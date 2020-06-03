|
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2020
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375
Payable Date: June 30, 2020
Record Date: June 19, 2020
Ex-dividend Date June 18, 2020
________________________________________
CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
New Listing-Shares:
Effective at the opening Thursday, June 4, 2020, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
Unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
113,562,211
common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
nil
common shares subject to Tier 1 Escrow
Transfer Agent:
Endeavor Trust Corporation
Trading Symbol:
DOC
CUSIP Number:
18912C 10 2
Company Contact:
Mena Beshay
Company Address:
810-789 West Pender St.
Vancouver, B.C.
V6C 1H2
Company Phone Number:
(514) 616-5356
Company Email Address:
mena@cloudmd.ca
________________________________________
FINDEV INC. ("FDI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0075
Payable Date: July 10, 2020; October 9, 2020; January 8, 2021; April 9, 2021
Record Date: June 26, 2020; September 28, 2020; December 31, 2020; March 26, 2021
Ex-dividend Date June 25, 2020; September 25, 2020; December 30, 2020; March 25, 2021
________________________________________
NEW PLACER DOME GOLD CORP. ("NGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an option agreement dated November 29, 2019, as amended April 30, 2020 (the "Option Agreement") between Barrian Mining Corp. ("Barrian") and Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD) ("Liberty Gold"), pursuant to which Barrian has been granted the exclusive right to acquire Liberty Gold's interest (the "Option") in Kinsley Gold LLC (the "JVCO"), a limited liability company holding ownership and leasehold rights in and to 513 unpatented claims and 5 leased patented claims, covering 4,187 hectares, known as the "Kinsley Mountain Project", located in southeast Elko County, Nevada.
In order to exercise the Option, Barrian must issue common shares and make certain cash payments as follows:
During the term of the Option, Barrian is also required to pay all applicable governmental mining claim maintenance fees that are required to keep the Kinsley Mountain Project in good standing and satisfy Liberty Gold's proportionate share of expenditure obligations on the Kinsley Mountain Project. These include certain minimum exploration expenditures and advance royalty payments to Nevada Sunrise LLC ("Sunrise LLC"), a private holding company unrelated to Nevada Sunrise, in accordance with an underlying lease agreement in respect of 144 of the 513 total unpatented claims compromising the Kinsley Mountain Project owned by Sunrise LLC. Pursuant to the underlying lease agreement, the Kinsley Mountain Project is subject to a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty ("NSR") payable to Sunrise LLC (which NSR may be reduced to 1% by paying USD$2,000,000 in cash).
The five patented claims are subject to a 2% NSR royalty payable by JVCO to Marvil Investments LLC. Upon Barrian exercising the Option, Liberty Gold shall have a 1% NSR royalty, on the percentage amount of the JVCO that is owned and controlled by Barrian, of all proceeds received by Barrian attributable to the production and sale of all products produced from the Kinsley Mountain Project (which NSR may be reduced to 0.5% by Barrian paying USD$500,000 in cash).
Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil
For further information, please see the news releases dated December 2, 2019, February 21, 2020 and May 4, 2020, which are available under Barrian's profile on SEDAR.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 4, 2020 and May 25, 2020:
Number of Shares:
56,129,399 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.22 per share
Warrants:
56,129,399 share purchase warrants to purchase 56,129,399 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
237 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Toby Pierce
Y
100,000
Jordan Trimble
Y
100,000
Bradley Telfer
Y
114,000
Max Sali
Y
300,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
4,476,819
[18 placees]
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $41,672.40 and 189,420 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.
Haywood Securities Inc. - $182,278.60 and 828,539 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.
Leede Jones Gable Inc., Suite 1800 – 1140 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 4G1: $35,420 of cash fees and 166,950 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.
Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $4,620 and 21,000 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.
PI Financial Corp. - $73,843 and 335,650 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.
Raymond James Ltd. - $45,661 and 207,550 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.
Clarus Securities Inc. $145,922 and 663,285 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $13,070.75 and 151,550 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Resume Trading
Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 4, 2020the common shares of New Placer Dome Gold Corp. will resume trading on the Exchange.
________________________________________
SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")
[formerly RETURN ENERGY INC. ("RTN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 4, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (100) one hundred old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening June 4, 2020, the common shares of Spartan Delta Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Return Energy Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration and Development' Company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
58,105,517
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
SDE
(new)
CUSIP Number:
84678A 10 2
(new)
________________________________________
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing proposed amendments to a secured credit facility for up to US$80,000,000 (the "Credit Facility"), which was previously accepted by the Exchange on November 20, 2017, between the Company, it's 80.75% owned subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining S A, and Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector), LP., Barak Fund SPC Limited, and Tremont Master Holdings. The principal of the Credit Facility is required to be repaid in monthly instalments commencing in July 2020 until the last repayment date, which is expected to be in June 2023. The Credit Facility will bear interest at the rate of Libor +10,5% per annum, which reverts to Libor +14% on outstanding loans from January 2022.
Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 2,014,284 common shares at a price of $0.14 to two arm's length lenders, Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector), L.P. and Barak Fund SPC Limited in connection with the amendments to the Credit Facility.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 27, 2020 and May 14, 2020.
________________________________________
ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 211,499,999 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $29,610,000.
Number of Creditors:
3 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Tremont Master Holdings
Y
191,357,143
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 27, 2020 and May 14, 2020.
________________________________________
ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 27, 2020:
Number of Shares:
100,819,541 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.14 per share
Number of Placees:
12 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Tremont Master Holdings
Y
60,428,571
(Brendon Jones)
(Rudolf Pretorius)
Deborah Smith
Y
302,143
Growth Trust
Y
292,685
(Brendon Jones)
Charles Needham
Y
453,214
Boris Kamstra
Y
503,571
Trevor Faber
Y
503,571
Adansonia PE Opportunities Ltd.
Y
2,769,642
(Rudolf Pretorius)
(Brendon Jones)
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated May 14, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("XLY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 21, 2020:
Convertible Debenture:
$2,000,000.00
Conversion Price:
Convertible into 2,588,235 common share at $0.425 per share and 2,588,235 common share purchase warrants
Maturity date:
24 months from closing
Warrants:
The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.51 per share for a two-year period.
Interest rate:
7.5% per annum
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Finder's Fee:
AltaCorp. Capital Inc. will receive a 4% finder's fee in the amount of $80,000.00
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a closing news release dated May 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 7, 2020:
Number of Shares:
12,000,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share
Warrants:
12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.17 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
21 placees
Finder's Fee:
Ecoban Securities Corporation - $144,000 and 1,440,000 Compensation Options that are exercisable into common shares at $0.17 per share for a three-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CANN-IS CAPITAL CORP. ("NIS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:04 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CANN-IS CAPITAL CORP. ("NIS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CASSOWARY CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED ("BIRD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
COMSTOCK METALS LTD ("CSL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2020:
Number of Shares:
3,391,239 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.075 per share
Warrants:
3,391,239 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,391,239 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.075 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
9 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Arnold Tenney
Y
133,333
Steven H Goldman
Y
800,000
Gracetree Investments LLC
Y
356,040
(Rob Luffman)
SJ Strategic Investments LLC
Y
1,335,200
(Rob Luffman)
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated May 28, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CRUZSUR ENERGY CORP. ("CZR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 806,719 shares to settle outstanding debt for $161,343.72.
Number of Creditors:
26 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Owing
Deemed Price
# of Shares
$
$
Frank Giustra
Y
47,162.01
0.20
235,810
Gordon Keep
Y
2,780.08
0.20
13,900
Modern Farmer Media
(Frank Giustra)
Y
6,701.97
0.20
33,510
Brockville International Holdings Ltd
(Serafino Iacono)
Y
4,964.42
0.20
24,822
Finance 1805 SA
(Serafino Iacono)
Y
26,460.37
0.20
132,302
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Purchase Agreement dated April 14, 2020 between the Falcon Gold Corp. (the "Company") and David Javorsky, Vera Vomastkova, and Zimtu Capital Corp. whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the 5 mining claims (Spitfire and Sunny Boy) approximately 16 kilometres east of Merritt and total 502 hectares. Consideration is a one-time cash payment of $25,000 and 2.5 million common shares and 2.5 million warrants at a conversion price of 10 cents for a two-year period. The vendor will retain a 2-per-cent net smelter royalty (NSR). The Company will have the right to purchase half of the total NSR (1 per cent), at any time up to commencement of production for a one-time payment of $400,000.
Refer to the Company's news release dated April 16, 2019 for further information.
________________________________________
FIDELITY MINERALS CORP. ("FMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase and sale agreement dated September 21, 2019 (the "Sale Agreement") among Cerro Dorado S.A.C. ("Cerro Dorado", which company is 100% beneficially owned by the Company), certain individual registered shareholders of Cerro Dorado directed by the Company and certain arm's length individual purchasers (the "Purchasers"). The Sale Agreement sets out the terms by which the Company will complete the arm's length sale of Cerro Dorado to the Purchasers for aggregate cash consideration of US $1,430,000. The Exchange has been advised that, to date, the Company has received US $500,000 of the US $1,430,000 cash consideration, with the further scheduled payments of, (i) US $300,000 following the Peruvian COVID-19 lockdown; (ii) US $310,000 on June 21, 2020; and (iii) US $320,000 on September 21, 2020. The Exchange has been advised that the final transfer of Cerro Dorado to the Purchasers will complete at the closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur on September 21, 2020 concurrent with the final payment of cash consideration.
A US $95,953 finder's fee is payable to an arm's length finder in connection with the disposition (of which US $37,500 has been paid with funds received and the remaining amount will be paid pro rata as further funds are received).
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 19, 2020, March 27, 2020, January 24, 2020, January 7, 2020, December 4, 2019 and October 1, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
FUSE COBALT INC. ("FUSE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
4,028,333
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 4, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 4, 2024
Forced Exercise Provision:
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.1125 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.15 post-consolidation
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.09
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,166,667 post-consolidation shares with 4,166,667 post-consolidation share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 6, 2019.
