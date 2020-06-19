|
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A NV Share: $0.1995
Payable Date: July 31, 2020
Record Date: June 30, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2020
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
PACIFIC CASCADE MINERALS INC. ("PCV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 5, 2016, effective at the opening, Monday, June 22, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
20/06/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BACKSTAGEPLAY INC. ("BP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BASELODE ENERGY CORP. ("FIND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a transaction agreement ("Agreement") dated June 9, 2020, whereby the Company will acquire all the rights and obligations of the Shadow uranium property (the "Property") located in the Athabasca Basin Area of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada from Charles Beaudry (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will provide the Vendor a total of $25,113.38 in cash payment as consideration for the mining claims to the Property.
This transaction is considered a Non-Arm's Length transaction resulting from the Vendor being a director of the Company.
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated June 11, 2020.
________________________________________
BRAVADA GOLD CORPORATION ("BVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated June 12, 2020 with respect to a private placement of 8,305,000 units at a price of $0.08 per unit, TSX Venture Exchange has been further advised that the finder's fee payable to Haywood Securities Inc. should be a total of $1,960.00and 24,500 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.15 per share for a 3-year period, not $2,960 (as amended from $1,400.00) and 17,500 Finder's Warrants.
________________________________________
CANADA ONE MINING CORP. ("CONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
14,081,207
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 4, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 4, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.15
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 15,400,000 shares with 15,400,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 13, 2017.
________________________________________
DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 01, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,861,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.35 per share
Warrants:
930,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 930,500 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.52
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
25 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees]
P
90,000
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc.
$19,477.50 cash; 55,650 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$8,036.00 cash; 22,960 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.52
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:20 a.m. PST, June 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FILO MINING CORP. ("FIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 576,000 bonus shares to a non-arm's length creditor in consideration of a US$5,000,000 credit facility for a term of 1 year with interest of 5% per annum on any amount outstanding on or after the Maturity Date.
Shares
Warrants
Zebra Holdings and Investments S.a.r.l.
576,000
Nil
Please refer to the Company's news release of June 12, 2020 for further details.
________________________________________
GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,000,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$540,000.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 03, 2020.
________________________________________
GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD. ("GDP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,700,140 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 to settle outstanding debt for $470,014.00.
Number of Creditors:
4 Creditors
Insider Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Brian McClay
Y
$204,010
$0.10
2,040,100
Trinity West Stables Ltd.
Y
$174,024
$0.10
1,740,240
(Kathleen McClay)
Kaitlyn McClay
Y
$31,980
$0.10
319,800
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 29, 2020:
Number of Shares:
14,200,000 share
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
7,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,100,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.075
Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Number of Placees:
46 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$7,240.00 cash; 144,800 warrants
PI Financial Corp.
$20,480.00 cash; 409,600 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.075
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Each warrant exercisable into a share for a period of 3 years
from closing
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,450,079 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CAD$267,004.85.
Number of Creditors:
10 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Gardiner Roberts LLP
Y
$34,747.94
$0.06
579,132
Valley Mining
One Inc. (Arno Brand)
Y
$30,000.00
$0.06
500,000
Steven Gray
Y
$8,294.60
$0.06
138,243
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 08, 2020, April 21, 2020, April 22, 2020 and June 12, 2020.
________________________________________
JAPAN GOLD CORP. ("JG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 20, 2020:
Number of Shares:
30,278,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per share
Warrants:
15,139,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,139,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.40
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
71 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
GR7 Holdings. Inc. (Murray Flanigan)
Y
100,000
Southern Arc Minerals Inc.
Y
4,520,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]
P
240,000
Finder's Fee:
Red Cloud Securities Inc.
$97,500.00 cash; 396,000 warrants
Haywood Securities Inc
$5,430.00 cash; 21,720 warrants
PI Financial Corp.
$23,850.00 cash; 89,400 warrants
CIBC World Markets Inc.
$60,000.00 cash; 240,000 warrants
Lawrence Gozlan
$6,000.00 cash; 24,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.25
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Exercisable into common shares of the Issuer for a period of
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
JERICHO OIL CORPORATION ("JCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 17, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
Insider Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Brian Williamson
Y
250,623
________________________________________
KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:43 a.m. PST, June 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, June 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, June 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:10 p.m. PST, June 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, June 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, June 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. ("SFT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
15,093,781
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
June 15, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
June 15, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.05 (unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a rights offering of 15,093,781 shares with 15,093,781 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 30, 2018.
________________________________________
VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 17, 2020, in accordance with the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020:
Number of Shares:
18,999,929 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.035 per share
Warrants:
18,999,929 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,999,929 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.05
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
42 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Ernest Brisbane
Y
228,500
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]
P
430,000
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp.
$6,975.50 cash; 199,300 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$1,050.00 cash; 30,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.05
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
12 month term.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:09 a.m. PST, June 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, June 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 16, 2020:
Convertible Debenture
$181,000
Conversion Price:
Convertible into shares at $0.085 of principal outstanding
Maturity date:
May 25, 2022
Interest rate:
10% per annum, payable quarterly in cash
Number of Placees:
5 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 26, 2020.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
NEWTON ENERGY CORPORATION ("NTN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture NEX Company
Effective at 5:28 a.m. PST, June 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEWTON ENERGY CORPORATION ("NTN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020
TSX Venture NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
