22.04.2020 21:48:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, April 22, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  April 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share:

$0.0171

Payable Date:

May 29, 2020

Record Date:

April 30, 2020

Ex-dividend Date:

April 29, 2020

 ________________________________________

ESG GLOBAL IMPACT CAPITAL INC. ("ESGW")
[formerly BLOCK ONE CAPITAL INC. ("BLOK")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  April 22, 2020April 11, 2012
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on April 14, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis.  The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening on April 24, 2020, the common shares of ESG Global Impact Capital Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Block One Capital Inc. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as an 'Investment Management' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

Unlimited  shares with no par value of which


22,199,444  shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil  Shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust company

Trading Symbol:

ESGW

(new)

CUSIP Number:

26908N 10 7

(new)

 

________________________________________

TRANSATLANTIC MINING CORP. ("TCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Friday, April 24, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's previously announced transaction (the "Proposed Transaction"), as summarized in the Company's news releases dated January 30, 2020 and April 21, 2020, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the Proposed Transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the Proposed Transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

20/04/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATEX RESOURCES INC. ("ATX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  April 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an option agreement between Atex Valeriano SpA ("Atex Subco") and Sociedad Contractual Minera Valleno ("Valleno") dated August 29, 2019, as amended (the "Agreement") under which Valleno has granted Atex Subco an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Valeriano Property located in Chile's El Indio Belt.

In order to acquire 100% of the Valeriano Property, Atex Resources Inc. ("Atex") may make payments of $12.25 million over five years as follows:

  • $200,000 upon signing (paid);
  • $300,000 upon the commencement of drilling;
  • $250,000 on the second anniversary of signing;
  • $3.5 million on the third anniversary of signing; and,
  • $8.0 million on the fifth anniversary.

Half of the $3.5 million payment may be paid in common shares of Atex at the option of Atex and half of the final $8.0 million payment may be paid in common shares of Atex at Valleno's option.  In order to exercise the Valeriano option, Atex must incur work expenditures of $15.0 million over the five-year term of the option as follows:

  • $10.0 million spent during the first three years including 8,000 metres of drilling; and,
  • $5.0 million over the final two years of the agreement.

Following completion of the first three years of work expenditure commitments and making the required payments, Atex will earn a 49% interest in the Valeriano Property. By completing all expenditures and making all required payments by the fifth anniversary date, Atex will acquire a 100% interest in the Valeriano Property subject to a net smelter royalty of 2.5%.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:  Nil

For further information, please see the news releases dated September 23, 2019 and January 22, 2020, which are available under Atex's profile on SEDAR

________________________________________

CHAMPION BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("CBA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Correction
BULLETIN DATE:  April 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated April 13, 2020, the debt settled for Insiders should have read as follows:

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor

Insider=Y / 
Progroup=P

  Amount  
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares

Richard D. Kantor

Y

$150,000.00

$0.15

1,000,000

Sixwest Inc (Jason Hastie)

   Y

$30,000.00

$0.15

200,000

Frederick Plomp

  Y

$8,019.07

$0.15

53,460

ERS GeoServices (Jessica B.)

  Y

$9,492.00

$0.15

63,280

 

________________________________________

ELIXXER LTD. ("ELXR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a press release dated March 6, 2020:

Convertible Debenture:

$1,556,578.95 of which $1,442,355.26 shall be convertible into common shares of the Company



Conversion Price:

$1,442,355.26 are convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.05 per share



Maturity date:

January 1, 2021



Interest rate:

12% per annum



Warrants:

  14,200,000 common share purchase warrants to acquire 14,200,000 common shares



Warrants' Exercise Price:

$0.05 per share until January 1, 2021



Number of Placees:

2 Placees



Insider/ ProGroup Participation:

None



Finder's Fee:

None

 

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated March 17, 2020.

ELIXXER LTD. (« ELXR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture convertible
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 avril 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 6 mars 2020 :

Débenture convertibles :

 1 556 578,95 $ dont 1 442 355,26 $ sont convertibles en actions ordinaires de la société



Prix de conversion :

1 442 355,26 $ sont convertibles en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,05 $ par action



Date d'échéance :

1 janvier 2021



Taux d'intérêt :

12% par année



Bons de souscription :

14 200 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 14 200 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,05 $ par action jusqu'au 1 janvier 2021



Nombre de souscripteurs :

2 souscripteurs



Participation d'Initiés/Groupe Pro :

Aucune



Honoraires d'intermédiation :

Aucun

 

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 17 mars 2020.

________________________________________

FIELDEX EXPLORATION INC. ("FLX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  April 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities:

3,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

  $0.05 per common share



Warrants:

3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercice Price:

$0.08 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees:

  8 Placees

 

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name

Insider = Y /
ProGroup = P

# of shares

9086-0735 Quebec Inc (Martin Dallaire)

Y

500,000

 

Finder's Fee:                            

None                                                                               

 

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated March 23, 2020.

EXPLORATION FIELDEX INC. (« FLX »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 avril 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance 

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel:

Nombre d'actions:

  3 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix :

0,05 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription :

3 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 000 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons :

  0,08 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs:

8 souscripteurs

 

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom

Initié = Y /
Groupe Pro = P

# d'actions

9086-0735 Québec Inc. (Martin Dallaire)

Y

500 000

                                               

Honoraire d'intermédiation:

Aucun

 

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 mars 2020.

________________________________________

GREENSPACE BRANDS INC. ("JTR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  April 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 19, 2020:

Number of Shares:

100,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.065 per common share



Number of Placees:

65 Placees



Finder's Fee:

CDN$90,606 in cash payable to PI Financial Corp.; PowerOne Capital Markets Limited; Richardson GMP Limited and Cannacord Genuity Corp

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION ("ORE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE:  April 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto to Vancouver.

_________________________________

PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC. ("PGZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  April 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, April 22, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

QUEST PHARMATECH INC. ("QPT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  April 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:48 a.m. PST, April 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2020 
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,368,600 shares to settle outstanding debt for US$361,698.63 semi-annual interest due on a US$7,175,000 convertible debenture.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP. ("SCOT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  April 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Purchase Agreement dated April 13, 2020 between Scottie Resources Corp. (the Company) and Green It Shop Inc. (the Vendor) replacing an existing agreement on the Bitter Creek claims dated March 1, 2019 and accepted by the Exchange March 20, 2019, whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Bitter Creek claims.  Included in the new agreement is the outright 100% purchase the Portland claims.  Consideration is now $325,000 cash and 1,000,000 common shares for a 100% interest in both Bitter Creek and Portland claims.

The claims are subject to 2.5% NSR with the Company having the right to repurchase 60% for $1,500,000.

________________________________________

TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  April 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:26 a.m. PST, April 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  April 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, April 22, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Price Amendment and Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  April 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:




# of Warrants:

  3,238,577 Warrants (pre-consolidation)


809,644 Warrants (post-consolidation)           



Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

April 30, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

April 30, 2022



Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.05 (pre-consolidation)

New Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.06 (post-consolidation)

Forced Exercise Provision:

  If the common shares close at a price of greater than $0.075
per common share for a period of greater than 20
consecutive trading days, then the term of the warrant shall
be accelerated and shortened from one (1) year to 30
calendar days following the date a press release is issued by
the Company announcing the reduced warrant term and a
press release stating this fact shall be deemed to be s
ufficient notice to all warrant holders of the shortened term
as a result of the acceleration

 

As the directors, officers and control persons beneficially own, in total, more than 10% of the total number of warrants to be repriced, their warrants will be repriced on a pro rata basis in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.1 such that the aggregate number of warrants to be repriced by these insiders will be no more than 10% of the total number of repriced warrants.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,069,640 common shares with 5,534,820 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 20, 2019.

________________________________________

VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Price Amendment and Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  April 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:




# of Warrants:

2,296,220 Warrants (pre-consolidation)


574,055 Warrants (post-consolidation)           



Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

June 19, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

June 19, 2022



Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.05 (pre-consolidation)

New Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.06 (post-consolidation)

Forced Exercise Provision:

If the common shares close at a price of greater than $0.075
per common share for a period of greater than 20 c
onsecutive trading days, then the term of the warrant shall
be accelerated and shortened from one (1) year to 30
calendar days following the date a press release is issued by
the Company announcing the reduced warrant term and a
press release stating this fact shall be deemed to be
sufficient notice to all warrant holders of the shortened term a
s a result of the acceleration

 

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,069,640 common shares with 5,534,820 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 20, 2019.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

