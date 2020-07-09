|
09.07.2020 23:48:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
PURE.H
NEX
Pure Global Cannabis Inc.
Annual audited financial statements for the
2019/12/31
Interim financial report.
2020/03/31
Management's discussion and analysis.
2019/12/31
and
2020/03/31
Certification of annual and interim filings.
2019/12/31
and
2020/03/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BLUE RHINO CAPITAL CORP. ("RHNO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated April 16, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective April 17, 2020 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share). Proceeds from a concurrent private placement will be $140,000 (1,400,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the market open July 13, 2020 the Common shares will be
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on July 14, 2020. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
5,400,000
common shares will be issued and outstanding at the
Escrowed Shares:
2,000,000
common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
RHNO.P
CUSIP Number:
09582B102
Agent:
Haywood Securities Inc.
Agent's Warrants:
200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 16, 2020
Company Contact:
Anton Drescher
Company Address:
507-837 West Hastings St. Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6
Company Phone Number:
604-685-1017
Company Email Address:
ajd@harbourpacific.com
________________________________________
LAMASKA CAPITAL CORP. ("LCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated April 16, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective April 17, 2020 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share). Proceeds from a concurrent private placement will be $50,000 (500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the market open July 13, 2020 the Common shares will be
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on July 14, 2020. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
4,500,000
common shares will be issued and outstanding at the
Escrowed Shares:
2,000,000
common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
LCC.P
CUSIP Number:
51322L107
Agent:
Haywood Securities Inc.
Agent's Warrants:
200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 16, 2020
Company Contact:
Anton Drescher
Company Address:
507-837 West Hastings St. Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6
Company Phone Number:
604-685-1017
Company Email Address:
ajd@harbourpacific.com
________________________________________
SOLARIS RESOURCES INC. ("SLS")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
New Listing-Shares:
Effective at the opening Monday, July 13, 2020 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
Unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
88,377,121
common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
48,493,911
common shares subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
SLS
CUSIP Number:
83419D 20 1
For further information, please refer to the Form 2B Listing Document, dated July 6, 2020 available on SEDAR.
Company Contact:
Purni Parikh, Senior Vice President
Company Address:
999 Canada Pl Suite 555
Vancouver, British Columbia
V6C 3E1
Company Phone Number:
(604) 638-2003
Company Email Address:
purni@augustacorp.com
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
CT DEVELOPERS LTD. ("DEV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at the opening, Monday, July 13, 2020, the securities of CT Developers Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 27, 2017, a news release was issued on May 27, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
_________________________________________
20/07/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION ("APC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:08 a.m. PST, July 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ALTO VENTURES LTD. ("ATV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 250,000 shares at a price of $0.125 per share to settle outstanding debt for $31,875.00.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Marian (Mike) Koziol
Y
$31,875.00
$0.125
250,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 10, 2020 and July 3, 2020:
Number of Shares:
15,512,178 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.065 per share
Warrants:
15,512,178 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,512,178 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a one-year period
Number of Placees:
21 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Joshua Bleak
Y
1,700,000
Corey Dias
Y
1,700,000
John Eckerslet
Y
1,700,000
Laara Shaffer
Y
100,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
300,000
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. - $2,275.00 and 35,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,516.67 and 23,333 Broker Warrants that are
EMD Financial Inc. - $9,005.77 and 120,077 Broker Warrants that are
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated June 10, 2020 and July 3, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
AURAMEX RESOURCE CORP. ("AUX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2020 and June 17, 2020:
Number of Shares:
10,099,000 common shares
4,783,667 flow-through shares
4,054,056 charity flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per common share
$0.30 per flow-through share
$0.037 per charity flow-through share
Warrants:
7,076,528 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,076,528 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.40 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise
Number of Placees:
103 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [8 placees]
P
988,000
Finder's Fee:
Eventus Capital Corp. - $39,420.06
Blue Lake Advisors – 180,000 units
Canaccord Genuity Corp. -$63,600.00
Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $600.00 and 37,200 units
Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $2,100.00 and 27,600 units
Echelon Wealth - $1,500.00
Redplug Inc. - $18,300.00
PI Financial Corp. - $5,100.00
Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,500.00
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
AVRICORE HEALTH INC. ("AVCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,477,965 shares at a price of $0.025 per share to settle outstanding debt for $136,949.13.
Number of Creditors:
8 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
642729 BC Ltd.
Y
$12,500.00
$0.025
500,000
Sukhwinder Singh Rai
Y
$10,000.00
$0.025
400,000
Coozon Consulting Corp.
Y
$12,499.97
$0.025
499,999
Rodger Seccombe
Y
$12,500.00
$0.025
500,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2020:
Number of Shares:
44,417,440 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per share
Warrants:
44,417,440 share purchase warrants to purchase 44,417,440 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.14 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
46 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Glen Parsons
Y
3,468,914
Genco Professional Services Ltd.
Y
221,571
Ron Ho
Y
143,251
Eric Roth
Y
194,286
Derek Hartman
Y
285,700
Andrew Chubb
Y
728,571
Marketworks Inc. (Kathryn Witter)
Y
42,000
Sandstorm Gold Ltd.
