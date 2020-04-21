TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, April 21, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES



C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share: $0.0125

Payable Date: May 19, 2020

Record Date: May 5, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: May 4, 2020

________________________________________

ECC VENTURES 2 CORP. ("ETWO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 18, 2020, effective at the open, Thursday, April 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated January 25, 2019, the shares of the Company were Halted from trading.

________________________________________

20/04/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURCANA CORPORATION ("AUN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,337,407 shares



Purchase Price: $0.27 per share



Warrants: 9,337,407 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,337,407 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 16 Placees





Finder's Fee:

Ralph Freund $1,620.00 cash; 6,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $142,922.99 cash; 529,344 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Valid for 36 months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.35

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

AUSTON CAPITAL CORP. ("ASTN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated April 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

__________________________________________

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 162,122 common shares at a deemed price of $0.6493 per share and 3,752 common shares at a deemed price of $0.6076 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $107,560:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor as trustee on behalf of holders of 10% Senior Secured Debentures issued pursuant to a Secured Trust Indenture dated as of March 28, 2019

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company press releases dated March 23, 2020 and April 2, 2020.

______________________________________

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.07



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

EMGOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,333,333 flow-through shares

5,066,668 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.105 per flow-through share

$0.06 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 5,066,668 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,066,668 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





0718512 B.C. [Maureen Macneill] Y 3,500,000

Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable $15,750.00 cash and 150,000 finder's warrants GloRes Capital Inc. [Rita Gupte] $12,250.00 cash and 116,667 finder's warrants

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated December 30, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

FIELDEX EXPLORATION INC. ("FLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 30, 2020, between the Company and Sébastien Plouffe (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in 12 mineral claims representing 636 hectares located 200 kilometers east of Eastmain, James Bay (the "Properties").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 1,250,000 common shares at a price of $0.06 per share, and make a cash payment of $2,000 at closing in consideration for the acquisition of the Properties. Furthermore, the Company shall spend a minimum of $100,000 over a 24 months period following closing of the transaction.

The Vendor will retain a 1% net smelter return ("NSR"), of which one-half (0.5%) may be repurchased at anytime by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 30, 2020.

EXPLORATION FIELDEX INC. (« FLX »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 21 avril 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat datée du 30 mars 2020, entre la société et Sébastien Plouffe (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts de 12 claims couvrant 636 hectares localisées à 200 km à l'est de Eastmain, Baie James (les « propriétés »).

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 1 250 000 actions à un prix de 0,06 $ par action, ainsi qu'effectuer un paiement de 2 000 $ en espèces en compensation pour l'acquisition des propriétés. Par ailleurs, la société devra tout de même effectuer un minimum de dépenses d'exploration de 100 000 $ sur une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture.

Le vendeur recevra une redevance de 1 % du revenu net de la fonderie, dont la moitié (0,5 %) pourra être rachetée en tout temps par la société pour 1 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 30 mars 2020.

_______________________________

GMV MINERALS INC. ("GMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,853,750 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 5,926,875 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,926,875 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.16



Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months



Number of Placees: 21 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares DCT Holdings Ltd

Alistair MacLennan) Y 187,500

Finder's Fee:

Mackie Research Capital Corp $3,500.00 cash; 43,750 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.16



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP. ("GPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11 a.m. PST, April 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

IMPACT SILVER CORP. ("IPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,666,634 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 6,666,634 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,666,634 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.385 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 17, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,332,304 shares to settle outstanding debt for $79,938.26.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of

Shares Alex Romanov Y $40,318.26 $0.06 671,971 Bruce Reilly Y $16,113.00 $0.06 268,550 Anthony DeCristofaro Y $4,841.00 $0.06 80,683 Mark Thimmig Y $9,333.00 $0.06 155,550 Bob MacBean Y $9,333.00 $0.06 155,550

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 480,000 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.025 to arm's length lenders in consideration of a $60,000 loan.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 14, 2020.

________________________________________

NAIKUN WIND ENERGY GROUP INC. ("NKW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 98,012 common shares at a deemed price of $0.11 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to agreements dated November 16, 2011 and October 1, 2017, for the quarter ending March 31, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Joe Houssian Y $1,718.75 $0.11 15,625 Philip Hughes Y $5,000.05 $0.11 45,455 Arthur Willms Y $2,031.26 $0.11 18,466 David Rehn Y $2,031.26 $0.11 18,466

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

NAVION CAPITAL INC. ("NAVN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on May 18, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of May 19, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

NAVION CAPITAL INC. ("NAVN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NAVY RESOURCES CORP. ("NVY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement dated March 6, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Navy Resources Corp. (the "Company") and Milliard Geological Consulting LLC (the "Optionor") under which the Company may earn a 100% interest in 168 unpatented mining claims located on the Getchell trend in Humboldt County, Nevada (the "Property"). Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has up to five years to acquire a 100% interest in the Property by making cumulative cash payments of USD $136,140 and cumulative share payments of 1,650,000 common shares of the Company, followed by a $1,500,000 payment ("Final Balloon Payment") payable in cash or common shares at the option of the Company. The Final Balloon Payment will be subject to TSXV approval if payment will be by issuance of shares of the Company. The Optionor retains a net smelter royalty of 2% which the Company may purchase in 0.1% increments for USD$100,000 for each increment up to maximum of 1%.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated March 6, 2020, April 1, 2020 and April 20, 2020.

____________________________________________

ORACLE ENERGY CORP. ("OEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted -Reverse Takeover

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 3, 2020, effective at 5:54 a.m. PST, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Policy 5.2.

________________________________________

PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC. ("PGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:40 a.m. PST, April 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RIDER INVESTMENT CAPITAL CORP. ("RDR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on May 18, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of May 19, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated February 26, 2020, the shares of the Company are halted from trading.

____________________________________

SMOOTH ROCK VENTURES CORP. ("SOCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Exploration Lease with Option to Purchase Agreement dated April 20, 2020 between Smooth Rock Ventures, LLC. (the Company) and MSM Resource, LLC (Alan Day, the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire an exploration lease with the option to purchase on the Giroux Property, located in the Candelaria Mining District, Mineral County, Nevada. Consideration is US$20,000 per year for the Exploration Lease, 3,000,000 common shares and US$200,000 to exercise the purchase option. The Vendor retains a 1.5% Production Royalty, with the Company having the right to purchase 0.5% for US$200,000.

________________________________________

TOWER RESOURCES LTD. ("TWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,250,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 8, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 8, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,500,000 shares with 6,250,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 8, 2019.

________________________________________

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.26 per share



Warrants: 1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.33 for a period of 18 months



Number of Placees: 28 placees



Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $20,800.00, plus 80,000 finder's warrants, each exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.33 for a period of 18 months, payable to Cannacord Genuity Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange