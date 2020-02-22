TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MIRA X ACQUISITION CORP. ("MIRA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on March 20, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of March 20, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

RMR SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RMS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on March 15, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of March 16, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated April 17, 2018, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

SPECTRE CAPITAL CORP. ("SOO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated February 19, 2020, effective at market open on February 25, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on February 21, 2020. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share). Proceeds from a concurrent private placement were $141,000 (1,410,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

______________________________________

TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC. ("TBP") ("TBP.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

The Company's prospectus dated February 6, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and Autorité des marchés financiers du Québec pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and Québec Securities Acts.

Underwriter: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Underwriter").



Offering: The offering consists in 29,245,300 Units (the "Units") at the price of $0.53 per Unit (the "Subscription Price"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at the exercise price of $0.75 per share during a period of 36 months following the closing date.



Offering Price: $0.53 per Unit.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 per share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is 36 months following the closing date of the Offering.



Underwriter Fee: Up to 7% of the gross proceeds of the offering in cash and a number of warrants equal to 7% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the offering including the additional Units which may be issued under the over-allotment option (the "Underwriter's Warrants"). Each Underwriter's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share for an exercise price of $0.75 per common share for a period of 36 months following the closing date.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the Underwriter an option to purchase additional Units, at the Subscription Price, for a maximum number equal to 15% of the number of Units sold under the offering for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the offering.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 29,245,300 Units have been issued at a price of $0.53 per Unit pursuant to the closing of the Offering, for aggregate gross proceeds of $15,500,009. Up to an additional 4,386,795 Units may be issued under the over-allotment option.

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, the warrants of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Issuer is classified as a "Pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing" Issuer (NAICS Number 325410).

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: 31,292,471 warrants were issued and outstanding, of which 2,047,171 were issued as part of the Underwriter Fee. Up to an additional 4,693,870 warrants could be issued upon exercise of an over-allotment option granted pursuant to the Company's prospectus dated February 6, 2020.



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.75 per Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is 36 months following the closing date of the Offering. The expiry date of the warrants is February 13, 2023 as per the warrant indenture



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada – Montreal and Toronto



Trading Symbol: TBP.WT.B



CUSIP Number: 88166Y134

The Warrants will be governed by the terms of an indenture executed on February 13, 2020, between the Issuer and Computershare Trust Company of Canada – Montreal and Toronto, as warrant agent.

The warrants were issued pursuant to a prospectus dated February 6, 2020 of 29,245,300 Units at a price of $0.53 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 per common share and will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on the date that is 36 months following the closing date of the Offering. The Company granted to the Underwriter an option to purchase Units, at the Subscription Price, for a maximum number equal to 15% of the number of Units sold under the offering for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the offering.

TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC. («TBP») («TBP.WT.B»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'unités par prospectus, Nouvelle inscription - Bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 21 février 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Émission d'unités par prospectus

Le prospectus de la société daté du 6 février 2020 a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX et a été déposé et visé par l'Autorité des marchés financiers et les Commissions des valeurs mobilières de l'Alberta, Colombie-Britannique, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nouveau-Brunswick, Nouvelle-Écosse, Île-du-Prince-Édouard, Terre-Neuve et Labrador, en vertu des dispositions des Lois sur les valeurs mobilières du Québec, Alberta, Colombie-Britannique, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nouveau-Brunswick, Nouvelle-Écosse, Île-du-Prince-Édouard et Terre-Neuve et Labrador.

Preneur ferme : Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (le « preneur ferme »).



Offre : Le placement consiste en 29 245 300 unités (les « Unités ») au prix de 0,53 $ par unité (le « prix de souscription »). Chaque Unité inclut une action ordinaire et un bon de souscription. Chaque bon de souscription permet au détenteur d'acquérir une action additionnelle au prix d'exercice de 0,75 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois après la date de clôture.



Prix de l'offre : 0,53 $ par Unité.



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,75 $ par action à tout moment avant 17 h (heure de Toronto) à la date qui tombe 36 mois après la date de clôture.



Commission du preneur ferme : Un maximum de 7,0 % du produit brut total tiré du placement en espèces et un nombre de bons de souscription équivalent à 7% du nombre d'Unités vendues en vertu du placement incluant les Unités additionnelles qui peuvent être émises en vertu de l'option de sur-allocation (les « bons de souscription du preneur ferme »). Chaque bon de souscription du preneur ferme confère à son porteur le droit d'acquérir une action ordinaire au prix d'exercice de 0,75 $ par action ordinaire pendant une période de 36 mois après la date de clôture.



Option de sur-allocation : La société a octroyée au preneur fermes une option d'acquérir des unités au prix de souscription, correspondant à 15 % du nombre d'unités souscrites dans le cadre du placement et pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la clôture du placement.

La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 29 245 300 unités ont été émises à un prix de 0,53 $ l'unité suite à la clôture de l'appel publique à l'épargne, pour un produit brut de 15 500 009 $. Jusqu'à un total de 4 386 795 unités peuvent être émises suite à l'exercice de l'option de sur-allocation.

Nouvelle inscription - Bons de souscription

Les bons de souscription de la société seront inscrits et admis à la négociation à la Bourse de Croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires le mardi 25 février 2020. L'émetteur est catégorisé comme un émetteur de secteur « fabrication de produits pharmaceutiques et de médicaments » (numéro de SCIAN : 325410).

Juridiction de la société : Canada



Capitalisation des bons

de souscription : 31 292 471 bons de souscription émis et en circulation, dont 2 047 171 ont été émis dans le cadre de la commission du preneur ferme. Un nombre additionnel de 4 693 870 bons de souscription pourrait être émis dans le cadre de l'exercice de l'option de surallocation en vertu du prospectus daté du 6 février 2020.



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,75 $ par action ordinaire jusqu'à 17 h (heure de Toronto) à la date qui tombe 36 mois après la date de clôture. La date d'expiration des bons de souscription est le 13 février 2023 en vertu de la convention de bons de souscription



Agent des transferts : Société de fiducie Computershare du Canada – Montréal et Toronto



Symbole au téléscripteur

des bons de souscription : TBP.WT.B



Numéro de CUSIP : 88166Y134

Les bons de souscription seront régis au terme d'une convention conclue le 13 février 2020 entre l'émetteur et la Société de fiducie Computershare du Canada – Montréal et Toronto, à titre d'agent chargé des bons de souscription au terme de cette convention.

Les bons de souscription ont été émis en vertu du placement, via un prospectus daté du 6 février 2020, de 29 245 300 unités placées au prix de 0,53 $ l'unité placée. Chaque unité placée se compose d'une action ordinaire de la société et d'un bon de souscription. Chaque bon de souscription permet au détenteur de souscrire une action ordinaire au prix de 0,75 $ par action jusqu'à 17 h (heure de Toronto) à la date qui tombe 36 mois après la date de clôture du prospectus. La société a octroyé au preneur ferme une option d'acquérir des unités au prix de souscription, correspondant à 15 % du nombre d'unités souscrites dans le cadre du placement et pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la clôture du placement.

_______________________________________

20/02/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFRICA ENERGY CORP. ("AFE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 27, 2020 and January 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 104,652,174 shares



Purchase Price: USD $0.2389 per share



Number of Placees: 88 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Africa Oil Corp. Y 20,930,000 (TSX Listed Co.)



Lorito Holdings (Guernsey) Limited Y 4,188,000 Rojafi (Charles Ashley Heppenstall) Y 2,094,000 Garret Soden Y 200,000

Agent's Fee:

Pareto Securites AB USD $805,956.00 cash Sparebank 1 Markets AS USD $100,414.00 cash Canaccord Genuity Limited USD $20,000.00 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated February 5, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1) 5,000,000

2) 2,000,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: 1) March 7, 2018 (extended to March 7, 2019 and March 7, 2020)

2) March 17, 2018 (extended to March 17, 2019 and March 17, 2020)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: 1) August 14, 2020

2) August 14, 2020 (subject to accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's closing price is greater than $0.12 for 20 consecutive trading days) Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,000,000 shares with 7,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 9, 2016 (as to 5,000,000 units) and March 22, 2016 (as to 2,000,000 units).

________________________________________

BAY TALENT GROUP INC. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, February 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION ("CDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 4,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Christopher J. Berlet Y 320,000 Hao Li Y 105,000 Khadijah Samnani Y 55,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

___________________________________

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $70,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 13, 2020.

________________________________________

HANSTONE CAPITAL CORP. ("HANS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at a.m. PST, , trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. ("IPA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:44 a.m. PST, February 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. ("IPA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SPECTRE CAPITAL CORP. ("SOO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VENDETTA MINING CORP. ("VTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,886,250 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 3, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 3, 2022 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.13

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,772,500 shares at $0.10 per share, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 6, 2019.

________________________________________

VERSAPAY CORPORATION ("VPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:18 a.m. PST, February 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:06 a.m. PST, February 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

RSI INTERNATIONAL SYSTEMS INC. ("RSY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, February 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

