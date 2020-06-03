SMI und DAX steigen stark. Steigen Sie über 10‘000 und 12‘000 Punkte? Jetzt handeln! -w-
03.06.2020 03:42:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A:  $0.29375
Payable Date: June 30, 2020 
Record Date:  June 19, 2020
Ex-dividend Date June 18, 2020

________________________________________

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Thursday, June 4, 2020, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Capitalization:

Unlimited 

common shares with no par value of which


113,562,211

common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:

nil

common shares subject to Tier 1 Escrow



Transfer Agent:

Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol:

DOC

CUSIP Number:

18912C 10 2

 

Company Contact:

Mena Beshay

Company Address:

810-789 West Pender St.


Vancouver, B.C.


V6C 1H2

Company Phone Number:

(514) 616-5356

Company Email Address:

mena@cloudmd.ca

________________________________________

FINDEV INC. ("FDI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share:  $0.0075
Payable Date: July 10, 2020; October 9, 2020; January 8, 2021; April 9, 2021 
Record Date:  June 26, 2020; September 28, 2020; December 31, 2020; March 26, 2021
Ex-dividend Date June 25, 2020; September 25, 2020; December 30, 2020; March 25, 2021

________________________________________

NEW PLACER DOME GOLD CORP. ("NGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an option agreement dated November 29, 2019, as amended April 30, 2020 (the "Option Agreement") between Barrian Mining Corp. ("Barrian") and Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD) ("Liberty Gold"), pursuant to which Barrian has been granted the exclusive right to acquire Liberty Gold's interest (the "Option") in Kinsley Gold LLC (the "JVCO"), a limited liability company holding ownership and leasehold rights in and to 513 unpatented claims and 5 leased patented claims, covering 4,187 hectares, known as the "Kinsley Mountain Project", located in southeast Elko County, Nevada.

In order to exercise the Option, Barrian must issue common shares and make certain cash payments as follows:

  • pay USD$1,250,000 (previously USD$2,500,000) in cash, pay USD$124,570 in respect of certain bonds/insurance relating operations on the Kinsley Mountain Project and issue 9.9% of common shares (post-Consolidation and post-financing) of Barrian (previously 2,000,000 common shares) ("Initial Payments");

  • pay USD$2,500,000 in cash on or before the first anniversary of the final approval of the transaction by the Exchange; and

  • issue USD$2,500,000 of common shares of Barrian on or before the second anniversary of the final approval of transaction by the Exchange.

    • During the term of the Option, Barrian is also required to pay all applicable governmental mining claim maintenance fees that are required to keep the Kinsley Mountain Project in good standing and satisfy Liberty Gold's proportionate share of expenditure obligations on the Kinsley Mountain Project. These include certain minimum exploration expenditures and advance royalty payments to Nevada Sunrise LLC ("Sunrise LLC"), a private holding company unrelated to Nevada Sunrise, in accordance with an underlying lease agreement in respect of 144 of the 513 total unpatented claims compromising the Kinsley Mountain Project owned by Sunrise LLC. Pursuant to the underlying lease agreement, the Kinsley Mountain Project is subject to a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty ("NSR") payable to Sunrise LLC (which NSR may be reduced to 1% by paying USD$2,000,000 in cash).

    The five patented claims are subject to a 2% NSR royalty payable by JVCO to Marvil Investments LLC. Upon Barrian exercising the Option, Liberty Gold shall have a 1% NSR royalty, on the percentage amount of the JVCO that is owned and controlled by Barrian, of all proceeds received by Barrian attributable to the production and sale of all products produced from the Kinsley Mountain Project (which NSR may be reduced to 0.5% by Barrian paying USD$500,000 in cash).

    Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

    For further information, please see the news releases dated December 2, 2019, February 21, 2020 and May 4, 2020, which are available under Barrian's profile on SEDAR.

    Private Placement-Non-Brokered

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 4, 2020 and May 25, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    56,129,399 shares



    Purchase Price:

    $0.22 per share



    Warrants:

    56,129,399 share purchase warrants to purchase 56,129,399 shares



    Warrant Exercise Price:

    $0.30 for a three year period



    Number of Placees:

    237 placees

    Insider / Pro Group Participation:

    Name

    Insider=Y /
    ProGroup=P

    # of Shares

    Toby Pierce

    Y

    100,000

    Jordan Trimble

    Y

    100,000

    Bradley Telfer

    Y

    114,000

    Max Sali

    Y

    300,000




    Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

    P

    4,476,819

    [18 placees]



     

    Finder's Fee:

    Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $41,672.40 and 189,420 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.




    Haywood Securities Inc. - $182,278.60 and 828,539 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.




    Leede Jones Gable Inc., Suite 1800 – 1140 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 4G1: $35,420 of cash fees and 166,950 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.




    Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $4,620 and 21,000 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.




    PI Financial Corp. - $73,843 and 335,650 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.




    Raymond James Ltd. - $45,661 and 207,550 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.




    Clarus Securities Inc.  $145,922 and 663,285 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.




    Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $13,070.75 and 151,550 broker warrants exercisable at $0.28 per share for two years.

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

    Resume Trading

    Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 4, 2020the common shares of New Placer Dome Gold Corp. will resume trading on the Exchange.

    ________________________________________

    SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")
    [formerly RETURN ENERGY INC. ("RTN")]
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change and Consolidation
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 4, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (100) one hundred old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

    Effective at the opening June 4, 2020, the common shares of Spartan Delta Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Return Energy Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration and Development' Company.

    Post - Consolidation



    Capitalization:

    Unlimited

    shares with no par value of which


    58,105,517

    shares are issued and outstanding

    Escrow:

    Nil

    shares are subject to escrow




    Transfer Agent:

    Computershare Trust Company of Canada

    Trading Symbol:

    SDE


    (new)

    CUSIP Number:

    84678A 10 2


    (new)

    ________________________________________

    20/06/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

    TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

    ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing proposed amendments to a secured credit facility for up to US$80,000,000 (the "Credit Facility"), which was previously accepted by the Exchange on November 20, 2017, between the Company, it's 80.75% owned subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining S A, and Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector), LP., Barak Fund SPC Limited, and Tremont Master Holdings. The principal of the Credit Facility is required to be repaid in monthly instalments commencing in July 2020 until the last repayment date, which is expected to be in June 2023. The Credit Facility will bear interest at the rate of Libor +10,5% per annum,  which reverts to Libor +14% on outstanding loans from January 2022.

    Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 2,014,284 common shares at a price of $0.14 to two arm's length lenders, Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector), L.P. and Barak Fund SPC Limited in connection with the amendments to the Credit Facility.

    For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 27, 2020 and May 14, 2020.

    ________________________________________

    ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for debt
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 211,499,999 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $29,610,000.

    Number of Creditors:

    3 Creditors

    Insider / Pro Group Participation:

    Name

    Insider=Y /
    ProGroup=P

    # of Shares

    Tremont Master Holdings

    Y

    191,357,143

    For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 27, 2020 and May 14, 2020.

    ________________________________________

    ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 27, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    100,819,541 shares



    Purchase Price:

    $0.14 per share



    Number of Placees:

    12 Placees

    Insider / Pro Group Participation:

    Name

    Insider=Y /
    Pro-Group=P

    # of Shares

    Tremont Master Holdings

    Y

    60,428,571

    (Brendon  Jones)



    (Rudolf  Pretorius)



    Deborah Smith

    Y

    302,143

    Growth Trust

    Y

    292,685

    (Brendon  Jones)



    Charles  Needham

    Y

    453,214

    Boris  Kamstra

    Y

    503,571

    Trevor Faber

    Y

    503,571

    Adansonia PE Opportunities Ltd.

    Y

    2,769,642

    (Rudolf  Pretorius)



    (Brendon Jones)



    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated May 14, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

    The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

    ________________________________________

    AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("XLY")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 21, 2020:

    Convertible Debenture:

    $2,000,000.00



    Conversion Price:

    Convertible into 2,588,235 common share at $0.425 per share and 2,588,235 common share purchase warrants



    Maturity date:

    24 months from closing



    Warrants:

    The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.51 per share for a two-year period.



    Interest rate:

    7.5% per annum



    Number of Placees:

    1 placee



    Finder's Fee:

    AltaCorp. Capital Inc. will receive a 4% finder's fee in the amount of $80,000.00

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a closing news release dated May 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

    ________________________________________

    BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 7, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    12,000,000 flow-through shares



    Purchase Price:

    $0.30 per share



    Warrants:

    12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares



    Warrant Exercise Price:

    $0.17 for a three-year period



    Number of Placees:

    21 placees



    Finder's Fee:

    Ecoban Securities Corporation - $144,000 and 1,440,000 Compensation Options that are exercisable into common shares at $0.17 per share for a three-year period.

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

    ________________________________________

    CANN-IS CAPITAL CORP. ("NIS.P")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Effective at 5:04  a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

    ________________________________________

    CANN-IS CAPITAL CORP. ("NIS.P")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

    This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

    ________________________________________

    CASSOWARY CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED ("BIRD.P")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

    This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

    ________________________________________

    COMSTOCK METALS LTD ("CSL")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    3,391,239 shares



    Purchase Price:

    $0.075 per share



    Warrants:

    3,391,239 share purchase warrants to purchase  3,391,239 shares



    Warrant Exercise Price:

    $0.075 for a three year period



    Number of Placees:

    9 placees

    Insider / Pro Group Participation:

    Name

    Insider=Y /
    ProGroup=P

    # of Shares




    Arnold Tenney

    Y

    133,333

    Steven H Goldman

    Y

    800,000

    Gracetree Investments LLC

    Y

    356,040

    (Rob Luffman)



    SJ Strategic Investments LLC

    Y

    1,335,200

    (Rob Luffman)



    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated May 28, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

    ________________________________________

    CRUZSUR ENERGY CORP. ("CZR")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 2, 2020
    T    SX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 806,719 shares to settle outstanding debt for $161,343.72.

    Number of Creditors:

    26 Creditors

    Insider / Pro Group Participation:

    Creditor

    Insider=Y /
    Progroup=P

    Amount

    Owing

    Deemed Price
    per Share

    # of Shares



    $

    $







    Frank Giustra

    Y

    47,162.01

    0.20

    235,810

    Gordon Keep

    Y

    2,780.08

    0.20

    13,900

    Modern Farmer Media





    (Frank Giustra)

    Y

    6,701.97

    0.20

    33,510

    Brockville International Holdings Ltd





    (Serafino Iacono)

    Y

    4,964.42

    0.20

    24,822

    Finance 1805 SA





    (Serafino Iacono)

    Y

    26,460.37

    0.20

    132,302

    The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

    ________________________________________

    FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Purchase Agreement dated April 14, 2020 between the Falcon Gold Corp. (the "Company") and David Javorsky, Vera Vomastkova, and Zimtu Capital Corp. whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the 5 mining claims (Spitfire and Sunny Boy) approximately 16 kilometres east of Merritt and total 502 hectares. Consideration is a one-time cash payment of $25,000 and 2.5 million common shares and 2.5 million warrants at a conversion price of 10 cents for a  two-year period. The vendor will retain a 2-per-cent net smelter royalty (NSR). The Company will have the right to purchase half of the total NSR (1 per cent), at any time up to commencement of production for a one-time payment of $400,000.

    Refer to the Company's news release dated April 16, 2019 for further information.

    ________________________________________

    FIDELITY MINERALS CORP. ("FMN")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase and sale agreement dated September 21, 2019 (the "Sale Agreement") among Cerro Dorado S.A.C. ("Cerro Dorado", which company is 100% beneficially owned by the Company), certain individual registered shareholders of Cerro Dorado directed by the Company and certain arm's length individual purchasers (the "Purchasers"). The Sale Agreement sets out the terms by which the Company will complete the arm's length sale of Cerro Dorado to the Purchasers for aggregate cash consideration of US $1,430,000. The Exchange has been advised that, to date, the Company has received US $500,000 of the US $1,430,000 cash consideration, with the further scheduled payments of, (i) US $300,000 following the Peruvian COVID-19 lockdown; (ii) US $310,000 on June 21, 2020; and (iii) US $320,000 on September 21, 2020. The Exchange has been advised that the final transfer of Cerro Dorado to the Purchasers will complete at the closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur on September 21, 2020 concurrent with the final payment of cash consideration.

    A US $95,953 finder's fee is payable to an arm's length finder in connection with the disposition (of which US $37,500 has been paid with funds received and the remaining amount will be paid pro rata as further funds are received).

    For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 19, 2020, March 27, 2020, January 24, 2020, January 7, 2020, December 4, 2019 and October 1, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

    ________________________________________

    FUSE COBALT INC. ("FUSE")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Price Amendment
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

    Private Placement:

    # of Warrants:                                                    

    4,028,333

    Original Expiry Date of Warrants:                        

    February 4, 2021

    New Expiry Date of Warrants:                             

    February 4, 2024

    Forced Exercise Provision:                               

    If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.1125 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.

    Original Exercise Price of Warrants:                    

    $0.15 post-consolidation

    New Exercise Price of Warrants:                         

    $0.09

    These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,166,667 post-consolidation shares with 4,166,667 post-consolidation share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 6, 2019.

    ________________________________________

    GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

    Number of Shares:

    2,773,659 shares



    Purchase Price:

    $0.15 per share



    Number of Placees:

    2 placees

    Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

    Finder's Fee:

    Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $900.00 in cash payments


    Fieldhouse Capital Management Inc.- $25,973.42 in cash payments and 173,156 Finder Warrants.

    Each Finder Warrant will be exercisable at $0.15 for one common share of the Company for 12 months from the date of issuance.

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 29, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

    ________________________________________

    GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Effective at 7:25  a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

    ________________________________________

    GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Effective at  7:30 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

    ________________________________________

    GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Effective at 8:09  a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

    ________________________________________

    GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Effective at  8:14 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

    ________________________________________

    GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 23, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    1,018,593 shares



    Purchase Price:

    $0.645 per share



    Warrants:

    509,296 share purchase warrants to purchase 509,296 shares



    Warrant Exercise Price:

    $1.00 for a four year period



    Number of Placees:

    8 Placees

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release May 1, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

    ________________________________________

    GT GOLD CORP. ("GTT")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated November 28, 2017, as assigned, September 20, 2019 between GT Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Hankin Asp. (the "Vendor") whereby the Company acquires a 100% interest in two minerals claims known as the Gun claims, located in the Liard Mining District, British Columbia. Consideration, staged over a three year period, is $22,500 cash and 15,000 common shares. The Vendor will retain a Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of 2% which the Company may purchase for $250,000.

    ________________________________________

    HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt, Correction
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    The bulletin of May 29, 2020 of TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announcing that the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Shares for Debt, should have indicated 4,394,600 units. There is no other change to the Exchange bulletin of May 29, 2020.

    LES RESSOURCES HPQ SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)
    TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette, correction
    DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 juin 2020
    Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

    Le bulletin du 29 mai 2020 de Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse »), annonçant que la Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'une émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette, aurait dû indiquer 4 394 600 unités. Il n'y a pas d'autre changement au bulletin de la Bourse du 29 mai 2020.

    _________________________________________

    KILLI LTD. ("MYID")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    42,000,000 shares



    Purchase Price:

    $0.025 per share



    Warrants: 

    42,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 42,000,000 shares



    Warrant Exercise Price:

    $0.05 for a two year period



    Number of Placees:

    27 placees

    Insider / Pro Group Participation:


    Insider=Y /


    Name

    ProGroup=P

     # of Shares




    Andrew Elinesky

    Y

    600,000

    Marla Baum

    Y

    40,000

    Michael Atkinson

    Y

    240,000

    Robert Fernicola

    Y

    800,000

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated May 25, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

    ________________________________________

    MERIDIAN MINING SOCIETAS EUROPEA ("MNO")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Royalty Purchase and Debt Settlement Agreement dated April 24, 2020 between Cancana Resources Corp., the wholly-owned subsidiary of Meridian Mining Societas Europea (the "Company") and Sentient Executive GP IV, Limited ("Sentient"), whereby Sentient has agreed to apply aggregate indebtedness of US$3,166,027 towards the purchase of a 2% NSR over the Company's three projects: Espigao polymetallic, Mirante da Serra manganese and Ariquemes tin.

    ________________________________________

    MINAURUM GOLD INC. ("MGG")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 4, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    12,500,000 shares



    Purchase Price:

    $0.40 per share



    Warrants:

    6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares



    Warrant Exercise Price: 

    $0.60 for a two year period



    Number of Placees:

    24 placees

     

    Insider / Pro Group Participation:

    Name

    Insider=Y /
    ProGroup=P

    # of Shares

    Kesa Capital Corp.

    Y

    25,000

    (Darrell Rader)



     

    Agent's Fee:

    An aggregate of $254,700 in cash and 636,750 broker warrants payable to
    Clarus Securities Inc., Agentis Capital Markets Canada Ltd. and Eight Capital. 
    Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at $0.40 for a two year period.

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

    ________________________________________

    NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Effective at  6:30 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

    ________________________________________

    NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 598,196 shares at a deemed value of $0.28 per share to settle outstanding debt for $167,500.

    Number of Creditors:

    71 Creditors

     

    Insider / Pro Group Participation:


    Insider=Y /

    Amount

    Deemed Price


    Creditor

    Progroup=P

    Owing

    per Share

    # of Shares






    Lloyd Bardswich

    Y

    $25.00

    $0.28

    89

    Davisa Consulting Corp.

    Y

    $37.50

    $0.28

    134

    David Farrell

    Y

    $37.50

    $0.28

    134

    James McDonald

    Y

    $25.00

    $0.28

    89






    Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

    P

    $25.00

    $0.28

    89

    [1 Creditor]





    The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

    ________________________________________

    POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC.  ("PBX")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Effective at 7:30  a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

    ________________________________________

    RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
    BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,940,528 common shares and 3,358,127 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $1,310,187.

    Number of Creditors: 

    17 Creditors

    Insider / Pro Group Participation:                                                                                      


    Insider=Y /

    Amount

    Deemed Price



    Creditor

    Progroup=P

    Owing

    per Share

    # of Shares


    Threshold Management Corp.






    (Mike Cabigon)

    Y

    $12,500

    $0.165

    75,758


    Steven Splinter

    Y

    $13,046

    $0.165

    79,069


    Francesco Ferlaino

    Y

    $100,815

    $0.165

    611,000


    Segue2 Capital Corp.






    (Prakash Hariharan)

    Y

    $12,500

    $0.165

    75,758


     

    Warrants:    

    3,358,127 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,358,127 shares



    Warrant Exercise Price:

    $0.30 for a period of 24 months from the date of completion of the debt settlement.

    The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

    ________________________________________

    RED RIVER CAPITAL CORP. ("XBT.P")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Effective at  1:42 p.m. PST, June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

    ________________________________________

    RED RIVER CAPITAL CORP. ("XBT.P")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

    This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

    ________________________________________

    RETURN ENERGY INC.  ("RTN")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Effective at  6:30 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

    ________________________________________

    ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement- Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 05, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    23,437,500 common shares



    Purchase Price:

    CDN$0.32 per share



    Number of Placees:

    20 Placees



    Finder's Fee:

    Aggregate of $450,000 in cash and 1,406,250 broker warrants payable to Clarus
    Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., M. Partners Inc., Eight Capital Corp.,
    Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Sprott Capital Partners L.P., Paradigm Capital Inc.
    and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to
    acquire one common share at CDN$0.48 until May 27, 2021.

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

    ________________________________________

    SILVER TIGER METALS INC. ("SLVR")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement - Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

    Number of Securities:

    9,642,853 common shares



    Purchase Price:

    $0.07 per common share



    Warrants:

    4,821,426 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,821,426 shares



    Warrants' Exercise Price:

    $0.10 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement



    Number of Placees:

    22 Placees

    Insider / ProGroup Participation:

    Name

    Insider = Y / ProGroup = P

    # of shares

    Aggregate ProGroup (10 Placees)

    P

    3,081,579

     

    Finder's Fee:

    None

    The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 22, 2020.

     ________________________________________

    STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
    BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 600,000 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.075 to two executives in recognition of their work on behalf of the Company during the past year.

    Insider / Pro Group Participation:


    Insider=Y / 

    Deemed Price


    Creditor

    Progroup=P

    per Share

    # of Shares





    R. Kim Tyler

    Y

    $0.075

    300,000

    Terrence Byberg

    Y

    $0.075

    300,000

    For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 27, 2020.

    ________________________________________

    TORQUE ESPORTS CORP.  ("GAME")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement- Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 16, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    6,665,433 common shares



    Purchase Price:

    CDN$0.60 per share



    Warrants:

    3,332,717 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,332,717 shares



    Warrant Exercise Price:

    CDN$0.90 for a 36 month period



    Number of Placees:

    24 Placees

    Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

    ________________________________________

    WHATCOM CAPITAL CORP.  ("WHAT.P")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Effective at  5:00 a.m. PST, June 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

    ________________________________________

    NEX COMPANY :

    ORD MOUNTAIN RESOURCES CORP. ("OMR.H")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  June 02, 2020
    NEX Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 22, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    2,332,000 shares



    Purchase Price:

    $0.05 per share



    Number of Placees: 

    11 placees

    Insider / Pro Group Participation:


    Insider=Y /


    Name    

    ProGroup=P

    # of Shares




    Aggregate Pro Group Involvement  

    P

    50,000

    [1 placee]



    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

    ________________________________________

    SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Swiss Re 69.88
    		7.31 %
    CS Group 9.22
    		5.20 %
    Zurich Insur Gr 324.50
    		4.85 %
    CieFinRichemont 58.52
    		4.72 %
    Sika 172.00
    		4.56 %
    Lonza Grp 472.00
    		0.11 %
    Swisscom 497.30
    		-0.50 %
    Novartis 82.59
    		-0.53 %
    Nestle 102.92
    		-0.91 %
    Alcon 60.82
    		-1.71 %
    mehr

    Inside (Anzeige)

    02.06.20
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52%) auf GAM Holding AG
    02.06.20
    		UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
    02.06.20
    		Vontobel: Einfach und unkompliziert Anlegen - mit Vontobel Volt®
    02.06.20
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    02.06.20
    		Mexico Has Room For More Rate Cuts
    02.06.20
    		SMI vor neuem Erholungshoch
    28.05.20
    		Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    29.05.20
    		Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
    27.05.20
    		Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
    22.05.20
    		Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
    mehr
    Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Swiss Re steigt bei chinesischem Versicherer ein - Swiss Re-Aktie zieht an
    Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI legt letztlich deutlich zu -- DAX schliesst über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
    Bitcoin-Kurs steigt über 10'000 US-Dollar - und stürzt wieder ab
    Relief-Aktie +11%: Relief Therapeutics startet erste Patientenversuche mit möglichem COVID-Mittel
    Anpassungen an der Börse Hongkong: Weshalb die Aktien von Alibaba, Xiaomi & Co. davon profitieren könnten
    Credit Suisse-, UBS-Aktien & Co.: Grossbankaktien legen mit weiteren zyklischen Werten stark zu
    Airbus erwägt Produktionskürzungen für A320-Flugzeug - Airbus-Aktie hebt ab
    Burckhardt steigert sich trotz erster Corona-Effekte - Burckhardt-Aktie zieht kräftig an
    Moody's prüft Wirecard-Rating auf Abstufung - Wirecard-Aktie dreht ins Minus
    Warum sich der Franken zu Euro und Dollar abschwächt

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI legt letztlich deutlich zu -- DAX schliesst über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
    Schweizer Anleger zeigten sich am Dienstag in Kauflaune. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte ebenfalls kräftige Gewinne verbuchen. An den US-Börsen geht es am Dienstag aufwärts. An den grössten Börsen in Asien ging es am zweiten Handelstag der Woche bergauf.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB