectus dated June 26, 2020, which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario on June 26, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

The Exchange has been advised that the Offering closed on June 30, 2020, for aggregate gross proceeds of $28,750,000 (including the exercise of the over-allotment option).

Underwriters: Bloom Burton Securities Inc., Echeleon Wealth Partners Inc., Paradigm Capital

Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. and Industrial Alliance

Securities Inc.



Offering: 62,500,000 Units. Each Unit consists of one common share and one third of one

common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Offering Price: $0.40 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price

of $0.60 per common share for a period of three years.



Underwriter's Fee: An aggregate of $2,012,500, plus 5,031,250 broker warrants (the "Broker

Warrants") has been paid to the Underwriters. Each Broker Warrant will entitle

the holder to acquire one Broker Warrant Share at a price of $0.40 per Broker

Warrant Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is

24 months after the closing date of the Offering.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option in connection with this

offering to offer and sell up to an additional number of Units (the "Additional

Units") and/or Warrants (the "Additional Warrants") that is equal to 15% of the

number of Units sold hereunder at a price equal to the Offering Price, in respect

of the Additional Units, and at $0.06, in respect of the Additional Warrants, to

cover over-allocations, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The Over-

Allotment Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time or times until

the date that is 30 days immediately following the Closing Date. The Over-

Allotment Option may be exercised by the Agents in respect of: (i) Additional

Units at the Offering Price; (ii) Additional Warrants at a price of $0.06 per

Additional Warrant; or (iii) any combination of Additional Units and/or

Additional Warrants, so long as the aggregate number of Additional Warrants

does not exceed 15% of the number of Warrants issued under the Offering

(excluding the Over-Allotment Option).





The over-allotment option has been fully exercised.

For further information, refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated June 26, 2020 filed on SEDAR.

ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED ("ASN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:02 a.m. PST, July 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED ("ASN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, July 17, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED ("ASN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a Share Purchase Agreement dated November 20, 2019, whereby the Company will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Decklar Petroleum Limited ("Decklar"). Decklar's sole asset is a Risk Service Agreement ("RSA") with Millenium Oil and Gas Company Limited ("Millenium").

Pursuant to the terms of the RSA, Decklar will receive a portion of the proceeds obtained from the Oza field owned by Millenium in exchange for technical and financial support. The total amount of consideration to be paid will be equal to $8,550,000 satisfied only through the issuance of common shares at a deemed price of $0.285 per common share. The payment will distributed be as follows: (i) 14,000,000 common shares to the shareholders of Decklar upon closing, (ii) 8,000,000 common shares to the debt owners of Decklar upon closing, and (iii) 8,000,000 common shares to the shareholders of Decklar subject to meeting certain production targets within the first year post-closing.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[ 3 Placees] P 1,000,000

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated November 20, 2019, December 16, 2019, February 5, 2020, March 5, 2020, March 31, 2020 and July 17, 2020.

CASCADERO COPPER CORPORATION ("CCD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,000,000 bonus warrants to the following insider in consideration of loans in the aggregate principal amount of $200,000. The loan is non-interest bearing.

Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.025 for a (1) one-year period.



Shares Warrants Springhill Investments Ltd. (Mr. Lorne Harder) NIL 8,000,000

For additional details please see the Company's news releases dated July 7, 2020.

CENTRAL TIMMINS EXPLORATION CORP. ("CTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated July 08, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Central Timmins Exploration Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor - ArcWest Exploration Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire up to 70% interest in the Todd Creek Property ("the Property"), a mineral property located northeast of Stewart, BC, Canada.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn up to an initial 51% interest in the Property by paying to the Vendor, an aggregate of CDN$1,150,000 over a five (5) year period and the initial issuance of 200,000 common shares. Additionally, the Company is required to incur CDN$15,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a five (5) year period.

Further, on exercise of the initial option, the Company will have an option to acquire the remaining 19% interest in the Property, based on certain milestones and future payments.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 09, 2020.

CENTRAL TIMMINS EXPLORATION CORP. ("CTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mineral lease and option agreement dated July 08, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Central Timmins Exploration Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor - Bull Mountain Resources LLC (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the right to lease a 100% interest in the Stockade Property ("the Property"), for exploration and mining for a minimum of 50 years. The Property is a mining claims property located in Malheur County, Oregon, USA.

As consideration for the Agreement, the Company shall issue 100,000 common shares and pay an aggregate of USD$95,000 over a 30 month period, and USD$25,000 every six (6) months thereafter, to the Vendor. Additionally, the Company is required to incur US$30,000 in exploration expenditures over a one (1) year period and a minimum of 2,000 meters of drilling in the second year.

Further, the Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter royalty.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 10, 2020.

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 15, 2020:

Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 80,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per flow-through share



Warrants: 80,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 80,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two-year period



Non-Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 100,000 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 100,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 Placee] P 80,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 15, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. ("EAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 13,333,333 shares







Purchase Price: $0.06 per share







Warrants: 6,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,666,667 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12







Warrant Term to Expiry: Other







Number of Placees: 34 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Frank Callaghan Y 1,500,000 Maxwell Munday Y 2,000,000 Andrew Rees Y 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 100,000





Finder's Fee:



Generic Capital $10,560.00 cash; 176,000 warrants; 8% of the number of units sold in the form of compensation units. Each compensation unit shall entitle the holder to purchase one unit at a price of $0.09 per unit, exercisable for a period of 30 months. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 per share, exercisable for a period of 30 months. Haywood Securities Inc. $5,520.00 cash; 92,000 warrants; 8% of the number of units sold in the form of compensation units. Each compensation unit shall entitle the holder to purchase one unit at a price of $0.09 per unit, exercisable for a period of 30

months. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 per share, exercisable for a period of 30 months. RedPlug Inc. $9,600.00 cash; 160,000 warrants; 8% of the number of units sold in the form of compensation units. Each compensation unit shall entitle the holder to purchase one unit at a price of $0.09 per unit, exercisable for a period of 30 months. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 per share, exercisable for a period of 30 months. Industrial Alliance Securites Inc $17,920.00 cash; 298,667 warrants; 8% of the number of units sold in the form of compensation units. Each compensation unit shall entitle the holder to purchase one unit at a price of $0.09 per unit, exercisable for a period of 30 months. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 per share, exercisable for a period of 30 months.





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.09





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: exercisable for a period of 30 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Share Offering

Effective July 9, 2020, the Company's prospectus dated July 9, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia). The receipt also evidenced that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the prospectus. The prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, and a receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on July 14, 2020, for gross proceeds of $7,130,000 (including proceeds under the Over-Allotment Option).

Underwriters: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Beacon Securities Limited and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.



Offering: 12,700,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share"), including all shares

issuable under the Over-Allotment Option, and 8,000,000 charity flow-through

common shares (each, a "Charity FT Common Share")



Share Price: $0.30 per Common Share and $0.415 per Charity FT Common Share



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an option to purchase an additional 2,700,000

common shares (none of which were issuable on a flow-through basis) (the

"Additional Shares"), representing up to 15% of the Offering, at $0.30 per

Additional Share for a period of 30 days following closing of the Offering, to

cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes. TSX Venture

Exchange has been advised that the Over-Allotment Option was fully exercised

and the Additional Shares under the Over-Allotment Option were issued at

closing of the Offering.



Underwriters' Warrants: None.

For further information, refer to the Company's prospectus dated July 9, 2020 and news release dated July 14, 2020, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Agreement of Purchase and Sale dated June 19, 2020 between Epica Gold Inc. ("Epica"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Highgold Mining Inc. (the "Company"), and W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd. (the "Vendor") whereby Epica will acquire the Latimer Property located in the district of Cochrane, Ontario. The Vendor will retain a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty of which 1% can be repurchased for $1,000,000 cash. The acquisition of the Latimer Property is being conducted concurrently with two other property acquisitions under a Mineral Property Acquisition Agreement dated June 19, 202 with Glencore Canada Corporation and a Property Sale Agreement dated June 17, 2020 with Northern Gold Mining Inc. in the area surrounding the Company's existing Munro-Croesus Gold property and subject to net smelter returns royalties. The Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 200,000 common shares and to make aggregate cash payments in the amount of $475,000 to the vendors of the three properties.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 9, 2020.

