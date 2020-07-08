TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2020 /CNW/ -

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated June 1, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2.5) two and one-half old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday July 9, 2020, the common shares of Integra Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

47,823,177 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ITR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 45826T301 (new)

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD") ("MCLD.WS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

Effective July 6, 2020, the Company's final prospectus supplement dated June 26, 2020 qualifying the distribution of 3,150,686 units of the Company (including the exercise of the over-allotment option), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") at a price of $3.65 per unit for gross proceeds of $11,500,003.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on July 6, 2020.

Offering: 3,150,686 units



Unit Price: $3.65 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one half

common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable

into one common share at $4.75 until expiry on July 6, 2022.



Underwriter(s): Raymond James Ltd., Eight Capital, Gravitas Securities Inc.,

Paradigm Capital Inc.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $4.75 per share to July 6, 2022.



Underwriter(s) Commission: The underwriters were paid a cash commission of $805,000, equal to

7% of the gross proceeds raised under the offering.



Over-Allotment Option: The over-allotment was exercised for 410,959 units.

For further details, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated June 26, 2020 and news releases dated June 26, 2020 and July 6, 2020.

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening on Thursday July 9, 2020, the 1,575,343 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 1,575,343 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated July 6, 2020 of which 1,575,343 warrants are issued and outstanding







Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: MCLD.WT.A CUSIP Number: 582270153

The warrants were issued pursuant to prospectus unit offering pursuant to the Company's prospectus supplement dated June 26, 2020. The 1,575,343 warrants entitle the holder to purchase shares at a price of $4.75 per share and will expire on July 6, 2022.

20/07/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a letter agreement (the "Agreement") between Antler Gold Inc. ("Antler") with Altius Resources Inc. ("Altius"), a subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS), to sell Antler's exploration properties located in Newfoundland (the "Newfoundland Properties") to Altius. In exchange for the transfer of the Newfoundland Properties to Altius, Altius transferred 8,220,000 common shares of Antler to Antler for cancellation.

The Company issued press releases dated February 3, March 4 and April 16, 2020, in connection with the transaction.

ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD. ("ARJN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated June 3, 2020:

Number of Securities: 66,666,666 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.015 per common share



Warrants: 66,666,666 common share purchase warrants to purchase 66,666,666 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.05 for 12 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 36 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Helston Capital Corp. (Jeremy South) Y 2,000,000 Zolzaya Byambaa Y 3,333,333







Finder's Fee: Four finders received a cash commission of $38,761.25.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated June 10, 2020 and July 3, 2020.

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Definitive Agreement dated May 20, 2020 and amended June 25, 2020 between the Company, 1241868 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and South American Resources Corp. ("SARC") whereby the Company has acquired the issued and outstanding shares of SARC, the holder of certain mining assets in Northeastern Ontario, including a 100% interest in the Juby Project and a 25% joint venture interest in certain claims adjoining the Juby Project. Consideration is US$10,000,000 and 20,000,000 common shares to be issued to the shareholders of SARC.

SARC has entered into a royalty agreement with each of 0643990 B.C. Ltd. and 1248464 B.C. Ltd. (beneficially owned by Timothy Young), collectively the "finders", whereby each finder have been granted a finder's royalty.

________________________________________

CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $2.00 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Caldas Holdings Corp. Y 7,000,00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

CHILEAN METALS INC. ("CMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:26 a.m. PST, July 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CONSOLIDATED WOODJAM COPPER CORP. ("WCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 Non-Flow-Through shares

3,800,000 Flow-Through shares



Purchase Price: $0.04 per Non-Flow-Through share

$0.05 per Flow-Through share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Eastfield Resources Ltd.

(J. William Morton) Y 3,250,000 David M Douglas Y 275,000 Glenn Garratt Y 525,000 Peter Krag-Hansen Y 500,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[1 placees] P 200,000

Finder's Fee:

Total cash payments of $3,240.00 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Leede Jones Gable and Haywood Securities.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on July 2, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 2, 2020 and March 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two- year period



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[1 placee] P 500,000





Finder's Fee: $1,750 cash, 285,000 warrants and 250,000 units payable to Canaccord Genunity Corp.

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.08 per share for two years.

Finder's fee units are under the same terms as those to be issued pursuant to the private placement.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 1, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,333,332 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 5,333,332 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,333,332 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares



165174 Canada Inc.

(Keith Ainsworth) Y 666,666



AlphaNorth Asset Management

(Steven Palmer) Y 2,050,000



National Bank Financial Inc. ITF

(Patrick Wood) Y 135,000



Steven J. Mannik Revocable Trust

(Steven J. Mannik) Y 666,666





Toby Pierce Y 100,000





Finder's Fee: $10,762.50 and 43,500 finders' warrants exercisable at $0.075 each for 5 years

payable to Alphanorth Asset Management

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issue a news release dated June 12, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 19 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 250,000





Finder's Fee:





Partners $97,300.00 cash; 973,000 finder warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated June 25, 2020 and July 2, 2020 announcing the amendment and further closing of the first and second tranche, respectively, of the Private Placement, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GALANE GOLD LTD. ("GG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, July 6, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:31 p.m. PST, July 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact ; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 7, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 28, 2020, June 1, 2020 and June 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 24,571,429 common shares and 4,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.175 per common share and $0.25 per flow-through share



