Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
29.05.2020 01:02:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NXGOLD LTD. ("NXN")
[formerly NXGOLD LTD. ("NXN")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation, Correction
BULLETIN DATE:  May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2

The formerly name of the Company in the Bulletin dated May 27, 2020, is not correct. It should be NXGOLD LTD. 

The Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10)  old for one (1)  new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 29, 2020, the  shares of NxGold Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation


Capitalization:

 unlimited

shares with no par value of which


8,163,228

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

0

shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

 Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

 NXN

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

 67076M406

(new)

________________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")
[formerly RETURN ENERGY INC. ("RTN")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 4, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (100) one hundred old for (1) one new basis.  The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening May 29, 2020, the common shares of Spartan Delta Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Return Energy Inc. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration and Development' Company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


26,105,517

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil 

shares are subject to escrow




Transfer Agent:



Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:



SDE

(new)

CUSIP Number:



84678A 10 2

(new)

  ________________________________________

20/05/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2020:

Number of Shares:

680,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.11 per share

Warrants:

680,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 680,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 for a two year period

Number of Placees:

3 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name 

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P        

# of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 placees]

Y      

425,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issue a news release announcing dated May 27, 2020, the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("EAS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,792,473 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $339,623.66.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Creditor 

Insider=Y / 
Progroup=P

Amount 
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares

Shellbridge Group Limited 
(Leo Wong) 

 Y 

$339,623.66

$0.05

6,792,473

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

FIELDEX EXPLORATION INC. ("FLX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE:  May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated May 8, 2020:

Number of Securities:  

 7,142,857 common shares         

Purchase Price:

 $0.07 per common share

Warrants:

 7,142,857 common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,142,857 shares          

Warrants' Exercise Price:  

 $0.10 until May 22, 2022

Number of Placees:

 24 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name

Insider = Y / ProGroup = P

# of shares

Martin Dallaire

Y

117,857

 

Finder's Fee: 

Raymond James Ltd. received a cash commission of $3,920 and 56,000 non-transferable purchase warrants to purchase 56,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share until May 22, 2022.                                             

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 25, 2020.                                         

EXPLORATION FIELDEX INC. («FLX»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 28 mai 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance 

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 8 mai 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 

7 142 857 actions ordinaires

Prix : 

0,07 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription :

7 142 857 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 7 142 857 actions

Prix d'exercice des bons :  

0,10 $ jusqu'au 22 mai 2022

Nombre de souscripteurs:

24 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom

Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P

# d'actions

Martin Dallaire

Y

117 857

                                               

Honoraire d'intermédiation:

Raymond James Ltd. Ont reçu une commission en espèces e 3 920 $ et 56 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 56 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,10 $ par actions jusqu'au 22 mai 2022                                            

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 25 mai 2020.

 ________________________________________

GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 19, 2020:

Number of Shares:

15,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price:

CDN$0.08 per share

Warrants:

7,437,499 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,437,499 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

CDN$0.10 for a three (3) year period

Number of Placees:

16 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of units

Jonathan Henry 

 Y 

375,000

Thomas Horton 

 Y   

312,500

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD.  ("GTEC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 354,545 shares at a deemed price of $0.14 and 381,818 shares at a deemed price of $0.55 to arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $49,635 and Milestone Payments of $210,000.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

IMAGING DYNAMICS COMPANY LTD. ("IDL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  9:00 a.m. PST, May 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KINTAVAR EXPLORATION INC. ("KTR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, May 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KINTAVAR EXPLORATION INC. ("KTR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  9:00 a.m. PST, May 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD. ("LBL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 16,760,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $838,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor

Insider=Y / 
Progroup=P 

Amount 
Owing 

 Deemed Price 
per Share

 # of Shares

Guy Cook 

 Y

$838,000

$0.05

16,760,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE:  May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Montreal, Quebec to Toronto, Ontario.

________________________________________

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 

21,130,010 shares

Purchase Price: 

$0.10 per share

Warrants: 

21,130,010 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,130,010 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: 

$0.15 for a two year period

Number of Placees:  

46 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Casey Matson-Dekay

Y

66,667

Robert Anson

Y

650,280

Gavin Lee

Y

182,813

Peter Green

Y

527,500

Dallas Pretty

300,000

                                                                       

Finder's Fee: 

An aggregate of $90,680 in cash and 906,800 finders' warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd. and Mackie Research Capital Corp.  Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.15 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS CORP. ("PEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated May 25, 2020, between Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Optionors"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in certain mineral claims (the "Jean Marie Property") - a copper-gold-silver-molybdenum porphyry project, located in central British Columbia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make aggregate cash payments of $675,000, issue an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares and incur a minimum of $2,700,000 in exploration expenditures over a five-year period to earn the full interest in the Property.

Additionally, upon the exercise of the Option, the Optionors will retain a 2.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Project, which is purchasable by the Company at any time for $1,500,000.  A further 0.25% of the NSR royalty can be purchased at any time for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 27, 2020.

_______________________________________

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated May 22, 2020 between Portofino Resources Inc. (the Company) and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (Perry English, the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Sapawe West Property, located in Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario.  Consideration is $62,000 cash and 700,000 common shares over a four year period.  The Vendor retains a 1.5% NSR with the Company having the right to purchase 0.75% at any time for $500,000.

________________________________________

SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP. ("SCOT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 01, 2020:

Number of FT Shares:

14,751,067 flow through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.24 per flow through share

Number of Placees:

 39 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name  

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P 

# of Shares

Stephen Sulis  

 Y

10,000

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] 

P

50,000


Finder's Fee: 

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. 

$5,990.40 cash;

 24,960 warrants

PI Financial Corp. 

$1,440.00 cash;

6,000 warrants

Haywood Securities Inc.

$5,999.04 cash;

24,996 warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$78,000.00 cash;

325,000 warrants 

Mackie Research Capital Corporation

$91,200.00 cash;

380,000 warrants

Mackie Research Capital Corporation  

$2,999.52 cash;

12,498 warrants




Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:  

$0.24





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 

Exercisable for two years from closing


The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 

5,225,000 shares

Purchase Price: 

$0.08 per share

Warrants:

5,225,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,225,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:  

$0.16 for a two year period

Number of Placees:   

7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name 

 Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

 # of Shares

Strategic Metals Ltd.  

  Y

2,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 6, 2020, announcing the closing of the first tranche private placement and a news release dated May 28, 2020, announcing the closing of the final tranche private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated May 20, 2020 between SKRR Exploration Inc. (the Company) and Taiga Gold Corp. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 51% interest in the Leland Property located 100km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan.  Consideration is $500,000, 1,000,000 common shares and $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures prior to December 31, 2022.  The Company may acquire an additional 24% interest in exchange for an additional 500,000 common shares and $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures prior to December 31, 2023. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR with the Company having the right to purchase 1.0% for $1,000,000.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

FIRESWIRL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("FSW.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  May 28, 2020
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,506,328 shares to settle outstanding debt for $203,354.40.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor 

 Insider=Y /
Progroup=P 

Amount Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares



$

$


Gurdeep Bains

Y  

30,000

0.135

222,222

Rana Vig

Y     

30,000

0.135

222,222

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 61.04
4.16 %
Lonza Grp 478.00
3.26 %
Givaudan 3’430.00
2.97 %
Roche Hldg G 341.25
2.76 %
Novartis 83.38
2.71 %
Swisscom 492.80
1.17 %
Sika 167.70
1.02 %
UBS Group 10.50
0.72 %
Swiss Re 67.20
-0.59 %
Swiss Life Hldg 344.10
-1.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
28.05.20
Vontobel: Food Delivery: Zu Hause wie im Restaurant essen
28.05.20
Negative Rates: Four Real World Experiences
28.05.20
Weekly Hits: Robotik und Drohnen – Zwei Megatrends in einem Paket / China – Internetkonzerne im Fokus
28.05.20
SMI verliert etwas den Anschluss
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche und Gilead starten Studie zur Behandlung von Covid-19-Lungenentzündungen - Roche-Aktie freundlich
Novartis produziert Coronavirus-Impfstoff von Mass General Brigham - Aktie im Aufwind
Nach dem Corona-Crash: Welche SMI-Aktien sind die Gewinner - welche die Verlierer
Sika-Aktie tiefrot nach Aktienpaket-Verkauf durch Saint-Gobain
Starker Franken: SNB ist zu stärkeren Devisenmarkt-Interventionen bereit
Goldman Sachs: Diese drei Aktien bieten jetzt eine Kaufgelegenheit
Steckt Bitcoin-Gründer Satoshi Nakamoto hinter dem Kryptoeinbruch von vergangener Woche?
Givaudan-Aktie fester: Givaudan übernimmt französische Alderys mit Umsatz von 3 Millionen Euro
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst weit im Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiatische Indizes verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie bricht ein: Kühne Holding will zweiten Sitz im Hapag-Lloyd-Aufsichtsrat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- SMI über 9'900 Zählern -- DAX schliesst mit klaren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Leitindex und der deutsche Markt zeigten sich im Donnertagshandel fester. Die US-Börsen wiesen rote Vorzeichen aus. In Asien entwickelten sich die Kurse am Donnerstag erneut uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB