09.05.2020 01:31:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, May 8, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
DISTRICT METALS CORP. ("DMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, trading in the Company's common shares will resume.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange's acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
For further details regarding the status of the transaction, please refer to the news releases dated February 28, 2020 and May 7, 2020.
ISRAEL CAPITAL CANADA CORP. ("IL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 6, 2020, effective at the open of market Tuesday May 12, 2020 shares of the Company will resume trading.
VOLEO TRADING SYSTEMS INC. ("TRAD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to directors' resolutions passed on March 23, 2020 and May 4, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the common shares of Voleo Trading Systems Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
10,814,890
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
3,337,680
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
TRAD
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
928649 20 1
(new)
NEX COMPANY:
VIKING GOLD EXPLORATION INC. ("VGC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
NEX Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 20, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the common shares of Viking Gold Exploration Inc. will be listed but not trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
7,977,763
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
VGC.H
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
926766 20 5
(new)
Note: this consolidation was implemented on August 15, 2019. Please refer to the Company's news release dated May 1, 2020 for more details.
Trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second and final tranche of a Discretionary Waiver Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 31, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,200,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.03 per share
Warrants:
2,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,200,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
3 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
500,000
[1 placee]
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,680.00 and 56,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.05 per share for a two year period.
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – 80,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.05 per share for a two year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dared May 5, 2020 and May 7, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. ("CCE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 05, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,727,271 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.11 per share
Warrants:
2,727,271 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,727,271 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.15
Warrant Term to Expiry:
5 Years
Number of Placees:
39 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$268.04 cash
PI Financial Corp.
$315.78 cash; 2,871 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.15
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
five years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. ("DAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 14, 2020:
Number of Shares:
16,037,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per share
Warrants:
8,018,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,018,750 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
50 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Sonny Janda
Y
625,000
Jared Scharf
Y
162,500
Don Dudek
Y
325,000
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. receives $11,900 and 148,750 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for three years.
M Partners Inc. receives $4,200 and 52,500 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for three years.
PI Financial Corp. receives $4,410 and 55,125 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for three years.
Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $26,040 and 325,500 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for three years.
Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. receives $840 and 10,500 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for three years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 24, 2020:
Number of Shares:
9,140,200 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.11 per share
Number of Placees:
28 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|Insider=Y /|
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Daniel Joseph Rosický
Y
118,181
Bruce David Dreisinger
Y
47,272
Fausto Taddei
Y
45,454
Harvey Neil McLeod
Y
945,454
Hogan's Bluff Capital Pty
Ltd. [Gregory Pentland Martyr]
Y
174,615
Jan Votava
Y
94,545
JJW Investments Ltd. [John Webster]
Y
181,818
Marco Antonio Romero
Y
1,200,000
Martina Blahova
Y
45,454
PRK Raft a.s.
Y
673,872
[Daniel J. Rosicky
Martin Kriz
Marek Prochazka
Radan Kubr
Martin Aschenbrenner
Vaclav Bily
Jan Kohout
Robert Nemec]
Shklanka Holdings Ltd [Roman Shklanka]
Y
1,000,000
0963395 B.C. Ltd. [Thomas Glück]
Y
7,727
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 6, 2020 for the first tranche of the private placement and a news release dated May 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the second and final tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
FRANKLY INC. ("TLK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:08 a.m. PST, May 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2020:
Number of Shares:
15,818,420 flow-through shares and 6,880,045 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.2907 per flow-through share and $0.19 per common share
Number of Placees:
10 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Common Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
26,315
[1 Placee]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period. The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD. ("GDP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 25, 2020:
Number of Shares:
4,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
14 Placees
Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
500,000
[1 Placee]
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. - $8,000 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, May 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, May 08, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Waiver and Amendment Agreement dated March 13, 2020 between GTEC Holdings Ltd. (the "Company"), Greentec Holdings Ltd., Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady (the "Vendors") pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement dated November 22, 2017 as amended by an Assignment and Assumption Agreement dated June 11, 2018 whereby the related party Vendors have agreed to waive all entitlement to the remaining $500,000 Milestone Payments originally contemplated under the Agreement.
For more information, please refer to the Company news release dated March 17, 2020.
HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: May 08, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 09, 2020:
Convertible Debenture
CDN$1,000,000 principal amount
Conversion Price:
Convertible into subordinate voting shares at CDN$0.60 principal amount per share until maturity
Maturity date:
Five (5) years from issuance
Interest rate:
9% per annum
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
ISRAEL CAPITAL CANADA CORP. ("IL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC. ("LXG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
4,279,156
Expiry Date of Warrants:
June 29, 2020
Forced Exercise Provision*:
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $1.10 or greater for a period of 5 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.85
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.65
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,375,271 shares with 4,375,271 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 8, 2019.
