TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ -

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on February 4, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

CTI.H NEX CaiTerra International Annual audited financial statements, 2019/09/30



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

DALMAC ENERGY INC. ("DAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 27, 2020 and the Company's press release dated February 5, 2020, effective at the opening Friday, February 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will suspended for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, February 11, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire February 13, 2020 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business February 13, 2020.

TRADE DATES

February 11, 2020 - TO SETTLE – February 12, 2020

February 12, 2020 - TO SETTLE – February 13, 2020

February 13, 2020 - TO SETTLE – February 13, 2020

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

NRG METALS INC. ("NGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors January 10, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (6) six old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday, February 7, 2020, the common shares of NRG Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

7,134,819 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 3,750 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: NGZ (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 62945U309 (new)

SKYSCAPE CAPITAL INC. ("SKY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on March 6, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of March 6, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated June 6, 2019, the shares of the Company are halted from trading.

TARKU RESOURCES LTD. ("TKU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Share Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on January 27, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 6.5 old shares for 1 new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of business on Friday, February 7, 2020, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as "Gold and silver ore mining" (NAICS Number: 212220).

Post – Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 11,715,197 shares are

issued and outstanding



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Montreal and Toronto) Trading Symbol: TKU (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 87618P204 (new)

VINCERO CAPITAL CORP. ("VCO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated November 12, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective November 14, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Friday, February 7, 2020. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Friday, February 7, 2020, the common shares will

be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture

Exchange





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on

Friday, February 7, 2020. A further notice will be published upon

the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

15,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on

completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 10,000,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: VCO.P CUSIP Number: 927319 10 3 Agent: PI Financial Corp

Agent's Warrants: 500,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share for 24 months

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 12, 2019.

Company Contact: Alfredo De Lucrezia, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director Company Address: Suite 2201 – 8 Smithe Mews, Vancouver, B.C., V6B 0A5 Company Phone Number: 604-619-0225 Company Email Address: vincerocapitalcorp@shaw.ca

20/02/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 19, 2019:

Number of Shares: 17,768,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 17,768,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,768,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 39 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares William Ferreira Y 200,000

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp $4,794.00 cash Mackie Research Capital Corporation $150.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

BITTERROOT RESOURCES LTD. ("BTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,481,365 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $174,068.25.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









M.S. Carr & Associates Ltd Y $406,603.15 $0.05 2,111,765 Barbara J. Carr Y $51,480.00 $0.05 1,029,600

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC. ("BSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 85,000 bonus shares to Nemesia S.a.r.l. as consideration for a loan guarantee and collateral in connection with a US$30 million credit facility with Natixis.

CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("CYM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 19, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,729,830 shares



Purchase Price: $0.325 per share



Warrants: 1,729,830 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,729,830 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.425



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 10 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Ingalls & Snyder LLC Y 325,000 (H. Shepard Boone)





ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 5, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 611,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 611,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 611,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a four year period



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 28, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an Option Agreement dated January 30, 2020 between Richard Billinglsey and S. Gay Richards (collectively, the "Optionors") and the Company whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a Copper/Gold Project located in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia. The aggregate consideration is $250,000 payable in tranches over a five year period and a total of 4,500,000 common shares of which 2,500,000 is payable in tranches over a five year period with the balance of 2,000,000 common shares on or before the earlier of the completion of a feasibility study and the 8th anniversary of the Option Agreement approval dated. A 1.8% GST is granted to the Optionors whereby the Company has an option to repurchase 0.8% for $1 million subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:27 a.m. PST, February 5, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, February 5, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Fundamental Acquisition

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PISTOL BAY MINING INC. ("PST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Letter dated January 21, 2020 between Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (the Company) and AurCrest Gold Inc. (the Vendor) whereby the original property agreement dated October 21, 2016, and as amended February 8, 2019 and October 1, 2019, shall be further amended to amend the remaining cash payment of $100,000 and share payment of 1,000,000 to $50,000 cash and 2,000,000 shares. 500,000 shares will be subject to a 4 month trading restriction and 1,500,000 shares will be subject to a 6 month trading restriction.

POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD. ("PLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,607,210 shares at a deemed value of $0.06 per share to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

QUEEN'S ROAD CAPITAL INVESTMENT LTD. ("QRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 5, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC. ("SCLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 29, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:



Number of FT Shares: 2,000,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow through share



Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years

Non Flow-Through Shares:

Number of Non-FT Shares: 4,130,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per non flow through share



Warrants: 4,130,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,130,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Gem Oil Inc Y 2,000,000 (Shaun Spelliscy)



(Shaun Spelliscy)



Stephen Wallace Y 1,940,000

SKEENA RESOURCES LTD. ("SKE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 192,308 bonus shares to 5 employees and directors including the following insiders:



Shares Warrants Walter Coles 96,154 nil Andrew MacRitchie 33,654 nil

For full details please see the Company's news release dated January 17, 2020.

TRANSATLANTIC MINING CORP. ("TCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:46 a.m. PST, February 4, 2020 trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 12,307,731 flow-through shares and

1,990,000 non flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per flow-through share

$0.05 per non flow-through share



Warrants: 1,990,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,990,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commission of $64,000 payable to Marquest Asset

Management Inc. and Glores Capital Inc

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for an 18 month period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on . [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 771,428 shares at a deemed price of $0.35 per share to settle outstanding debt for $270,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

NEX COMPANY:

ANTLER HILL MINING LTD. ("AHM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 4, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange