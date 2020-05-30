TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVENT- AWI HOLDINGS INC. ("AWI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.15

Payable Date: June 25, 2020

Record Date: June 11, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: June 10, 2020

________________________________________

NEW PLACER DOME GOLD CORP. ("NGLD")

[formerly Barrian Mining Corp. ("BARI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated May 19, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening June 2, 2020, the common shares of New Placer Dome Gold Corp. will be listed for trading on TSX Venture Exchange, but will remain halted and the common shares of Barrian Mining Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

23,361,062 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 1,710,000



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NGLD (new) CUSIP Number: 64804X101 (new)

________________________________________

MCORPCX, INC ("MCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open on June 1, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE- IMPOSED.

________________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")

[formerly RETURN ENERGY INC. ("RTN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation - Correction

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 28, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the name change and consolidation of the Company have not yet been completed.

Trading in the shares of the Company was halted on May 29, 2020 and did not trade under Spartan Delta Corp. and CUSIP number on a post-consolidated basis.

Effective at the opening June 1, 2020, the common shares of Spartan Delta Corp. will revert trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its former name of Return Energy Inc. and CUSIP number on a pre-consolidated basis.

________________________________________

WHATCOM CAPITAL CORP. ("WHAT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated January 17, 2020 as amended on April 3, 2020 and April 29, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions effective January 17, 2020, April 7, 2020 and May 1, 2020 respectively, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta and Saskatchewan (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $375,000 (3,750,000 common shares at $0.10 per share). Proceeds from a concurrent private placement will be $375,000 (3,750,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Tuesday, June 2, 2020, the common shares will be

listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture

Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on

Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A further notice will be published upon the

confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.





Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

10,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on

completion of the initial public offering and private

placement Escrowed Shares: 2,500,000 common shares





Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol:

WHAT.P CUSIP Number:

96245L 10 6 Agent:

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. Agent's Warrants:

375,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share for 24 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated April 29, 2020.

Company Contact: Darren Tindale, CEO

Company Address: 750 – 1095 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 2M6

Company Phone Number: 604-376-3567

Company Email Address: stonerockltd@gmail.com

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

LINCOLN VENTURES LTD. ("LX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

NEX Company

Lincoln Ventures Ltd. ("Lincoln") announced on May 29, 2020 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced reverse takeover between the Company and Dimensional Mechanics, Inc., as its letter of intent has expired.

The reverse takeover was announced on September 10, 2019.

Effective at the open, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 the common shares of Lincoln Ventures Ltd. will resume trading.

________________________________________

20/05/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARIZONA METALS CORP. ("AMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ARIZONA METALS CORP. ("AMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, May 29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EVERGOLD CORP. ("EVER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,757,388 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.67 per share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Finder's Fee: $40,000 in cash and 35,147 finders warrants payable to Ritu Gupte. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.67 until May 21, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS TRUST ("FCA.WT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, May 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 28, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of units Jonathan Henry Y 261,875

All other terms and conditions, and details in the previous Bulletin remain unchanged.

________________________________________

GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP. ("GPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering - CORRECTION

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The following bulletin was disseminated twice in error. Please accept the posting made only on May 26, 2020. The posting on May 27, 2020 was a duplicate posting.

The Company's Prospectus dated May 13, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on May 14, 2020 by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia). The receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the Alberta Securities Commission if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 20, 2020 for gross proceeds of $2.8 million.

Agent: Clarus Securities Inc.



Offering: 11,200,000 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half (1/2) of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable for one common share.



Unit Price: $0.25 per unit.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.35 per share to May 20, 2023, subject to acceleration of the expiry date to 30 calendar days upon notice provided to the warrant-holder by the Company in the event that the volume weighted average price of the Company's shares is equal to or higher than $0.75 for a period of 5 consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange or other Canadian stock exchange on which the shares are principally traded.



Agents' Warrants: None.



Greenshoe Option: None.

