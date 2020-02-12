TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NEWSTRIKE BRANDS LTD. WT ("HIP.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, February 13, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire February 18, 2020 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business February 18, 2020.

TRADE DATES

February 13, 2020 - TO SETTLE – February 14, 2020

February 14, 2020 - TO SETTLE – February 18, 2020

February 18, 2020 - TO SETTLE – February 18, 2020

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

KIPLIN METALS INC. ("KIP")

[formerly Aldever Resources Inc. ("ALD")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders December 4, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2.5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening February 13, 2020, the common shares of Kiplin Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Aldever Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

2,591,952 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: KIP (new) CUSIP Number: 497252106 (new)

________________________________________

BEARCLAW CAPITAL CORP. ("BRL.H")

[(formerly Bearclaw Capital Corp. ("BRL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, February 13, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of February 13, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from BRL to BRL.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

GOOD2GO2 CORP. ("GOAL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated November 13, 2019, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective November 15, 2019, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $225,000 (2,250,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on February 12, 2020.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture

Exchange at the opening Thursday, February 13, 2020, upon

confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on February 13, 2020. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 5,450,000

common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 3,200,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: GOAL.P CUSIP Number: 38216V101 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc



Agent's Options: 225,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 24

months from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated November 13, 2019.

Company Contact: Sandy Hall, Director Company Address: 1 King Street West, Suite 1505

Toronto, Ontario M5H 1A1 Company Phone Number: (416) 364-4039 Company email: good2go2@gmail.com

______________________________________

INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("IGX")("IGX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective February 11, 2020, the Company's final short form prospectus dated January 27, 2020 qualifying the distribution of up to 23,000,000 Units of the Company (including over-allotment option), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Autorité Des Marchés Financiers and Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba Securities Commissions.

The Company has granted the Underwriter an over-allotment option exercisable, in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the Underwriter, at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Montreal time) on the date that is the 30th day after the date of closing.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on February 11, 2020, for gross proceeds of CDN$8,158,500.

Offering: 16,317,000 Units



Unit Price: CDN$0.50 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one

common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable

into one common share at CDN$0.75 until expiry on February 11,

2023.



Underwriter(s): Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission: CDN$571,095 in cash and 1,142,190 compensation warrants. Each

compensation warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common

share at CDN$0.75 for a period of three years.

Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening, Thursday, February 13, 2020, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Research and Development in the Physical, Engineering and Life Sciences' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Delaware



Capitalization: 16,317,000 are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Philadelphia Stock Transfer, Inc. and TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: IGX.WT



CUSIP Number: 45822R119

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated February 11, 2020 pursuant to the Company's short form prospectus dated January 27, 2020. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of CDN$0.75 per share until expiry on February 11, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 27, 2020 and filed on SEDAR and news releases dated December 19, 2019, January 27, 2020 and February 11, 2020.

__________________________________________________

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC. ("ARS")

[formerly Lithium Energy Products Inc. ("LEP")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders August 1, 2018, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday, February 13, 2020, the common shares of Ares Strategic Mining Inc. will remain halted on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Lithium Energy Products Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

16,063,375 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ARS (new) CUSIP Number: 04017M104 (new)

________________________________________

NEWNORTH PROJECTS LTD. ("NNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business, Thursday, February 13, 2020, the common shares of NewNorth Projects Ltd. ("NewNorth" or "the Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of the Company's shares results from an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Bordeaux Properties Inc. ("Bordeaux") dated December 3, 2019.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Bordeaux has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of NewNorth by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, NewNorth shareholders will receive cash consideration of $0.13 per NewNorth share held and NewNorth will become a wholly owned-subsidiary of Bordeaux.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the NewNorth shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on January 24, 2020 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the Queen's Bench of Alberta on February 3, 2020. The Agreement was completed on February 11, 2020. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of NewNorth, dated as of December 20, 2019, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated December 20, 2019 and news releases dated December 3, 2019 and February 11, 2020.

________________________________________

NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: March 9, 2020

Record Date: February 24, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: February 21, 2020

________________________________________

WINSTON CAPITAL GROUP INC. ("WNST.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, February 13, 2020, the securities of Winston Capital Group Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated June 25, 2019, a news release was issued on February 11, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

______________________________________

20/02/ 11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 60,000 bonus with a deemed price of $0.05 per share in consideration of a demand loan in the principal amount of $15,000. The loan bears interest at 1.5% per month and has a term of one year.

________________________________________

CARDIOCOMM SOLUTIONS, INC. ("EKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 876,000 shares a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $43,800.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares David Newman Y $5,200 $0.05 104,000 John Foote Y $5,200 $0.05 104,000 Robert Caines Y $9,700 $0.05 194,000 Simi Grosman Y $5,200 $0.05 104,000 Steven Benyo Y $7,200 $0.05 144,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES LTD. ("CEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,701,683 bonus warrants exercisable at $0.31 per share until October 10, 2024 in consideration of net loan proceeds of US$630,000 received by the Company.

________________________________________

CRUZSUR ENERGY CORP. ("CZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a loan agreement dated December 5, 2019 (the "Loan Agreement") among the Company and various lenders (the "Lenders"), including the Non-Arm's Length Parties set out below, pursuant to which the Lenders agreed to provide the Company with a secured loan in the aggregate amount of US $1,600,000 (the "Loan") bearing interest at 15% per annum with a two year term maturing on December 5, 2021. The proceeds of the Loan are to be used to re-enter the Aruchara well, located in the Maria Conchita block in Colombia. Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, the Company agreed to grant the Lenders an aggregate 2.5% gross overriding royalty interest on the Maria Conchita block and an option to convert the principal amount of the Loan into an additional aggregate 2.5% gross overriding royalty interest on the Company's Maria Conchita block on or prior to the maturity date of the Loan.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name of Lender ProGroup=P Principal Amount/% of Loan Serafino Iacono (lending Y US $500,000 (31.25%) through Landsons Investment



Corporation)









Frank Giustra (lending through Y US $500,000 (31.25%) Fiore Financial Corporation)









Gordon Keep Y US $100,000 (6.25%)

For further information, refer to the Company's press release dated December 9, 2019, which is available under its profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 3:01 a.m. PST, February 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, February 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 5,000,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 28, 2020



New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 28, 2021



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached (the above number is adjusted for consolidation conducted by the Company on April 4, 2019), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 6, 2018.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 6, 2020.

________________________________________

GATEKEEPER SYSTEMS INC. ("GSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 878,000 bonus shares to Douglas Dyment as a one-time compensation payment.

________________________________________

GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC. ("GRN") ("GRN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, February 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("IVS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 2, 2020, January 8, 2020 and January 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,400,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.105 per common share



Warrants: 12,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,400,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.17 for two years



Number of Placees: 23 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Evanachan Limited



(Robert McEwen) Y 2,381,000 Ross H. Arnold Y 1,000,000 Richard B. Gilliam Y 1,000,000 Stefan Spears Y 190,529 Marrelli Investments Limited



(Carmelo Marrelli) Y 95,000





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $51,453.36 and 816,720 broker warrants payable to

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.

and Leede Jones Gable Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to

acquire one common share at $0.105 for a period of 12 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated January 20, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LICO ENERGY METALS INC ("LIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 06, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Tina Whyte Y 500,000





Finder's Fee:

Ron Loewen 850,000 shares Dawn Archer 412,500 shares; 300,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: five years form closing

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

MIDPOINT HOLDINGS LTD. ("MPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 15, 2020 and January 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 13,025,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 13,025,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,025,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Shee Hau Wong Y 312,500





1018784 BC Ltd Y 312,500 (Corbin Comishin)





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective Thursday January 23, 2020, the Company's Prospectus dated January 23, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on Jan 30, 2020, for gross proceeds of $14,000,337.

Underwriters: Cormark Securities Inc., M Partners Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Beacon

Securities Limited and Haywood Securities Inc.



Offering: 17,949,150 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half of one

warrants.



Unit Price: $0.78 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $1.05 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.



Agents' Warrants: 1,045,820 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase 1,045,820 shares

at $0.78 per share to for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

________________________________________

SAIS LIMITED ("SAIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,960,607 ordinary shares at a deemed price of $0.255 per share, having a total deemed value of $1,519,955, pursuant to an arms' length settlement of loans.

The Company issued news releases on January 28 and 31, 2020, in connection with that Shares for Debt transaction.

_____________________________________

SAIS LIMITED ("SAIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced by a news release dated January 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 19,607,843 ordinary shares



Purchase Price: $0.255 per ordinary share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Number of Shares Mark Irwin Y 19,607,843





Finders' Fees: Nil

The Company has confirmed the closing of the above-mentioned Private Placement by way of a news release dated January 31, 2020.

____________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 9, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Jerritt Canyon Canada Ltd



(Eric Sprott) Y 4,000,000





Finder's Fee: none

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 17, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SUPERIOR GOLD INC. ("SGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 152,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $107,920.00

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 10, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TWYFORD VENTURES INC. ("TWY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 337,119 common shares at a deemed price of $0.22 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $74,166.67:

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP /

ProGroup = P # of shares Trivamen Capital Inc. (Jeffrey Dean and Kent Farrell) NP 106,060 Brian Ramjattan NP 11,363 THLA Services Ltd. (Michael Anaka) NP 181,818 Aconi Financial Corp Ltd. (Glenn Jessome) NP 37,878

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated December 3, 2019.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

GOLDEN QUEEN MINING CONSOLIDATED LTD. ("GQM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 6:01 a.m. PST, February 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDEN QUEEN MINING CONSOLIDATED LTD. ("GQM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, February 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

