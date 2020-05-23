TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

|
COMSTOCK METALS LTD. ("CSL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, NO Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on February 3, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on May 26, 2020, the common shares of Comstock Metals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
18,549,506
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Trading Symbol:
CSL
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
205719305
(new)
________________________________________
APOLLO GOLD CORP. ("APGO")
[Formerly Inform Resources Corp. ("IRR")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a board resolution passed on April 29, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows: Apollo Gold Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the common shares of Apollo Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Inform Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
32,640,584
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
common shares
Transfer Agent:
Endeavor Trust Corporation
Trading Symbol:
APGO
(NEW)
CUSIP Number:
03768L109
(NEW)
________________________________________
20/05/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("APC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 24, 2020:
Number of Shares:
5,676,089 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per share
Warrants:
5,676,089 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,676,089 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
10 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Benjamin Catalano
Y
100,000
Benjamin Krantz
Y
1,098,713
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
500,000
[1 placee]
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. will receive a finder's fee of $2,400.00
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 22, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CLEAN AIR METALS INC. ("AIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 22, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 4, 2020 and May 7, 2020:
Number of Shares:
21,562,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.80 per share
Warrants:
10,781,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,781,250 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$1.00 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
42 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
# of Shares
2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)
Y
9,375,000
0713708 BC Ltd. (Stephen Kenwood)
Y
80,000
Ronald K. Husband
Y
232,000
William Sheriff
Y
50,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
140,000
[3 placees]
Agent's Fee:
Clarus Securities Inc.
$294,000 cash and 251,345 broker warrants
Mackie Research Capital Corp.
$294,000 cash and 251,345 broker warrants
PowerOne Capital Markets Ltd
$147,000 cash and 125,673 broker warrants
Haywood Securities Inc.
23,350 broker warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
79,538 broker warrants
Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.80 for a three year period from the closing date of the Private Placement.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated May 21, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
EYECARROT INNOVATIONS CORP. ("EYC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 22, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 12, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,096,634 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.075 per share
Warrants:
2,096,634 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,096,634 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
7 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
James Farley
Y
266,667
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated May 19, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
MARGAUX RESOURCES LTD. ("MRL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 5, 2020:
Number of Shares:
3,928,500 common share units ("Units") comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per Unit
Warrants:
3,928,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,928,500 shares
Warrant Price:
$0.12 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry, if the 20-day volume weighted average price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds $0.20 per share
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
$1,499.40 cash commissions and 21,420 broker warrants issued to PI Financial Corp. Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.12 per common share until May 19, 2022.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated April 28, 2020 and May 20, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Mar 06, 2020:
Number of Shares:
14,995,472 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Warrants:
14,995,472 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,995,472 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.20
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
51 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Jim Cooke
Y
200,000
Finder's Fee:
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
16,000 warrants
Beacon Securities Limited
$20,323.20 cash;
237,360 warrants
BT Global Growth Inc.
$14,400.00 cash;
120,000 warrants
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
$17,568.00 cash;
146,400 warrants
David Horlington
$63,680.00 cash
Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.
$6,000.00 cash;
50,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.12
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Warrant Units, to purchase 1 share for $0.12, and warrant to purchase 1 share for $0.20, 2 yrs
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated May 19, 2020, between Nexus Gold Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in two (2) mineral claims (collectively, the "Claims"), located in the Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make a $4,000 cash payment and issue 400,000 common shares to the Vendor to earn the full interest in the Claims.
Additionally, the Vendor will retain a 1% net smelter return royalty on commercial production from the Claims.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 20, 2020.
_______________________________________
NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 4, 2020:
Convertible Debentures
$250,000
Conversion Price:
Convertible into common shares at $0.10 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.
Maturity date:
Three years from issuance
Interest rate:
10% per annum
Number of Placees:
7 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Peter Espig
Y
up to 200,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD. ("OMM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2020:
Number of Shares:
12,999,332 common share units ("Units") comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per Unit
Warrants:
12,999,332 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,999,332 shares
Warrant Price:
$0.20 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance
Number of Placees:
58 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
$2,400.00 cash commission paid to Echelon Wealth Partners and $806.40 cash commission paid to Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated May 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS CORP. ("PEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 14, 2020:
Number of Shares:
5,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
5,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
11 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Stichting Depositary
Plethora Precious Metals Fund
Y
1,000,000
(portfolio managed)
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
550,000
[2 placee(s)]
Finder's Fee:
$3,000 in cash and 60,000 finders' warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.10 for a three year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
QUEEN'S ROAD CAPITAL INVESTMENT LTD. ("QRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a binding agreement dated May 10, 2020 between Queen's Road Capital Investment (the "Company") and NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen"), whereby the Company will invest in NexGen a total of US$30 million, comprising: (a) US$15 million of NexGen's common shares at a price of C$1.80 per share; and (b) US$15 million convertible debentures at an conversion price of C$2.34 for five years with an annual interest rate of 7.5%.
________________________________________
SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the option agreement with Edge Geological Consulting Inc. ("Edge", Ross McElroy being the sole director of Edge) and SKRR Exploration Inc. (the "Company") dated May 13, 2020, whereby the Company has amended the original option agreement to acquire the Irving Lake Property located in the province of Saskatchewan. Five additional minerals claims are added to the original ten claims. The exploration expenditures have increased from $600,000 to $1,050,000 over three years ($350,000 for each year). All other terms remain the same.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Edge Geological Consulting Inc.
(Ross EcElroy)
Y
N/A
CASH
SHARES
WORK EXPENDITURES
$8,000
N/A
$1,050,000 over three years
________________________________________
SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 42,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt of $1,050,000
Number of Creditors:
4 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Robert Dobkin
Y
$280,000
$0.025
11,200,000
Roger Maggs
Y
$140,000
$0.025
5,600,000
Ronald Pasek
Y
$350,000
$0.025
14,000,000
John Vettese
Y
$280,000
$0.025
11,200,000
______________________________________
TYPHOON EXPLORATION INC. ("TYP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
3,800,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per common share
Warrants:
3,800,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,800,000 shares
Warrants Exercice Price:
$0.075 per share for a period of 12 months following the closing of the private placement
Number of Placees:
12 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 14, 2020.
EXPLORATION TYPHON INC. («TYP»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 mai 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions:
3 800 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,05 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
3 800 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 800 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,075 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
Nombre de souscripteurs:
12 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Aucun
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 14 mai 2020.
________________________________________
NEX Company:
ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED ("AMO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,296,580 shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share and 11,971,629 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $857,794.80.
Number of Creditors:
4 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Evan Jones
Y
$139,497.05
$0.06
2,324,951
John Jones
Y
$262,065.50
$0.06
4,367,758
Monopond Limited
(Trevor Robinson)
Y
$12,891.95
$0.06
214,866
Verite Trust Company Limited
(Trevor Robinson)
Y
443,340.30
$0.06
7,389,005
Warrants:
11,971,629 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,971,629 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a one-year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
