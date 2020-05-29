TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NXGOLD LTD. ("NXN")

[formerly NXGOLD LTD. ("NXN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2

The formerly name of the Company in the Bulletin dated May 27, 2020, is not correct. It should be NXGOLD LTD.

The Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 29, 2020, the shares of NxGold Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,163,228 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 0 shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: NXN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 67076M406 (new)

________________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")

[formerly RETURN ENERGY INC. ("RTN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 4, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (100) one hundred old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening May 29, 2020, the common shares of Spartan Delta Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Return Energy Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration and Development' Company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

26,105,517 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent:



Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol:



SDE (new) CUSIP Number:



84678A 10 2 (new)

________________________________________

20/05/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 680,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.11 per share Warrants: 680,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 680,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 placees] Y 425,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issue a news release announcing dated May 27, 2020, the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("EAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,792,473 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $339,623.66.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Shellbridge Group Limited

(Leo Wong) Y $339,623.66 $0.05 6,792,473

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

FIELDEX EXPLORATION INC. ("FLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated May 8, 2020:

Number of Securities: 7,142,857 common shares Purchase Price: $0.07 per common share Warrants: 7,142,857 common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,142,857 shares Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.10 until May 22, 2022 Number of Placees: 24 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Martin Dallaire Y 117,857

Finder's Fee: Raymond James Ltd. received a cash commission of $3,920 and 56,000 non-transferable purchase warrants to purchase 56,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share until May 22, 2022.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 25, 2020.

EXPLORATION FIELDEX INC. («FLX»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 28 mai 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 8 mai 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 7 142 857 actions ordinaires Prix : 0,07 $ par action ordinaire Bons de souscription : 7 142 857 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 7 142 857 actions Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,10 $ jusqu'au 22 mai 2022 Nombre de souscripteurs: 24 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Martin Dallaire Y 117 857

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Raymond James Ltd. Ont reçu une commission en espèces e 3 920 $ et 56 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 56 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,10 $ par actions jusqu'au 22 mai 2022

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 25 mai 2020.

________________________________________

GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 common shares Purchase Price: CDN$0.08 per share Warrants: 7,437,499 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,437,499 shares Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.10 for a three (3) year period Number of Placees: 16 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of units Jonathan Henry Y 375,000 Thomas Horton Y 312,500

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 354,545 shares at a deemed price of $0.14 and 381,818 shares at a deemed price of $0.55 to arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $49,635 and Milestone Payments of $210,000.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

IMAGING DYNAMICS COMPANY LTD. ("IDL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, May 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KINTAVAR EXPLORATION INC. ("KTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, May 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KINTAVAR EXPLORATION INC. ("KTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, May 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD. ("LBL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 16,760,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $838,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Guy Cook Y $838,000 $0.05 16,760,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Montreal, Quebec to Toronto, Ontario.

________________________________________

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 21,130,010 shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Warrants: 21,130,010 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,130,010 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period Number of Placees: 46 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Casey Matson-Dekay Y 66,667 Robert Anson Y 650,280 Gavin Lee Y 182,813 Peter Green Y 527,500 Dallas Pretty Y 300,000

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $90,680 in cash and 906,800 finders' warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd. and Mackie Research Capital Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.15 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS CORP. ("PEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated May 25, 2020, between Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Optionors"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in certain mineral claims (the "Jean Marie Property") - a copper-gold-silver-molybdenum porphyry project, located in central British Columbia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make aggregate cash payments of $675,000, issue an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares and incur a minimum of $2,700,000 in exploration expenditures over a five-year period to earn the full interest in the Property.

Additionally, upon the exercise of the Option, the Optionors will retain a 2.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Project, which is purchasable by the Company at any time for $1,500,000. A further 0.25% of the NSR royalty can be purchased at any time for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 27, 2020.

_______________________________________

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated May 22, 2020 between Portofino Resources Inc. (the Company) and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (Perry English, the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Sapawe West Property, located in Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario. Consideration is $62,000 cash and 700,000 common shares over a four year period. The Vendor retains a 1.5% NSR with the Company having the right to purchase 0.75% at any time for $500,000.

________________________________________

SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP. ("SCOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 01, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 14,751,067 flow through shares Purchase Price: $0.24 per flow through share Number of Placees: 39 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Stephen Sulis Y 10,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 50,000

Finder's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. $5,990.40 cash; 24,960 warrants PI Financial Corp. $1,440.00 cash; 6,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $5,999.04 cash; 24,996 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $78,000.00 cash; 325,000 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corporation $91,200.00 cash; 380,000 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corporation $2,999.52 cash; 12,498 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.24







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Exercisable for two years from closing



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,225,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.08 per share Warrants: 5,225,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,225,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a two year period Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Strategic Metals Ltd. Y 2,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 6, 2020, announcing the closing of the first tranche private placement and a news release dated May 28, 2020, announcing the closing of the final tranche private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated May 20, 2020 between SKRR Exploration Inc. (the Company) and Taiga Gold Corp. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 51% interest in the Leland Property located 100km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. Consideration is $500,000, 1,000,000 common shares and $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures prior to December 31, 2022. The Company may acquire an additional 24% interest in exchange for an additional 500,000 common shares and $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures prior to December 31, 2023. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR with the Company having the right to purchase 1.0% for $1,000,000.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

FIRESWIRL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("FSW.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,506,328 shares to settle outstanding debt for $203,354.40.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares



$ $

Gurdeep Bains Y 30,000 0.135 222,222 Rana Vig Y 30,000 0.135 222,222

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

