01.04.2020 01:45:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - 

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PONDEROUS PANDA CAPITAL CORP. ("PPCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE:  March 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on April 27, 2018.  The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT.  If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of April 27, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP. ("PPK")
[formerly PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP. ("PPK")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  March 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders March 13, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5)  old for one (1)  new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening April 2, 2020, the  shares of Prospect Park Capital Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Financial Services' company.

Post - Consolidation


Capitalization:

unlimited

shares with no par value of which


1,963,823

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

0

shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc

Trading Symbol:

PPK

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

74352301

(new)

 

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

GOLDEN QUEEN MINING CONSOLIDATED LTD. ("GQM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2020
NEX Company

Further to a news release of Falco Resources Ltd. ("Falco") dated March 27, 2020; the common shares of Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. ("Golden Queen") will be delisted from NEX Exchange effective at theclose of business on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

The delisting of the common shares of Golden Queen results from the completion of an arrangement agreement with Falco, pursuant to which Falco has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Golden Queen by business combination. In connection with the arrangement, Golden Queen shareholders received 1.35 of a common share of Falco in exchange for each common share of Golden Queen.

The arrangement was approved by Golden Queen's disinterested shareholders at a special shareholders meeting held on March 24, 2020.

A joint press release dated March 27, 2020, which can be found on SEDAR, has been issued by Falco and Golden Queen confirming the closing of the transaction.

For more information, please consult the Company's information Circular dated February 20, 2020 that is available in SEDAR.

______________________________________

20/03/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE:  March 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 13, 2019 with respect to a private placement of convertible debenture in the principal amount of CAD$3,997,500 announced February 14, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the following amendments to the debenture:

Convertible Debenture              

CAD$3,997,500.00



Amended Conversion Price:      

From $0.14 per unit to $0.10 per unit



Amended Maturity date:           

From April 12, 2022 to December 31, 2022



Warrants          

13,436,969, revised to 13,490,414 warrants (amended from an exercise price of $0.17
per share to $0.10 per share with an expiry date of April 12, 21 extended to December 31, 2022).



Interest rate:    

8 %



Number of Placees:                

1 placee

 

________________________________________

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  March 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:




# of Warrants:                                                  

13,490,414

Original Expiry Date of Warrants                        

April 12, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants:                             

December 31, 2022

Original Exercise Price of Warrants:                    

$0.17

New Exercise Price of Warrants:                         

$0.10

 

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of convertible debentures in the principal amount of CAD$3,997,500,000 with 13,436,969 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 13, 2019.  53,445 additional warrants were issued and included in the amendment due to the result of the exchange rate from US dollar to Canadian dollar at closing..

________________________________________

COVALON TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("COV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 6:26 a.m. PST, March 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Plan of Arrangement
BULLETIN DATE:  March 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a plan of arrangement between Falco Resources Ltd. ("Falco") and Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. ("Golden Queen"), dated February 10, 2020 (the "Arrangement").

Pursuant to the arrangement, Falco acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Golden Queen for 1.35 common shares of Falco for each common share of Golden Queen. Furthermore, all outstanding stock options, warrants and convertible debentures of Golden Queen have been exercised or cancelled prior to closing of the Agreement.

The arrangement was approved by Golden Queen's shareholders at a special shareholders' meeting held on March 24, 2020. Furthermore the arrangement was approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court on March 26, 2020.

Post - Arrangement:


Capitalization:                                

Unlimited shares with no par value of which


226,147,296 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:                                        

Nil



Trading Symbol:                       

FPC              

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:                        

30606C108   

(UNCHANGED)

 

A joint press release dated March 27, 2020, which can be found on SEDAR has been issued by Falco and Golden Queen confirming the closing of the transaction.

For more information, please consult Golden Queen's Management Information Circular dated February 20, 2020, which has been published on SEDAR on February 24, 2020.

RESSOURCES FALCO LTÉE («FPC»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN:  Plan d'arrangement
DATE DU BULLETIN: 31 mars 2020
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un plan d'arrangement (le «plan d'arrangement») entre Ressources Falco Ltée («Falco») et Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. («Golden Queen») daté du 10 février 2020. 

En vertu du plan d'arrangement, Falco a acquis toutes les actions ordinaires émises et en circulation de Golden Queen pour 1,35 action ordinaire de Falco pour chaque action ordinaire de Golden Queen. Par ailleurs, toutes les options d'achat d'actions, les bons de souscription et les débentures convertibles de Golden Queen ont été exercés ou annulés avant la clôture du plan d'arrangement.

Le plan d'arrangement a été approuvé par les actionnaires de Golden Queen à une assemblée générale extraordinaire d'actionnaires qui eut lieu le 24 mars 2020. De plus, le plan d'arrangement a été approuvé par la cour suprême de la Colombie-Britannique le 26 mars 2020.

Post - Arrangement:


Capitalisation:

Nombre illimité d'actions sans valeur nominale dont 226 147 296 actions
ordinaires sont émises et en circulation

Sous écrou:

Aucune



Symbole boursier:

FPC

(INCHANGÉ)

Numéro CUSIP:

30606C108

 (INCHANGÉ)

 

Un communiqué de presse daté du 27 mars 2020, publié sur SEDAR, a été émis conjointement par Falco et Golden Queen confirmant la clôture de la transaction.

Pour davantage d'information, veuillez consulter la circulaire d'information de Golden Queen datée du 20 février 2020, publiée le 24 février sur SEDAR.

______________________________________________________

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. ("IPA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  5:00 a.m. PST, March 31, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("MDP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 533,137 common shares at a deemed price of $2.3634 per share to satisfy the interest obligation owed to debenture holders in the amount of $1,260,000 due on March 31, 2020. 

Number of Creditors:

16 Creditors

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:                                                                                      

Creditor

Insider=Y / 
Progroup=P

Amount 
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares

Stephen William Nelson

 Y   

$7,500

$2.3634

3,173

           

Warrants:

None

 

The Company issued a news release disclosing the terms of payment on March 23, 2020.

________________________________________

NAIKUN WIND ENERGY GROUP INC. ("NKW")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  8:45 a.m. PST, March 31, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 23, 2020:

Number of Shares:                  

8,980,000 shares



Purchase Price:                       

$0.05 per share



Warrants:                                

8,980,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,980,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:            

$0.07 for a five-year period       



Number of Placees:                

3 placees

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PARA RESOURCES INC.  ("PBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 7, 2020, in connection with Para Resources Inc.'s ("Para"; "the Company") disposition to Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX:ORA) ("Aura") of all the issued and outstanding shares of Para's wholly owned subsidiary Z79 Resources Inc. ("Z79"). Z79 owns 94% interest in Gold Road Mining Corp. ("GRMC"), which in turn owns the Gold Road Mine located in Arizona (the "Gold Road Project"), and Z79 also owns a 94% interest in TR-UE Vein Exploration Inc. ("TR-UE Vein"), which in turn owns various options to acquire parcels of land adjacent to the Gold Road Project. As a result of the Agreement, Aura, through Z79 now owns substantially all of the equity interests in GRMC and TR-UE Vein.

In consideration, Aura paid US$1 and assumed liabilities owing to PPG Arizona Holdings LP, an affiliate of Pandion Mine Finance LP, under an amended and restated pre-paid forward gold purchase agreement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated February 10, 2020, March 9, 2020 and March 30, 2020.

_____________________________________

QUARTZ MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("QZM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 30, 2019:

Number of Shares:                  

4,545,455 shares



Purchase Price:                    

$0.11 per share



Warrants:                            

4,545,455 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,545,455 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:            

$0.15 for a five year period



Number of Placees:                  

2 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P   

# of Shares

Robert Dickinson

Y

3,636,364

Matthew Dickinson

Y

909,091

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  March 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:




# of Warrants:                                                   

1,278,750

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:                        

April 16, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants:                             

April 16, 2021

Exercise Price of Warrants:                                 

$0.65

 

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 shares with 1,460,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 12, 2018.

________________________________________

VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 04, 2020:

Number of Shares:                 

16,600,000 shares



Purchase Price:                  

$0.025 per share



Warrants:                        

16,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,600,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:  

$0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry:            

2 Years



Number of Placees:                  

28 Placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Wallace McNeil   

Y

240,000

Randa Kachkar

Y

680,000

Paul Fairbridge

Y

440,000

John Putters  

Y

1,640,000

James Duke 

Y

1,060,000

Gervin Antypowich

Y

240,000

Kevin Gilbank 

Y

680,000

James Adam

Y

240,000

Debra Williams  

Y

440,000



Finder's Fee:


Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

$5,810.00 cash 

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