*The forced exercise provision was included in the original warrant terms.
MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MXR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,637,750 shares to settle outstanding debt for $363,775.
Number of Creditors:
18 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
Creditor
Progroup=P
Owing
per Share
# of Shares
Nia Capital Corp.
Y
$2,500
$0.10
25,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
NEW OROPERU RESOURCES INC. ("ORO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 22, 2020 and April 24, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,857,143 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.70 per share
Warrants:
928,571 share purchase warrants to purchase 928,571 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.85 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
20 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Kent Wayne
Y
35,143
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
494,000
[6 placees]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
15,608,285
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 5, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 5, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.07
These warrants were issued pursuant to a rights offering of 15,609,285 shares with 15,609,285 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 4, 2018.
SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
7,887,536
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 11, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 12, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.07
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,000,000 flow-through shares and 7,887,536 non flow-through shares with share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 19, 2018.
TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:08 a.m. PST, May 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION ("VZZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated March 9, 2020:
Number of Securities:
5,333,332 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.075 per common share
Warrants:
2,666,664 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,666,664 shares
Warrants Exercice Price:
$0.10 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement
Number of Placees:
22 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Glenn J. Mullan
Y
120,000
Quirico De Vega
Y
56,667
9184-0876 Quebec Inc. (Jens Zinke)
Y
120,000
Michael Rosatelli
Y
120,000
Frank Mariage
Y
66,666
Jimmy S.H. Lee
Y
1,333,333
Lukas Shewchuk
Y & P
50,000
Aggregate ProGroup (5 placees excluding Lukas Shewchuk)
P
1,600,000
Finder's Fee:
Two finders received a cash payment of $9,800 and 130,666 warrants to purchase 130,666 at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 7, 2020.
CORPORATION MINIÈRE VAL-D'OR INC. («VZZ»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 mai 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 9 mars 2020:
Nombre d'actions:
5 333 332 actions ordinaires
Prix:
0,075 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription:
2 666 664 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 666 664 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons:
0,10 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
Nombre de souscripteurs:
22 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Glenn J. Mullan
Y
120 000
Quirico De Vega
Y
56 667
9184-0876 Quebec Inc. (Jens Zinke)
Y
120 000
Michael Rosatelli
Y
120 000
Frank Mariage
Y
66 666
Jimmy S.H. Lee
Y
1 333 333
Lukas Shewchuk
Y & P
50 000
Ensemble Groupe Pro (5 souscripteurs excluant Lukas Shewchuk)
P
1 600 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Deux intermédiaires ont reçu un paiement en espèces de 9 800 $ et 130 666 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 130 666 à un prix de $0,10 par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 7 mai 2020.
XTIERRA INC. ("XAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: May 08, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 13,000,000 non-transferable bonus warrants in consideration of a Standstill and Support Extension Amendment Agreement dated April 30, 2020, for a term ending April 30, 2021. The bonus warrants are exercisable in whole or in part at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share until April 30, 2021.
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Warrants
Buchans Resources Limited
Y
13,000,000
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 30, 2020 and May 06, 2020.
XTIERRA INC. ("XAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 08, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a definitive purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement"), dated April 22, 2020 between Xtierra Inc. (the "Company") and an arms-length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will acquire an 87.99% interest in Minera Portree De Zacatecas, S.A. de C.V ("the Target"), a Zacatecas, Mexico-based company that owns legal or royalty interests in certain mineral properties in Mexico.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay to the Vendors a cash consideration of CDN$56,000 and issue 2,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed value of CDN$0.05 per share.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 06, 2020, April 30, 2020 and August 13, 2019.
YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:20 a.m. PST, May 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
NEX COMPANIES :
TILTING CAPITAL CORP. ("TLL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2020:
Number of Shares:
15,200,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
7,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,600,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a one year period
Number of Placees:
25 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,400,000
[5 placees]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 6, 2020.
VIKING GOLD EXPLORATION INC. ("VGC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,826,620 post-consolidation shares to settle outstanding debt for $405,331.
Number of Creditors:
21 Creditors
Note: this settlement was completed on August 19, 2019. Please refer to the Company's news release dated May 1, 2020 for more details.
Trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
