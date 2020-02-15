TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")

[formerly TerraX Minerals Inc. ("TXR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated February 12, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, February 19, 2020, the common shares of Gold Terra Resource Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of TerraX Minerals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'junior natural resource - mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

160,593,235 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil escrow shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: YGT (new) CUSIP Number: 38076F 10 5 (new)

________________________________________

VICTORIA GOLD CORP. ("VIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, under the symbols "VGCX".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "VIT" on TSX Venture Exchange after February 18, 2020, and its common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

20/02/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Acquisition") dated September 9, 2019, between Antler Gold Inc. (the "Company"; "Antler") and Mr. Esegiel Xamseb (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the issuer, in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in the gold exploration license known as EPL 6162, located within the Erongo region of central Namibia within the Navachab gold trend.

Pursuant to the Acquisition, the Company paid the Vendor C$2,000 in cash upon signing of the agreement, and shall now issue 30,833 common shares of Antler. The Company must also spend C$25,000 worth of exploration expenses on or before the EPL renewal date of March 31, 2020. Once the EPL is renewed, Antler must make a cash payment of C$5,000, issue an additional 10,000 common shares and a further C$2,500 worth of common shares of the Company. Finally, Antler must also spend a further C$50,000 in exploration expenditures on the EPL within one year of the renewal in order to acquire the 100% interest in EPL 6162.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 10, 2019.

_____________________________________

ARIZONA METALS CORP. ("AMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated August 2, 2019, the Exchange has consented to the reduction of the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement - Brokered:

# of Warrants: 6,118,000



Expiry Date of Warrants: August 1, 2022



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60



New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a Brokered Private Placement of 6,755,000 shares with 6,755,000 share purchase warrants attached exercisable at $0.60 per share, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 2, 2019.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 18, 2019.

________________________________________

ASTORIUS RESOURCES LTD. ("ASQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 10, 2020 with respect to a private placement of 15,484,889 units at $0.0675 per unit the number of units subscribed by Cyrus Driver should have been for 400,000 units, not zero.

________________________________________

BLUE THUNDER MINING INC. ("BLUE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated February 5, 2020:

Number of Securities: 4,547,110 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per common share



Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Tristam Coffin Y 410,000 Aggregate ProGroup (2 placees) P 694,444

Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission totalizing $63,750.38 and 354,169 non-transferable broker warrants to purchase 354,169 common shares at a price of $0.20 per share until February 11, 2022

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 11, 2020.

DIAGNOS INC. («ADK»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 14 février 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 5 février 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 4 547 110 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,18 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 17 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Tristam Coffin Y 410 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (2 souscripteurs) P 694,444

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Deux intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 63 750,38 $ et 354 169 bons de souscription non transférables permettant de souscrire à 354 169 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,20 $ par action jusqu'au 11 février 2020.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 11 février 2020.

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS TRUST ("FCA.UN") ("FCA.U") ("FCA.DB") ("FCA.WT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:36 a.m. PST, February 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS TRUST ("FCA.UN") ("FCA.U") ("FCA.DB") ("FCA.WT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 29, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $431,800.00



Initial Conversion Price: $0.05 per common share



Term of Maturity: March 31, 2020





Interest Rate: 12%



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares on Conversion John Wisbey Y 8,636,000

________________________________________

INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("GENE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, February 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("KLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,983,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $399,150.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation: none

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,273,789 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $161,452.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP. ("MEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 31, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,845,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 2,422,500 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,422,500 common

shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a period of 18 months



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Alexander (Sandy) Stares Y 100,000

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $14,367.50 and 328,400 Broker Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., EMD Financial Inc., Accilent Capital Management Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.07 for a period of 18 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated December 31, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MILLROCK RESOURCES INC. ("MRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,575,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 12,575,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,575,333 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.17



Warrant Term to Expiry: Other



Number of Placees: 65 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Gregory Beischer Y 41,000 Roland Butler Y 500,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [8 Placees] P 950,000

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities $8,610.00 cash; 71,750 warrants Red Plug Inc. $18,900.00 cash; 157,500 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp $17,724.00 cash; 147,700 warrants Sprott Capital Partners LP $1,680.00 cash; 14,000 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.17



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Ex at $0.17 until Dec 14/20 and thereafter at $0.20 until Dec 14/21

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

RACKLA METALS INC. ("RAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Bruce Smith Y 1,190,000 Simon Ridgway Y 1,150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 300,000 [1 placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SAN MARCO RESOURCES INC. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,813,703 shares



Purchase Price: $0.135 per share



Warrants: 2,906,851 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,906,851 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years. If, after four months following issuance, the closing price of the Issuer's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange for 10 consecutive trading days equals or exceeds $ 0.40 per common share, the Issuer may accelerate the expiry of the warrants to 30 calendar days by issuing a news release announcing the new expiry date.



Number of Placees: 40 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 880,000

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,417.50 cash; 10,500 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $32,848.20 cash; 243,320 warrants T-Bone Ventures Inc. $382.72 cash; 21,000 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.135



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Exercise period of one year.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

SEGO RESOURCES INC. ("SGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second and final tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 28, 2019, December 11, 2019, December 31, 2019, January 22, 2020 and February 5, 2020:

Number of Shares: 13,388,500 non flow-through shares

533,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per non flow-through share

$0.06 per flow through share



Warrants: 13,388,500 share purchase non flow-through warrants to 13,388,500 purchase

shares

533,000 share purchase non flow-through warrants to 533,000 purchase

shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two (2) year period for a non flow-through warrant

$0.15 for a two (2) year period for a flow-through warrant



Number of Placees: 32 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Elliot Strashin Y 400,000 NFT John Paul Stevenson Y 2,000,000 NFT





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[ 5 placee(s)] P 950,000 NFT

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp.: $9,800 cash and 196,000 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for a two year period.



Haywood Securities: $7,869.75 cash and 157,395 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.05 per share for a two year period for the non flow-through portion of the Private Placement.





$1,398.60 cash and 23,310 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.06 per share for a two year period for the flow-through portion of the Private Placement.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated February 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,060,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $153,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated November 4, 2019, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired 100% interest in a mining property located in portions of Foster Township, Sudbury Mining District of Ontario, which consists of 16 staked mining claims.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to make a cash payment of $20,000 to the Vendor and issue 117,647 common shares. Additionally, the Vendor retains a 1% net smelter royalty and the Company has the right to purchase up to 0.5% for $500,000.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 14, 2019 and December 23, 2019.

________________________________________

TURMALINA METALS CORP. ("TBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:02 p.m. PST, February 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:43 a.m. PST, February 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

RICHMOND ROAD CAPITAL CORP. ("RRD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aoi Maru Corp.



(Robb McNaughton) Y 200,000 Berkley Pennock Y 200,000 Michael Doyle Y 200,000 Michael Brown Professional Corp.



(Michael Brown) Y 200,000 Mt. Bresima Capital Corp.



(Brett Undershute) Y 200,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a new release on announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SIERRA MADRE DEVELOPMENTS INC. ("SMG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

