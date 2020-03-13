TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, March 12, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BPLI HOLDINGS INC. ("BPLI")

[formerly Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc. ("BPLI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders March 10, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening March 16, 2020, the common shares of BPLI Holdings Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Business Services/Educational Services' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

107,657,793 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: BPLI (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 05591J102 (new)

________________________________________

HANSCO CAPITAL CORP. ("HCO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 10, 2020, effective at the open of market March 16, 2020 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

INPUT CAPITAL CORP. ("INP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Share Purchase Offer - Trading and Settlement Rules

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Input Capital Corp. (the "Company") hereby offers to purchase for cancellation from holders of common shares up to 12,500,000 common shares validly tendered and not properly withdrawn at a purchase price that is not less than $0.60 per share and not more than $0.70 per share (the "Purchase Price"), as further described in the Issuer Bid Circular dated March 6, 2020 (the "Circular"), for an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $7,500,000 (the "Offer"). The Offer is for a maximum of approximately 20.29% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares as at the date of the Offer if the Purchase Price is determined to be $0.60 per share and for a maximum of approximately 17.39% if the Purchase Price is determined to be $0.70 per share. The Offer expires at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on April 14, 2020 unless terminated, extended or varied (the "Expiration Time").

The Company also expressly reserves the right, in its sole discretion, (i) to terminate the Offer and not take up and pay for any shares not theretofore taken up and paid for if certain events occur as described under Section 7 - Conditions of the Offer, and/or (ii) at any time or from time to time, to vary the Offer in any respect, including increasing or decreasing the aggregate purchase price for shares that the Company may purchase or the range of prices it may pay pursuant to the Offer, subject to compliance with applicable securities legislation.

Each shareholder who has validly tendered shares pursuant to an auction tender at or below the Purchase Price, and who has not properly withdrawn such shares, will receive the Purchase Price, payable in cash (subject to applicable withholding taxes, if any), for each share purchased, on the terms and subject to the conditions of the Offer, including the provisions relating to pro-ration as described in the Circular, as soon as practicable but in any event no later than three business days after tendered shares are taken up in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Purchase Price will be denominated in Canadian dollars and payments of amounts owing to tendering shareholders will be made in Canadian dollars.

If the aggregate purchase price for the shares validly tendered and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer exceeds $7,500,000, then the Company will purchase the such shares on a pro rata basis according to the number of shares tendered by the shareholders (with adjustments to avoid the purchase of fractional shares), except that "Odd Lot" tenders will not be subject to pro-ration. Any Odd Lot shareholder wishing to tender all shares beneficially owned, without pro-ration, must check the appropriate box on the Letter of Transmittal and, if applicable, on the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery

To tender shares pursuant to the Offer, the shareholder must (i) deliver prior to the Expiration Time the certificate(s) or DRS statement(s) for all tendered shares in proper form for transfer, together with a properly completed and duly executed Letter of Transmittal (with signatures that are guaranteed if so required in accordance with the Letter of Transmittal), and any other documents required by the Letter of Transmittal, to TSX Trust Company (the "Depositary") to its Toronto, Ontario office address listed in the Letter of Transmittal, (ii) follow the guaranteed delivery procedure described in the Circular, or (iii) transfer all tendered shares pursuant to the procedures for book-entry transfer described in the Circular, in each case prior to the Expiration Time. If shares are held through a broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee, shareholders must request that their broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee tender their shares.

Participants of the CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS") in Canada should contact such depositary with respect to the tender of their shares under the Offer.

Trading and Settlement Rules

Purchasers may tender the shares purchased providing that such purchases are executed on or before April 14, 2020 and providing that, when applicable, the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery is completed and filed with the Depositary prior to the Expiration Time.

Sellers of the shares must be in a position to deliver such shares in time for the purchaser either to tender the shares on or before April 14, 2020 or to meet the second business day delivery deadline on any Notice of Guaranteed Delivery that may have been filed by the purchaser.

Notice of Guaranteed Delivery – Settlement Procedure

The Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be completed and received by the Depositary by the Expiration Time. The Letter of Transmittal along with the certificate(s) or DRS statement(s) for all physically tendered shares or a Book-Entry Confirmation thereof, in the case of a book-entry transfer, relating to shares pertaining to the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be received by the Depositary at its Toronto, Ontario office before 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on or before the second trading day on the TSX Venture Exchange after the Expiration Time.

Mandatory trading and settlement rules:

All trades on April 13, 2020 , will be for Regular Settlement; and

All Trades on April 14, 2020 , will be for Special Settlement on April 15, 2020 . These trades will appear on the CDS Settlement Report and will be recorded with a settlement date of April 15, 2020 .

Investors should contact their broker for information or advice on their investment.

________________________________________

JADESTONE ENERGY INC. ("JSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Monday, March 23, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company. For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated March 12, 2020.

The Company will continue to trade on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

________________________________________

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 06, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated March 05, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, March 16, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

MX GOLD CORP. ("MXL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 11, 2018, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated January 10, 2018 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, March 16, 2020, and further to a news release issued by MX Gold Corp. (the "Company") on March 12, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

TRIUS INVESTMENTS INC. ("TRU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, March 16, 2020, the securities of Trius Investments Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on March 2, 2020 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on April 15, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Take Over as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_______________________________________

20/03/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES



ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a securities exchange agreement dated February 14, 2020 (the "Agreement"), among Alpha Lithium Corporation. (the "Company"), 1146915 B.C. Ltd. ("PrivCo") and Privco shareholders.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of PrivCo.

Consideration was 14,458,172 shares of the company. The Company also issued 2,958,172 share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants"). The Warrants are each exercisable to acquire one share of the Company at a price of $0.30 for a period of one year.

PrivCo holds eight mineral claims in Argentina (the "Claims").

Following the completion of any mineral resource estimate (each an "Estimate") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 Standards of Disclosure For Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") over any or all of the property comprised in the Claims, the Corporation shall issue to the five founding shareholders of PrivCo (on a pro rata basis) a bonus equal to 1 Share for each 1 tonne of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) included in the applicable Estimate(s) as either a "measured mineral resource" or an "indicated mineral resource", as those terms are defined in NI 43-101, to an aggregate maximum of 5,000,000 Shares.

The Company has also assumed the following payment obligations of PrivCo to the underlying property owner from whom PrivCo acquired the Claims:

Claim Agreement #1 - US$250,000 in shares on each of the closing of the transaction and the six, twelve, and eighteen-month anniversaries thereof, based on the then-current price of the shares; and

Claim Agreement #2 - US$250,000 in cash on closing of the transaction and US$250,000 in shares on each of the six, twelve, and eighteen-month anniversaries thereof, based on the then-current price of the shares.



(collectively the "Vendor Shares")

The Vendor Share issuance obligation is subject to an aggregate maximum 11,260,000 Shares (the "Share Maximum") in aggregate. Any Vendor Share issuance obligations in excess of the Share Maximum (if applicable) will be satisfied in cash.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Not applicable.

For further information please refer to the Company's news release dated March 9, 2020.

______________________________________

BEARING LITHIUM CORP. ("BRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.12, in consideration of certain services provided to the company in the amount of $120,000.00 pursuant to a financial consulting agreement with Leede Jones Gable Inc.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("BEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment to Warrant Terms

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 12,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 28, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 28, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,000,000 shares with 12,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 29, 2018.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:27 a.m. PST, March 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, March 12, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 20, 2019:

Second and Final Tranche:

Number of Shares: 3,004,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 1,502,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,502,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for two years and six months



Number of Placees: 36 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Christopher Doornbos Y 75,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[4 placees] P 262,500

Finder's Fee: $18,000 cash and 45,000 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$3,000 cash and 7,500 warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.60 per share for 30 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FORAN MINING CORPORATION ("FOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:43 a.m. PST, March 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FORAN MINING CORPORATION ("FOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, March 12, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLD X MINING CORP. ("GLDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, March 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 11, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 10,658,050 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period March 17, 2020 to March 16, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

HANSCO CAPITAL CORP. ("HCO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

K92 MINING INC. ("KNT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:31 a.m. PST, March 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

K92 MINING INC. ("KNT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:51 a.m. PST, March 12, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP. ("NNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 30, February 5 and February 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,565,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.15 per share



Warrants: 4,782,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,782,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.60 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 203 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Daniel Martino Y 10,000

Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $557,221 and 467,680 finders' warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Mackie Research Capital Corp., Leede Jones Gable Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Richardson GMP Ltd., Raymond James Ltd., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Odlum Brown Limited, Sightline Wealth Management LP, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Gravitas Securities Inc. and Colin Beveridge. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $1.60 for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

OROCO RESOURCE CORP. ("OCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.42 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Ian Graham Y 83,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee: A cash commission of $7,440 and 24,800 finders' warrants are payable to Haywood Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.42 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ROADMAN INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:56 a.m. PST, March 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment and Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 10,000,000 Warrants (pre-consolidation)

2,500,000 Warrants (post-consolidation)



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 21, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 21, 2022



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.075 (pre-consolidation) New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05 (post-consolidation)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,000,000 common share units with 20,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 21, 2018.

________________________________________

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC") ("XBC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC") ("XBC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:51 a.m. PST, March 12, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VANTEX RESOURCES LTD. ("VAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 466,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Anthony Jackson Y 446,667

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on January 17, 2020.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange