03.02.2020 23:26:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABIGAIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, February 5, 2020, the securities of Abigail Capital Corporation (the "Company") will resume trading.  Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated December 30, 2019, a news release was issued on January 28, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.  The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

____________________________________________

CASTLECAP CAPITAL INC. ("CSTL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, February 5, 2020, the securities of CastleCap Capital Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading.  Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated June 13, 2019, a news release was issued on January 13, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.  The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_______________________________________

EMBLEM CORPORATION WT ("EMC.WT.B")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE:  February 03, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at the opening, January 30, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire February 03, 2020 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business February 03, 2020.

TRADE DATES

January 30, 2020 - TO SETTLE – January 31, 2020
January 31, 2020 - TO SETTLE – February 03, 2020
February 03, 2020 - TO SETTLE – February 03, 2020

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

___________________________________________

QUEEN'S ROAD CAPITAL INVESTMENT LTD. ("QRC")
[formerly, Lithion Energy Corp. ("LNC")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Change of Business, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Resume Trade
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange"') has accepted for filing Lithion Energy Corp. ("Lithion" – to be renamed Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.) Change of Business (the "COB") and related transactions, all as principally described in its information circular dated September 27, 2019 (the "Information Circular").  The COB includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 16, 2019:

Number of Shares:

103,333,333 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.30 per share



Number of Placees:

8 Placees

 


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Warren Gilman

Y

6,519,674

Alex Granger

Y

420,624

John Anderson

Y

70,104

 

Finder's Fee:

Not applicable

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 3, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

2. Name Change:

Pursuant to a board resolution passed on January 28, 2020, Lithion has changed its name from Lithion to Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.

Effective at the opening on February 5, 2020, the common shares of Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange Inc. 

The Company is classified as an 'investment' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which



143,636,898 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:


111,244,909 shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc

Trading Symbol:

QRC

(new)

CUSIP Number:

G7315B 103

(new)

 

Issuer Contact:

Sheila Paine



Issuer Address:

Suite 2006 – Cheung Kong Centre, 2 Queen's Road Central, Hong
Kong



Issuer Phone Number:

604-681-8030

Issuer email:

spaine@kingandbay.com

 

3. Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "LNC" to "QRC".

________________________________________

20/02/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 5:55 a.m. PST, February 03, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  9:15 a.m. PST, February 03, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 03, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 21, 2020:

Number of Shares:

7,500,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.08 per share



Warrants:

7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.105



Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years



Number of Placees:

15 Placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Justin Bourassa

Y

300,000

Keith Peck

Y

2,750,000

Jim Greig

Y

62,500

Ewan Webster

Y

62,500

Jeremy Yaseniuk

Y

250,000

Jay Chmelauskas

Y

2,250,000

 

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 9:44 a.m. PST, February 03, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EMBLEM CORPORATION WT ("EMC.WT.B")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, February 03, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD. ("INX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 20, 2020 between the Company, PerformaLogics Inc., MobilForce Inc. and their beneficial owners (collectively, the "Vendors"). Under the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of PerformaLogics Ltd. and MobilForce Inc. in exchange for total consideration to the Vendors as outlined below:


Cash Payments

Upon closing of the transaction

$750,600

12 months after the closing date

35% of payments received from a key client

24 months after the closing date

30% of payments received from a key client

36 months after the closing date

25% of payments received from a key client

 

For the period of up to three years following the closing date of the transaction, the Company will pay up to a maximum of $1,000,000 to the Vendors contingent on the earnings from the key client.

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated January 21, 2020 and February 3, 2020.

________________________________________

NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 03, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 03, 2020:

Number of Shares:

40,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share



Warrants:

40,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years



Number of Placees:

13 Placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

2176423 Ontario Ltd

Y

14,000,000

(Eric Sprott)



 

Agent's Fee:


IBK Capital Corp

$104,000.00 cash; 3,300,000 warrants

Mackie Research Capital Corporation

$28,000.00 cash; 700,000 warrants



Agent Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.05



Agent Warrant Term to Expiry:

10% Broker warrants exercisable at 0.05 into units. (same
terms as offering)

 

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 4, 2019:

Number of Shares:

2,705,000 Flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.07 per Flow-through share

Warrants:

2,705,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,705,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.075 for a six month period



Number of Shares:

2,010,000 Non Flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.06 per Non Flow-through share

Warrants:

2,010,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,010,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.075 for a six month period





Number of Placees:

12 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Steven Harpur

Y

450,000

George D. Richardson

Y

1,450,000

David Cross

Y

360,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

60,000

[1 placee]



 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

RIFCO INC. ("RFC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  1 Company

Effective at 5:25 a.m. PST, February 03, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RIFCO INC. ("RFC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  1 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, February 03, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("SRES")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 03, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC. ("TBP") ("TBP.WT.A") ("TBP.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  6:30 a.m. PST, February 03, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 03, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 17, 2019:

Number of Shares:

3,315,707 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share



Warrants:

1,657,854 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,657,854 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry:

3 Years. If the closing price of the company's common shares exceeds $0.25
per share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the company may give
notice of the acceleration of the warrants' term to a period of 30 days
following such notice



Number of Placees:

7 Placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Brien Lundin

Y

600,000

 

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  February 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  7:45 a.m. PST, February 03, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

