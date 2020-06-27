TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AAJ CAPITAL 2 CORP. ("AAJC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, the securities of AAJ Capital 2 Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated March 26, 2020, a news release was issued on June 25, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_________________________________________

AURAMEX RESOURCE CORP. ("AUX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated June 17, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 30, 2020, the shares of Auramex Resource Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

11,613,780 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AUX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 051527307 (new)

________________________________________

GLOBALIVE TECHNOLOGY INC. ("LIVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Share Consolidation, Remain halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution approved by the shareholders of the Company on June 19, 2020 at the annual general meeting, the Issuer has consolidated its capital on a 20 old shares for 1 new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of business on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as "Computer systems design and related services (excepted video game design and development)" (NAICS Number: 541514).

Post – Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 6,978,073 shares are

issued and outstanding



Escrow: 1,102,901 escrowed shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada (Toronto) Trading Symbol: LIVE (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 37958U206 (NEW)

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 4, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_________________________________________

INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("IGX") ("IGX.WT) ("IGX.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Debentures, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated July 11, 2017 and August 8, 2017, the Exchange has accepted the continued listing of a total of CDN$7,577,000 principal amount of 8% unsecured convertible debentures originally maturing on June 30, 2020 (the "Debentures") of the Company, which were issued via a short form prospectus. The Exchange has accepted for filing an extension to the maturity date and reduction in the conversion price of the Debentures as announced on May 12, 2020, May 28, 2020 and June 25, 2020.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, the Debentures will continue to be listed and admitted to trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading information set out below.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Delaware



Capitalization: 7,577 Debentures of CDN$7,577,000 face value shall be issued and

outstanding.





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: IGX.DB (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 45822RAA9 (UNCHANGED)

The Company can elect, from time to time, to satisfy all or any part of its interest obligation on the Debentures on any Interest Payment Date by issuing and delivering Freely Tradeable Common Shares to such holders of Debentures. Therefore, the Debentures will not trade or be quoted on an accrued interest basis (i.e. they will trade and be quoted on an interest flat basis). All bids, offers and trades in the Debentures must reflect both the capital portion of the Debentures and all accrued interest. The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") will not report accrued interest in regard to any trade in the Debentures made through the facilities of the Exchange. The Debentures, which were issued in the minimum principal amount of $1,000 each, will be quoted based on $1,000 principal amounts with all trades being made in multiples of $1,000 principal amounts (excluding any amount for interest). For example, an order to buy $5,000 principal amount will be given as an order to buy 5,000. An order to sell $20,000 principal amount will be shown as an order to sell 20,000. An order for 1,500, for example, is not acceptable since all trades must be made in multiples of $1,000. The minimum trading unit of Debentures is $1,000 principal amount and a board lot of Debentures is $1,000 principal amount.

Details of the Debentures:

Convertible Debenture: CDN$7,577,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Reduced from CDN$1.35 to CDN$0.50 principal amount per share until maturity



Maturity date: Extended from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2022



Interest: The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum. Interest will be payable semi-annually on the last day of June and December of each year until the Maturity Date. The Company can elect, from time to time, to satisfy all or any part of its interest obligation on the Debentures on any Interest Payment Date by issuing and delivering Freely Tradeable Common Shares to such holders of Debentures.



Subordination: The Debentures shall be subordinated in right of payment to the prior payment in full of all Senior Indebtedness of the Company, including indebtedness under the Company's present and future bank credit facilities and any other secured creditors. Subject to statutory or preferred exceptions or as may be specified by the terms of any particular securities, each Debenture issued under the Indenture will rank pari passu with each other Debenture, and with all other present and future subordinated and unsecured indebtedness of the Corporation except for sinking fund provisions (if any) applicable to different series of debentures or similar obligations of the Company.



Redemption: The Debentures are not redeemable by the Company prior to June 30, 2018 ("First Call Date"). On and after the First Call Date but prior to June 30, 2019, the Debentures will be redeemable at the option of the Company, in whole or in part, from time to time, on not more than 60 days and not less than 30 days prior notice, provided that the Current Market Price on the date on which notice of redemption is given is not less than 125% of the Conversion Price. On or after June 30, 2019 and prior to the Maturity Date, the Debentures will be redeemable, in whole or in part, at a price equal to the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest, at the Company's option on not more than 60 days' and not less than 30 days' prior notice.