________________________________________

MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 5, 2020, as amended on April 24, 2020, between the Company and Timmins GoldCorp Mexico S.A. de C.V. ("Timmins"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alio Gold Inc., to acquire the San Francisco Mine located in Sonora, Mexico through the acquisition of Molimentales del Noroeste, S.A. de C.V. (the "Target"), wholly-owned subsidiary of Timmins.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing up to 9,740,000 common shares on closing and paying an aggregate of USD$5,000,000 (the "Cash Consideration") within twelve months from closing of the acquisition. The Company may elect to cause the Target to grant Timmins a 1% net smelter returns royalty on a portion of the Property in lieu of the Cash Consideration.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Letter of Intent between the Company and Peal de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. ("PEAL") dated April 6, 2020, as amended on May 1, 2020, and Acknowledgment of Debt and Payment Agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") dated June 29, 2020 between the Target and PEAL, whereby arbitration procedure between the Target and PEAL is settled for the following consideration: (i) issuance of 11,000,000 common shares at deemed price of $0.35 per share and (ii) payment of US$3,495,130.18 plus VAT in cash within a period of eighteen (18) months from execution of the Settlement Agreement.

The Company has also agreed to remunerate Medalist Capital Ltd. and Trinity Advisors Corporation for their advisory services in connection with acquisition by paying the aggregate of $240,000 in cash and issuing 1,030,000 shares at deemed price of $0.40 per share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 6, 2020, April 24, 2020, May 6, 2020, June 22, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

MERIDIAN MINING SOCIETAS EUROPEA ("MNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 11, 2020 and June 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 46,766,666 shares





Purchase Price: $0.075 per share





Warrants: 46,766,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 46,766,666 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 for a two-year period





Number of Placees: 96 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Gilbert Percy Clark Y 700,000





Adrian Neil McArthur Y 135,000





Charles Riopel Y 466,666





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[10 Placee(s)] P 3,718,333





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $115,279 in cash and 1,962,060 finders' warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc. and LHC Mine Finance Ltd. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at $0.075 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NORAM VENTURES INC. ("NRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,410,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.075 per share





Warrants: 2,410,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,410,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10





Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years





Number of Placees: 4 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares C. Tucker Barrie Y 600,000 Mark Ireton Y 270,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

RICHMOND MINERALS INC. ("RMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 16,000,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.05 per share





Warrants: 16,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,000,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for an eighteen-month period





Number of Placees: 17 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Franz Kozich Y 194,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

SMOOTH ROCK VENTURES CORP. ("SOCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,240,827 shares





Purchase Price: $0.07 per share





Warrants: 5,240,827 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,240,827 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 for a two-year period





Number of Placees: 8 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Allan Day Y 386,943 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 Placee] P 300,000





Finder's Fee: PI Financial $1,680 cash and 24,000 Finder Warrants payable.

Thought Launch & Capital Advisory Ltd. $9,520 cash and 136,000 Finder Warrants payable.

-Each Finder Warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.11 for 2 years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) . The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

SPANISH MOUNTAIN GOLD LTD. ("SPA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 40,000,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.10 per share





Warrants: 40,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period





Number of Placees: 60 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Larry Yau Y 1,150,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 13, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

YORKTON VENTURES INC. ("YVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company, 9412-1068 Quebec Inc. (the "Purchaser") and Delta Resources Limited (the "Vendor") dated July 3, 2020. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% of the Bellechase-Timmins Project located in Quebec from the Vendor for a total cash consideration of $1.7-million. The Company will also commit to paying the Vendor a royalty of 1% NSR (net smelter return) on any and all commercial production of gold. The Company may repurchase 0.5 % of the NSR for $1 million at any time.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated July 7, 2020.

XTIERRA INC. ("XAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 23 Placees

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 4 and July 15, 2020.

NEX COMPANIES

MIDASCO CAPITAL CORP. ("MGC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 6:29 a.m. PST, July 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

