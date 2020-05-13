|
13.05.2020 00:47:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
NEX COMPANIES:
LOVITT RESOURCES INC. ("LRC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 7, 2018, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated August 3, 2018 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 14, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
___________________________________
VIKING GOLD EXPLORATION INC. ("VGC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
NEX Company
Consolidation
Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on December 23, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Thursday, May 14, 2020, the shares of Viking Gold Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
1,280,483
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
VGC.H
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
926766 30 4
(new)
Note that this consolidation is in addition to a consolidation that was implemented on August 15, 2019. Please refer to the bulletins dated May 8, 2020 and the company's news releases dated May 1, 2020 and May 12, 2020, for more details.
Reinstated for Trading
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 8, 2015, effective at the opening, Thursday, May 14, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company
________________________________________
20/05/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AF1 CAPITAL CORP. ("AFC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:13 a.m. PST, May 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
APPRECIATED MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ("AMH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated May 8, 2020, whereby the Company will acquire all of the business and assets of Appreciated Music, a division of Appreciated Entertainment Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Under the Agreement, the Company will provide the Vendor an aggregate total consideration of $750,000 payable in common shares as follows:
i.
4,250,000 common shares with a deemed price of $0.10 per common share will be issued on the closing of the transaction.
ii.
An additional 3,250,000 common shares with a deemed of $0.10 per common share will also be issuable to the Vendor upon the Company receiving the required shareholder approval.
The Vendor is considered a Non-Arm's Length party resulting from Stephen Brown being the CEO and a director of the Company while also considered the sole shareholder and director of the Vendor.
For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated April 13, 2020 and May 8, 2020.
________________________________________
BELL COPPER CORPORATION ("BCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 05, 2020:
Number of Shares:
8,694,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
8,694,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,694,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.08
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
16 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
CANADIAN OREBODIES INC. ("CORE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 20, 2020, between Canadian Orebodies Inc. (the "Company") and O3 Mining Inc. (the "Vendor"), to acquire the West Hemlo and North Hemlo properties located in the Hemlo mining district of Ontario (collectively, the "Properties").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Properties by issuing 2,550,000 common shares to the Vendor on closing. In addition, the Company shall pay a discovery bonus of $1,000,000 in cash or shares, at the Company's option, subject to certain conditions.
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated April 21, 2020 and May 8, 2020.
________________________________________
COLLINGWOOD RESOURCES CORP. ("COLL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD. ("CPL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 13, 2020:
Flow-Through Shares:
Number of FT Shares:
3,000,000 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.02 per flow through share
Warrants:
3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.05
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Non Flow-Through Shares:
Number of Non-FT Shares:
4,833,332 non flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.015 per non flow through share
Warrants:
4,833,332 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,833,332 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.05
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
8 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Donald Bubar
Y
500,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 12, 2020 and March 23, 2020:
Number of Shares:
3,910,001 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per share
Warrants:
3,910,001 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,910,001 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.08 for a five year period
Number of Placees:
8 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
AlphaNorth Partners Fund Inc
(Steven Palmer)
Y
1,666,667
Keith Ainsworth
Y
166,667
Patricia Ziegler
Y
250,000
Gordon Jardin
Y
250,000
Keshill Consulting Associates Inc
(Stephen Gledhill)
Y
250,000
Finder's Fee:
AlphaNorth Asset Management
- $7000.00 cash and 116,667 Finder's Warrants exercisable into common
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 24, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, May 12, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:49 a.m. PST, May 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, May 12, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $50,000.
Number of Creditors:
5 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
$
$
1544230 Ontario Inc.
(Perry English)
Y
32,500
0.05
650,000
Don Devereaux
Y
1,750
0.05
35,000
Don Leishman
Y
1,750
0.05
35,000
Karl Bjorkman
Y
3,500
0.05
70,000
Ken Fenwick
Y
10,500
0.05
210,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 15, 2020:
Number of Shares:
5,350,648 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per share
Warrants:
5,350,648 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,350,648 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.10
Warrant Term to Expiry:
5 Years
Number of Placees:
18 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
GLENPANI CAPITAL LIMITED
Y
250,000
(BURNS SINGH TENNENT-BHOHI)
LARRY OKADA
Y
100,000
MIRADOR MANAGEMENT LTD
Y
175,000
(RICHARD MAZUR)
KENNETH WHEATLEY
Y
125,000
CARTER CAPITAL LTD
Y
550,647
(ANTHONY BALME)
CONCEPT TRUSTEES LTD AS TRUSTEE OF THE AURORA LIBERTAI INTERNATIONAL PENSION PLAN
Y
1,250,000
(PAUL DENNISON)
MICHAEL STEEVES
Y
100,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
INEO TECH CORP. ("INEO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated April 30, 2020 between INEO Tech Corp. (the "Company") and Newman Loss Prevention Solutions Inc. ("Newman") whereby the Company acquires the assets and business as a going concern. Consideration is $35,000 cash and 400,000 common shares.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 11, 2020 and May 5, 2020.
________________________________________
METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 24, 2020, between Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Idaho Resources Corporation (IRC) – a privately held Nevada corporation.
IRC holds a 0.5% gross overriding royalty (GOR) on the Anglo/Zeke claim block in Eureka county, Nevada, which is located on trend to the southeast of the Cortez operations and Goldrush project owned by Nevada Gold Mines. IRC also holds a 1.5% GOR covering NuLegacy Gold Corporation's Red Hill project in Eureka county, Nevada, which is contiguous to the southeast of the Anglo/Zeke claims.
As consideration for the US$4,000,000 purchase price, the Company will make a US$1,900,000 cash payment and issue an aggregate of 357,121 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$7.88 per share to the Vendors.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 27, 2020.
_______________________________________
RUPERT RESOURCES LTD. ("RUP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 12, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
VIVA GOLD CORP. ("VAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:55 a.m. PST, May 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VIVA GOLD CORP. ("VAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, May 12, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
VOLEO TRADING SYSTEMS INC. ("TRAD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 892,780 shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per share to settle outstanding debt for $223,195.
Number of Creditors:
3 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
King & Bay West
Management Corp.
Y
$146,320
$0.25
585,280
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
WINSTON CAPITAL GROUP INC. ("WNST.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
BRIGADIER GOLD LIMITED ("BRG.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 5:02 a.m. PST, May 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BRIGADIER GOLD LIMITED ("BRG.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
