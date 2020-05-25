|
25.05.2020 23:51:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, May 25, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Distribution per Unit: $0.00213
Payable Date: July 31, 2020; August 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020
Record Date: July 15, 2020; August 14, 2020 and September 15, 2020
Ex-distribution Date: July 14, 2020; August 13, 2020 and September 14, 2020 respectively.
________________________________________
QUARTZ MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("QZM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated May 15, 2020, the Company's common shares will be split on a 1 old for 3 new basis.
The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a split basis at the opening, May 27, 2020. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral/Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Split
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
25,477,776
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
QZM
(unchanged)
CUSIP Number
74773L301
(unchanged)
Common shareholders of record at the close of business May 28, 2020 will be mailed additional certificates. The new certificates will be mailed on or about June 1, 2020. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.
________________________________________
ZENITH ENERGY LTD. ("ZEE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business, Friday, May 29, 2020, the common shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
The Company will continue to trade on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and the Merkur Market of the Oslo Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
20/05/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
FIVE STAR DIAMONDS LIMITED ("STAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,693,960 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $484,698.00.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 26, 2020.
________________________________________
FLOW CAPITAL CORP. ("FW.DB.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 22, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to $512,259 principal amount of the 7% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures of the Company due June 30, 2021. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from June 2, 2020 to June 2, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc.,Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
_______________________________________
GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 30, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,729,840 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
1,364,920 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,364,920 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
45 Placees
Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
20,000
[1 Placee]
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. - $3,675 cash and 24,500 broker warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $7,054.30 cash and 47,029 broker warrants
PI Financial Corp. - $1,418 cash and 9,450 broker warrants
Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of two years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 22, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Number of Warrants:
1,282,500
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 12, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 12, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.40
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 2,565,000 common shares and 1,282,500 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on October 23, 2019.
HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. («HAR»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 mai 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :
Nombre de bons :
1 282 500
Date d'échéance initiale des bons :
Le 12 juillet 2020
Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons :
Le 12 juillet 2022
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,40 $
Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 2 565 000 actions ordinaires et 1 282 500 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 23 octobre 2019.
_______________________________________________
KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:17 a.m. PST, May 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 06, 2020:
Number of Shares:
40,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.015 per share
Warrants:
40,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.05
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
19 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
John Cook
Y
5,000,000
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp.
$7,500.00 cash; 2,260,000 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$1,500.00 cash; 200,000 warrants
Haywood Securities Inc.
$2,940.00 cash; 196,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.05
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Six months
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated May 19 and May 20, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 4, 2020, between Manganese X Energy Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired a U.S. patent for a system and method for air quality disinfection, sterilization and deodorization.
Under the term of the Agreement and as consideration for the patent, the Company will issue 1,500,000 common shares and grant a 2% royalty to the Vendor. The Company has the option to repurchase 50% of the royalty for $150,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 5, 2020.
________________________________________
NAIKUN WIND ENERGY GROUP INC. ("NKW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated March 27, 2020 among NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc. (the "Company"), its wholly-owned subsidiary NaiKun Wind Development Inc. ("DevCo") and Northland Power B.C. Offshore Wind Inc. (the "Purchaser"), pursuant to which the Company is selling to the Purchaser a 100% interest in DevCo for certain cash consideration based on the size of the developed project and certain future cash distribution from the project. For information regarding the purchase agreement, please refer to the Company's information circular dated April 16, 2020.
________________________________________
NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,806,827 shares
Purchase Price:
$1.25 per share
Warrants:
1,806,827 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,806,827 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$1.60 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
62 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Paul Brennan
Y
50,000
William Adams
Y
48,000
Brian Bayley
Y
100,000
Harold Punnett
Y
100,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
5,000
[1 placee]
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of $24,806 in cash and 19,845 finders' warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $1.60 for a two year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NEW ERA MINERALS INC. ("NEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 24,895,500 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$1,244,775.
Number of Creditors:
5 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
Creditor
Progroup=P
Owing
per Share
# of Shares
Weishan Gao
Y
$309,716
$0.05
6,194,320
Tianxiang Sun
Y
$660,274
$0.05
13,205,480
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
NUBIAN RESOURCES LTD. ("NBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:47 p.m. PST, May 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PINEDALE ENERGY LIMITED ("MCF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RETURN ENERGY INC. ("RTN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 22, 2020 between Return Energy Inc. (the "Company") through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Winslow Resources Inc. ("Winslow") and Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Winslow will acquire substantially all of the Vendor's oil and gas assets (the "Assets") for cash consideration of $87.4 million plus the assumption of certain liabilities estimated to be approximately $14.8 million. The Assets, located in west-central Alberta, include high-quality, multi-zone, oil and gas operated production alongside a large land base and strategic infrastructure footprint.
For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated April 23, 2020 and May 8, 2020.
________________________________________
SOUTHSTONE MINERALS LIMITED ("SML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Kwena Group Disposition Agreement dated March 20, 2020 between Southstone Minerals Limited (the "Company") and Kevin Gallagher, a non-arm's length party to the transaction, whereby the Company has agreed to sell 49% interest in the issued and outstanding ordinary shares and 74% interest in the issued and outstanding preference shares of each Kwena Mining Projects Pty. Ltd., Kwena Mining and Metallurgical Services Pty. Ltd. and Kwena Springlake Projects Pty. Ltd. (the "Kwena Group") to Mr. Gallagher and his group for the following consideration: a) return for cancellation of 4,077,416 common shares held by Mr. Gallagher and his group; and b) forgiveness of outstanding indebtedness owed to the Kwena Group in the aggregate sum of 14,490,121 South African rand (equivalent to C$1,203,498).
________________________________________
XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 3,000,000 non-transferable warrants to purchase 3,000,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $4.58 per share expiring 24 months from the date of closing, pursuant to a $10,000,000 unsecured non-convertible loan agreement dated May 5, 2020.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 6, 2020.
XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. (« XBC »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en paiement de primes
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 mai 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société, relativement à l'émission de 3 000 000 bons de souscription non-transférables permettant de souscrire à 3 000 000 actions ordinaires au prix d'exercice de 4,58 $ par action expirant 24 mois suivant la date de clôture, dans le cadre d'une convention de prêt non-garantie non-convertible d'un montant de 10 000 000 $ datée du 5 mai 2020.
Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse daté du 6 mai 2020.
__________________________________________
ZENITH ENERGY LTD. ("ZEE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2020:
Number of Shares:
6,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
NOK 0.11 (approximately CAD$0.015) per Share
Warrants:
None
Number of Placees:
6 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
Number of Shares
Andrea Cattaneo
Y
5,000,000
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will issue a news release on announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
_______________________________________
NEX Companies:
ENTHEOS CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ENTH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 23, 2020:
Number of Shares:
5,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.30
Warrant Term to Expiry:
1 Year
Number of Placees:
31 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Sutton Ventures Ltd.
Y
320,000
(Brayden Sutton)
Karim Mohamedani
Y
500,000
Thomas Joshua Taylor
Y
25,000
Corey Larricq
Y
50,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [17 Placees]
P
2,604,999
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("WRY.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,453,008 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $72,650.44.
Number of Creditors:
5 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y/
Progroup=P
Amount Owing
Deemed Price per Share
# of Shares
Sierra Minerals Corporation (Rex Loesby)
Y
$15,000.00
$0.05
300,000
834669 Ontario Limited (Stephen Dunn)
Y
$7,500.00
$0.05
150,000
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 3, 2019 and May 21, 2020.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI schlussendlich freundlich -- DAX schliesst knapp unter 11'400 Punkten -- Wall Street-Handel ruht feiertagsbedingt -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten am Montag Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost orientierten sich am Montag gen Norden. An den US-Börsen findet aufgrund des Memorial Days kein Handel statt.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}