Clearing and Settlement: The Debentures will clear and settle through CDS.



Board Lot: The Debentures will trade in a board lot size of $1,000 face value.

The Debentures were issued under a trust indenture dated as of July 12, 2017, as supplemented on August 8, 2017 and June 25, 2020, between the Company and TSX Trust Company.

For further information, refer to the Company's press releases dated May 12, 2020, May 28, 2020 and June 25, 2020.

_________________________________

NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD. ("NPR")

[formerly Interbit Ltd. ("IBIT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Change of Business, Resume Trading, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since March 20, 2020, pending completion of a Change of Business ("COB").

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Tuesday June 30, 2020, the common shares of North Peak Resources Ltd will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "NPR", and the common shares of Interbit Ltd. will be delisted.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 24, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to North Peak Resources Ltd. Effective at the opening Tuesday June 30, 2020 the common shares of North Peak Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Interbit Ltd. will be delisted.

Change of Business

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Change of Business ('COB'), which includes the following transactions:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Change of Business ('COB') of Interbit Ltd. (the "Company" or "Interbit") described in its Information Circular dated May 13, 2020. As a result, effective at theopening on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 the trading symbol for the Company will change from IBIT to NPR.

The Exchange has been advised that the Company pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 24, 2020 has closed its COB. The full particulars of the Company's COB are set forth in the Information Circular dated May 13, 2020, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The COB includes the following matters, which has been accepted by the Exchange:

The COB consists of an option to acquire by the Company of 100% interest in the Leahy Property located in the Kirkland Lake Area, Ontario for consideration of 100,000 shares (pre-consolidation) of the Company and a cash payment of $35,000 pursuant to a March 20, 2020 option agreement between the Company and the vendor Mike Leahy.

The Company will be classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Post Consolidation Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which



17,734,456 shares are issued and outstanding







Escrowed: 1,115,191 Principal Tier 1 Value Escrow common shares 970,000 Principal Tier 2 Value Escrow common shares







Escrow Term: 18 months Tier 1 Value Escrow 36 months Tier 2 Value Escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: NPR (new) CUSIP Number: 661444 10 9 (new)



Company Contact:

Brian Hinchcliffe, Executive Chairman, CEO Company Address:

c/o 82 Richmond Street East, Suite 200, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1 Company Phone Number:

1-914-815-2773 Company Email Address:

bhinch3@gmail.com

____________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC. ("QUIS"), ("QUIS.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective June 26, 2020, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated June 19, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut Securities Acts.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 26, 2020, for gross proceeds of $16,000,054. (Including President's List Option, and the Over-Allotment Option) (excluding Underwriters' Compensation options)

Underwriters: Eight Capital and Scotia Capital Inc., as co-lead underwriters (the "Co-Lead Underwriters"), together with Clarus Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., and Beacon Securities Limited (together with the Co-Lead Underwriters, the "Underwriters")



Offering: 21,333,405 units. Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $0.75 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $1.10 per share to for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date.





If the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for any 10 consecutive days equals or exceeds $1.60, the Company may, upon providing written notice to the holders of the Warrants, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such written notice.



Underwriters'

Compensation Units: the Corporation has agreed to issue to the Underwriters compensation options to purchase 1,146,004 units (6.0% of the number of Offered Units sold pursuant to the Offering and 3% of the number of offering Units from the President's List) at the Offering Price for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering. Each compensation option is exercisable to purchase one compensation Unit at $0.75 per unit for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date. Each compensation Unit is comprised of one Common Share and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Common Share @$1.10 per share to for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date.