For further information, refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 13, 2020 and news releases dated April 21, 2020, April 23, 2020 and May 20, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 27,742,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.01 per share



Warrants: 27,742,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 27,742,500 shares. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the common share of the Company trading on the Exchange is greater than $0.07 for 10 consecutive trading days after four months and one day from the closing date. In the event of acceleration, the Company may accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the date which is 30 calendar days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcsing the reduced Warrant terms.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Thomas Smeenk Y 13,472,500



Finder's Fee: Stryker 11 Inc. – $1,600.00 in cash payments and 160,000 Finder Warrants PI Financial Corp. – $9,016 in cash payments and 901,600 Finder Warrants

The Finder Warrants will only be exercisable after the Company's proposed consolidation later in the year. Each Finder Warrant is exercisable for a unit consisting of one common share and one purchase warrant for $0.01, subject to adjustments, for a 12 month period. Each share purchase warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company for $0.05 within 12 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated May 28, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,394,000 units (the "Units") at a deemed price of $0.09 per Unit, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $395,514. Each Unit is composed of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months following the issuance of the Units.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated May 26, 2020.

LES RESSOURCES HPQ SILICIUM INC. («HPQ»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 29 mai 2020

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 4 394 000 unités (les «unités») à un prix de 0,09 $ par unité, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 395 514 $. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire de la société et d'un bon de souscription (le «bon de souscription»). Chaque bon de souscription permet au détenteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société à un prix de 0,10 $ par action sur une période de 36 mois suivant l'émission des unités.

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 26 mai 2020.

________________________________________

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("KLY") ("KLY.WT.B") ("KLY.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:29 a.m. PST, May 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("KLY") ("KLY.WT.B") ("KLY.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, May29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KILLI LTD. ("MYID")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated April 1, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Killi Ltd.'s (the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary Freckle IoT Ltd. ("Freckle IoT") and PlaceIQ, Inc. ("PlaceIQ") for the sale of all of the assets (the "Purchased Assets") of Freckle IoT's offline attribution and data business (the "Transaction") for cash consideration of up to US$4,000,000 (the "Purchase Price").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchase Price will be paid as follows:

Revenue milestone payments: PlaceIQ will make certain milestone payments of up to US$900,000 based upon achievement of milestones related to revenue derived from the Purchased Assets during the one year period commencing on April 1, 2020 (the "Milestone Payments").

Revenue sharing payments: PlaceIQ will pay, on a quarterly basis, for a period of two years commencing on April 1, 2020: (i) 30% of the revenue it derives from certain current customer accounts (acquired from Freckle IoT) in such calendar quarter and (ii) 3% of the revenue it derives from certain new customer accounts generated by employees transferred from Freckle IoT to PlaceIQ in connection with the Transaction, to a maximum of US$4,000,000 less any Milestone Payments.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 6, 2020 and the Company's management information circular dated April 23, 2020.

________________________________________

NUBIAN RESOURCES LTD. ("NBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PLATFORM 9 CAPITAL CORP. ("PN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on June 28, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of June 29, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated December 18, 2019, the shares of the Company are halted from trading.

_________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:38 a.m. PST, May 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SCHOONER CAPITAL CORP. ("SCH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on June 27, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of June 29, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SUN METALS CORP. ("SUNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 11, 2020 and May 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 18,750,000 common share units ("Units") comprised of one common share and

one-half of one share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.08 per Unit



Warrants: 9,375,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,375,000 shares



Warrant Price: $0.12 until May 25, 2021 and $0.15 from May 26, 2021 to May 25, 2022



Number of Placees: 85 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Units





Steve Robertson Y 177,500 Donald McInnes Y 570,000 Richard Bailes Y 125,000 Lauren McDougall Y 62,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,125,000 [10 placees]







Finder's Fee: $29,640.00 cash commission paid to Haywood Securities Inc.

$10,200.00 cash commission paid to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$7,500.00 cash commission paid to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

$22,704.00 cash commission paid to PI Financial Corp.

$3,600.00 cash commission paid to Sprott Capital Partners LP

$3,000.00 cash commission paid to Cormark Securities Inc.

$2,700.00 cash commission paid to Agentis Capital Mining Partners

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated May 26, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange