11.02.2020 01:06:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CONFEDERATION MINERALS LTD. ("CFM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation, NO Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on January 6, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2) two old for (1) one new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on February 12, 2020, the common shares of Confederation Minerals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


13,272,447

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

Nil

shares are subject to escrow

 

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

CFM

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

20716C502

(new)

 

________________________________________

AIML RESOURCES INC. ("AIML")
[formerly Firebird Resources Inc. ("FIX")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on January 20, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis.  The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening on February 12, 2020, the common shares of Aiml Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Firebird Resources Inc. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration and Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


8,101,041

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil

shares

 

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

AIML

(new)

CUSIP Number:

00142A106

(new)

 

________________________________________

MCCHIP RESOURCES INC. ("MCS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share:

$0.02

Payable Date:

February 26, 2020

Record Date:

February 19, 2020

Ex-dividend Date:

February 18, 2020

 

________________________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PT.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Amended Distribution Payable Date
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Further to the Bulletin issued by TSXV on January 23, 2020, the Issuer has further advised that the distribution payable date has been amended as follows:

Payable Date:

February 14, 2020 (changed from February 15, 2020)

Record Date:

January 31, 2020 (unchanged)

Distribution per unit:

$0.0006

                           

________________________________________

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share:

0.0312 common shares of Mosaic Minerals Corp.

Payable Date:

February 13, 2020

Record Date:

February 12, 2020

Ex-Dividend Date:

February 11, 2020

 

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 20, 2018 and February 10, 2020.

________________________________________

20/02/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASTORIUS RESOURCES LTD. ("ASQ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 07, 2020:

Number of Shares:

15,484,889 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.0675 per share



Warrants:

15,484,889 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,484,889 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.09



Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years



Number of Placees:

58 Placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Sandy MacDougall

Y

1,194,500

Cyrus Driver

Y

0

Arthur Brown

Y

750,000

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [7 Placees]

P

2,277,981

 

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp.

$16,402.50 cash

Golden Salmon Capital Corp.

$2,807.25 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$1,620.00 cash

Haywood Securities Inc.

$10,351.05 cash

Leede Jones Gable

$3,000.00 cash

Mackie Research Capital Corp.

$13,527.00 cash

 

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CENTURION MINERALS LTD. ("CTN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 05, 2020 trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CONFEDERATION MINERALS LTD. ("CFM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 13, 2020:

Number of Shares:

8,333,333 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.12 per share



Warrants:

8,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,333,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.18 for a five year period



Number of Placees:

17 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

1,000,000

[1 placee]



 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a definitive  option agreement (the "Agreement"), dated January 06, 2020 between Eloro Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's-length party -  La Empresa Minera Villegas S.R.L. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 99% interest in the Iska Iska polymetallic property ("the Property"), a property located in the Sud Chichas Province, Southern Bolivia.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 500,000 common shares to the Vendor over a two (2) year period and thereafter have an option to purchase a 99% interest in the Property at a purchase price of USD$10,000,000 within four (4) years from the date of the Agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 09, 2020 and October 08, 2019.

________________________________________

EMGOLD MINING CORPORATION. ("EMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 250,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $17,500.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

 

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC. ("GRN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, February 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIGHBURY PROJECTS INC. ("HPI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 7, 2020:

Number of Shares:

333,333 shares





Purchase Price:

$0.30 per share





Number of Placees:

2 Placees

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 7, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

ITAFOS ("IFOS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,000,000 bonus shares in connection with an amendment to and restatement of the Credit and Guaranty Agreement among the Company, CL Fertilizers Holding LLC and several arm's length lenders (collectively, the "Creditors"), whereby the Creditors have agreed to change certain financial covenants and interest charged, in particular, among other amendments: (i) delay testing of financial covenants until September 30, 2020, (ii) reduce minimum cash requirements to USD$1,000,000, (iii) eliminate additional interest of 1% per annum payable in cash, if certain leverage ratio requirement is breached, and (iv) reallocate the aggregate interest of 12% per annum on principal from 9% payable in cash and 3% payable in kind to 5% and 7%, respectively, until December 6, 2020 or until certain conditions are met.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 31, 2019 and January 31, 2020.

_______________________________

JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 31, 2020:

Number of Shares:

3,099,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.20 per share



Warrants:

3,099,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,099,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years



Number of Placees:

23 Placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees]

P

400,000

 

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc

$6,300.00 cash; 31,500 warrants

CIBC Wood Gundy

$2,700.00 cash; 13,500 warrants

Scotia Capital

$900.00 cash; 4,500 warrants    

Canaccord Genuity Corp

$3,408.00 cash; 17,040 warrants

 

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.40



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

24 months

 

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date and the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

10,889,500

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

April 2, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

December 31, 2020

Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.40

New Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.27

 

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,889,500 common shares with 10,889,500 common share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 24, 2019.

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

1,055,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

August 15, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

December 31, 2020

Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.40

New Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.25

 

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,737,000 common shares with 1,737,000 common share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 16, 2019.

________________________________________

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 28, 2020:

Number of Shares:

3,333,333 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.09 per share



Warrants:

1,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,666,667 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.18



Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years



Number of Placees:

1 Placee

 

Finder's Fee:

Belco Private Capital Inc

$15,000.00 cash; 233,333 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.10



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

Exercisable two years from closing

 

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

PARA RESOURCES INC. ("PBR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, February 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PEEKS SOCIAL LTD. ("PEEK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

5,250,000 Warrants    

Expiry Date of Warrants:

December 27, 2020

Forced Exercise Provision:

If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.0625 or
greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the
warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants;
otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day

Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.15

New Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.05

 

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of  $525,000 convertible debentures with 5,250,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 12, 2019.

________________________________________

SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC. ("SVE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated February 4, 2020 between Silver One Resources (USA) Inc. and Silver One Resources Inc. (the Company) and Granite-Solid, LLC and Phoenix Silver Corp. (Chris Osterman) (collectively the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix Silver Property located in Gila County, Arizona.  Consideration is US$350,000 cash within 5 days of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and 10,000,000 common shares payable over a 4 year period.

The property is subject to an underlying 2% NSR with the Company having the right to re-purchase each 1% for US$500,000, or US$1,000,000 for the entire NSR.

________________________________________

STRONGBOW EXPLORATION INC. ("SBW")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 16, 2020 and January 31, 2020:

Number of Shares:

47,050,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share



Warrants:

23,525,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,525,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.07 for a three year period



Number of Placees:

34 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

David Grenville Thomas

Y

2,000,000

Don Njegovan

Y

300,000

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Y

20,000,000




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

1,400,000

[3 placee(s)]



 

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp

$1,250.00 cash payable

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc

$1,250.00 cash payable

Haywood Securities Inc

$10,000.00 cash payable

National Bank Financial

$5,750.00 cash payable

PI Financial Corp

$2,250.00 cash payable

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated January 31, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

VANSTAR MINING RESOURCES INC. ("VSR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an Acquisition Agreement (the "Acquisition") with three independent prospectors, dated January 29, 2020  to acquire 100% interest in the Amanda Project, consisting of a block of 40 cells in an area of approximately 2,121 hectares located in Jamesie, in the province of Quebec. In consideration for the Acquisition, the Company shall issue 470,000 common shares and pay $60,000 in cash. The sellers did not receive any royalties.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 6, 2020.

RESSOURCES MINIÈRES VANSTAR INC. (« VSR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété, d'actifs ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : 10 février 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents en vertu d'une convention d'achat (l'« Acquisition ») avec trois prospecteurs indépendants, datée du 29 janvier 2020, visant l'acquisition d'un intérêt de 100 % dans le Projet Amanda, comportant 40 cellules dans une superficie d'approximativement 2 121 hectares situées en Jamésie, dans la province du Québec. En vertu de l'acquisition, la Société émettra 470 000 actions ordinaires et fera un paiement en espèces de 60 000 $. Les vendeurs n'ont pas reçu des royautés.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse émis par la société le 6 février 2020.

_______________________________________________

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 114,965 common shares at a price of $0.171 per share, in settlement of a total amount of $19,660.24 on outstanding interest payable on convertibles notes issued in August 2018.

Number of Creditors:

11 creditors

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:    

Name

Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P

# of shares

Holden Henry Holdings Inc. (Drew
Koivu)

NP

4,421

Maven Capital Inc. (Jeffrey Dean)

NP

24,321

Brian Ramjattan

NP

44,220

                                                                                                                                               

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 30, 2020.

_______________________________________________

VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ("VM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,846,128 shares and 2,640,688 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $288,459.41.

Number of Creditors:

11 Creditors

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:                                                                                      


Insider=Y /

Amount

Deemed Price


Creditor

Progroup=P

Owing

per Share

# of Shares

Gordon Forbes

Y

$70,956.16

$0.075

946,082

Steve Livingston

Y

$2,407.77

$0.075

32,107

Brad Willis

Y

$15,892.40

$0.075

211,899

Henkle and Associates





(Randy Henkle)

Y

$88,000.00

$0.075

1,173,333

 

Warrants:

2,640,688 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,640,688 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a one year period




$0.20 in the second year

 

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ("VM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 24, 2019:

Number of Shares:

745,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consist of one flow-
through share and one share purchase warrant



Purchase Price:

$0.08 per FT Unit



Warrants:

745,000 share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to purchase 745,000 shares.
The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby, if any time the
trading price of the Company's common share exceeds $0.25 for 10
consecutive trading days the Company may provide notice to the holders of the
Warrants that such warrants will expire 30 calendar days following the date of
the notice



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

7 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None



Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. - $3,968 in cash payments and 49,600 in broker warrants
("Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable for one common
share at an exercise price of $0.20 for two years after issuance

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 30, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

