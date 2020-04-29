+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
29.04.2020 23:26:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, April 29, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ", "JJ.WT.A", "JJ.WT.B")
[formerly JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JP", "JP.WT", "JP.WT.J")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE:  April 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated March 18, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday May 1, 2020, the common shares and listed warrants of Jackpot Digital Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Software Development and Sales' company.

Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


12,919,312

shares are issued and outstanding


2,942,154

warrants are issued and outstanding (Jan. 20, 2022 expiry)


6,439,656

warrants are issued and outstanding (Sept. 26, 2024 expiry)

Escrow                    

Nil  

shares are subject to escrow

 

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc

Trading Symbol:       

JJ                      (new)

CUSIP Number:

466391307        (new)



Trading Symbol:

JJ.WT.A            (new)

CUSIP Number:

466391174        (new)



Trading Symbol:

JJ.WT.B            (new)

CUSIP Number:

466391182        (new)

 

Warrant Terms:

JJ.WT.A. - Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $5.00 and will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of Jackpot Digital Inc. on or before January 20, 2022.

JJ.WT.B - Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $1.00 and will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of Jackpot Digital Inc. on or before September 26, 2024.

TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an Earn-In and Option Agreement ("Oyadao Agreement") dated January 8, 2020 between the Company and Hommy Oyadao Inc. ("Vendor"). Under the Oyadao Agreement, a previous original earn-in agreement ("Original Agreement") on the Company's Banlung property in Cambodia with the Vendor has been terminated. In return, the Company has allowed the Vendor to convert 50% of his total expenditures from the Original Agreement equal to CDN $586,170 into a total of 2,344,680 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.25 per common share and granted an initial 10% interest in Oyadao for total consideration under the new terms.

The Oyadao Agreement will also allow the Vendor to earn up to a 70% interest in the Company's Oyadao North License in exchange for a total of USD $4.6 million in cash payments to fund the exploration. The Vendor is considered an Arm's Length party to the company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated January 13, 2020 and March 26, 2020.

________________________________________

ARIZONA METALS CORP. ("AMC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  April 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  April 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Discretionary Waiver Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 31, 2020:

Number of Shares:

4,455,500 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.03 per share



Warrants:

4,455,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,455,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:    

$0.05 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 

18 Placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y
/ProGroup=P

# of Shares




George Sookochoff

Y

175,000

Gary Musil

Y

175,000

James H. Place

Y

175,000

Vojtech Agyagos

Y

175,000

Jared Lazerson

Y

200,000




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 
[2 Placees]

P

368,000




Finder's Fee:      

PI Financial Corp. will receive a finder's fee of $3,120.00 and 104,000 warrants that are exercisable into common shares $0.05 per share for a two-year period.

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 28, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BMGB CAPITAL CORP. ("BMGB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  April 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:32 a.m. PST, April 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BOLD CAPITAL ENTERPRISES LTD. ("BOLD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  April 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:05 a.m. PST, April 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CBLT INC. ("CBLT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  April 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, April 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  April 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 20, 2020:

Number of Shares:                   

5,980,000 shares



Purchase Price:                        

$0.10 per share



Warrants:                                 

5,980,000 share purchase warrants to purchase  5,980,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:             

$0.15 for a five year period



Number of Placees:                  

35 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

450,000

[4 Placees] 



 

Finder's Fee:                            

AlphaNorth Asset Management - $7,000.00 cash and 70,000 broker warrants exercisable for 24 months at $0.15 per share.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $1,960.00 cash and 19,600 broker warrants exercisable for 24 months at $0.15 per share.

Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $1,750.00 cash and 17,500 broker warrants exercisable for 24 months at $0.15 per share.

PI Financial Corp. - $5,600 and 56,000 broker warrants exercisable for 24 months at $0.15 per share.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 29, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  April 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 146,561 Units (the "Units") at a deemed price of $0.202 per unit and 24,549 common shares at a deemed price of $0.202 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $34,564. Each Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.263 per share for a period of 48 months following the closing of this transaction:

Number of Creditors:

26 Creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name

Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P

# of shares

Jacques Bernier

NP

24,549

 

For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated April 22 and April 24, 2020.

GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN:  Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: 29 avril 2020
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX 

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 146 561 unités (les « unités ») à un prix de 0,202 $ par unité, et 24 549 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,202 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 34 564 $. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un bon de souscription (le « bon de souscription »). Chaque bon de souscription permet au porteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société à un prix de 0,263 $ par action pour une période de 48 mois suivant la clôture de la transaction:

Nombre de créanciers:

26 créanciers 

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:

Nom

Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance = NP / Groupe Pro = P

# d'actions

Jacques Bernier

NP

24 549

 

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 22 et 24 avril 2020.

                                                ________________________________________

EMGOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  April 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the acquisition by the Company from CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (formerly Chimata Gold Corporation) ("CAT"), a Non-Arm's Length Party to the Company, of a 1% NSR on the Troilus North Property for a cash payment of C$75,000 pursuant to an assignment and assumption agreement dated December 9, 2019 between the Company and CAT (the "Assignment and Assumption Agreement").

CAT is a Non-Arm's Length Party to the Company pursuant to Exchange Policy 1.1 as a result of the following common officers between the Company and CAT: (i) Robert Rosner, President and CEO of CAT (CFO at the time of signing of the Assignment and Assumption Agreement) and CFO of the Company; and (ii) Steve Cozine, CFO of CAT (Corporate Secretary at the time of signing of the Assignment and Assumption Agreement) and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 14, 2020 and March 2, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS TRUST ("FCA.UN") ("FCA.U")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE:  April 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Issuer that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 23, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 645,442 trust units in its own capital stock.  The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period April 30, 2020 to April 29, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Trust.

The trust units trade on TSX Venture Exchange in Canadian funds (Symbol: FCA.UN) and in U.S. funds (Symbol: FCA.U).

________________________________________

FOSTERVILLE SOUTH EXPLORATION LTD. ("FSX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  April 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:42 P.m. PST, April 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FOSTERVILLE SOUTH EXPLORATION LTD. ("FSX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  April 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  April 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, April 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  April 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  April 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:24 a.m. PST, April 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  April 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, April 29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NAMIBIA CRITICAL METALS INC. ("NMI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  April 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated March 30, 2020:

Number of Securities: 

2,916,667 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.12 per common share



Warrants:

2,916,667 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,916,667 shares 



Warrants' Exercise Price:

$0.18 until October 28, 2021



Number of Placees: 

14 Placees

 

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name

Insider = Y / ProGroup = P

# of shares

Donald Burton

Y

135,000

Darrin Campbell

Y

50,000

Rainer Elmies

Y

170,000

Oliver Krappman

Y

125,000

William L. Price Revocable Trust (William L. Price)

Y

500,000

Gerald J. McConnell

Y

288,000

Mwahafar Ndilula

Y

82,000

 

Finder's Fee:

None 

 

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated April 28, 2020.

                                                ________________________________________

REVELO RESOURCES CORP. ("RVL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  April 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 21,886,581 shares to settle outstanding debt for $3,282,987.

Number of Creditors:

12 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor  

Insider=Y / 
Progroup=P              

Amount 
Owing     

Deemed Price
per Share    

# of Shares






Colin Bird                                    

Y

$48,000

$0.15

320,000

Hephaestus Consulting Services  

Y

$373,164

$0.15

2,487,760

Inc. (Tim Beale)





Putney Holdings Co. LLP             

Y

$132,109

$0.15

880,727

(Michael Winn)





Raymond Jannas                        

Y

$48,000

$0.15

320,000

Ralph Rushton                            

Y

$42,000

$0.15

280,000

Michael Winn                               

Y

$40,000

$0.15

266,667

MDW & Associates, LLC             

Y

$1,552,277

$0.15

10,348,513

(Michael Winn)





Seabord Capital Corp.                 

Y

$561,118

$0.15

3,740,787

(Michael Winn)





Seabord Services Corp.              

Y

$158,898

$0.15

1,059,320

(Michael Winn)
Seabord Management Corp

Y

$157,000

$0.15

1,046,667

(Michael Winn)





 

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR") ("SUGR.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  April 29, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

