TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.00213

Payable Date: July 31, 2020; August 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020

Record Date: July 15, 2020; August 14, 2020 and September 15, 2020

Ex-distribution Date: July 14, 2020; August 13, 2020 and September 14, 2020 respectively.

________________________________________

QUARTZ MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("QZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated May 15, 2020, the Company's common shares will be split on a 1 old for 3 new basis.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a split basis at the opening, May 27, 2020. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral/Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Split

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,477,776 shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: Nil









Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: QZM (unchanged) CUSIP Number 74773L301 (unchanged)

Common shareholders of record at the close of business May 28, 2020 will be mailed additional certificates. The new certificates will be mailed on or about June 1, 2020. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.

________________________________________

ZENITH ENERGY LTD. ("ZEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, Friday, May 29, 2020, the common shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and the Merkur Market of the Oslo Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

20/05/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FIVE STAR DIAMONDS LIMITED ("STAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,693,960 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $484,698.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 26, 2020.

________________________________________

FLOW CAPITAL CORP. ("FW.DB.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 22, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to $512,259 principal amount of the 7% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures of the Company due June 30, 2021. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from June 2, 2020 to June 2, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc.,Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,729,840 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 1,364,920 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,364,920 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 45 Placees





Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 20,000 [1 Placee]











Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $3,675 cash and 24,500 broker warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $7,054.30 cash and 47,029 broker warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $1,418 cash and 9,450 broker warrants

Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 22, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 1,282,500 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 12, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 12, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 2,565,000 common shares and 1,282,500 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on October 23, 2019.

_______________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:17 a.m. PST, May 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 06, 2020:

Number of Shares: 40,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.015 per share



Warrants: 40,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 19 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares John Cook Y 5,000,000







Finder's Fee:





PI Financial Corp. $7,500.00 cash; 2,260,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,500.00 cash; 200,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $2,940.00 cash; 196,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Six months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated May 19 and May 20, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 4, 2020, between Manganese X Energy Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired a U.S. patent for a system and method for air quality disinfection, sterilization and deodorization.

Under the term of the Agreement and as consideration for the patent, the Company will issue 1,500,000 common shares and grant a 2% royalty to the Vendor. The Company has the option to repurchase 50% of the royalty for $150,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 5, 2020.

________________________________________

NAIKUN WIND ENERGY GROUP INC. ("NKW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated March 27, 2020 among NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc. (the "Company"), its wholly-owned subsidiary NaiKun Wind Development Inc. ("DevCo") and Northland Power B.C. Offshore Wind Inc. (the "Purchaser"), pursuant to which the Company is selling to the Purchaser a 100% interest in DevCo for certain cash consideration based on the size of the developed project and certain future cash distribution from the project. For information regarding the purchase agreement, please refer to the Company's information circular dated April 16, 2020.

________________________________________

NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,806,827 shares



Purchase Price: $1.25 per share



Warrants: 1,806,827 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,806,827 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.60 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 62 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Paul Brennan Y 50,000 William Adams Y 48,000 Brian Bayley Y 100,000 Harold Punnett Y 100,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 5,000 [1 placee]











Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $24,806 in cash and 19,845 finders' warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $1.60 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEW ERA MINERALS INC. ("NEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 24,895,500 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$1,244,775.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Weishan Gao Y $309,716 $0.05 6,194,320 Tianxiang Sun Y $660,274 $0.05 13,205,480

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NUBIAN RESOURCES LTD. ("NBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:47 p.m. PST, May 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PINEDALE ENERGY LIMITED ("MCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RETURN ENERGY INC. ("RTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 22, 2020 between Return Energy Inc. (the "Company") through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Winslow Resources Inc. ("Winslow") and Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Winslow will acquire substantially all of the Vendor's oil and gas assets (the "Assets") for cash consideration of $87.4 million plus the assumption of certain liabilities estimated to be approximately $14.8 million. The Assets, located in west-central Alberta, include high-quality, multi-zone, oil and gas operated production alongside a large land base and strategic infrastructure footprint.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated April 23, 2020 and May 8, 2020.

________________________________________

SOUTHSTONE MINERALS LIMITED ("SML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Kwena Group Disposition Agreement dated March 20, 2020 between Southstone Minerals Limited (the "Company") and Kevin Gallagher, a non-arm's length party to the transaction, whereby the Company has agreed to sell 49% interest in the issued and outstanding ordinary shares and 74% interest in the issued and outstanding preference shares of each Kwena Mining Projects Pty. Ltd., Kwena Mining and Metallurgical Services Pty. Ltd. and Kwena Springlake Projects Pty. Ltd. (the "Kwena Group") to Mr. Gallagher and his group for the following consideration: a) return for cancellation of 4,077,416 common shares held by Mr. Gallagher and his group; and b) forgiveness of outstanding indebtedness owed to the Kwena Group in the aggregate sum of 14,490,121 South African rand (equivalent to C$1,203,498).

________________________________________

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 3,000,000 non-transferable warrants to purchase 3,000,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $4.58 per share expiring 24 months from the date of closing, pursuant to a $10,000,000 unsecured non-convertible loan agreement dated May 5, 2020.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 6, 2020.

__________________________________________

ZENITH ENERGY LTD. ("ZEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: NOK 0.11 (approximately CAD$0.015) per Share



Warrants: None



Number of Placees: 6 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Shares





Andrea Cattaneo Y 5,000,000







Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will issue a news release on announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

NEX Companies:

ENTHEOS CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ENTH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30 Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year Number of Placees: 31 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Sutton Ventures Ltd. Y 320,000 (Brayden Sutton)



Karim Mohamedani Y 500,000 Thomas Joshua Taylor Y 25,000 Corey Larricq Y 50,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [17 Placees] P 2,604,999

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("WRY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,453,008 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $72,650.44.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y/ Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Sierra Minerals Corporation (Rex Loesby) Y $15,000.00 $0.05 300,000 834669 Ontario Limited (Stephen Dunn) Y $7,500.00 $0.05 150,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 3, 2019 and May 21, 2020.

________________________________________

