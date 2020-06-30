|
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALTO VENTURES LTD. ("ATV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Empress Resources Corp. (TSXV: EMPX) news release dated March 6, 2020, the Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Share: 0.082 shares of Empress Royalty Corp. per share of the Company
Payable Date: July 8, 2020
Record Date: July 2, 2020
Ex-Dividend Date: July 1, 2020
For further information, refer to Empress Resources Corp. and Alto Ventures Ltd. press release dated February 4, 2020 and March 6, 2020.
________________________________________
ALTO VENTURES LTD. ("ATV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated April 29, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening July 2, 2020, the common shares of Alto Ventures Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Gold Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
11,274,659
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
ATV
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
021550306
(new)
________________________________________
BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")
[formerly Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. ("EYC")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated June 2, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening July 2, 2020, the common shares of Binovi Technologies Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Biotechnology' company.
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
61,170,964
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
VISN
(new)
CUSIP Number:
09076N109
(new)
________________________________________
ENDURO METALS CORPORATION ("ENDR")
[formerly Crystal Lake Mining Corporation ("CLM")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a board resolution passed dated June 10, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening July 3, 2020, the common shares of Enduro Metals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Crystal Lake Mining Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
149,907,933
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
ENDR
(new)
CUSIP Number:
29279W102
(new)
________________________________________
KALON ACQUISITION CORP. ("KAC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 24, 2020, effective at the open of market July 2, 2020 shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share:
$0.00268
Payable Date:
July 15, 2020
Record Date:
June 30, 2020
Ex-dividend Date:
June 29, 2020
________________________________________
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Offering, New Listing-Debentures, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective June 12, 2020, the Company's (final) short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated June 12, 2020, qualifying for issuance of $4,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 12% secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") of the Company was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Company's Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the offering of Debentures pursuant to the Prospectus (the "Offering") occurred on June 24, 2020, for gross proceeds of $4,000,000.
Offering:
$4,000,000 plus $600,000 over-allotment (if fully exercised) aggregate
Warrants:
80,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 80,000,000
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 for a thirty-six (36) month period
Agent:
Mackie Research Capital Corp.
Agent's Commission:
$320,000 in cash commission and 12,800,000 broker warrants ("Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable at $0.05 for one
Over-Allotment Option:
The Agent has thirty (30) days following the closing date to exercise its
These Debentures were issued pursuant to the trust indenture dated June 24, 2020 between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of the Canada (the "Trust Indenture").
Listings of Debentures and Warrants:
Effective at the opening Thursday, July 2, 2020, the Debentures and Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Research And Development In the Life Sciences' company.
Debentures
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Canada (Alberta/Ontario)
Capitalization:
$4,000,000 Debentures are issued and outstanding
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
SUGR.DB
CUSIP Number:
865001 AA 9
Warrants
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Canada (Alberta/Ontario)
Capitalization:
92,000,000 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
SUGR.WS
CUSIP Number:
865001 16 8
Details of the Debentures:
Maturity Date:
three (3) years from the date of their issuance.
Redemption:
Upon a Change of Control, the Debentures may be redeemed, at the
Prepayment:
At any time following the date of issuance, The Company may elect to prepay the Debentures in cash for a price equal to 110% of the
Interest:
12% Interest is payable semi-annually in arrears on the last day of June
Subordination:
The payment of principal and interest on the Debentures is subordinated
Conversion:
The Debentures are convertible into common shares of the Company at $0.05 per share for one year after closing, and thereafter at $0.10 per
Day Count Type:
360
Interest Start Date:
June 24, 2020
First Coupon Date:
June 30, 2020
Coupon Dates:
June 30 and December 31
Clearing and Settlement:
The Debentures will clear and settle through CDS
Board Lot:
The Debentures are in denominations of $1,000 and will trade in a board
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 12, 2020 available on SEDAR.
________________________________________
WEST VAULT MINING INC. ("WVM")
[formerly WEST KIRKLAND MINING INC. ("WKM")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders June 25, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening July 2 2020, the common shares of West Vault Mining Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of West Kirkland Mining Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
42,534,631
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
WVM
NEW
CUSIP Number:
95640X103
NEW
________________________________________
20/06/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AGUILA AMERICAN GOLD LIMITED ("AGL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 23, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,905,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.105 per share
Warrants:
952,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 952,500 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.14
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
9 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Nick DeMare
Y
1,000,000
DNG Capital Corp.
Y
180,000
Duster Capital Corp.
Y
40,000
(Dusan Berka)
Ironbark Enterprises Inc.
Y
40,000
(David Blair Way)
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ALIANZA MINERALS LTD. ("ANZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Lease Assignment Agreement dated June 17, 2020 between Jon Thorson and Myron Goldstein (the "Vendors") and the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary Tarsis Resources U. S. Inc. whereby the Company has acquire the Twin Canyon lease with respect to mining claims located in Montezeuma County, Colorado. The aggregate consideration is US$58,000 and 2,000,000 common shares of which 500,000 is issued upon closing and 1,500,000 to be issued subject to certain milestones.
_________________________________
BARD VENTURES LTD. ("CBS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 14, 2006 with respect to the Purchase and Sale Agreement between Daniel Morice Merkly, William Ray Merkley Sr. (the "Optionors") and the Company whereby the Company was granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lone Pine Property that is subject to Advance Royalty Payments, the Company elected to make the payment in 208,334 common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share. Future payments payable in shares will be subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.
________________________________________
BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:37 a.m. PST, June 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CLARMIN EXPLORATIONS INC. ("CX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, June 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CLEAN AIR METALS INC. ("AIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 27, 2020:
Number of Shares:
13,400,000 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.50 per flow-through share
Number of Placees:
28 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of shares
Abraham Drost
Y
50,000
James Gallagher
Y
50,000
Kelsey Chin
Y
40,000
MaryAnn Crichton
Y
25,000
Evan Asselstine
Y
10,000
Agent(s) Commission:
Aggregate of CDN$476,795 in cash and 774,000 agent warrants payable to
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________
GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. ("GCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 29, 2020, between the Company and 9228-6202 Québec Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in 8 claims in the Davidson project, located in the Chibougamau Region and 1 additional claim in the Native Copper Project, located in the Gaspe Peninsula (together, the "Properties").
Upon signing of the Agreement and dissemination of the present bulletin, the Company shall issue 200,000 common shares in order to acquire 100% interest in the Properties.
The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Properties. The 2% NSR royalty may be purchased by the Issuer for $1,000,000.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 23, 2020.
________________________________________
GLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS INC. ("DFS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: Jun 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the arm's length acquisition by the Company of Playgon Interactive Inc. ("Playgon") from the shareholders of Playgon for 63,333,333 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.15, representing aggregate consideration of $9,500,000. The aforementioned acquisition was completed pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement dated November 29, 2019, as amended, between the Company, the shareholders of Playgon and Playgon. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that closing of the acquisition occurred on June 19, 2020.
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated June 19, 2020, June 11, 2020, June 2, 2020, March 31, 2020, March 4, 2020 and December 2, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
Private Placement-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 15, 2020:
Number of Securities
38,331,588 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
38,331,558 share purchase warrants to purchase 38,331,558 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.215
Warrant Term to Expiry:
18 Months
Number of Placees:
49 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
William Scott
Y
184,000
Marrandino Holdings Inc. (Michele Marrandino)
Y
200,000
Jason Meretsky
Y
166,667
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees]
P
454,667
Agent's Fee:
Beacon Securities Ltd.
$364,080.00 cash; 96,960 shares; 1,171,866 compensation options.
