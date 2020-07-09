09.07.2020 23:48:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2020

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture NEX Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on  against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol


Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

PURE.H

NEX

Pure Global Cannabis Inc.

Annual audited financial statements for the
year.

 

2019/12/31




Interim financial report.

 

2020/03/31




Management's discussion and analysis.

 

2019/12/31

and

2020/03/31




Certification of annual and interim filings.

 

2019/12/31

and

2020/03/31

Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BLUE RHINO CAPITAL CORP. ("RHNO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated April 16, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective April 17, 2020 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.  The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public.  The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).  Proceeds from a concurrent private placement will be $140,000 (1,400,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:

At the market open July 13, 2020 the Common shares will be
listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on July 14, 2020.  A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Capitalization:

unlimited

common shares with no par value of which


5,400,000

common shares will be issued and outstanding at the
closing of the offering

Escrowed Shares:

2,000,000

common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of
the offering.




Transfer Agent: 

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

RHNO.P

CUSIP Number: 

09582B102

Agent:

Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Warrants:

200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to
purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a
period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 16, 2020

Company Contact: 

Anton Drescher

Company Address: 

507-837 West Hastings St. Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6

Company Phone Number:

604-685-1017

Company Email Address: 

ajd@harbourpacific.com

________________________________________

LAMASKA CAPITAL CORP. ("LCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated April 16, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective April 17, 2020 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.  The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public.  The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).  Proceeds from a concurrent private placement will be $50,000 (500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:

At the market open July 13, 2020 the Common shares will be
listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on July 14, 2020.  A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia





Capitalization:

unlimited

 common shares with no par value of which


4,500,000

 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the
 closing of the offering

Escrowed Shares: 

2,000,000

 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing
 of the offering.




Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

LCC.P

CUSIP Number: 

51322L107

Agent:  

Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Warrants:

200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to
purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a
period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 16, 2020

 

Company Contact: 

Anton Drescher

Company Address: 

507-837 West Hastings St. Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6

Company Phone Number:

604-685-1017

Company Email Address:

ajd@harbourpacific.com

________________________________________

SOLARIS RESOURCES INC. ("SLS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Monday, July 13, 2020 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Capitalization: 

Unlimited

 common shares with no par value of which


88,377,121

 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:

48,493,911

 common shares subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow



Transfer Agent: 

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: 

SLS

CUSIP Number:

83419D 20 1

For further information, please refer to the Form 2B Listing Document, dated July 6, 2020 available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: 

Purni Parikh, Senior Vice President

Company Address: 

999 Canada Pl Suite 555


Vancouver, British Columbia   


V6C 3E1

Company Phone Number: 

(604) 638-2003

Company Email Address:

purni@augustacorp.com

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CT DEVELOPERS LTD. ("DEV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, July 13, 2020, the securities of CT Developers Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading.  Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 27, 2017, a news release was issued on May 27, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_________________________________________

20/07/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION  ("APC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 11:08  a.m. PST, July 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALTO VENTURES LTD. ("ATV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 250,000 shares at a price of $0.125 per share to settle outstanding debt for $31,875.00.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Creditor

Insider=Y / 
Progroup=P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share 

# of Shares

Marian (Mike) Koziol 

Y

$31,875.00

$0.125

250,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 10, 2020 and July 3, 2020:

Number of Shares:

15,512,178 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.065 per share



Warrants:

15,512,178 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,512,178 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 

$0.10 for a one-year period



Number of Placees:

21 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y / 
ProGroup=P 

# of Shares

Joshua Bleak

Y

1,700,000

Corey Dias

Y

1,700,000

John Eckerslet 

Y  

1,700,000

Laara Shaffer 

Y

100,000




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 
[1 placee]

P

300,000




Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. - $2,275.00 and 35,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable
into common shares at $0.10 per share for a one-year period.




Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,516.67 and 23,333 Broker Warrants that are
exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for a one-year period.




