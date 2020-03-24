|
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TORONTO, March 24, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
MAPLEWOOD INTERNATIONAL REIT ("MWI.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Notice of Distribution - Due Bill Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSXV Exchange has accepted for filing a Binding Purchase and Sale Agreement dated March 6, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Maplewood International REIT (the "REIT") and Ronald Victor van der Linden (the "Purchaser"), an arm's length party to the REIT. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire the REIT's sole investment property in the Netherlands, situated at the Einsteinstraat 1 in 's-Gravenzande (the "Property"). As a consideration for the Property, the Purchaser shall pay the REIT a net cash consideration equal to EUR6,350,000.00.
For further information, please refer to the REIT's news releases dated March 6, 2020 and March 20, 2020.
Notice of Distribution - Due Bill Trading
The REIT has declared the following Cash Distribution:
Distribution per Unit: $0.70 (return of capital)
Payable Date: April 8, 2020
Record Date: March 31, 2020
Ex-distribution Date: April 9, 2020
Due Bill Period: March 30, 2020 to April 8, 2020, inclusively
Due Bill Redemption Date: April 13, 2020
Trades that are executed during the due bill period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the units receive the distribution.
For further information, please refer to the REIT's news release dated March 23, 2020.
________________________________________
O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Thursday, March 26, 2020 the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:
Classification
Tier 1
___________________________________________________
SUMMUS SOLUTIONS N.V. ("SS.H")
[formerly Summus Solutions N.V. ("SS")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, March 26, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of Thursday, March 26, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from SS to SS.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
The Company is classified as an "Oil & Gas" company.
Resume Trading
Effective at the opening on Thursday, March 26, 2020, trading in the common shares of the Company will resume, an announcement having been made. On March 23, 2020, the Company announced the termination of its proposed Change of Business.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated March 26, 2020, January 21, 2020, October 7, 2019 and August 2, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
THE WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION ("WNDR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 31, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission dated December 30, 2019 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, March 26, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
____________________________________
20/03/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AAJ CAPITAL 2 CORP. ("AAJC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, March 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AIRIQ INC. ("IQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 19, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,491,447 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from March 27, 2020 to March 26, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Mackie Research Capital Corporation on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
BLUEBIRD BATTERY METALS INC. ("BATT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Mar 18, 2020:
Number of Shares:
10,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per shar
Number of Placees:
8 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
RSD Capital Corp.
Y
1,600,000
(Nav Dhaliwal)
Mastodon Geological Services Inc.
Y
1,600,00
(Nav Dhaliwal)
(R. Dale Ginn)
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD. ("INX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Mar 20, 2020:
Flow-Through Shares:
Number of FT Shares:
120,000 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.28 per flow through share
Warrants:
120,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 120,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.56
Warrant Term to Expiry:
1 Year
Non Flow-Through Shares:
Number of Non-FT Shares:
957,000 non flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per non flow through share
Warrants:
957,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 957,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.40
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
18 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities
$600.00 cash; 3,000 warrants
Mackie Research Capital Corp.
$1,350.00 cash; 6,750 warrants
PI Financial
$4,290.00 cash; 19,770 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$1,500.00 cash; 7,500 warrants
PI Financial
1,200 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.40
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
24 months
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 80,000 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to an arm's length creditor in consideration of a $20,000 loan.
________________________________________
MG CAPITAL CORPORATION ("DLP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Earn-In Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated March 1, 2020, between MG Capital Corporation (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Field Experts"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in certain mineral claims, comprising the Son of Captain, Liger and Hungry Miner properties (collectively, the "Properties"), located in British Columbia.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue an aggregate of 450,000 common shares to the Field Experts over a four-year period to earn the full interest in the Properties.
Additionally, upon the exercise of the Option, the Field Experts will retain a 1% net smelter return royalty on each of the Properties, which is purchasable by the Company for an aggregate of $1,000,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 23, 2020.
_______________________________________
OSPREY GOLD DEVELOPMENT LTD. ("OS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, March 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP. ("SMP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SOUTHSTONE MINERALS LIMITED. ("SML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:54 a.m. PST, March 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment and Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
7,000,000 Warrants (pre-consolidation)
1,750,000 Warrants (post-consolidation)
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
March 27, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
March 27, 2022
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.075 (pre-consolidation)
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.05 (post-consolidation)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,000,000 common share units with 7,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 27, 2018.
________________________________________
WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 17, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,000,000 common share
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per common share
Warrants:
None
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
Number of Shares
Glenn Smith
Y
2,000,000
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:02 a.m. PST, March 24, 2020 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Review of Fundamental Acquisition; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
