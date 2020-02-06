|
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ -
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on February 4, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
CTI.H
NEX
CaiTerra International
Annual audited financial statements,
2019/09/30
Energy Corporation
annual management's discussion and
analysis and certification of the annual
filings for the year ended 30 September
2019
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
DALMAC ENERGY INC. ("DAL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 27, 2020 and the Company's press release dated February 5, 2020, effective at the opening Friday, February 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will suspended for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening, February 11, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire February 13, 2020 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business February 13, 2020.
TRADE DATES
February 11, 2020 - TO SETTLE – February 12, 2020
February 12, 2020 - TO SETTLE – February 13, 2020
February 13, 2020 - TO SETTLE – February 13, 2020
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
____________________________________________________
NRG METALS INC. ("NGZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors January 10, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (6) six old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Friday, February 7, 2020, the common shares of NRG Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
7,134,819
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
3,750
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc
Trading Symbol:
NGZ
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
62945U309
(new)
________________________________________
SKYSCAPE CAPITAL INC. ("SKY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on March 6, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of March 6, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated June 6, 2019, the shares of the Company are halted from trading.
____________________________________
TARKU RESOURCES LTD. ("TKU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Share Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on January 27, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 6.5 old shares for 1 new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening of business on Friday, February 7, 2020, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as "Gold and silver ore mining" (NAICS Number: 212220).
Post – Consolidation Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which 11,715,197 shares are
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Montreal and Toronto)
Trading Symbol:
TKU
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
87618P204
(new)
________________________________________
VINCERO CAPITAL CORP. ("VCO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated November 12, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective November 14, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Friday, February 7, 2020. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the opening Friday, February 7, 2020, the common shares will
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
15,000,000
common shares will be issued and outstanding on
Escrowed Shares:
10,000,000
common shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc
Trading Symbol:
VCO.P
CUSIP Number:
927319 10 3
Agent:
PI Financial Corp
Agent's Warrants:
500,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 12, 2019.
Company Contact:
Alfredo De Lucrezia, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
Company Address:
Suite 2201 – 8 Smithe Mews, Vancouver, B.C., V6B 0A5
Company Phone Number:
604-619-0225
Company Email Address:
vincerocapitalcorp@shaw.ca
________________________________________
20/02/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 19, 2019:
Number of Shares:
17,768,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
17,768,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,768,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.15
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
39 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
William Ferreira
Y
200,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp
$4,794.00 cash
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
$150.00 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
BITTERROOT RESOURCES LTD. ("BTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,481,365 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $174,068.25.
Number of Creditors:
4 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
Creditor
Progroup=P
Owing
per Share
# of Shares
M.S. Carr & Associates Ltd
Y
$406,603.15
$0.05
2,111,765
Barbara J. Carr
Y
$51,480.00
$0.05
1,029,600
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC. ("BSR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 85,000 bonus shares to Nemesia S.a.r.l. as consideration for a loan guarantee and collateral in connection with a US$30 million credit facility with Natixis.
________________________________________
CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("CYM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 19, 2019:
Number of Shares:
1,729,830 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.325 per share
Warrants:
1,729,830 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,729,830 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.425
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
10 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
Ingalls & Snyder LLC
Y
325,000
(H. Shepard Boone)
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 5, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 23, 2020:
Number of Shares:
611,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per share
Warrants:
611,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 611,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.55 for a four year period
Number of Placees:
4 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 28, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an Option Agreement dated January 30, 2020 between Richard Billinglsey and S. Gay Richards (collectively, the "Optionors") and the Company whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a Copper/Gold Project located in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia. The aggregate consideration is $250,000 payable in tranches over a five year period and a total of 4,500,000 common shares of which 2,500,000 is payable in tranches over a five year period with the balance of 2,000,000 common shares on or before the earlier of the completion of a feasibility study and the 8th anniversary of the Option Agreement approval dated. A 1.8% GST is granted to the Optionors whereby the Company has an option to repurchase 0.8% for $1 million subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.
________________________________________
RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:27 a.m. PST, February 5, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, February 5, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Fundamental Acquisition
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PISTOL BAY MINING INC. ("PST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Letter dated January 21, 2020 between Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (the Company) and AurCrest Gold Inc. (the Vendor) whereby the original property agreement dated October 21, 2016, and as amended February 8, 2019 and October 1, 2019, shall be further amended to amend the remaining cash payment of $100,000 and share payment of 1,000,000 to $50,000 cash and 2,000,000 shares. 500,000 shares will be subject to a 4 month trading restriction and 1,500,000 shares will be subject to a 6 month trading restriction.
________________________________________
POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD. ("PLX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,607,210 shares at a deemed value of $0.06 per share to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
QUEEN'S ROAD CAPITAL INVESTMENT LTD. ("QRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 5, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC. ("SCLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 29, 2019:
Flow-Through Shares:
Number of FT Shares:
2,000,000 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per flow through share
Warrants:
1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.05
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Non Flow-Through Shares:
Number of Non-FT Shares:
4,130,000 non flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per non flow through share
Warrants:
4,130,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,130,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.05
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
4 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
Gem Oil Inc
Y
2,000,000
(Shaun Spelliscy)
(Shaun Spelliscy)
Stephen Wallace
Y
1,940,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
SKEENA RESOURCES LTD. ("SKE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 192,308 bonus shares to 5 employees and directors including the following insiders:
Shares
Warrants
Walter Coles
96,154
nil
Andrew MacRitchie
33,654
nil
For full details please see the Company's news release dated January 17, 2020.
________________________________________
TRANSATLANTIC MINING CORP. ("TCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:46 a.m. PST, February 4, 2020 trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2019:
Number of Shares:
12,307,731 flow-through shares and
1,990,000 non flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.065 per flow-through share
$0.05 per non flow-through share
Warrants:
1,990,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,990,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.07 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
4 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Aggregate cash commission of $64,000 payable to Marquest Asset
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 30, 2020:
Number of Shares:
500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share
Warrants:
500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.45 for an 18 month period
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on . [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 771,428 shares at a deemed price of $0.35 per share to settle outstanding debt for $270,000.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
ANTLER HILL MINING LTD. ("AHM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 4, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
