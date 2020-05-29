|
29.05.2020 01:02:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, May 28, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
NXGOLD LTD. ("NXN")
[formerly NXGOLD LTD. ("NXN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2
The formerly name of the Company in the Bulletin dated May 27, 2020, is not correct. It should be NXGOLD LTD.
The Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening May 29, 2020, the shares of NxGold Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
8,163,228
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
0
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
NXN
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
67076M406
(new)
________________________________________
SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")
[formerly RETURN ENERGY INC. ("RTN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 4, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (100) one hundred old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening May 29, 2020, the common shares of Spartan Delta Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Return Energy Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration and Development' Company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
26,105,517
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
SDE
(new)
CUSIP Number:
84678A 10 2
(new)
________________________________________
20/05/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2020:
Number of Shares:
680,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.11 per share
Warrants:
680,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 680,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
3 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[2 placees]
Y
425,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issue a news release announcing dated May 27, 2020, the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("EAS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,792,473 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $339,623.66.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Shellbridge Group Limited
Y
$339,623.66
$0.05
6,792,473
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
FIELDEX EXPLORATION INC. ("FLX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated May 8, 2020:
Number of Securities:
7,142,857 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per common share
Warrants:
7,142,857 common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,142,857 shares
Warrants' Exercise Price:
$0.10 until May 22, 2022
Number of Placees:
24 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Martin Dallaire
Y
117,857
Finder's Fee:
Raymond James Ltd. received a cash commission of $3,920 and 56,000 non-transferable purchase warrants to purchase 56,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share until May 22, 2022.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 25, 2020.
EXPLORATION FIELDEX INC. («FLX»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 28 mai 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 8 mai 2020:
Nombre d'actions:
7 142 857 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,07 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
7 142 857 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 7 142 857 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,10 $ jusqu'au 22 mai 2022
Nombre de souscripteurs:
24 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Martin Dallaire
Y
117 857
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Raymond James Ltd. Ont reçu une commission en espèces e 3 920 $ et 56 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 56 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,10 $ par actions jusqu'au 22 mai 2022
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 25 mai 2020.
________________________________________
GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 19, 2020:
Number of Shares:
15,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.08 per share
Warrants:
7,437,499 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,437,499 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$0.10 for a three (3) year period
Number of Placees:
16 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of units
Jonathan Henry
Y
375,000
Thomas Horton
Y
312,500
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 354,545 shares at a deemed price of $0.14 and 381,818 shares at a deemed price of $0.55 to arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $49,635 and Milestone Payments of $210,000.
Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
IMAGING DYNAMICS COMPANY LTD. ("IDL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, May 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
KINTAVAR EXPLORATION INC. ("KTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, May 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
KINTAVAR EXPLORATION INC. ("KTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, May 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD. ("LBL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 16,760,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $838,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Guy Cook
Y
$838,000
$0.05
16,760,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Montreal, Quebec to Toronto, Ontario.
________________________________________
LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 30, 2020:
Number of Shares:
21,130,010 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
21,130,010 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,130,010 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
46 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Casey Matson-Dekay
Y
66,667
Robert Anson
Y
650,280
Gavin Lee
Y
182,813
Peter Green
Y
527,500
Dallas Pretty
Y
300,000
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of $90,680 in cash and 906,800 finders' warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd. and Mackie Research Capital Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.15 for a two year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS CORP. ("PEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated May 25, 2020, between Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Optionors"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in certain mineral claims (the "Jean Marie Property") - a copper-gold-silver-molybdenum porphyry project, located in central British Columbia.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make aggregate cash payments of $675,000, issue an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares and incur a minimum of $2,700,000 in exploration expenditures over a five-year period to earn the full interest in the Property.
Additionally, upon the exercise of the Option, the Optionors will retain a 2.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Project, which is purchasable by the Company at any time for $1,500,000. A further 0.25% of the NSR royalty can be purchased at any time for $1,000,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 27, 2020.
_______________________________________
PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated May 22, 2020 between Portofino Resources Inc. (the Company) and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (Perry English, the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Sapawe West Property, located in Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario. Consideration is $62,000 cash and 700,000 common shares over a four year period. The Vendor retains a 1.5% NSR with the Company having the right to purchase 0.75% at any time for $500,000.
________________________________________
SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP. ("SCOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 01, 2020:
Number of FT Shares:
14,751,067 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.24 per flow through share
Number of Placees:
39 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Stephen Sulis
Y
10,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
P
50,000
Finder's Fee:
Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd.
$5,990.40 cash;
24,960 warrants
PI Financial Corp.
$1,440.00 cash;
6,000 warrants
Haywood Securities Inc.
$5,999.04 cash;
24,996 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$78,000.00 cash;
325,000 warrants
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
$91,200.00 cash;
380,000 warrants
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
$2,999.52 cash;
12,498 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.24
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Exercisable for two years from closing
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 11, 2020:
Number of Shares:
5,225,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per share
Warrants:
5,225,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,225,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.16 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
7 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Strategic Metals Ltd.
Y
2,000,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 6, 2020, announcing the closing of the first tranche private placement and a news release dated May 28, 2020, announcing the closing of the final tranche private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated May 20, 2020 between SKRR Exploration Inc. (the Company) and Taiga Gold Corp. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 51% interest in the Leland Property located 100km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. Consideration is $500,000, 1,000,000 common shares and $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures prior to December 31, 2022. The Company may acquire an additional 24% interest in exchange for an additional 500,000 common shares and $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures prior to December 31, 2023. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR with the Company having the right to purchase 1.0% for $1,000,000.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
FIRESWIRL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("FSW.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,506,328 shares to settle outstanding debt for $203,354.40.
Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
# of Shares
$
$
Gurdeep Bains
Y
30,000
0.135
222,222
Rana Vig
Y
30,000
0.135
222,222
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- SMI über 9'900 Zählern -- DAX schliesst mit klaren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Leitindex und der deutsche Markt zeigten sich im Donnertagshandel fester. Die US-Börsen wiesen rote Vorzeichen aus. In Asien entwickelten sich die Kurse am Donnerstag erneut uneinheitlich.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}