________________________________________
GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Shares:
2,773,659 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $900.00 in cash payments
Fieldhouse Capital Management Inc.- $25,973.42 in cash payments and 173,156 Finder Warrants.
Each Finder Warrant will be exercisable at $0.15 for one common share of the Company for 12 months from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 29, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:25 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:09 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:14 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 23, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,018,593 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.645 per share
Warrants:
509,296 share purchase warrants to purchase 509,296 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$1.00 for a four year period
Number of Placees:
8 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release May 1, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GT GOLD CORP. ("GTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated November 28, 2017, as assigned, September 20, 2019 between GT Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Hankin Asp. (the "Vendor") whereby the Company acquires a 100% interest in two minerals claims known as the Gun claims, located in the Liard Mining District, British Columbia. Consideration, staged over a three year period, is $22,500 cash and 15,000 common shares. The Vendor will retain a Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of 2% which the Company may purchase for $250,000.
________________________________________
HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The bulletin of May 29, 2020 of TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announcing that the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Shares for Debt, should have indicated 4,394,600 units. There is no other change to the Exchange bulletin of May 29, 2020.
LES RESSOURCES HPQ SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette, correction
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 juin 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Le bulletin du 29 mai 2020 de Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse »), annonçant que la Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'une émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette, aurait dû indiquer 4 394 600 unités. Il n'y a pas d'autre changement au bulletin de la Bourse du 29 mai 2020.
_________________________________________
KILLI LTD. ("MYID")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2020:
Number of Shares:
42,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.025 per share
Warrants:
42,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 42,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
27 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Andrew Elinesky
Y
600,000
Marla Baum
Y
40,000
Michael Atkinson
Y
240,000
Robert Fernicola
Y
800,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated May 25, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
MERIDIAN MINING SOCIETAS EUROPEA ("MNO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Royalty Purchase and Debt Settlement Agreement dated April 24, 2020 between Cancana Resources Corp., the wholly-owned subsidiary of Meridian Mining Societas Europea (the "Company") and Sentient Executive GP IV, Limited ("Sentient"), whereby Sentient has agreed to apply aggregate indebtedness of US$3,166,027 towards the purchase of a 2% NSR over the Company's three projects: Espigao polymetallic, Mirante da Serra manganese and Ariquemes tin.
________________________________________
MINAURUM GOLD INC. ("MGG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 4, 2020:
Number of Shares:
12,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.40 per share
Warrants:
6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.60 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
24 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Kesa Capital Corp.
Y
25,000
(Darrell Rader)
Agent's Fee:
An aggregate of $254,700 in cash and 636,750 broker warrants payable to
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 598,196 shares at a deemed value of $0.28 per share to settle outstanding debt for $167,500.
Number of Creditors:
71 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
Creditor
Progroup=P
Owing
per Share
# of Shares
Lloyd Bardswich
Y
$25.00
$0.28
89
Davisa Consulting Corp.
Y
$37.50
$0.28
134
David Farrell
Y
$37.50
$0.28
134
James McDonald
Y
$25.00
$0.28
89
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
$25.00
$0.28
89
[1 Creditor]
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,940,528 common shares and 3,358,127 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $1,310,187.
Number of Creditors:
17 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
Creditor
Progroup=P
Owing
per Share
# of Shares
Threshold Management Corp.
(Mike Cabigon)
Y
$12,500
$0.165
75,758
Steven Splinter
Y
$13,046
$0.165
79,069
Francesco Ferlaino
Y
$100,815
$0.165
611,000
Segue2 Capital Corp.
(Prakash Hariharan)
Y
$12,500
$0.165
75,758
Warrants:
3,358,127 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,358,127 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a period of 24 months from the date of completion of the debt settlement.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
RED RIVER CAPITAL CORP. ("XBT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:42 p.m. PST, June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RED RIVER CAPITAL CORP. ("XBT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RETURN ENERGY INC. ("RTN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 05, 2020:
Number of Shares:
23,437,500 common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.32 per share
Number of Placees:
20 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Aggregate of $450,000 in cash and 1,406,250 broker warrants payable to Clarus
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SILVER TIGER METALS INC. ("SLVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
9,642,853 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per common share
Warrants:
4,821,426 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,821,426 shares
Warrants' Exercise Price:
$0.10 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement
Number of Placees:
22 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Aggregate ProGroup (10 Placees)
P
3,081,579
Finder's Fee:
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 22, 2020.
________________________________________
STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 600,000 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.075 to two executives in recognition of their work on behalf of the Company during the past year.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Deemed Price
Creditor
Progroup=P
per Share
# of Shares
R. Kim Tyler
Y
$0.075
300,000
Terrence Byberg
Y
$0.075
300,000
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 27, 2020.
________________________________________
TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 16, 2020:
Number of Shares:
6,665,433 common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.60 per share
Warrants:
3,332,717 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,332,717 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$0.90 for a 36 month period
Number of Placees:
24 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
WHATCOM CAPITAL CORP. ("WHAT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
ORD MOUNTAIN RESOURCES CORP. ("OMR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 22, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,332,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Number of Placees:
11 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
50,000
[1 placee]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
