TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("AUX")

[formerly Auramex Resource Corp. ("AUX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated July 8, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening July 15, 2020, the common shares of AUX Resources Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Auramex Resource Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

30,845,253 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AUX (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 67053Y100 (new)

PERSONAS SOCIAL INCORPORATED ("PRSN")

[formerly PEEKS SOCIAL LTD. ("PEEK")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 29, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, the common shares of Personas Social Incorporated will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Peeks Social Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Internet Publisher' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

321,839,359 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: PRSN (new) CUSIP Number: 71534M 10 7 (new)

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542 Payable Date: September 29, 2020; October 29, 2020 & November

27, 2020 Record Date: September 15, 2020; October 15, 2020 & November

13, 2020 Ex-dividend Date: September 14, 2020; October 14, 2020 & November 12,

2020 respectively

NEX COMPANIES

PEDRO RESOURCES LTD. ("PED.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 8, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated June 5, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

20/07/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ACASTI PHARMA INC. ("ACST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Acasti Pharma Inc. (the "Company") has completed an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated February 14, 2019 to the Company's Prospectus dated March 16, 2018, that was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and pursuant to a registration statement relating to the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 6, 2018 and declared effective by the SEC on March 16, 2018.

Agent: B. Riley FBR, Inc.



Offering: An aggregate of 3,716,659 common shares during the months of December

2019, January 2020, February 2020 and June 2020



Offering Price: Between US$0.8021 and US$2.05 per common share



Agent's Fee: 4% of the gross proceeds in cash

The Company announced the closing of the above-mentioned offering by news releases dated February 14, 2020 and June 29, 2020, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$3,428,343.94.

The common shares offered pursuant to the above-mentioned prospectus supplement have not been and will not be qualified for sale under the securities laws of any province or territory of Canada or to any resident of Canada and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in Canada, or to or for the account of any resident of Canada. The above-mentioned prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus have not been filed in respect of, and will not qualify, any distribution of these common shares in any province or territory of Canada. No common shares will be sold on the TSX Venture Exchange or on other trading markets in Canada as at the market distributions.

ACASTI PHARMA INC. (« ACST »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 juillet 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance



Acasti Pharma Inc. (la «société») a complété un placement «au cours du marché» effectué en vertu d'un supplément de prospectus daté du 14 février 2019, joint au prospectus de la société daté du 16 mars 2018, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX et dans le cadre d'une déclaration d'inscription déposée à la Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) en date du 6 mars 2018 et d'un avis de prise d'effet émis par la SEC daté du 16 mars 2018 relativement au placement.

Agent : B. Riley FBR, Inc.



Placement : Un total de 3 716 659 actions ordinaires souscrites durant les mois de

décembre 2019, janvier 2020, février 2020 et juin 2020



Prix de l'offre: Entre 0,8021 $ US et 2,05 $ US par action ordinaire



Commission à l'agent : 4 % du produit brut en espèces

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement mentionné ci-dessus dans les communiqués de presse datés du 14 février 2020 et 29 juin 2020. Le produit brut reçu par la société en vertu de ce placement fut 3 428 343,94 $ US.

Les actions ordinaires offertes en vertu du supplément de prospectus ci-dessus n'ont pas été et ne seront pas admissibles à la distribution en vertu des lois sur les valeurs mobilières des provinces et des territoires du Canada ou à tout résident du Canada et ne peuvent être offertes ni vendues, directement ou indirectement, au Canada ou pour le compte de tout résident du Canada. Le supplément de prospectus mentionné ci-dessus et le prospectus sous-jacent n'ont pas été déposés à l'égard de placement d'actions ordinaires dans une province ou un territoire du Canada. Aucune action ordinaire ne sera vendue par l'entremise de la Bourse de croissance TSX ou sur d'autres marchés boursiers au Canada aux cours du marché.

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 7,100,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 17, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 17, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,100,000 shares with 7,100,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 18, 2019.

ANGUS VENTURES INC. ("GUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 9 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.441 per share



Number of Placees: 33 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Medalist Capital Ltd. Y 219,500 Jamie Sokalsky Y 875,000 David Palmer Y 640,000 Dennis Peterson Y 500,000 Seema Sindwani Y 90,000 Breanne Beh Y 50,000





Finder's Fee: Medalist Capital Ltd. – 235,530 common shares.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 3, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

AVRICORE HEALTH INC. ("AVCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the bulletin dated July 9, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange was advised of the following amendments to the issuance of 5,477,965 shares at a price of $0.025 per share to settle outstanding debt.

Corozon Consulting Corp. was incorrectly identified as an "Insider" of the Company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Hector Bremner Co. Y $12,500.00 $0.025 500,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:



# of Warrants: 22,796,832 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 25, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 25, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: 0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 22,796,832 shares with 22,796,832 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 19, 2019.

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to Subscription Agreements dated January 23, 2018 and as amended on March 25, 2020 between the Company and Bruce Miller and Carlos De La Espriella Aldana in connection with an extension on certain obligations due under an option agreement among the Company, Minerales Cordoba S.A.S, Sociedad Ordinaria deMinas OMNI, Compania Minera El Alacran S.A.S., CMH Colombia S.A.S., CobreMinerales S.A.S. and Exploradora Cordoba S.A.S. dated February 27, 2016 (the "Option Agreement"), and in consideration for work and services provided by the Bruce Miller and Carlos De La Espriella Aldana for the Company.

Pursuant to the terms of the Subscription Agreements, the Company will issue 2,330,008 Common Shares to Bruce Miller and 2,330,008 Common Shares to Carlos De La Espriella, a combined value of US$250,000, at a deemed price of $0.07320 for the Second and Final Tranche of Common Shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 2, 2020.

CRYSTAL BRIDGE ENTERPRISES INC. ("CRYS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:15 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 3, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:08 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

MEDGOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("MED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 40,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 40,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 30 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares



Jeremy Crozier Y 600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 Placee] P 295,000



Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $42,000 and 840,000 non-transferable warrants each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.10 for three years.

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $1,500 and 30,000 non-transferable warrants each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.10 for three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

MIDPOINT HOLDINGS LTD. ("MPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD CORPORATION. ("NEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 04, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05





Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years





Number of Placees: 12 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Warren Stanyer Y 326,000 Christina Boddy Y 70,000 Michael Sweatman Y 200,000 Suraj Ahuja Y 150,000 Cory Kent Y 170,000 Charles Roy Y 84,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

NUBIAN RESOURCES LTD. ("NBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:09 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 28, 2020:

Number of Shares 8,599,810 non-flow-through common shares and 4,651,200 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $2.35 per non-flow-through common share

$4.30 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 6,625,505 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,625,505 non-flow-through common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $3.25 for a period of 2 years



Number of Placees: 100 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





José Vizquerra Benavides Y 879,000 Blair Zaritsky Y 15,000 Donald Njegovan Y 10,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[5 Placees] P 203,916





Underwriter's Commission: $1,907,959 payable to Cormark Securities Inc., Sprott Capital Partners LP, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Eight Capital, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., Red Cloud Securities Inc., and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated June 19, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,629,226 shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per share



Number of Placees: 31 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Athena Ventures Inc.(Carrie Cesarone) Y 25,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[5 Placee(s)] P 283,570





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $68,550 in cash and 97,928 finders' warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp., Mackie Research Capital Corp., M Partners Inc. and Bluesky Corporate Communications Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $1.00 for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,300,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.77 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Sprott Asset Management Y 1,300,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,122,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.79 per share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Sprott Asset Management Y 1,265,000





Richard A. Boulay Y 32,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

POWERORE INC. ("PORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Option agreement dated February 26. 2020 between PowerOre Inc. (the "Company") and 2736-1179 Quebec Inc.; whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in a land package (9.055 hectares) consisting of two formerly producing mines in Robitaille and Cooke.

In consideration of the option, the Company will:

Pay to 2736-1179 Quebec Inc. $450,000 over 60 months

over 60 months Issue to 2736-1179 Quebec Inc. 3,000,000 shares and 2,000,000 warrants over 60 months. Warrants are warrant for 24 months from date of issuance and have exercise prices ranging for $0.10 to $0.25 depending on when issued.

to depending on when issued. Carry out exploration of $3,000,000 over 60 Months.

over 60 Months. 2736-1179 Quebec Inc. will retain a 2% NSR royalty. The Company has first right of refusal to purchase a 1% NSR at any time prior to commercial production for $1,500,000 .

Further information on the transaction is available on the Company's SEDAR profile in news releases from February 28 to July 13, 2020



CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES 2736-1179 Quebec Inc. $450,000 3,000,000

& 2,000,000 warrants $3,000,000

REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Agreement dated July 1, 2020 between Reyna Silver Corp. (the Company) and United Minerals PTY Limited, Minerales Unidos la Chinche S.A. de C.V. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire up to an 80% interest in the La Chinche Property located in the Santa Eulalia district, Mexico. In order to earn an 80% interest consideration is US$1,042,000, 500,000 common shares, 11,500,000 share purchase warrants and property expenditures of US$900,000 over two years. The warrants are to be issued every six months in four tranches with a validity of one year each at 74 cents, 75 cents, $1.00 and $1.25.

For additional details please see the Company's news release dated July 2, 2020.

ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ("RK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:56 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ("RK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 8, 2020, the Bulletin should have read that the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 2,089,799 common shares in its own capital stock. There is no other change to the Bulletin of July 8, 2020.

SOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP. ("SMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:08 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP. ("SMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SYLOGIST LTD. ("SYZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company, that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 9, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,141,228 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period July 15, 2020 to July 14, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by BMO Nesbitt BurnsError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

For further information, please see the Company's press release dated July 9, 2020.

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,652,700 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $1.40 per share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Finder's Fee: Paradigm Capital Inc. receives $186,275.60

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 7, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:55 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 P.m. PST, July 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NEX COMPANIES

PLYMOUTH REALTY CAPITAL CORP. ("PH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2020

TSX Venture NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares, post consolidation.



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share, post consolidation.



Number of Placees: 13 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Barry Girling Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[3 Placees] P 2,500,000





Finder's Fee: Tobias Tretter 765,000 shares payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

