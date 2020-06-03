TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2020 /CNW/ -

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375

Payable Date: June 30, 2020

Record Date: June 19, 2020

Ex-dividend Date June 18, 2020

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Thursday, June 4, 2020, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

113,562,211 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil common shares subject to Tier 1 Escrow



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: DOC CUSIP Number: 18912C 10 2

Company Contact: Mena Beshay Company Address: 810-789 West Pender St.

Vancouver, B.C.

V6C 1H2 Company Phone Number: (514) 616-5356 Company Email Address: mena@cloudmd.ca

FINDEV INC. ("FDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0075

Payable Date: July 10, 2020; October 9, 2020; January 8, 2021; April 9, 2021

Record Date: June 26, 2020; September 28, 2020; December 31, 2020; March 26, 2021

Ex-dividend Date June 25, 2020; September 25, 2020; December 30, 2020; March 25, 2021

NEW PLACER DOME GOLD CORP. ("NGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an option agreement dated November 29, 2019, as amended April 30, 2020 (the "Option Agreement") between Barrian Mining Corp. ("Barrian") and Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD) ("Liberty Gold"), pursuant to which Barrian has been granted the exclusive right to acquire Liberty Gold's interest (the "Option") in Kinsley Gold LLC (the "JVCO"), a limited liability company holding ownership and leasehold rights in and to 513 unpatented claims and 5 leased patented claims, covering 4,187 hectares, known as the "Kinsley Mountain Project", located in southeast Elko County, Nevada.

In order to exercise the Option, Barrian must issue common shares and make certain cash payments as follows:

pay USD$1,250,000 (previously USD$2,500,000 ) in cash, pay USD$124,570 in respect of certain bonds/insurance relating operations on the Kinsley Mountain Project and issue 9.9% of common shares (post-Consolidation and post-financing) of Barrian (previously 2,000,000 common shares) ("Initial Payments");





pay USD$2,500,000 in cash on or before the first anniversary of the final approval of the transaction by the Exchange; and





issue USD$2,500,000 of common shares of Barrian on or before the second anniversary of the final approval of transaction by the Exchange.

During the term of the Option, Barrian is also required to pay all applicable governmental mining claim maintenance fees that are required to keep the Kinsley Mountain Project in good standing and satisfy Liberty Gold's proportionate share of expenditure obligations on the Kinsley Mountain Project. These include certain minimum exploration expenditures and advance royalty payments to Nevada Sunrise LLC ("Sunrise LLC"), a private holding company unrelated to Nevada Sunrise, in accordance with an underlying lease agreement in respect of 144 of the 513 total unpatented claims compromising the Kinsley Mountain Project owned by Sunrise LLC. Pursuant to the underlying lease agreement, the Kinsley Mountain Project is subject to a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty ("NSR") payable to Sunrise LLC (which NSR may be reduced to 1% by paying USD$2,000,000 in cash).

The five patented claims are subject to a 2% NSR royalty payable by JVCO to Marvil Investments LLC. Upon Barrian exercising the Option, Liberty Gold shall have a 1% NSR royalty, on the percentage amount of the JVCO that is owned and controlled by Barrian, of all proceeds received by Barrian attributable to the production and sale of all products produced from the Kinsley Mountain Project (which NSR may be reduced to 0.5% by Barrian paying USD$500,000 in cash).

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

For further information, please see the news releases dated December 2, 2019, February 21, 2020 and May 4, 2020, which are available under Barrian's profile on SEDAR.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 4, 2020 and May 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 56,129,399 shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per share



Warrants: 56,129,399 share purchase warrants to purchase 56,129,399 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 237 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Toby Pierce Y 100,000 Jordan Trimble Y 100,000 Bradley Telfer Y 114,000 Max Sali Y 300,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 4,476,819 [18 placees]





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $41,672.40 and 189,420 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.





Haywood Securities Inc. - $182,278.60 and 828,539 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.





Leede Jones Gable Inc., Suite 1800 – 1140 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 4G1: $35,420 of cash fees and 166,950 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.





Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $4,620 and 21,000 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.





PI Financial Corp. - $73,843 and 335,650 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.





Raymond James Ltd. - $45,661 and 207,550 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.





Clarus Securities Inc. $145,922 and 663,285 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.





Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $13,070.75 and 151,550 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 4, 2020the common shares of New Placer Dome Gold Corp. will resume trading on the Exchange.

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")

[formerly RETURN ENERGY INC. ("RTN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 4, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (100) one hundred old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening June 4, 2020, the common shares of Spartan Delta Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Return Energy Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration and Development' Company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

58,105,517 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SDE

(new) CUSIP Number: 84678A 10 2

(new)

20/06/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing proposed amendments to a secured credit facility for up to US$80,000,000 (the "Credit Facility"), which was previously accepted by the Exchange on November 20, 2017, between the Company, it's 80.75% owned subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining S A, and Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector), LP., Barak Fund SPC Limited, and Tremont Master Holdings. The principal of the Credit Facility is required to be repaid in monthly instalments commencing in July 2020 until the last repayment date, which is expected to be in June 2023. The Credit Facility will bear interest at the rate of Libor +10,5% per annum, which reverts to Libor +14% on outstanding loans from January 2022.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 2,014,284 common shares at a price of $0.14 to two arm's length lenders, Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector), L.P. and Barak Fund SPC Limited in connection with the amendments to the Credit Facility.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 27, 2020 and May 14, 2020.

ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 211,499,999 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $29,610,000.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Tremont Master Holdings Y 191,357,143

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 27, 2020 and May 14, 2020.

ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 100,819,541 shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per share



Number of Placees: 12 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Tremont Master Holdings Y 60,428,571 (Brendon Jones)



(Rudolf Pretorius)



Deborah Smith Y 302,143 Growth Trust Y 292,685 (Brendon Jones)



Charles Needham Y 453,214 Boris Kamstra Y 503,571 Trevor Faber Y 503,571 Adansonia PE Opportunities Ltd. Y 2,769,642 (Rudolf Pretorius)



(Brendon Jones)





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated May 14, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("XLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 21, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: $2,000,000.00



Conversion Price: Convertible into 2,588,235 common share at $0.425 per share and 2,588,235 common share purchase warrants



Maturity date: 24 months from closing



Warrants: The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.51 per share for a two-year period.



Interest rate: 7.5% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: AltaCorp. Capital Inc. will receive a 4% finder's fee in the amount of $80,000.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a closing news release dated May 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.17 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 21 placees



Finder's Fee: Ecoban Securities Corporation - $144,000 and 1,440,000 Compensation Options that are exercisable into common shares at $0.17 per share for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CANN-IS CAPITAL CORP. ("NIS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:04 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CANN-IS CAPITAL CORP. ("NIS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CASSOWARY CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED ("BIRD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

COMSTOCK METALS LTD ("CSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,391,239 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 3,391,239 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,391,239 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Arnold Tenney Y 133,333 Steven H Goldman Y 800,000 Gracetree Investments LLC Y 356,040 (Rob Luffman)



SJ Strategic Investments LLC Y 1,335,200 (Rob Luffman)





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated May 28, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

CRUZSUR ENERGY CORP. ("CZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 806,719 shares to settle outstanding debt for $161,343.72.

Number of Creditors: 26 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares



$ $











Frank Giustra Y 47,162.01 0.20 235,810 Gordon Keep Y 2,780.08 0.20 13,900 Modern Farmer Media







(Frank Giustra) Y 6,701.97 0.20 33,510 Brockville International Holdings Ltd







(Serafino Iacono) Y 4,964.42 0.20 24,822 Finance 1805 SA







(Serafino Iacono) Y 26,460.37 0.20 132,302

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Purchase Agreement dated April 14, 2020 between the Falcon Gold Corp. (the "Company") and David Javorsky, Vera Vomastkova, and Zimtu Capital Corp. whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the 5 mining claims (Spitfire and Sunny Boy) approximately 16 kilometres east of Merritt and total 502 hectares. Consideration is a one-time cash payment of $25,000 and 2.5 million common shares and 2.5 million warrants at a conversion price of 10 cents for a two-year period. The vendor will retain a 2-per-cent net smelter royalty (NSR). The Company will have the right to purchase half of the total NSR (1 per cent), at any time up to commencement of production for a one-time payment of $400,000.

Refer to the Company's news release dated April 16, 2019 for further information.

________________________________________

FIDELITY MINERALS CORP. ("FMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase and sale agreement dated September 21, 2019 (the "Sale Agreement") among Cerro Dorado S.A.C. ("Cerro Dorado", which company is 100% beneficially owned by the Company), certain individual registered shareholders of Cerro Dorado directed by the Company and certain arm's length individual purchasers (the "Purchasers"). The Sale Agreement sets out the terms by which the Company will complete the arm's length sale of Cerro Dorado to the Purchasers for aggregate cash consideration of US $1,430,000. The Exchange has been advised that, to date, the Company has received US $500,000 of the US $1,430,000 cash consideration, with the further scheduled payments of, (i) US $300,000 following the Peruvian COVID-19 lockdown; (ii) US $310,000 on June 21, 2020; and (iii) US $320,000 on September 21, 2020. The Exchange has been advised that the final transfer of Cerro Dorado to the Purchasers will complete at the closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur on September 21, 2020 concurrent with the final payment of cash consideration.

A US $95,953 finder's fee is payable to an arm's length finder in connection with the disposition (of which US $37,500 has been paid with funds received and the remaining amount will be paid pro rata as further funds are received).

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 19, 2020, March 27, 2020, January 24, 2020, January 7, 2020, December 4, 2019 and October 1, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

FUSE COBALT INC. ("FUSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,028,333 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 4, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 4, 2024 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.1125 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 post-consolidation New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.09

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,166,667 post-consolidation shares with 4,166,667 post-consolidation share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 6, 2019.

GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 2,773,659 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $900.00 in cash payments

Fieldhouse Capital Management Inc.- $25,973.42 in cash payments and 173,156 Finder Warrants.

Each Finder Warrant will be exercisable at $0.15 for one common share of the Company for 12 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 29, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:25 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:09 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:14 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,018,593 shares



Purchase Price: $0.645 per share



Warrants: 509,296 share purchase warrants to purchase 509,296 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for a four year period



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release May 1, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GT GOLD CORP. ("GTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated November 28, 2017, as assigned, September 20, 2019 between GT Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Hankin Asp. (the "Vendor") whereby the Company acquires a 100% interest in two minerals claims known as the Gun claims, located in the Liard Mining District, British Columbia. Consideration, staged over a three year period, is $22,500 cash and 15,000 common shares. The Vendor will retain a Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of 2% which the Company may purchase for $250,000.

________________________________________

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The bulletin of May 29, 2020 of TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announcing that the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Shares for Debt, should have indicated 4,394,600 units. There is no other change to the Exchange bulletin of May 29, 2020.

LES RESSOURCES HPQ SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette, correction

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 juin 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Le bulletin du 29 mai 2020 de Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse »), annonçant que la Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'une émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette, aurait dû indiquer 4 394 600 unités. Il n'y a pas d'autre changement au bulletin de la Bourse du 29 mai 2020.

KILLI LTD. ("MYID")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 42,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Warrants: 42,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 42,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Andrew Elinesky Y 600,000 Marla Baum Y 40,000 Michael Atkinson Y 240,000 Robert Fernicola Y 800,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated May 25, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

MERIDIAN MINING SOCIETAS EUROPEA ("MNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Royalty Purchase and Debt Settlement Agreement dated April 24, 2020 between Cancana Resources Corp., the wholly-owned subsidiary of Meridian Mining Societas Europea (the "Company") and Sentient Executive GP IV, Limited ("Sentient"), whereby Sentient has agreed to apply aggregate indebtedness of US$3,166,027 towards the purchase of a 2% NSR over the Company's three projects: Espigao polymetallic, Mirante da Serra manganese and Ariquemes tin.

________________________________________

MINAURUM GOLD INC. ("MGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Kesa Capital Corp. Y 25,000 (Darrell Rader)





Agent's Fee: An aggregate of $254,700 in cash and 636,750 broker warrants payable to

Clarus Securities Inc., Agentis Capital Markets Canada Ltd. and Eight Capital.

Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at $0.40 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 598,196 shares at a deemed value of $0.28 per share to settle outstanding debt for $167,500.

Number of Creditors: 71 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Lloyd Bardswich Y $25.00 $0.28 89 Davisa Consulting Corp. Y $37.50 $0.28 134 David Farrell Y $37.50 $0.28 134 James McDonald Y $25.00 $0.28 89









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P $25.00 $0.28 89 [1 Creditor]









The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,940,528 common shares and 3,358,127 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $1,310,187.

Number of Creditors: 17 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price



Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

Threshold Management Corp.









(Mike Cabigon) Y $12,500 $0.165 75,758

Steven Splinter Y $13,046 $0.165 79,069

Francesco Ferlaino Y $100,815 $0.165 611,000

Segue2 Capital Corp.









(Prakash Hariharan) Y $12,500 $0.165 75,758



Warrants: 3,358,127 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,358,127 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a period of 24 months from the date of completion of the debt settlement.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

RED RIVER CAPITAL CORP. ("XBT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:42 p.m. PST, June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

RED RIVER CAPITAL CORP. ("XBT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

RETURN ENERGY INC. ("RTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 05, 2020:

Number of Shares: 23,437,500 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.32 per share



Number of Placees: 20 Placees



Finder's Fee: Aggregate of $450,000 in cash and 1,406,250 broker warrants payable to Clarus

Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., M. Partners Inc., Eight Capital Corp.,

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Sprott Capital Partners L.P., Paradigm Capital Inc.

and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to

acquire one common share at CDN$0.48 until May 27, 2021.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

SILVER TIGER METALS INC. ("SLVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 9,642,853 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per common share



Warrants: 4,821,426 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,821,426 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.10 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 22 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (10 Placees) P 3,081,579

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 22, 2020.

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 600,000 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.075 to two executives in recognition of their work on behalf of the Company during the past year.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P per Share # of Shares







R. Kim Tyler Y $0.075 300,000 Terrence Byberg Y $0.075 300,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 27, 2020.

TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,665,433 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.60 per share



Warrants: 3,332,717 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,332,717 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.90 for a 36 month period



Number of Placees: 24 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

WHATCOM CAPITAL CORP. ("WHAT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEX COMPANY :

ORD MOUNTAIN RESOURCES CORP. ("OMR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,332,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 50,000 [1 placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