Warrants: 28,571,429 share purchase warrants to purchase 28,571,429 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 88 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Common Shares Roger Moss Y 96,859 Jim Borland Y 30,000 Leo Karabelas Y 565,714 Kai Hoffman Y 85,714 Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious Metals Fund Y 1,100,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[3 Placee(s)] P 807,143





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $139,807.50 cash, 798,900 Broker Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $7,574.99 cash, 43,286 Broker Warrants

Hampton Securities Limited – $3,150.00 cash, 18,000 Broker Warrants

Mackie Research Capital Corporation – $525.00 cash, 3, 000 Broker Warrants

Generic Capital Corporation - $60,417.86 cash, 315,857 Broker Warrants

Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable into one share of the Company at a price $0.175 per share for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 19, 2020 and June 26, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 72 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 650,000 [5 placees]









Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $32,000 in cash payments and 320,000 broker

warrants

EMD Financial Inc. - $9,800 in cash payments and 98,000 broker warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $48,000 in cash payments and 480,000 broker warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $1,600 in cash payments and 16,000 broker

warrants

Ocean Wall Ltd. - $11,200 in cash payments and 112,000 broker warrants

Each broker warrant will be exercisable at $0.10 for one common share of the Company for a 12 month period from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on June 3, 2020 and June 11, 2020 announcing the closing of the first and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

MITHRANDIR CAPITAL CORP. ("GMER.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

On June 26, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated June 26, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

The Company has since completed a Qualifying Transaction and will begin trading as PopReach Incorporated under the symbol 'POPR' effective at the opening on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Refer to the Exchange's bulletin dated July 6, 2020 for further information.

PALAMINA CORP. ("PA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:07 a.m. PST, July 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PALAMINA CORP. ("PA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 7, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the issuance of 5,158,731 earn-out shares pursuant to the completion of certain milestones for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The issuance of performance shares is pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement dated June 1, 2019 whereby the Company acquired a 100% of the issued shares of Corporate Renaissance Group Inc.

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Farmout Option Agreement dated June 10, 2020 between Reconnaissance Energy Corporation (the "Optionee") and Reconnaissance Energy Botswana (Pty) Ltd. (the "Subsidiary"), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd, (the "Company"), whereby the Company, through its Subsidiary, is granting an option to the Optionee to acquire a 50% participating interest in a petroleum exploration license granted to the Subsidiary on June 9, 2020 on a property in north-western Bostswana. In consideration, the Optionee will make the initial payment of $100,000, followed by a payment of $1,000,000 to the Subsidiary if the Option is exercised within 18 months of the date the license was awarded to the Company or a payment $1,500,000 if the option is exercised between 18 months and 36 months from the date of award.

SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:17 a.m. PST, July 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SURGE COPPER CORP. ("SURG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 07, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 03, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 3,239,996 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per flow through share



Warrants: 1,619,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,619,998 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 14 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Jim Pettit Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 276,666





Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp $2,999.99 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

THE MINT CORPORATION ("MIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 07, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 19,918,258 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$995,912.87.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares



Mobile Telecommunication

Group LLC Y $995,912.87 $0.05 19,918,258

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 29, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

UNIVERSAL COPPER LTD. ("UNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees



Finder's Fee: EMD Financial Inc. receives 44,000 units with the same terms as above.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

VENDETTA MINING CORP. ("VTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 11, 2020, April 20, 2020 and May 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,288,188 shares



Purchase Price: $0.04 per share



Warrants: 20,288,188 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,288,138 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 46 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 150,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. receives $9,338

Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $3,500

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 6, 2020 and July 2, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:28 a.m. PST, July 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a royalty sale and purchase agreement (the 'Agreement') dated June 16, 2020 between STEMify Limited ACN (the 'Vendor'), SilverStream SEZC (the 'Parent') and Vox Royalty Australia Pty Ltd ACN (the 'Purchaser'). The Purchaser is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vox Royalty Corp. (the 'Company'). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 1.5% net smelter return royalty covering Saxby Gold Project located 150km northeast of Cloncurry in northwest Queensland Australia.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue an aggregate of 12,675 shares and make a cash payment of US$50,000 to the Vendor.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 16, 2020.

NEX COMPANIES :

FANLOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("FLGC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 6, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $200,000 principal amount of secured convertible debentures



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant on a post-consolidation basis and pursuant to the underlying terms of the note purchase agreement at $0.05 per unit of principal outstanding in year one thereafter at $0.10 in year two.



Maturity date: 2 years from the date of issuance



Warrants 4,960,000 share purchase warrants ("Warrants"). Each Warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The Warrants are exercisable at the greater of: (i) the price of the Company's share at the next private placement; (ii) the conversion or exercise price , as applicable, per the next convertible security offering; or (iii) $0.05.



Interest rate: 24% per annum, payable on maturity





Number of Placees: 10 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NEXIA HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("NGH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 5:57 a.m. PST, July 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

VIKING GOLD EXPLORATION INC. ("VGC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,183,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 1,183,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,183,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 14 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





0910978 B.C. Ltd. (Dominic Verdejo) Y 123,333 Danny Lee Y 6,667 Karly Oliver Y 33,333 Nathan Trimble Y 33,333

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 6, 2020. The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

