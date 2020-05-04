TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, May 4, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Wednesday May 6, 2020, 1,833,081 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 1,833,081 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: MCLD.WT CUSIP Number: 582270146

The Company filed a prospectus supplement to its base shelf prospectus on April 29, 2020 in connection with its previously completed private placement of special warrants. Pursuant to the prospectus supplement, each special warrant was automatically exercised (without payment of any further consideration) into 1.1 units of the Company, with each unit consisting of one common share and one‐half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole common share purchase warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $5.40 per common share until January 14, 2025, subject to certain adjustments.

________________________________________

NEWMAC RESOURCES INC. ("NER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 4, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated February 3, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_________________________________

SONOR INVESTMENTS LIMITED ("SNI.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 04, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.225

Payable Date: September 15, 2020

Record Date: September 1, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: August 31, 2020

________________________________________

SYLOGIST LTD. ("SYZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 04, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.11

Payable Date: June 10, 2020

Record Date: May 29, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: May 28, 2020

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

SIERRA MADRE DEVELOPMENTS INC. ("SMG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, the securities of Sierra Madre Developments Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on April 2, 2020 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on February 25, 2020. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Take Over as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_______________________________________

20/05/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Mineral Property Purchase Agreement and a Royalty Agreement both dated May 1, 2020 between the Company, 267403 Ontario Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary) and Nycon Resources Inc. (Dan Nye) whereby 267403 Ontario Inc. has acquired the Dufferin West Property (known as Aureus West) located in Nova Scotia. Consideration is US$500,000 and 2,000,000 common shares with a deemed price of $0.05 per share. Nycon will retain a 2% NSR of which 267403 Ontario can purchase half for US$750,000 and a right to purchase the balance for an additional US$1,000,000.

________________________________________

BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC. ("BSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Bluestone Resources Inc. has closed its financing pursuant to its prospectus supplement dated April 27, 2020 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to a short form base shelf prospectus dated September 26, 2019 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada other than Quebec on September 26, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Offering closed on May 1, 2020, for gross proceeds of $92,011,500 (including the Over-Allotment Option).

Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp., and included Cormark Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (the "Underwriters")



Offering: 45,720,000 common shares (the "Shares") including up to 6,858,000 shares issued under the Over-Allotment Option (defined below)



Share Price: $1.75 (the "Offering Price")



Underwriter's Fee: The Underwriters received cash commissions 5.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering (including proceeds realized from the Over-Allotment Option), except in respect of proceeds raised from: (i) Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. and officers and directors of the Company, in respect of which the Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 1.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of raised from such parties; and (ii) CD Capital Asset Management Ltd., in respect of which the Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 2.5% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised from such party.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 6,858,000 shares at the Offering Price, for a period of up to 30 days from the closing of the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option was exercised in full.

________________________________________

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 04, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 01, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.025 per share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.05 for a 36 month period



Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ESG GLOBAL IMPACT CAPITAL INC. ("ESGW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for 90 day period





$0.15 thereafter until 3 years from the date of closing



Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,101.10 in cash payments and 157,300 Broker Warrants.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $70 in cash payments and 10,000 Broker Warrants.

PI Financial Corp. - $595.00 in cash payments and 85,000 Broker Warrants.

Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable at $0.30 in the first 90 days from issuance, and thereafter $0.40 for one common share for a 6 month period from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated April 29, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GREENFIELDS PETROLEUM CORPORATION ("GNF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2020

SX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 25,449,408 shares at a deemed price of US$0.043 (approximately C$0.06) per share to settle outstanding debt for US$1,094,325.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Vitol Energy (Bermuda) Ltd. Y US$584,000.00 US$0.043 13,581,395 John Harkins Y US$288,325.00 US$0.043 6,705,223

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPANY INC. ("BEER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,729,030 shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share to settle outstanding debt for $138,323 which originated from severance payments.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Brian Bolshin Y $92,169 $0.08 1,152,113 Doug Taylor Y $34,615 $0.08 576,917

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 04, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 01, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 3,971,001 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per flow through share



Warrants: 1,985,501 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,985,501 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 26 Placees

Finder's Fee:

EMD Financial Inc. $19,926.01 cash; 265,680 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Valid for 2 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 315,000 shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $15,750.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated April 22, 2020 between Nexus Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Leocor Ventures Inc. ("Leocor"), whereby the Company has granted Leocor the right to acquire up a 100% interest in the Dorset gold project located in Newfoundland. In consideration, Leocor will make cash payments to the Company in a total of $1,250,000 ($150,000 in the first year) over a four-year period with the first and second year cash payments of $150,000 payable in Leocor's common shares at the election of Leocor, based on the market price of the common shares of Leocor on the Canadian Securities Exchange at the time of issuance. Leocor shall incur expenditures on the project of at least $1,500,000 over a five-year period and assume the responsibility of a 2% NSR on the project.

________________________________________

QUEST PHARMATECH INC. ("QPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:07 a.m. PST, May 04, 2020 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Clarification of Company Affairs; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

