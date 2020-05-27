TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

OCEANIC WIND ENERGY INC. ("NKW")

[formerly NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc. ("NKW")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders May 15, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday, May 28, 2020, the common shares of Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Other Engineering Construction' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

75,179,755 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: NKW (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 675252100 (new)

________________________________________

PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 28, 2020, the securities of Phoenix Gold Resources Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on April 29, 2020 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on April 17, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Take Over as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADL VENTURES INC. ("AVI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on June 25, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of June 25, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated August 14, 2019, the shares of the Company are halted from trading.

________________________________________

CONTACT GOLD CORP. ("C")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 27, 2020 and April 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 42 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Highland Capital Advisors Inc.



(Andrew Farncomb) Y 1,429,960 John Dorward Y 250,000 John Wenger Y 420,040 Matthew Lennox-King Y 250,000 Ruffer LP (John Wong) Y 1,800,000 ZCR Corp. (Mark Wellings) Y 200,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement Y 500,000 [4 placees]





Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $9,000.00 cash Haywood Securities Inc. $4,800.00 cash Momer S.A. $2,400.00 cash Pertinax Capital BVBA $5,400.00 cash Stephen Avenue Securities $3,600.00 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated May 25, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

COPPER FOX METALS INC. ("CUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,880,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 14, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 14, 2021

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,000,000 shares with 6,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 21, 2018.

________________________________________

COPPER FOX METALS INC. ("CUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,503,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2018

Previously Extended Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2021

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.17

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,753,000 shares with 10,753,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 11, 2016, and an extension of the warrants was accepted by the Exchange on May 31, 2018 and June 26, 2019.

________________________________________

COPPER FOX METALS INC. ("CUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,166,665

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 27, 2019

Previously Extended Expiry Date of Warrants: July 27, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 27, 2021

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.17

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,166,665 shares with 9,166,665 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 8, 2017, and an extension of the warrants was accepted by the Exchange on June 12, 2019

________________________________________

GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP. ("GPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Purchase Agreement dated March 29, 2020 between Golden Predator Mining Corp. (the "Company") and Seabridge Gold Corp. (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company agreed to sell a 100% interest in the 3 Acres gold project located in south-eastern Yukon (the "Property") for 300,000 Purchaser's common shares, reimbursement of $263,020 in property related payments and contingent future cash payments totaling $2.25 million and a 0.5% NSR on the Property.

________________________________________

GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP. ("GPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Prospectus dated May 13, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on May 14, 2020 by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia). The receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the Alberta Securities Commission if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 20, 2020 for gross proceeds of $2.8 million.

Agent: Clarus Securities Inc.



Offering: 11,200,000 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half (1/2) of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable for one common share.



Unit Price: $0.25 per unit.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.35 per share to May 20, 2023, subject to acceleration of the expiry date to 30 calendar days upon notice provided to the warrant-holder by the Company in the event that the volume weighted average price of the Company's shares is equal to or higher than $0.75 for a period of 5 consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange or other Canadian stock exchange on which the shares are principally traded.



Agents' Warrants: None.



Greenshoe Option: None.

For further information, refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 13, 2020 and news releases dated April 21, 2020, April 23, 2020 and May 20, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:19 a.m. PST, May 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INDIGO EXPLORATION INC. ("IXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 13, 2020 and May 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 48 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 4,078,333 [7 Placees]





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $18,266.67 cash and 365,333 broker warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $34,133.33 cash and 682,667 broker warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $800.00 cash and 16,000 broker warrants

Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one share at a price of $0.10 for a period of three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue a news release dated May 19, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INTERNET OF THINGS INC. ("ITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, May 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INTERNET OF THINGS INC. ("ITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, May 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KENADYR MINING (HOLDINGS) CORP. ("KEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 13,334,632 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 13,334,632 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,334,632 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 31 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares R. Stuart Angus Y 835,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,000,000 [1 Placee]





Finder's Fee: EDE Asset Management Inc. - $15,364.93 cash and 512,164 finder's warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $2,739.30 cash and 79,310 finder's warrants

Neal and Company Consultants Ltd. - $1,440 cash and 48,000 finder's warrants

Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KIPLIN METALS INC. ("KIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 3, 2020 and April 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,120,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 12,120,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,120,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.085 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 20 Placees

Insider Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Peter Born Y 25,000 Clive Massey Y 25,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 28, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the loan agreement dated May 19, 2020, between the Company and an arm's-length party (the "Lender"), whereby the Lender may advance a loan (the "Loan") of $45,000 to the Company. The Loan matures on May 19, 2021 and bears interest at 1.5% per month.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 257,142 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.035 per share to the Lender in connection with the Loan.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 19, 2020.

________________________________________

KORE MINING LTD. ("KORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,666,666 shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Y 4,444,444 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,222,222 [1 Placee]





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $100,000 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issued a news release May 14, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement. The hold period expires September 15, 2020.

________________________________________

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture bulletin dated May 25, 2020, the Exchange notes that the bulletin should read as follows in regards to the royalty repurchase price:

The Company has the option to repurchase 50% of the royalty for $250,000.

All other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

________________________________________

MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP. ("MMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 12, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,940,185 shares



Purchase Price: $0.135 per share



Warrants: 7,940,185 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,940,185 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 39 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Brett Richards Y 150,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,467,000 [4 placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: $56,577 in cash and 419,090 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.25 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEPTUNE DASH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("DASH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.13 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 26, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 1,500,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow through share



Warrants: 1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Finder's Fee:

BMO Nesbitt Burns $10,500.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

OCULUS VISIONTECH INC. ("OVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 20, 2020 and May 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,000,001 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: None



Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Shares





Anton Drescher Y 1,000,000 Shawn Nichols Y 666,667

Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will issue a news release on announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP. ("SSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





Warrants: 6,372,500 Warrants expiring June 13, 2020

1,170,000 Warrants expiring August 31, 2020

1,254,500 Warrants expiring September 29, 2020



New Expiry Date of Warrants: 6,372,500 Warrants expiring June 13, 2022

1,170,000 Warrants expiring August 31, 2022

1,254,500 Warrants expiring September 29, 2022



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.55 per share

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,797,000 shares with 8,797,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 2, 2017.

________________________________________

TARKU RESOURCES INC. ("TKU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,879,916 common shares at a deemed price of $0.069 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $198,714.31:

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP /

ProGroup = P # of shares Battle River Consulting (Jeff Sheppard) NP 1,040,724 Julien Davy NP 1,839,192

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated April 24, 2020.

________________________________________

URBANGOLD MINERALS INC. ("UGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Acquisition") dated May 21, 2020, between Urbangold Minerals Inc. (the "Company"; "Urbangold") and Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the issuer, in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in the Chemin Troilus Property (the "Property"). The Property consists of 61 claims totaling 3,314 hectares, located in the Troilus Gold Corridor in the province of Quebec.

Pursuant to the Acquisition, the Company is issuing 800,000 common shares and making a one-time cash payment of $100,000.

The Company assumes a pre-existing 2% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") on some of the claims, provided that the Issuer has the rights at its sole discretion to purchase 1.5% of the said NSR at any time for $2,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 26, 2020.

________________________________________

VINCERO CAPITAL CORP. ("VCO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

TILTING CAPITAL CORP. ("TLL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

