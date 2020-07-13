|
13.07.2020 23:39:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AUX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("AUX")
[formerly Auramex Resource Corp. ("AUX")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated July 8, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening July 15, 2020, the common shares of AUX Resources Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Auramex Resource Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
30,845,253
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
AUX
(unchanged)
CUSIP Number:
67053Y100
(new)
________________________________________
PERSONAS SOCIAL INCORPORATED ("PRSN")
[formerly PEEKS SOCIAL LTD. ("PEEK")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 29, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, the common shares of Personas Social Incorporated will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Peeks Social Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Internet Publisher' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
321,839,359
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
PRSN
(new)
CUSIP Number:
71534M 10 7
(new)
________________________________________
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Class A Share:
$0.098542
Payable Date:
September 29, 2020; October 29, 2020 & November
Record Date:
September 15, 2020; October 15, 2020 & November
Ex-dividend Date:
September 14, 2020; October 14, 2020 & November 12,
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
PEDRO RESOURCES LTD. ("PED.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 8, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated June 5, 2020 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
20/07/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ACASTI PHARMA INC. ("ACST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Acasti Pharma Inc. (the "Company") has completed an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated February 14, 2019 to the Company's Prospectus dated March 16, 2018, that was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and pursuant to a registration statement relating to the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 6, 2018 and declared effective by the SEC on March 16, 2018.
Agent:
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Offering:
An aggregate of 3,716,659 common shares during the months of December
Offering Price:
Between US$0.8021 and US$2.05 per common share
Agent's Fee:
4% of the gross proceeds in cash
The Company announced the closing of the above-mentioned offering by news releases dated February 14, 2020 and June 29, 2020, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$3,428,343.94.
The common shares offered pursuant to the above-mentioned prospectus supplement have not been and will not be qualified for sale under the securities laws of any province or territory of Canada or to any resident of Canada and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in Canada, or to or for the account of any resident of Canada. The above-mentioned prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus have not been filed in respect of, and will not qualify, any distribution of these common shares in any province or territory of Canada. No common shares will be sold on the TSX Venture Exchange or on other trading markets in Canada as at the market distributions.
ACASTI PHARMA INC. (« ACST »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 juillet 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance
Acasti Pharma Inc. (la «société») a complété un placement «au cours du marché» effectué en vertu d'un supplément de prospectus daté du 14 février 2019, joint au prospectus de la société daté du 16 mars 2018, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX et dans le cadre d'une déclaration d'inscription déposée à la Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) en date du 6 mars 2018 et d'un avis de prise d'effet émis par la SEC daté du 16 mars 2018 relativement au placement.
Agent :
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Placement :
Un total de 3 716 659 actions ordinaires souscrites durant les mois de
Prix de l'offre:
Entre 0,8021 $ US et 2,05 $ US par action ordinaire
Commission à l'agent :
4 % du produit brut en espèces
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement mentionné ci-dessus dans les communiqués de presse datés du 14 février 2020 et 29 juin 2020. Le produit brut reçu par la société en vertu de ce placement fut 3 428 343,94 $ US.
Les actions ordinaires offertes en vertu du supplément de prospectus ci-dessus n'ont pas été et ne seront pas admissibles à la distribution en vertu des lois sur les valeurs mobilières des provinces et des territoires du Canada ou à tout résident du Canada et ne peuvent être offertes ni vendues, directement ou indirectement, au Canada ou pour le compte de tout résident du Canada. Le supplément de prospectus mentionné ci-dessus et le prospectus sous-jacent n'ont pas été déposés à l'égard de placement d'actions ordinaires dans une province ou un territoire du Canada. Aucune action ordinaire ne sera vendue par l'entremise de la Bourse de croissance TSX ou sur d'autres marchés boursiers au Canada aux cours du marché.
__________________________________
A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
7,100,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 17, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 17, 2021
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,100,000 shares with 7,100,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 18, 2019.
________________________________________
ANGUS VENTURES INC. ("GUS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 9 2020:
Number of Shares:
6,000,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.441 per share
Number of Placees:
33 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Medalist Capital Ltd.
Y
219,500
Jamie Sokalsky
Y
875,000
David Palmer
Y
640,000
Dennis Peterson
Y
500,000
Seema Sindwani
Y
90,000
Breanne Beh
Y
50,000
Finder's Fee:
Medalist Capital Ltd. – 235,530 common shares.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 3, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
AVRICORE HEALTH INC. ("AVCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the bulletin dated July 9, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange was advised of the following amendments to the issuance of 5,477,965 shares at a price of $0.025 per share to settle outstanding debt.
Corozon Consulting Corp. was incorrectly identified as an "Insider" of the Company.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Hector Bremner Co.
Y
$12,500.00
$0.025
500,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
22,796,832
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 25, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
November 25, 2020
Exercise Price of Warrants:
0.20
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 22,796,832 shares with 22,796,832 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 19, 2019.
________________________________________
CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to Subscription Agreements dated January 23, 2018 and as amended on March 25, 2020 between the Company and Bruce Miller and Carlos De La Espriella Aldana in connection with an extension on certain obligations due under an option agreement among the Company, Minerales Cordoba S.A.S, Sociedad Ordinaria deMinas OMNI, Compania Minera El Alacran S.A.S., CMH Colombia S.A.S., CobreMinerales S.A.S. and Exploradora Cordoba S.A.S. dated February 27, 2016 (the "Option Agreement"), and in consideration for work and services provided by the Bruce Miller and Carlos De La Espriella Aldana for the Company.
Pursuant to the terms of the Subscription Agreements, the Company will issue 2,330,008 Common Shares to Bruce Miller and 2,330,008 Common Shares to Carlos De La Espriella, a combined value of US$250,000, at a deemed price of $0.07320 for the Second and Final Tranche of Common Shares.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 2, 2020.
________________________________________
CRYSTAL BRIDGE ENTERPRISES INC. ("CRYS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:15 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 3, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:08 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MEDGOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("MED")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 7, 2020:
Number of Shares:
40,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
40,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
30 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Jeremy Crozier
Y
600,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
295,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $42,000 and 840,000 non-transferable warrants each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.10 for three years.
Haywood Securities Inc. receives $1,500 and 30,000 non-transferable warrants each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.10 for three years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
MIDPOINT HOLDINGS LTD. ("MPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 7, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD CORPORATION. ("NEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 04, 2020:
Number of Shares:
7,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.03 per share
Warrants:
7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.05
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
12 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Warren Stanyer
Y
326,000
Christina Boddy
Y
70,000
Michael Sweatman
Y
200,000
Suraj Ahuja
Y
150,000
Cory Kent
Y
170,000
Charles Roy
Y
84,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
NUBIAN RESOURCES LTD. ("NBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:09 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 28, 2020:
Number of Shares
8,599,810 non-flow-through common shares and 4,651,200 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$2.35 per non-flow-through common share
$4.30 per flow-through common share
Warrants:
6,625,505 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,625,505 non-flow-through common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$3.25 for a period of 2 years
Number of Placees:
100 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
José Vizquerra Benavides
Y
879,000
Blair Zaritsky
Y
15,000
Donald Njegovan
Y
10,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
203,916
Underwriter's Commission:
$1,907,959 payable to Cormark Securities Inc., Sprott Capital Partners LP, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Eight Capital, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., Red Cloud Securities Inc., and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated June 19, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 27, 2020:
Number of Shares:
5,629,226 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.70 per share
Number of Placees:
31 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Athena Ventures Inc.(Carrie Cesarone)
Y
25,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
283,570
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of $68,550 in cash and 97,928 finders' warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp., Mackie Research Capital Corp., M Partners Inc. and Bluesky Corporate Communications Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $1.00 for a one-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 25, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,300,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.77 per share
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Sprott Asset Management
Y
1,300,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,122,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.79 per share
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Sprott Asset Management
Y
1,265,000
Richard A. Boulay
Y
32,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
POWERORE INC. ("PORE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Option agreement dated February 26. 2020 between PowerOre Inc. (the "Company") and 2736-1179 Quebec Inc.; whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in a land package (9.055 hectares) consisting of two formerly producing mines in Robitaille and Cooke.
In consideration of the option, the Company will:
- Pay to 2736-1179 Quebec Inc. $450,000 over 60 months
- Issue to 2736-1179 Quebec Inc. 3,000,000 shares and 2,000,000 warrants over 60 months. Warrants are warrant for 24 months from date of issuance and have exercise prices ranging for $0.10 to $0.25 depending on when issued.
- Carry out exploration of $3,000,000 over 60 Months.
- 2736-1179 Quebec Inc. will retain a 2% NSR royalty. The Company has first right of refusal to purchase a 1% NSR at any time prior to commercial production for $1,500,000.
Further information on the transaction is available on the Company's SEDAR profile in news releases from February 28 to July 13, 2020
CASH
SHARES
WORK EXPENDITURES
2736-1179 Quebec Inc.
$450,000
3,000,000
$3,000,000
________________________________________
REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Agreement dated July 1, 2020 between Reyna Silver Corp. (the Company) and United Minerals PTY Limited, Minerales Unidos la Chinche S.A. de C.V. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire up to an 80% interest in the La Chinche Property located in the Santa Eulalia district, Mexico. In order to earn an 80% interest consideration is US$1,042,000, 500,000 common shares, 11,500,000 share purchase warrants and property expenditures of US$900,000 over two years. The warrants are to be issued every six months in four tranches with a validity of one year each at 74 cents, 75 cents, $1.00 and $1.25.
For additional details please see the Company's news release dated July 2, 2020.
________________________________________
ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ("RK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:56 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ("RK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 8, 2020, the Bulletin should have read that the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 2,089,799 common shares in its own capital stock. There is no other change to the Bulletin of July 8, 2020.
________________________________________
SOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP. ("SMP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:08 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP. ("SMP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SYLOGIST LTD. ("SYZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company, that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 9, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,141,228 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period July 15, 2020 to July 14, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by BMO Nesbitt BurnsError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
For further information, please see the Company's press release dated July 9, 2020.
________________________________________
TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 15, 2020:
Number of Shares:
6,652,700 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$1.40 per share
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Paradigm Capital Inc. receives $186,275.60
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 7, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 4:55 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:15 P.m. PST, July 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
PLYMOUTH REALTY CAPITAL CORP. ("PH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020
TSX Venture NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2020:
Number of Shares:
10,000,000 shares, post consolidation.
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share, post consolidation.
Number of Placees:
13 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Barry Girling
Y
100,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
2,500,000
Finder's Fee:
Tobias Tretter 765,000 shares payable.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
