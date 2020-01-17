TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AAJ CAPITAL 2 CORP. ("AAJC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, January 20, 2020, the securities of AAJ Capital 2 Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated October 21, 2019, a news release was issued on January 15, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_________________________________________

DAJIN LITHIUM CORP. ("DJI")

[formerly Dajin Resources Corp. ("DJI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on January 20, 2020, the common shares of Dajin Lithium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Dajin Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration and Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

152,295,508 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: DJI (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 234067205 (Unchanged)

________________________________________

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, January 20, 2020, the securities of New Stratus Energy Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to Exchange Bulletin dated May 31, 2018, a news release was issued on January 15, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Fundamental Acquisition as defined under Exchange Policy 5.3.

_______________________________________

PETROX RESOURCES CORP. ("PTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, January 20, 2020, the securities of Petrox Resources Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated April 10, 2019, a news release was issued on January 10, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_____________________________________________

WINDFALL GEOTEK INC. ("WIN")

[formerly Windfall Geotek Inc. ("AIIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, January 20, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from ("AIIM") to ("WIN"). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a 'Copper, Nickel, Lead and Zinc Mining' company.

________________________________________

20/01/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,136,000 share at $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $156,800.00.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Ruben Verzosa Y $18,800.00 $0.05 376,000 JNS Global Energy Inc.







(Sang Goo Kim/Eun Hee Sung) Y $10,000.00 $0.05 200,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("XLY.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, January 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 100,000 bonus shares in consideration of a Demand Promissory Note in the principal amount of $25,000.00. The loan bears interest at 1.5% per month.

________________________________________

EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD. ("EIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 3, 2019:

Second Tranche

Number of Shares: 16,463,414 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.41 per common share



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares High Express Holdings Limited

(Koizumi Tadashi) Y 13,414,634 Excellence Raise Overseas Limited

(James Chui) Y 3,048,780





Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on December 30, 2019, announcing the closing of the second tranche in the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GENIX PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION ("GENX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, January 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GROUP TEN METALS INC. ("PGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 3, 2019, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 11, 2019:

Finder's Fee: Blue Lake Advisors S.A. – 70,000 shares and 35,000 Finder Warrants

________________________________________

LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:59 a.m. PST, January 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NRG METALS INC. ("NGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:42 a.m. PST, January 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NRG METALS INC. ("NGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, January 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NV GOLD CORPORATION ("NVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Letter Agreement (the "LOI"), dated January 10, 2020, between NV Gold Corporation (the "Company") and Magellan Gold Corporation (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has an option to acquire a 100% undivided right, title and interest in certain mineral claims (the "Silver District Property"), located in La Paz County, Arizona, USA.

Under the terms of the LOI, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payments of US$100,000 and issue 350,000 common shares on or before the earlier of the execution of a definitive agreement and 4 months from the date of the LOI.

To earn the full 100% interest in the Property, the Company is required to make further cash payments of US$100,000, issue an additional CDN$525,000 worth of common shares (up to a maximum of 4,772,727 common shares) and incur aggregate exploration expenditures of CDN$225,000 over a five year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 13, 2020.

________________________________________

PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 5, 2019 and December 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,500,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Ingrid Hibbard Y 112,617

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $4,221.00 and 28,140 broker warrants payable to PI

Financial Corp. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one

common share at $0.20 for a period of 12 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 20, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PERSHIMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 8,000,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None

Finder's Fee: Two finders received a total cash commission of $28,000.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 30, 2019.

RESSOURCES PERSHIMEX CORPORATION («PRO»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 16 janvier 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 8 000 000 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Deux intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 28 000 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 30 décembre 2019.

________________________________________

REGULUS RESOURCES INC. ("REG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,066,375 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one common

share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $1.06 per Unit



Warrants: 1,533,187 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,533,187 shares



Warrant Price: $1.70 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Units Route One Investment Company, LP

(Bill Duhamel, Jason Moment,

Ashnish Pant, Rich Voon) Y 3,066,375





Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on December 27, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SIYATA MOBILE INC. ("SIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 4, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $7,866,000 face value



Conversion Price: Convertible at $0.45 into 17,480,000 shares and 7,866,000 Warrants.

Maturity date: December 23, 2021



Warrants Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.45 until December 23, 2022.



Interest rate: 12% per annum

Number of Placees: 58 placees

Agent's Fee: PI Financial Corp. $153,137.87 cash and 355,687 broker warrants payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $117,660.17 cash and 286,223 broker warrants

payable.

Beacon Securities Limited $19,945.01 cash and 48,360 broker warrants

payable.

Paradigm Capital Inc. $11,632.51 cash and 28,330 broker warrants payable.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. 8,012 broker warrants payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. 2,003 broker warrants payable.

-Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.415 until

December 23, 2021.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on December 20, 2019:

Number of Shares: 872,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$1.25 per share



Warrants: 436,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 436,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$1.80 for a 36 month period



Number of Placees: 9 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange