TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on June 9, 2020, against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period







Ending







(Y/M/D) ENA 1 Enablence Technologies Inc. interim financial statements 2020/03/31















management's discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial statements 2020/03/31















certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD. ("ARJN")

[formerly Five Star Diamonds Limited ("STAR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a board of directors' resolution passed on December 5, 2019, the Company has changed its name from Five Star Diamonds Limited to Aranjin Resources Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, June 12, 2020, the common shares of Aranjin Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Five Star Diamonds Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Gold and Silver ore Mining" company (NAICS Number: 212220).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 142,458,612 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: None



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada – Toronto Trading Symbol: ARJN (NEW) CUSIP Number: 03853W101 (NEW)

__________________________________________

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units: US$0.28125 Payable Date: July 31, 2020 Record Date: June 30, 2020 Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2020

________________________________________

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. ("REAX")

[formerly ADL Ventures Inc. ("AVI.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of ADL Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (to be renamed The Real Brokerage Inc.) described in its filing statement dated May 26, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at theopening on Friday, June 12, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from AVI.P to REAX and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer". The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Acquisition of all of the shares of Real Technology Broker Ltd. ("Real")

Pursuant to a Securities Exchange Agreement dated March 5, 2020 between the Company and Real, a private company incorporated under the laws of Israel, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of Real in consideration of the issuance of 110,303,731 common shares of the Company.

Real is a technology driven national real estate brokerage platform primarily operating in the United States through a network of approximately 1,100 agents. Real has an operational model that provides teams and agents freedom, flexibility, success tools, long-term security and a sense of community to build their reputations and professional assets with the help of a leading edge digital platform built from the ground up for their success.

For further information, see the Filing Statement, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

2. Private Placement-Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 12, 2020 and May 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,733,848 shares



Purchase Price: US$0.0765 per share



Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Cubit Investments Inc. (Guy Gamzu) Y 1,307,189 Magma Venture Capital IV LP



(Yahal Zilka/Modi Rosen) Y 1,271,359 Magma Venture Capital IV CEO Fund LP Y 35,830 (Yahal Zilka/Modi Rosen)





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 8, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

3. Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of the Company on March 1, 2020 and the Certificate of Name Change dated June 5, 2020, the Company has changed its name from ADL Ventures Inc. to The Real Brokerage Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, June 12, 2020, the common shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ADL Ventures Inc. will be delisted.

The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

140,137,580 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 6,100,000 shares are subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement

62,257,250 shares are subject to an 18 month staged release escrow agreement

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: REAX (new) CUSIP Number: 75585H 10 7 (new)

4. Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, June 12, 2020, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification:

Tier 1

5. Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Friday, June 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will resume as common shares of The Real Brokerage Inc.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

ZTR ACQUISITION CORP. ("ZTR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 7, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday, June 12, 2020, the common shares of ZTR Acquisition Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'junior natural resource - oil and gas' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,754,330 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: ZTR.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 98880A 20 5 (new)

________________________________________

20/06/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC. ("ATE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:48 a.m. PST, June 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC. ("ATE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AQUARIUS AI INC. ("AQUA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,195,512 shares at a price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $559,775.60.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BASELODE ENERGY CORP. ("FIND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DECADE RESOURCES LTD. ("DEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $250,000.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares



$ $











Greenback Ventures Ltd.







(Randolph Kasum) Y 55,000.00 0.025 2,200,000









K-6 Consulting Group Ltd.







(Edward Kruchkowsk) Y 85,000.00 0.025 3,400,000









Kasum Tractor Ltd.







(Mary Kasum) Y 30,000.00 0.025 1,200,000









Matrik Consulting Ltd.







(Brian Morrison) Y 30,000.00 0.025 1,200,000









Sunbeam Drilling Ltd.







(Randolph Kasum







and Edward Kruchkowski) Y 50,000.00 0.025 2,000,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

DIOS EXPLORATION INC. ("DOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 10,600,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Number of Placees: 31 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:









Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Marie-José Girard Y 200,000 Harold Desbiens Y 100,000 René Lacroix Y 100,000

Finder's Fee: A finder received a commission in common shares of the Company of 388,236 shares.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated March 5, 2020, May 1, 2020 and June 9, 2020.

EXPLORATION DIOS INC. (« DOS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 10 juin 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 10 600 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,10 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 31 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:









Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Marie-José Girard Y 200 000 Harold Desbiens Y 100 000 René Lacroix Y 100 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en actions ordinaires de la société de 388 236 actions.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 5 mars 2020, 1 mai 2020 et 9 juin 2020.

________________________________________

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ("BABY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,383,900 shares



Purchase Price: $0.646 per share



Warrants: 3,095,975 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,095,975 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.969 for 30-month period



Number of Placees: 25 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





New H2 Limited



(Akash Bedi and Julian Rebechi) Y 8,900,928

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,135,135 bonus shares to an arm's length lender at a deemed price of $0.185 in consideration of a $3,950,000 loan.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 9, 2020.

________________________________________

JAPAN GOLD CORP. ("JG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's issuance of 4,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.25 and 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $1,000,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Southern Arc Minerals Inc. Y $1,000,000 $0.25 4,000,000

Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price*: $0.40 for a two-year period



*The warrants contain a forced exercise provision.

The Company issued a news release dated May 11, 2020 when the shares were issued and the debt extinguished. For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 1, 2020.

________________________________________

MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 17,075,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.41 per common share



Number of Placees: 30 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 placee] P 195,000

Broker/Finder's Fee: Medalist Capital Ltd. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. received an aggregate of 759,570 common shares and 632,975 finder warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at $0.41 for a period of two years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 2, 2020.

________________________________________

MINAURUM GOLD INC. ("MGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,525,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 5,262,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,262,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 180 Placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $178,200 in cash and 445,500 finders' warrants payable to Sprott Global Resource Investments, Ltd. and Steve Todoruk. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at $0.40 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PARALLEL MINING CORP. ("PAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: Jun 09, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,618,238 shares





Purchase Price: $0.105 per share



Number of Placees: 29 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 400,000





Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $3,360.00 cash

Haywood Securities Inc. $6,022.80 cash

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: Jun 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 27, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:







Number of FT Shares: 8,888,889 flow through shares





Purchase Price: $0.225 per flow through share



Warrants: 8,888,889 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,888,889 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:







Number of Non-FT Shares: 11,431,819 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per non flow through share



Warrants: 11,431,819 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,431,819 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 45 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares John Mirko Y 24,494 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 288,180





Finder's Fee:

Ascenta Finance Corp. $351,726.39 cash; 711,111 Comp Options - from FT Units



830,684 (1st) and 40,800 (Final) Comp Options - from NFT Units



Each Compensation Option issued in respect of the Non-Flow-Through Units will entitle Ascenta to purchase one Non-Flow-Through Unit at a price of $0.22 per Non-Flow-Through Unit for a period of three years, and each Compensation Option issued in respect of the Flow-Through Units will entitle Ascenta to purchase one unit comprised of one Common Share and one NFT Warrant at a price of $0.225 per unit. The share purchase warrants to be issued to Ascenta shall not be subject to the Acceleration Provision.

Mackie Research Capital Corp. $761.60 cash; 3,280 Compensation Options. Each Compensation Option issued in respect of the Non-Flow-Through Units will entitle the broker to purchase one Non-Flow-Through Unit at a price of $0.22 per Non-Flow-Through Unit for a period of three years. The share purchase warrants to be issued to the broker shall not be subject to the Acceleration Provision.



Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,584.00 cash



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SCOZINC MINING LTD. ("SZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 3, 2020 and May 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,833,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 3,833,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,833,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 47 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Mark Haywood Y 119,952 Michael McMullen Y 556,667 Astor Management AG (Ashwath Mehra) Y 513,334 Candrea Management Group Ltd. Y 66,667 (Simion Candrea)





Finder's Fee: Stephens Avenue Securities Inc. $18,759.41 cash and 62,531 Finder's Warrants payable. Each Finder Warrant is exercisable into one commona share at $0.50 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 12, 2020:

Number of Shares: 14,227,155 shares



Purchase Price: $0.36 per share



Warrants: 7,113,577 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,113,577 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 42 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 552,800

Agent's Fee: Eight Capital $98,446.76 cash.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. $98,446.76 cash.

Eventus Capital Corp. $10,938.53 cash.

Amvest Capital Inc. $10,938.53 cash.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,910,331 common shares and 1,061,188 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share and $0.18 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 64 Placees



Warrants: 7,910,331 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,910,331 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a period of two years

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares William N. Pearson Y 50,000 McLean Exploration Management Inc. (Scott McLean) Y 34,000 Chris Chadder Y 50,000 Greg Collins Y 33,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [7 placees] P 1,563,888

Broker/Finder's Fee: Accilent Capital Management Inc., Leede Jones Gable Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Gravitas Securities Inc., Sherbrooke Street Capital (SSC) Inc. and Pertinax Capital BVBA received an aggregate of $81,372.45 and 508,026 finder warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at $0.22 for a period of two years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 3, 2020.

________________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 10 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a letter agreement dated May 15, 2020 between Xander Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Silverwater Capital Corp. (Jonathon Deluce), pursuant to which the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 34 mineral claims covering approximately 1,885.25 hectares in Fenelon Mining Camp, Quebec, known as the Blue Ribbon Property. In consideration, the Company will pay $2,652.50 and 200,000 shares. A 2.0% net smelter is payable, of which the Company can purchase 0.5% at any time for $500,000.

________________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 236,842 shares at a deemed price of $0.19 per share to settle outstanding debt for $45,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Dwayne Yaretz Y $45,000 $0.19 236,842

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

TRIUS INVESTMENTS INC. ("TRU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 12 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Resurgent Capital Corp. Y 2,000,000 (Joel Freudman)



Robert Harrison Y 50,000 R. Gordon Wheaton Y 100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange