TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FREEPORT RESOURCES INC. ("FRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the board of directors dated April 24, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) old for (1) new basis. The name and symbol of the Company have not been changed.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, May 13, 2020, the common shares of Freeport Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a ''Mining Exploration/Development "company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,366,246 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: FRI (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 356777300 (new)

________________________________________

MONARCA MINERALS INC. ("MMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 9, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated April 8, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

SEAWAY ENERGY SERVICES INC. ("SEW.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business May 12, 2020, pursuant to majority of minority shareholder approval, a Director's resolution dated May 4, 2020 and at the request of the Company, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

20/05/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 share



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 7, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC. ("APLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:21 a.m. PST, May 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC. ("APLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, May 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AURCREST GOLD INC. ("AGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:06 a.m. PST, May 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURCREST GOLD INC. ("AGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, May 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION ("CDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Christopher Berlet Y 120,000 Hao Li Y 80,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).: Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CEMATRIX CORPORATION ("CVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on April 8, 2020 and further updated on April 15, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $5,500,000 in principal amount ("Debentures")



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant at $0.40 of principal outstanding for thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance. The Debentures are also subject to a forced conversion clause if the weighted average closing price of the Company's shares is greater than $0.80 for thirty (30) consecutive days prior to a Notice being given by the Company. In the event of a forced conversion, the Company will have the option to convert the principal amount of all of the outstanding Debentures.



Maturity date: 36 months from the date of issuance



Warrants Each whole warrant will have a term of three (3) years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.45 each.



Interest rate: 8 % per annum, payable semi-annually on the last day of October and April

Number of Placees: 141 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Principal Amount Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P $115,000 [ 4 placees]





Agent's Fee: Gravitas Securities Inc. – $126,864 in cash payments, 334,305 broker warrants and $110,000 in principal amount of Debentures.

Clarus Securities Inc. – $90,864 in cash payments, 244,305 Broker Warrants and $110,000 in principal amount of Debentures.

Beacon Securities Limited – $20,192 in cash payments and 54,290 Broker Warrants.

Richardson GMP – $43,500 in cash payments and 108,750 Broker Warrants.

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. – $18,000 in cash payments and 45,000 Broker Warrants.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – $15,700 in cash payments and 32,250 Broker Warrants.

PI Financial Corp. – $ 10,200 in cash payments and 25,500 Broker Warrants.

Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited – $4,200 in cash payments and 10,500 Broker Warrants.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $98,040.00 in cash payments and 245,100 Broker Warrants.

Mackie research Capital Corporation – $640 in cash payments.

M Partners Inc. – $5,200 in cash payments .

Haywood Securities Inc. – $2,000 in cash payments.

Aligned Capital Partners Inc. – $4,600 in cash payments.

Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable for a Unit at $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant with similar terms as those described above in the offering. The Debentures granted to the Agents will have similar terms as that of the offering.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated April 22, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:42 a.m. PST, May 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, May 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:32 a.m. PST, May 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ERIN VENTURES INC. ("EV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 24, 2020 and further amended on March 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 13,630,227 shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per share



Warrants: 13,630,227 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,630,227 shares. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Exchange is equal to or exceeds $0.15 (or $0.20 after the first year) for more than 10 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the Company will have the right to accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the date which is 30 days following the date of receipt of a written notice from the Company announcing the reduced Warrant terms. Any portion of the Warrants unexercised after acceleration will be cancelled and thereafter void.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a one year period





$0.10 in the second and third year



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Blake Fallis Y 290,000

Finder's Fee: John Wiebe - $1,365 in cash payments

Lamont Stradeski - $2,300 in cash payments

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated April 7, 2020 and May 8, 2020 announcing the closing of the first and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP. ("GDBO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:26 a.m. PST, May 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("GBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:47 a.m. PST, May 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("GBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, May 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KOMET RESOURCES INC. ("KMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:53 a.m. PST, May 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:31 a.m. PST, May 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, May 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RUPERT RESOURCES LTD. ("RUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:53 a.m. PST, May 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin, dated May 8, 2020 the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Warrant Term Extension:

New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 12, 2022

________________________________________

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD. ("SYH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 1, 2020 the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 30, 2020 to add the following Finder:

Finder's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $1,800 cash and 12,000 warrants.

________________________________________

SOUTH STAR MINING CORP. ("STS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Mar 26, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $280,000.00



Initial Conversion Price: $0.05 per common share



Term of Maturity: 1 Year



Interest Rate: 10% compounded monthly, with principal and interest payable on maturity



Warrants: 5,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,600,000 shares



Initial Exercise Price: $0.06



Term to Expiry: 3 Years. All warrants issued pursuant to conversion of the principal amount are subject to acceleration if over a period of 10 consecutive trading days between the date that is 4 months following the closing of the private placement and the expiry of the Warrants, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the shares on the TSXV (or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs) exceeds $0.25 on each of those 10 consecutive days. In this case, the Issuer may, within 30 days of such an occurrence, give written notice to the holders that the Warrants will expire on the 30th day following the giving of notice unless exercised by the holders prior to such date.



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Trapline Management Services Inc. Y 0 (Daniel Wilton)



Sun Tzu Ventures Inc. Y 0 (David McMillan)



H2 Holdings Ltd Y 0 (Felipe Holzhacker Alves)



Green Bow Capital Inc. Y 0 (Richard Pearce)



Marc Leduc Y 0

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

TETHYAN RESOURCE CORP. ("TETH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:05 a.m. PST, May 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TETHYAN RESOURCE CORP. ("TETH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, May 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, May 08, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 115,711 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $45,200.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 8, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

