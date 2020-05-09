TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DISTRICT METALS CORP. ("DMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, trading in the Company's common shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange's acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

For further details regarding the status of the transaction, please refer to the news releases dated February 28, 2020 and May 7, 2020.

_____________________________________

ISRAEL CAPITAL CANADA CORP. ("IL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 6, 2020, effective at the open of market Tuesday May 12, 2020 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

VOLEO TRADING SYSTEMS INC. ("TRAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolutions passed on March 23, 2020 and May 4, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the common shares of Voleo Trading Systems Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

10,814,890 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 3,337,680 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: TRAD (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 928649 20 1 (new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

VIKING GOLD EXPLORATION INC. ("VGC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 20, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the common shares of Viking Gold Exploration Inc. will be listed but not trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

7,977,763 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: VGC.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 926766 20 5 (new)

Note: this consolidation was implemented on August 15, 2019. Please refer to the Company's news release dated May 1, 2020 for more details.

Trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

________________________________________

20/05/ 08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second and final tranche of a Discretionary Waiver Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,200,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.03 per share

Warrants: 2,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,200,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 500,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,680.00 and 56,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.05 per share for a two year period.



Canaccord Genuity Corp. – 80,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.05 per share for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dared May 5, 2020 and May 7, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. ("CCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 05, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,727,271 shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Warrants: 2,727,271 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,727,271 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Number of Placees: 39 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $268.04 cash PI Financial Corp. $315.78 cash; 2,871 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: five years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. ("DAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 16,037,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 8,018,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,018,750 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 50 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name

ProGroup=P # of Shares Sonny Janda

Y 625,000 Jared Scharf

Y 162,500 Don Dudek

Y 325,000



Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. receives $11,900 and 148,750 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for three years.

M Partners Inc. receives $4,200 and 52,500 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for three years.

PI Financial Corp. receives $4,410 and 55,125 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for three years.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $26,040 and 325,500 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for three years.

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. receives $840 and 10,500 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,140,200 shares

Purchase Price: $0.11 per share

Number of Placees: 28 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

|Insider=Y /|

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Daniel Joseph Rosický Y 118,181 Bruce David Dreisinger Y 47,272 Fausto Taddei Y 45,454 Harvey Neil McLeod Y 945,454 Hogan's Bluff Capital Pty



Ltd. [Gregory Pentland Martyr] Y 174,615 Jan Votava Y 94,545 JJW Investments Ltd. [John Webster] Y 181,818 Marco Antonio Romero Y 1,200,000 Martina Blahova Y 45,454 PRK Raft a.s. Y 673,872 [Daniel J. Rosicky



Martin Kriz



Marek Prochazka



Radan Kubr



Martin Aschenbrenner



Vaclav Bily



Jan Kohout



Robert Nemec]



Shklanka Holdings Ltd [Roman Shklanka] Y 1,000,000 0963395 B.C. Ltd. [Thomas Glück] Y 7,727

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 6, 2020 for the first tranche of the private placement and a news release dated May 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the second and final tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FRANKLY INC. ("TLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:08 a.m. PST, May 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,818,420 flow-through shares and 6,880,045 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.2907 per flow-through share and $0.19 per common share



Number of Placees: 10 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Common Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 26,315 [1 Placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period. The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD. ("GDP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 14 Placees

Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 500,000 [1 Placee]









Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $8,000 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, May 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, May 08, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Waiver and Amendment Agreement dated March 13, 2020 between GTEC Holdings Ltd. (the "Company"), Greentec Holdings Ltd., Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady (the "Vendors") pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement dated November 22, 2017 as amended by an Assignment and Assumption Agreement dated June 11, 2018 whereby the related party Vendors have agreed to waive all entitlement to the remaining $500,000 Milestone Payments originally contemplated under the Agreement.

For more information, please refer to the Company news release dated March 17, 2020.