Y
2,857,143
Capital DI Limited
Y
4,285,714
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 9, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 10:16 a.m. PST, July 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, July 9, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 27, 2020 and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on June 25, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 430,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per right were issued.
Pursuant to the stand-by commitment agreement, 21,910,113 non-transferable bonus warrants were issued to the stand-by guarantors. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.075 for a five (5) year period.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 29, 2020.
________________________________________
EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. ("EAST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:01 a.m. PST, July 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Halt Trade Order; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 30, 2020:
Number of Shares:
6,153,846 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.065 per common share
Warrants:
6,153,846 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,153,846 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.18 for a period of 5 years
Number of Placees:
7 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ESSEX MINERALS INC. ("ESX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 1, 2020 and June 2, 2020:
Number of Shares:
5,240,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per share
Number of Placees:
29 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Elena Tanzola
Y
100,000
JLHLC Holdings Inc. (James Harris)
Y
20,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
360,000
Finder's Fee:
$33,000 and 132,000 Broker's Warrants exercisable at $0.25 for a period of two
$30,000 and 120,000 Broker's Warrants exercisable at $0.25 for a period of two
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement on June 25, 2020 and July 2, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GPG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 03, 2020:
Number of Shares:
10,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share
Warrants:
5,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,250,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.45
Warrant Term to Expiry:
18 Months
Number of Placees:
4 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
2176423 Ontario Ltd
Y
10,000,000
Finder's Fee:
Mackie Research Capital Corp
151,500 shares; 75,750 warrants
Richardson GMP Limited
$45,450.00 cash
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.45
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
18 months
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 19, 2020:
Number of Shares:
26,650,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.01 per share
Warrants:
26,650,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,650,000 shares. The
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 for a one year period
Number of Placees:
5 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
Stryker 11 Inc. – $8,800.00 in cash payments and 880,000 Finder Warrants
Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC – $8,000.00 in cash payments and 800,000
Each Finder Warrant is exercisable for a unit at $0.05 on the same terms as that of the offering for a 12 month period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. ("IPG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
1,799,999 flow-through common shares
5,661,996 non flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per flow-through common share
$0.055 per non flow-through common share
Warrants:
5,661,996 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,661,996 shares
Warrants Exercice Price:
$0.055 per share during a period of 24 months
Number of Placees:
15 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y /
# of shares
Peter J. Cashin
Y
180,000
Finder's Fee:
Arm's Length finders received a total cash commission of $7,770 and non-
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 23, 2020, 2020.
IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. («IPG»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 9 juillet 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions:
1 799 999 actions accréditives ordinaires
5 661 996 actions non-accréditives ordinaires
Prix :
0,07 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
0,055 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
5 661 996 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 661 996 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,055 $ par action pendant une période de 24 mois
Nombre de souscripteurs:
15 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y /
# d'actions
Peter J. Cashin
Y
180 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Des intermédiaires sans lien de dépendance ont reçu une commission en
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 juin 2020.
________________________________________
NIOBAY METALS INC. ("NBY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:59 a.m. PST, July 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NIOBAY METALS INC. ("NBY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 9, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:22 a.m. PST, July 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(b) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 5, 2020 and June 17, 2020:
Number of Shares:
300,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") and 3,600,000 hard dollar units
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per FT Share and $0.15 per HD Unit
Warrants:
3,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,600,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a period of one year from the closing date.
Number of Placees:
12 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
$4,000.00 cash and 20,000 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants) issued to
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on July 7, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:01 a.m. PST, July 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:06 a.m. PST, July 9, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Acquisition") dated June 15, 2020, between Vox Royalty Inc. (the "Company") and Strategic Energy Resources Limited (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the issuer, in connection with the acquisition of a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Uley graphite project held by Quantum Graphite Limited in South Australia. Pursuant to the Acquisition the Company shall pay $73,536.17 in cash and issue 58,031 of its common shares. The Company will also have to pay a further A$220,000 in shares once commercial production has been achieved at the Uley Graphite Project.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 16, 2020.
______________________________
WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a letter of intent dated June 23, 2020 between White Metal Resources Corp. (the "Company") and Mel Stewart, pursuant to which the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in 104 tenures in the Conmee and Dawson Road townships, Ontario covering approximately 2,220 hectares known as the Tower Stock Gold Project.
In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $145,000 and issue a total of 1,200,000 shares, both in stages, over a three-year period as follows:
CASH
SHARES
Upon approval
$25,000
300,000
First anniversary
$30,000
300,000
Second anniversary
$40,000
300,000
Third anniversary
$50,000
300,000
The acquisition is subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty on claims that the optionor has staked and 1% on other claims. The 2% NSR may be reduced to 1% for a payment of $1,000,000 and advance royalty payments of $5,000 per year commence on the fourth anniversary.
________________________________________
XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a letter agreement dated June 16, 2020 between Ximen Mining Corp. (the "Company") and Donald Rippon and Karl Schindler, pursuant to which the Company may acquire the 3% net smelter returns royalties covering the Golden Crown and May Mac Properties. In consideration, the Company will issue a total of 1,000,000 shares.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("BGD.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 12:52 p.m. PST, July 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
