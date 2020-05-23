TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, May 22, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

COMSTOCK METALS LTD. ("CSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, NO Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on February 3, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on May 26, 2020, the common shares of Comstock Metals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

18,549,506 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:



Trading Symbol: CSL (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 205719305 (new)

________________________________________

APOLLO GOLD CORP. ("APGO")

[Formerly Inform Resources Corp. ("IRR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a board resolution passed on April 29, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows: Apollo Gold Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the common shares of Apollo Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Inform Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

32,640,584 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: APGO (NEW) CUSIP Number: 03768L109 (NEW)

________________________________________

20/05/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("APC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,676,089 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 5,676,089 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,676,089 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Benjamin Catalano Y 100,000 Benjamin Krantz Y 1,098,713





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 500,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. will receive a finder's fee of $2,400.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 22, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CLEAN AIR METALS INC. ("AIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 22, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 4, 2020 and May 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 21,562,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per share



Warrants: 10,781,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,781,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 42 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 9,375,000 0713708 BC Ltd. (Stephen Kenwood) Y 80,000 Ronald K. Husband Y 232,000 William Sheriff Y 50,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 140,000 [3 placees]





Agent's Fee:

Clarus Securities Inc. $294,000 cash and 251,345 broker warrants Mackie Research Capital Corp. $294,000 cash and 251,345 broker warrants PowerOne Capital Markets Ltd $147,000 cash and 125,673 broker warrants Haywood Securities Inc. 23,350 broker warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. 79,538 broker warrants

Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.80 for a three year period from the closing date of the Private Placement.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated May 21, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EYECARROT INNOVATIONS CORP. ("EYC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 22, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 12, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,096,634 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 2,096,634 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,096,634 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





James Farley Y 266,667

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated May 19, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MARGAUX RESOURCES LTD. ("MRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 5, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,928,500 common share units ("Units") comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.07 per Unit



Warrants: 3,928,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,928,500 shares



Warrant Price: $0.12 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry, if the 20-day volume weighted average price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: $1,499.40 cash commissions and 21,420 broker warrants issued to PI Financial Corp. Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.12 per common share until May 19, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated April 28, 2020 and May 20, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Mar 06, 2020:

Number of Shares: 14,995,472 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 14,995,472 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,995,472 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 51 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Jim Cooke Y 200,000

Finder's Fee:

Mackie Research Capital Corporation

16,000 warrants Beacon Securities Limited $20,323.20 cash; 237,360 warrants BT Global Growth Inc. $14,400.00 cash; 120,000 warrants Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $17,568.00 cash; 146,400 warrants David Horlington $63,680.00 cash

Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. $6,000.00 cash; 50,000 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Warrant Units, to purchase 1 share for $0.12, and warrant to purchase 1 share for $0.20, 2 yrs

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated May 19, 2020, between Nexus Gold Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in two (2) mineral claims (collectively, the "Claims"), located in the Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make a $4,000 cash payment and issue 400,000 common shares to the Vendor to earn the full interest in the Claims.

Additionally, the Vendor will retain a 1% net smelter return royalty on commercial production from the Claims.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 20, 2020.

_______________________________________

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 4, 2020:

Convertible Debentures $250,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.10 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.



Maturity date: Three years from issuance



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Peter Espig Y up to 200,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD. ("OMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,999,332 common share units ("Units") comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.12 per Unit



Warrants: 12,999,332 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,999,332 shares



Warrant Price: $0.20 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 58 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: $2,400.00 cash commission paid to Echelon Wealth Partners and $806.40 cash commission paid to Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated May 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS CORP. ("PEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 5,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Stichting Depositary



Plethora Precious Metals Fund Y 1,000,000 (portfolio managed)









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 550,000 [2 placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: $3,000 in cash and 60,000 finders' warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.10 for a three year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

QUEEN'S ROAD CAPITAL INVESTMENT LTD. ("QRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a binding agreement dated May 10, 2020 between Queen's Road Capital Investment (the "Company") and NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen"), whereby the Company will invest in NexGen a total of US$30 million, comprising: (a) US$15 million of NexGen's common shares at a price of C$1.80 per share; and (b) US$15 million convertible debentures at an conversion price of C$2.34 for five years with an annual interest rate of 7.5%.

________________________________________

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the option agreement with Edge Geological Consulting Inc. ("Edge", Ross McElroy being the sole director of Edge) and SKRR Exploration Inc. (the "Company") dated May 13, 2020, whereby the Company has amended the original option agreement to acquire the Irving Lake Property located in the province of Saskatchewan. Five additional minerals claims are added to the original ten claims. The exploration expenditures have increased from $600,000 to $1,050,000 over three years ($350,000 for each year). All other terms remain the same.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Edge Geological Consulting Inc.



(Ross EcElroy) Y N/A

CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES $8,000 N/A $1,050,000 over three years

________________________________________

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 42,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt of $1,050,000

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Robert Dobkin Y $280,000 $0.025 11,200,000 Roger Maggs Y $140,000 $0.025 5,600,000 Ronald Pasek Y $350,000 $0.025 14,000,000 John Vettese Y $280,000 $0.025 11,200,000

______________________________________

TYPHOON EXPLORATION INC. ("TYP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 3,800,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 3,800,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,800,000 shares



Warrants Exercice Price: $0.075 per share for a period of 12 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 12 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 14, 2020.

EXPLORATION TYPHON INC. («TYP»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 mai 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 3 800 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 3 800 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 800 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,075 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 12 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 14 mai 2020.

________________________________________

NEX Company:

ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED ("AMO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,296,580 shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share and 11,971,629 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $857,794.80.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Evan Jones Y $139,497.05 $0.06 2,324,951 John Jones Y $262,065.50 $0.06 4,367,758 Monopond Limited







(Trevor Robinson) Y $12,891.95 $0.06 214,866 Verite Trust Company Limited







(Trevor Robinson) Y 443,340.30 $0.06 7,389,005

Warrants: 11,971,629 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,971,629 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