EMD Financial Inc. - $9,005.77 and 120,077 Broker Warrants that are
exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated June 10, 2020 and July 3, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AURAMEX RESOURCE CORP. ("AUX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2020 and June 17, 2020:

Number of Shares:

10,099,000 common shares


4,783,667 flow-through shares


4,054,056 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.25 per common share


$0.30 per flow-through share


$0.037 per charity flow-through share



Warrants:

7,076,528 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,076,528 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.40 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise
provision in the event the Company's shares trade at $0.55 or greater for 10 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees:

103 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name 

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P 

  # of Shares



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [8 placees]

P

988,000



Finder's Fee: 

Eventus Capital Corp. - $39,420.06


Blue Lake Advisors – 180,000 units


Canaccord Genuity Corp. -$63,600.00


Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $600.00 and 37,200 units


Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $2,100.00 and 27,600 units


Echelon Wealth - $1,500.00


Redplug Inc. - $18,300.00


PI Financial Corp. - $5,100.00


Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,500.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

 ________________________________________

AVRICORE HEALTH INC. ("AVCR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,477,965 shares at a price of $0.025 per share to settle outstanding debt for $136,949.13.

Number of Creditors: 

8 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Creditor

Insider=Y /  
Progroup=P

Amount 
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares



642729 BC Ltd. 
(Sukhwinder Singh Rai)

$12,500.00

$0.025

500,000

Sukhwinder Singh Rai

$10,000.00

$0.025

400,000

Coozon Consulting Corp.
(John Papastergiou)

$12,499.97

$0.025

499,999

Rodger Seccombe 

Y

$12,500.00

$0.025

500,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2020:

Number of Shares:

44,417,440 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.07 per share



Warrants: 

44,417,440 share purchase warrants to purchase 44,417,440 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.14 for a three year period



Number of Placees:

46 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y / 
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Glen Parsons

Y

3,468,914

Genco Professional Services Ltd.
(Sharon Cooper)

221,571

Ron Ho

Y

143,251

Eric Roth 

194,286

Derek Hartman 

Y

285,700

Andrew Chubb

728,571

Marketworks Inc. (Kathryn Witter) 

42,000

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 

2,857,143

Capital DI Limited

4,285,714

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 9, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  1 Company

Effective at 10:16 a.m. PST, July 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BENTON RESOURCES INC.  ("BEX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  1 Company

Effective at  12:00 p.m. PST, July 9, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 27, 2020 and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on June 25, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 430,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per right were issued.

Pursuant to the stand-by commitment agreement, 21,910,113 non-transferable bonus warrants were issued to the stand-by guarantors. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.075 for a five (5) year period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 29, 2020.

________________________________________

EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC.  ("EAST")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 7:01  a.m. PST, July 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Halt Trade Order; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 30, 2020:

Number of Shares:

6,153,846 common shares



Purchase Price: 

$0.065 per common share



Warrants: 

6,153,846 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,153,846 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 

$0.18 for a period of 5 years



Number of Placees:

7 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ESSEX MINERALS INC. ("ESX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 1, 2020 and June 2, 2020:

Number of Shares:

5,240,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.25 per share



Number of Placees:

29 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




 Name 

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P 

# of Shares




Elena Tanzola

100,000

JLHLC Holdings Inc. (James Harris)

Y

20,000




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 
[3 placees]

P

360,000




Finder's Fee:

$33,000 and 132,000 Broker's Warrants exercisable at $0.25 for a period of two
(2) years payable to Primary Capital Inc.




$30,000 and 120,000 Broker's Warrants exercisable at $0.25 for a period of two
(2) years payable to Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement on June 25, 2020 and July 2, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GPG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 03, 2020:

Number of Shares:

10,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: 

$0.30 per share




Warrants: 

5,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,250,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.45



Warrant Term to Expiry:

18 Months



Number of Placees:

4 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

2176423 Ontario Ltd 
(Eric Sprott)

Y

10,000,000



Finder's Fee:


Mackie Research Capital Corp

151,500 shares; 75,750 warrants

Richardson GMP Limited 

$45,450.00 cash                       



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.45




Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 

18 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 19, 2020:

Number of Shares:

26,650,000 shares



Purchase Price: 

$0.01 per share



Warrants: 

26,650,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,650,000 shares. The
Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the common share
of the Company trading on the Exchange is greater than $0.07 for 10
consecutive trading days after four months and one day from the closing date.
In the event of acceleration, the Company may accelerate the Warrant expiry
date to the date which is 30 calendar days following the date a press release is
issued by the Company announcing the reduced Warrant terms.



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.05 for a one year period



Number of Placees:

5 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

 None



Finder's Fee: 

Stryker 11 Inc. – $8,800.00 in cash payments and 880,000 Finder Warrants


Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC – $8,000.00 in cash payments and 800,000
Finder Warrants

Each Finder Warrant is exercisable for a unit at $0.05 on the same terms as that of the offering for a 12 month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. ("IPG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities:

1,799,999 flow-through common shares


5,661,996 non flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: 

$0.07 per flow-through common share


$0.055 per non flow-through common share



Warrants:  

5,661,996 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,661,996 shares



Warrants Exercice Price: 

$0.055 per share during a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 

15 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:




Name

Insider = Y /
ProGroup = P

# of shares

Peter J. Cashin

Y

180,000




Finder's Fee: 

Arm's Length finders received a total cash commission of $7,770 and non-
transferable finders' warrants to purchase 113,998 common shares at a price of
$0.10 per share for a 24-month period.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 23, 2020, 2020.

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. («IPG»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 9 juillet 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance 

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 

1 799 999 actions accréditives ordinaires


5 661 996 actions non-accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 

0,07 $ par action accréditive ordinaire


0,055 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription :

5 661 996 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 661 996 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 

0,055 $ par action pendant une période de 24 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs:

15 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:




Nom

Initié = Y /
Groupe Pro = P

# d'actions

Peter J. Cashin

Y

180 000




Honoraire d'intermédiation:

Des intermédiaires sans lien de dépendance ont reçu une commission en
espèces de 7 770 $ et des bons de souscription non-transférables aux
intermédiaires permettant de souscrire à 113 998 actions ordinaires au prix de
0,10 $ pendant une période de 24 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 juin 2020.

 ________________________________________

NIOBAY METALS INC.  ("NBY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  11:59 a.m. PST, July 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NIOBAY METALS INC. ("NBY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 9, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 5:22  a.m. PST, July 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(b) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 5, 2020 and June 17, 2020:

Number of Shares:

300,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") and 3,600,000 hard dollar units
("HD Unit"). Each HD Unit consists of one common share and one common share
purchase warrant.



Purchase Price:

$0.20 per FT Share and $0.15 per HD Unit



Warrants:

3,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.25 for a period of one year from the closing date.



Number of Placees: 

12 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None



Finder's Fee:

$4,000.00 cash and 20,000 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants) issued to
National Bank Financial. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of one year from the closing date.

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on July 7, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 7:01 a.m. PST, July 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 7:06  a.m. PST, July 9, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Acquisition") dated June 15, 2020, between Vox Royalty Inc. (the "Company") and Strategic Energy Resources Limited (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the issuer, in connection with the acquisition of a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Uley graphite project held by Quantum Graphite Limited in South Australia.  Pursuant to the Acquisition the Company shall pay $73,536.17 in cash and issue 58,031 of its common shares. The Company will also have to pay a further A$220,000 in shares once commercial production has been achieved at the Uley Graphite Project.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 16, 2020.

______________________________

WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a letter of intent dated June 23, 2020 between White Metal Resources Corp. (the "Company") and Mel Stewart, pursuant to which the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in 104 tenures in the Conmee and Dawson Road townships, Ontario covering approximately 2,220 hectares known as the Tower Stock Gold Project.           

In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $145,000 and issue a total of 1,200,000 shares, both in stages, over a three-year period as follows:


CASH 

SHARES

Upon approval 

$25,000

300,000

First anniversary

$30,000

300,000

Second anniversary  

$40,000

300,000

Third anniversary 

$50,000

300,000

 

The acquisition is subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty on claims that the optionor has staked and 1% on other claims. The 2% NSR may be reduced to 1% for a payment of $1,000,000 and advance royalty payments of $5,000 per year commence on the fourth anniversary.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a letter agreement dated June 16, 2020 between Ximen Mining Corp. (the "Company") and Donald Rippon and Karl Schindler, pursuant to which the Company may acquire the 3% net smelter returns royalties covering the Golden Crown and May Mac Properties. In consideration, the Company will issue a total of 1,000,000 shares.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP.  ("BGD.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 9, 2020
NEX Company

Effective at 12:52  p.m. PST, July 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