Each Compensation Option is exercisable for one Common Share at $0.15 per Common Share for a period of eighteen (18) months.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
GOOD2GO2 CORP. ("GOAL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GREAT QUEST FERTILIZER LTD. ("GQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2020:
Number of Shares:
3,552,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
3,552,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,552,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
10 Placees
Insider Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
John Clarke
Y
500,000
David Shaw
Y
500,000
Jeddiah Richardson
Y
500,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 22, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
5,604,000 non flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per non flow-through common share
Warrants:
2,802,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,802,000 shares
Warrants Exercice Price:
$0.40 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private
Number of Placees:
90 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
André Gaumond
Y
57,140
François Huot
Y
30,000
Jean-Pierre Janson
Y
40,000
Frank Mariage
Y
10,217
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.
Y
714,286
François Goulet
Y
30,000
Frédéric Ruel
Y
50,000
Yvon Robert
Y
60,000
Aggregate ProGroup (11 Placees)
P
1,685,000
Finder's Fee:
6 finders received a cash commission totaling $55,807.25
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 22, 2020.
EXPLORATION HARFANG INC. (« HAR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 29 juin 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 5 décembre 2019:
Nombre d'actions:
5 604 000 actions non-accréditives ordinaires
Prix :
0,25 $ par action non-accréditive ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
2 802 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 802 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,40 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
Nombre de souscripteurs:
90 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
André Gaumond
Y
57 140
François Huot
Y
30 000
Jean-Pierre Janson
Y
40 000
Frank Mariage
Y
10 217
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.
Y
714 286
François Goulet
Y
30 000
Frédéric Ruel
Y
50 000
Yvon Robert
Y
60 000
Ensemble Groupe Pro (11 souscripteurs)
P
1 685 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
6 intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 55 807,25 $.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 juin 2020.
________________________________________
IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 919,797 shares at a deemed price of $0.1655 to arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $153,152.16.
Number of Creditors:
62 Creditors
The Company issued a news release dated June 4, 2020 with respect to the timing of the issuance.
________________________________________
IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. ("IPA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:54 a.m. PST, June 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. ("IPA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, June 29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 07, 2020:
Convertible Debenture
$446,000.00
Initial Conversion Price:
$0.06 per common share in year one and $0.10 per common share in years two and three.
Term of Maturity:
3 Years
Interest Rate:
10
Warrants:
7,433,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,433,333 shares
Initial Exercise Price:
$0.10
Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Number of Placees:
6 Placees
Finder's Fee:
AlphaNorth Asset Management
400,000 warrants
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
100,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.06
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
400,000 warrants are exercisable into a unit at $0.06 per unit. Each unit shall consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.10 per share for three years.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
LABRADOR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:26 a.m. PST, June 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LABRADOR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LE CHATEAU INC. ("CTU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:47 a.m. PST, June 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MEDICURE INC. ("MPH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 24, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 533,116 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period June 30, 2020 to June 29, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
PRIME MINING CORP. ("PRYM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 22, 2020:
Number of Shares:
20,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per share
Warrants:
20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$1.10 for a five year period
Number of Placees:
93 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Daniel Kunz
Y
800,000
Andrew Bowering
Y
1,200,000
Gregory Liller
Y
120,000
New Dawn Holdings Ltd. (Paul Larkin)
Y
100,000
Murray John
Y
400,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
160,000
[4 Placees]
Agent's Fee:
Clarus Securities Inc. $184,300 cash.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Crescent Point Resources Corp. (the "Vendor") dated April 24, 2020 for the purchase of certain producing oil and gas assets located in southeastern Saskatchewan. The total cash consideration to be paid by the Company for the acquisition of the assets is $70,000.
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated April 24, 2020.
________________________________________
WESTHAVEN VENTURES INC. ("WHN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2020:
Number of Shares:
5,447,700 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.95 per share
Number of Placees:
38 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
824,092
[12 Placees]
Agent's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. receives $258,765.75
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on June 16, 2020.
________________________________________
XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 19, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,524,169 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.45 per share
Warrants:
2,524,169 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,524,169 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.75 for a 2-year period
Number of Placees:
13 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Chris Anderson
Y
600,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
8,000
[1 Placee]
Finder's Fees:
Mackie Research Capital Corporation receives $6,300 and 14,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.75 per share for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