Effective at the opening June 30, 2020, the Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization:

11,239,703 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated of June 26, 2020 of which



11,239,703 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: COMPUTERSHARE TRUST COMPANY OF CANADA Trading Symbol: QUIS.WT CUSIP Number: 74881G111

________________________________________

ROADMAN INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated April 17, 2020, effective at the open Tuesday, June 30, 2020 the shares of the Company will resume trading, announcements having been made on Stockwatch on May 19, 2020 and June 25, 2020.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

PLANET HEALTH CORP. ("PHL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

NEX Company

Further to a news release of Planet Health Corp. (the "Company") dated June 19, 2020; the common shares of the Company will be delisted from NEX Exchange effective at theclose of business on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

The delisting of the common shares of the Company results from the completion of a statutory plan of arrangement under Section 193(1) of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) to effect a going-private transaction (the "Arrangement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, 2255820 Alberta Ltd., a corporation partially owned and controlled by the Company's president and chief executive officer, will acquire the remaining 13.92% of the common shares held by public shareholders at a price of $0.20 per common share. The non-participating shareholders will not receive any consideration. The Arrangement was approved by the Company's disinterested shareholders at a special shareholders meeting held on June 19, 2020.

For more information, please consult the Company's information Circular dated May 19, 2020 that is available in SEDAR.

________________________________________

20/06/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 19, 2020, between the Company and Valentina Haufiku (the "Vendor"), in connection with the option to acquire 85% interest in the property known as EPL 6408, located in the Erongo region of central Namibia, approximately 20 km north from Karibib (the "Property").

Upon signing of the Agreement, the Company shall pay the Vendor N$6,500 (approximately C$517.40 as of June 24, 2020) and a further N$25,000 (approximately C$1,990 as of June 24, 2020) upon the satisfactory completion of a 21-day due diligence period. Finally, in order to acquire 85% interest in the Property, the Company shall either make a cash payment of N$25,000 or issue C$1,500 worth of shares at a price at least equal to the discounted market price as defined in the Policy 1.1. of the Exchange.

Following the purchase of the Property, the Company and the Vendor will enter into a standard participating joint venture agreement which shall contain terms providing that if the Vendor's interest is reduced to less than 10%, its interest will automatically be converted into a 5% free carried interest which can be purchased by the Company at any time for the payment of C$25,000 or the issuance of C$25,000 worth of common shares of the Company at a price at least equal to the discounted market price as defined in the Exchange Policy 1.1.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 23, 2020.

_______________________________

BPLI HOLDINGS INC. ("BPLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid, Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Normal Course Issuer Bid

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 25, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 5,382,890 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period July 3, 2020 to July 2, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc. (Court Moore)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has/has not met/maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective July 3, 2020, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

________________________________________

CANDELARIA MINING CORP. ("CAND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonus

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,000,000 bonus warrants in consideration of a secured Term Loan Facility dated June 24, 2020 between Candelaria Mining Corp.(the Company) and Accendo Banco, S.A. (the Lender) whereby the Lender has agreed to lend US$9,000,000 to the Company. The loan has a 5-year term and bears interest at 13% per annum. The Company has access to US$1,500,000 upon signing, with the remainder available upon completion of final loan documents. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.11 for 5 years from closing.

For additional details please see the Company's news releases dated June 15, 2020 and June 25, 2020.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:27 a.m. PST, June 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:32 a.m. PST, June 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:29 a.m. PST, June 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, June 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 a.m. PST, June 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KALON ACQUISITION CORP. ("KAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD") ("MCLD.WT") ("MCLD.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:06 p.m. PST, June 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD") ("MCLD.WT") ("MCLD.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, June 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MEDCOLCANNA ORGANICS INC. ("MCCN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:44 a.m. PST, June 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MEDCOLCANNA ORGANICS INC. ("MCCN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, June 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NXGOLD LTD. ("NXN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 51 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Anthony Milewski Y 250,000 Janine Richardson Y 75,000 Wesley Short Y 50,000 Darren Lindsay Y 75,000 Philip Williams Y 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement Y 440,000 [8 placee(s)] P









Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $17,100, plus 85,500 broker warrants, each exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of two years, payable to Haywood Securities Inc. and StephenAvenue Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

OUTCROP GOLD CORP. ("OCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,535,715 shares



Purchase Price: $0.28 per share



Warrants: 10,267,858 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,267,858 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.42 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 26 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Limited Y 9,642,800 (Eric Sprott)





Agent's Fee: An aggregate of 1,232,143 units, each consisting of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant, were issued to Mackie Research Capital Corp. and Eventus Capital Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,868,421 Flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $1.52 per share



Number of Placees: 37 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 414,862 [4 placees]











Finder's Fee: Clarus Securities Inc. $517,500 cash payable.

Sprott Capital Partners Inc. $202,500 cash payable.

Tamesis Partners LLP $22,500 cash payable.

Echelon Wealth Partners $45,000 cash payable.

Stifel Nicolaus Canada $67,500 cash payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. $45,000 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

TAJIRI RESOURCES CORP. ("TAJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:56 a.m. PST, June 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Shares Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (the "Company") has completed a prospectus offering (the "Offering") made pursuant to a Short Form Prospectus dated June 18, 2020, that was filed and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Autorité des marchés financiers and the securities regulatory authorities of the provinces of British-Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering: The Offering consisted of 6,945,000 Common Shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $3.60 per Common Share.



Offering Price: $3.60 per Common Share



Underwriters: Desjardins Securities Inc., TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., Beacon Securities Limited and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (together, the "Underwriters")



Underwriters' Commission: The Underwriters received cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds realized from the Offering (including any gross proceeds raised on exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below)). The Underwriters were also granted a number of non-transferable compensation options (the "Compensation Options") equal to 6% of the aggregate number of Common Shares sold under the Offering (including the Over-Allotment Option). Each Compensation Option entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of $3.60 per share for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the Offering.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing date of the Offering, to purchase an additional number of Common Shares equal to 15% of the number of Common Shares sold pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated June 18, 2020.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 7,986,750 Common Shares, including 1,041,750 Common Shares pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, have been issued at a price of $3.60 per Common Share under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $28,752,300.

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. (« XBC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 26 juin 2020

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (la « société ») a complété une offre (l' « offre ») par prospectus effectuée conformément au prospectus simplifié daté du 18 juin 2020, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par l'Autorité des marchés financiers et les commissions des valeurs mobilières des provinces de la Colombie-Britannique, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nouveau Brunswick, Nouvelle Écosse, Île du Prince Édouard et Terre-Neuve et Labrador en vertu des lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.

Offre : Le placement consiste en 6 945 000 actions ordinaires (les « actions ordinaires ») au prix de 3,60 $ par action ordinaire.



Prix de l'offre : 3,60 $ par action ordinaire.



Preneurs fermes: Valeurs mobilières Desjardins Inc., Valeurs Mobilières TD Inc., Corporation Canaccord Genuity, Raymond James Ltée., Valeurs mobilières Beacon Ltée et Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (ensemble, les « preneurs fermes »)



Commission des preneurs fermes : Les preneurs fermes ont reçu une commission égale à 6 % du produit brut total tiré de l'offre en espèces (y compris le produit brut tiré de l'exercice de l'option de surallocation (au sens des présentes)). Les preneurs fermes ont aussi reçu des options à titre de rémunération (les « options à titre de rémunération ») correspondant à 6 % des actions ordinaires vendues aux termes de l'offre (y compris l'option de surallocation). Chaque option à titre de rémunération peut être exercée pour acheter une action ordinaire au prix de 3,60 $ par action pendant une période de 12 mois à compter de la date de clôture de l'offre.



Option d'attribution excédentaire : Les preneurs fermes ont reçu une option de surallocation (l' « option de surallocation »), exerçable pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la date de clôture de l'offre, visant l'acquisition d'un nombre additionnel d'actions ordinaires égal à 15 % du nombre d'actions ordinaires souscrites dans le cadre de l'offre.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le prospectus simplifié de l'émetteur daté du 18 juin 2020.

La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 7 986 750 actions ordinaires, incluant l'exercice de l'option de surallocation portant sur 1 041 750 actions ordinaires, ont été émises au prix de 3,60 $ par action ordinaire, dans le cadre de la clôture de l'offre, pour un produit brut de 28 752 300 $.

_________________________________________________

