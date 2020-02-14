TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -

AUMENTO CAPITAL VII CORPORATION ("AUOC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on March 13, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of March 13, 2020 the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

ECLIPSE GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"). The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Prior to and in connection with the listing of the Company's common shares on the Exchange, the Company's Final Prospectus dated February 6, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 7, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act, which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Final Prospectus. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in Alberta, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

The Final Prospectus qualified the distribution of 15,500,232 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Qualified Shares") for no additional consideration upon deemed exercise of the 15,500,232 subscription receipts of the Company (the "Subscription Receipts") issued on November 19, 2019 at a price of $0.35 per Subscription Receipt. The Exchange has been advised by the Company that the distribution of the Qualified Shares occurred on February 10, 2020.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 40,591,108 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 15,175,200 common shares are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow agreement



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: EGLD CUSIP Number: 27888R100 Sponsoring Member: None



Agent's Warrants: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's Final Prospectus dated February 6, 2020 and news release dated February 10, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Dylan Berg Company Address: 1400 – 400 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3A6 Company Phone Number: 778.945.3949 Company Email Address: info@eclipsegoldmining.com

INTACT GOLD CORP. ("ITG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 6, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated August 2, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

20/02/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC. ("APLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 13:00 p.m. PST, February 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC. ("APLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GOOD2GO2 CORP. ("GOAL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated February 11, 2020, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company, which were listed at the close of business February 12, 2020, commenced trading at the opening of business on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on February 13, 2020. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $225,000 (2,250,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, February 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Delisting, this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("GENE") ("GENE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:37 a.m. PST, February 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP. ("NUAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:24 a.m. PST, February 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP. ("NUAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:29 a.m. PST, February 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 984,718 shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share to settle outstanding debt for $196,943.60

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

PEEKS SOCIAL LTD. ("PEEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 43,341,340 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 43,341,340 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,670,670 shares



Warrant Price: $0.075 for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Units Mark Itwaru Y 39,141,340

Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases on January 13, 2020 and February 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

QMX GOLD CORPORATION ("QMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 17, 2019, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Broker/Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $207,900.00 in cash and 2,772,000 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at $0.10 for a period of two years from closing.

All other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 22, 2020 and January 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.68 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 50 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Carlos Javier Escribano Y 75,000 Craig Allan Steinke Y 36,765 David Elliott Y 77,500





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[8 placee(s)] P 962,500

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $79,898.40 cash payable Haywood Securities Inc. $99,348.00 cash payable PI Financial Corp. $3,264.00 cash payable

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 5, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

RIDER INVESTMENT CAPITAL CORP. ("RDR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated February 10, 2020 between SKRR Exploration Inc. (the Company) and Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Cathro claim group (3,277 hectares) located 50km northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. Consideration is $4,000 upon receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval and 900,000 common shares over 5 years. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR with the Company having the right to repurchase 1% for $1,000,000.

SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated February 7, 2020 between Sky Gold Corp. (the Company) and Darren Hicks (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Virginia Property, located in central Newfoundland. Consideration is $20,000 cash and 400,000 shares. The Vendor retains a 1.5% NSR royalty with the Company having the right to purchase 0.5% for $500,000.

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement - Correction

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 12, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an option and purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 5, 2020 between Stratabound Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and Earnest Brooks (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the right and option to earn 100% interest in 1 claim south adjacent to the currently held McIntyre Option located in northern New Brunswick. As consideration, the Company will issue 90,000 common shares to the Optionor within 10 dyas of the date of approval of the Agreement by the Exchange and pay a total of $30,000 as follows: (i) $5,000 on or before the first anniversary of signing the Agreement (ii) $10,000 on or before the second anniversary of the signing of the Agreement and (iii) $15,000 on or before the third anniversary of the signing of the Agreement to maintain the Option. The Company will have the right, at its discretion, to provide up to 50% of the required payments by way of issuance of common shares of the Company with the deemed price determined using the prior 30-day weighted average price of the shares prior to the share issuance. The Company also agreed to pay the Optionor a 2% net smelter return royalty on production from the claims of which 1% may be bought back for $1,000,000.

For further information, please see the Company's press release dated February 6, 2020.

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement - Correction

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 12, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an option and purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 5, 2020 between Stratabound Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and Tim Lavoie (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the right and option to earn 100% interest in 11 claims at either side of the currently held McIntyre Option located in northern New Brunswick. As consideration, the Company will issue 500,000 common shares to the Optionor within 10 days of the date of approval of the Agreement by the Exchange and pay a total of $250,000 as follows: (i) $40,000 on or before the first anniversary of signing the Agreement (ii) $60,000 on or before the second anniversary of the signing of the Agreement (iii) $70,000 on or before the third anniversary of the signing of the Agreement and (iv) $80,000 on or before the fourth anniversary of the signing of the Agreement to maintain the Option . The Company will have the right, at its discretion, to provide up to 50% of the required payments by way of issuance of common shares of the Company with the deemed price determined using the prior 30-day weighted average price of the shares prior to the share issuance. The Company also agreed to pay the Optionor a 2% net smelter return royalty on production from the claims of which 1% may be bought back for $1,000,000.

For further information, please see the Company's press release dated February 6, 2020.

VELOCITY MINERALS LTD. ("VLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 14,467,687 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 7,233,844 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,233,844 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.55



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 37 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares KF Business Ventures, LP

by Kopple Financial, Inc.

(Robert C. Kopple) Y 4,440,800





Artemis Gold Inc.

(Public Company) Y 5,166,887





Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [7 Placees] P 1,700,000

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $56,700.00 cash; 141,750 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $32,480.00 cash; 65,800 warrants Sprott Capital Partners GP Inc. $1,680.00 cash; 4,200 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,400.00 cash; 3,500 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Exercisable at $0.40 for twelve months from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 12, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

WEEDMD INC. ("WMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated November 29, 2019, between the Company and Starseed Holdings Inc. (the "Starseed"), whereby the Company will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of the Starseed, federally licensed cannabis producer in Canada, located in Bowmanville, Ontario, by way of a three-corner amalgamation through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Starseed by issuing 71,833,194 common shares and granting 6,575,186 stock options in exchange for common shares and stock options of the Starseed. The Company has also agreed to enter into a Nomination Rights and Voting Agreement (the "Voting Trust Agreement") with certain shareholders of the Starseed, whereby, among other things, the Company will grant three board nomination rights. Majority of minority shareholders approved the Voting Trust Agreement at the Special Meeting of Shareholders held on February 4, 2020.

Additionally, the Company has agreed to issue 538,756 common shares to Stoic Advisory Inc. as consideration for financial advisory services provided in connection with the acquisition.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 29, 2019, December 23, 2019, and February 10, 2020.