________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 08, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 09, 2020:

Convertible Debenture CDN$1,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into subordinate voting shares at CDN$0.60 principal amount per share until maturity



Maturity date: Five (5) years from issuance



Interest rate: 9% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ISRAEL CAPITAL CANADA CORP. ("IL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC. ("LXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:



# of Warrants: 4,279,156 Expiry Date of Warrants: June 29, 2020 Forced Exercise Provision*: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $1.10 or greater for a period of 5 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.85 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.65

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,375,271 shares with 4,375,271 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 8, 2019.

*The forced exercise provision was included in the original warrant terms.

________________________________________

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,637,750 shares to settle outstanding debt for $363,775.

Number of Creditors: 18 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Nia Capital Corp. Y $2,500 $0.10 25,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEW OROPERU RESOURCES INC. ("ORO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 22, 2020 and April 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,857,143 shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per share



Warrants: 928,571 share purchase warrants to purchase 928,571 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.85 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Kent Wayne Y 35,143





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 494,000 [6 placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 15,608,285 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 5, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 5, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.07

These warrants were issued pursuant to a rights offering of 15,609,285 shares with 15,609,285 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 4, 2018.

________________________________________

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 7,887,536 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 11, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 12, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.07

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,000,000 flow-through shares and 7,887,536 non flow-through shares with share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 19, 2018.

________________________________________

TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:08 a.m. PST, May 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION ("VZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated March 9, 2020:

Number of Securities: 5,333,332 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per common share



Warrants: 2,666,664 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,666,664 shares



Warrants Exercice Price: $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 22 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Glenn J. Mullan Y 120,000 Quirico De Vega Y 56,667 9184-0876 Quebec Inc. (Jens Zinke) Y 120,000 Michael Rosatelli Y 120,000 Frank Mariage Y 66,666 Jimmy S.H. Lee Y 1,333,333 Lukas Shewchuk Y & P 50,000 Aggregate ProGroup (5 placees excluding Lukas Shewchuk) P 1,600,000





Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash payment of $9,800 and 130,666 warrants to purchase 130,666 at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 7, 2020.

CORPORATION MINIÈRE VAL-D'OR INC. («VZZ»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 mai 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 9 mars 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 5 333 332 actions ordinaires



Prix: 0,075 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription: 2 666 664 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 666 664 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons: 0,10 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 22 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Glenn J. Mullan Y 120 000 Quirico De Vega Y 56 667 9184-0876 Quebec Inc. (Jens Zinke) Y 120 000 Michael Rosatelli Y 120 000 Frank Mariage Y 66 666 Jimmy S.H. Lee Y 1 333 333 Lukas Shewchuk Y & P 50 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (5 souscripteurs excluant Lukas Shewchuk) P 1 600 000





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Deux intermédiaires ont reçu un paiement en espèces de 9 800 $ et 130 666 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 130 666 à un prix de $0,10 par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 7 mai 2020.

________________________________________

XTIERRA INC. ("XAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: May 08, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 13,000,000 non-transferable bonus warrants in consideration of a Standstill and Support Extension Amendment Agreement dated April 30, 2020, for a term ending April 30, 2021. The bonus warrants are exercisable in whole or in part at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share until April 30, 2021.



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Warrants Buchans Resources Limited Y 13,000,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 30, 2020 and May 06, 2020.

_______________________________

XTIERRA INC. ("XAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 08, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a definitive purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement"), dated April 22, 2020 between Xtierra Inc. (the "Company") and an arms-length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will acquire an 87.99% interest in Minera Portree De Zacatecas, S.A. de C.V ("the Target"), a Zacatecas, Mexico-based company that owns legal or royalty interests in certain mineral properties in Mexico.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay to the Vendors a cash consideration of CDN$56,000 and issue 2,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed value of CDN$0.05 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 06, 2020, April 30, 2020 and August 13, 2019.

________________________________________

YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:20 a.m. PST, May 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

TILTING CAPITAL CORP. ("TLL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 7,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,400,000 [5 placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 6, 2020.

________________________________________

VIKING GOLD EXPLORATION INC. ("VGC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,826,620 post-consolidation shares to settle outstanding debt for $405,331.

Number of Creditors: 21 Creditors

Note: this settlement was completed on August 19, 2019. Please refer to the Company's news release dated May 1, 2020 for more details.

Trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

________________________________________

