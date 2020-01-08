TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on January 6, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period

Ending

(Y/M/D) HPL 2 Horizon Petroleum Ltd. Annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings for the year. 2019-08-31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on January 6, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period

Ending

(Y/M/D) GAME 2 Torque Esports Corp. Audited annual financial statements for the year. Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year. Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings. 2019-08-31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

DIXIE GOLD INC. ("DG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on December 17, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (4) four old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday, January 9, 2020, the common shares of Dixie Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,662,187 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: DG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 25552L201 (new)

________________________________________

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.025

Payable Date: January 31, 2020

Record Date: January 13, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: January 10, 2020

________________________________________

MOSAIC CAPITAL CORPORATION ("M")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.035

Payable Date: January 31, 2020

Record Date: January 15, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: January 14, 2020

________________________________________

20/01/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLIED HOTEL PROPERTIES INC. ("AHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a purchase and sale agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") among Allied Hotel Properties Inc. (the "Company"), Allied Don Valley Hotel Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Hotel Owner") and DVP Hotel Development LP ("DVP"), whereby DVP agreed to purchase all or substantially all of the assets of the Company, comprised of the business and related hotel property known as "Toronto Don Valley Hotel and Suites" located at 175 Wynford Drive, Toronto, Ontario (the "Hotel") owned by the Hotel Owner, the related land owned by the Hotel Owner and certain other assets related to the operation of the Hotel (the "Transaction"). As consideration, DVP will pay CAD$102 million.

The Exchange has been advised that shareholders of the Company approved the Transaction at a special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on December 19, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

_______________________________________

ALLIED HOTEL PROPERTIES INC. ("AHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:19 a.m. PST, January 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALLIED HOTEL PROPERTIES INC. ("AHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, January 7, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC ("ALTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Royalty Termination Agreement dated January 14, 2019 between the Company and AGMEX S.a.r.l. whereby the Company has acquired a 3% net smelter return royalty from AGMEX on the Company's 100% owned Lakanfla gold project. Consideration is a total of US$385,000 and 2,000,000 common shares of which 1,000,000 shares will be subject to 15 month escrow following which 250,000 shares will be released and 250,000 shares will be released every three months thereafter. The remaining 1,000,000 shares can be resold on 10 days written notice to the Company.

________________________________________

ARGENTUM SILVER CORP. ("ASL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Acquisition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an amalgamation agreement between Argentum Silver Corp. ("Argentum") and Norsemont II Resources Corp. ("Norsemont"), a private British Columbia company dated May 27, 2019 (the "Agreement"). Norsemont owns a 100% interest in the Cochavara Silver-Lead-Zinc Project (the "Cochavara Project") in Northern Peru. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Argentum will acquire all the issued and outstanding securities of Norsemont in exchange for 2,777,778 common shares in the capital of Argentum. In addition, holders of convertible securities of Norsemont will receive 400,000 common share purchase warrants of Argentum, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire a common share at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share on or before the date that is three years following the closing of the proposed transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Sprott Mining Corp., a company controlled by Eric Sprott, is a control person of both Argentum and Norsemont

For further information please refer to Argentum's news releases dated April 25, 2019 and May 28, 2019 which are available under Argentum's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. ("AVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,300,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 4,150,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,150,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares David Anderson Y 750,000 Donna McLean Y 100,000

Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $18,600 cash and 186,000 Finder's Warrants

Integral Wealth Securities Limited – $600 cash and 6,000 Finder's Warrants

Pollitt & Co. Inc. – $3,300 cash and 33,000 Finder's Warrants

Accilent Capital Management Inc. - $3,000 cash and 30,000 Finder's Warrants

Each non-transferable Finder's Warrants is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.10 until December 20, 2021.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 20, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated December 17, 2019 between the Company and Surge Exploration Inc. whereby the Company has acquired a 100% right, title and interest in and to mineral claims located in Northwest British Columbia. Consideration is the issuance of 350,000 common shares

________________________________________

EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD. ("EIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Exchange Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 25,244,444 shares at the conversion price of $0.45 per share due to the early conversion of its outstanding 8% convertible preferred shares of $11,360,000.00. The Company will also issue 7,661,718 shares at a deemed price of $0.425 for the forgone dividends of $3,256,230.00 on the convertible preferred shares.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 20, 2019.

________________________________________

FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD. ("FNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 27, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,125,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. - $8,750.00 and 109,375 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for a two year period.





Leede Jones Gable - $8,750.00 and 109,375 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 31, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FURA GEMS INC. ("FURA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated June 26, 2019 and amended July 19, 2019, October 31, 2019, November 15, 2019, November 29, 2019, December 6, 2019, December 13, 2019 and December 20, 2019 between Fura Gems Inc. (the "Company") and Richland Resources Ltd. (the "Vendor") whereby the Company acquires (i) all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor's wholly owned subsidiary, Richland Corporate Ltd. ("Richland Corporate"), and (ii) the Vendor's unsecured interest free shareholder loans to Richland Corporate and thereby a 100% interest in and to Capricorn Sapphire Pty Ltd., which holds 100% interests in two mining permits (EPM 25973 and EPM 25978) and three mining licences (ML 70419, ML 70447 and ML 70451) for a sapphire mining project located in Queensland, Australia. Consideration is US$1,250,000 and CAD$25,000 cash.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 27, 2019, July 22, 2019, October 31, 2019, November 15, 2019, November 29, 2019, December 6, 2019, December 16, 2019, December 20, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

________________________________________

HANNAN METALS LTD. ("HAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 24, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

________________________________________

KINTAVAR EXPLORATION INC. ("KTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 6,000,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 8 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 21, 2019.

EXPLORATION KINTAVAR INC. («KTR»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 7 janvier 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions : 6 000 000 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,20 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs : 8 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 21 octobre 2019.

________________________________________

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 07, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated December 16, 2019 between Kraken Robotics Inc. (the "Company") and an arms-length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired the remaining 25% interest in Kraken Power GmbH (the "Target"), a Germany-based manufacturer of pressure tolerant thrusters, drives, batteries, and electronics, amongst others. Upon closing, the Issuer will hold 100% ownership in the Target.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate EUR€350,000 purchase price will be satisfied via cash consideration of EUR€250,000 and issuance of 236,258 common shares of the Company to the Vendor at a deemed value of CDN$0.62 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 17, 2019.

________________________________________

LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP. ("LEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 05, 2019:

Number of Shares: 18,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.056 per share



Warrants: 18,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 4 Years



Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Eric Krafft Y 13,000,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

ORSU METALS CORPORATION ("OSU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 330,823 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $87,669.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Mark Corra Y $9,741 $0.265 36,758 David Rhodes Y $19,482 $0.265 73,516 Vladimir Pakhomov Y $19,482 $0.265 73,516

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ORSU METALS CORPORATION ("OSU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 07, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 21, 2019:

Number of Securities 4,188,962 Subscription Receipts



Purchase Price: $0.265 Per Subscription Receipt



Terms of the Securities: The special warrants have been converted to common shares for no additional consideration upon receipt of disinterested shareholder approving Sergei Stefanovich as a control person. Mr. Stefanovich is a director and he controls both Cormentum Foundation the holder of 3,725,809 shares and Metalsib Group Ltd., the holder of 3,378,067 shares.



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Sergey Kurzin Y 452,830 Areco Associates Ltd. Y 3,736,132 (Sergei Stefanovich)





________________________________________

POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 22, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: $2,000,000 principal amount secured convertible loan (the "Loan")



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $1.00 per share at the option of the lender after the first anniversary date of the Loan.



Maturity date: November 15, 2021



Warrants: None



Interest rate: 12% per annum, paid quarterly



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Amount Georgian Villas Inc.



(Robert McLeese) Y $2,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on November 22, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 13, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,575,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 2,575,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,575,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Tom Wilson Y 200,000 f/t

Finder's Fee: PI Financial - $1,312.00 and 26,250 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.05 per share for a one year period.





Leede Jones Gable - $2,450.00 and 49,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.05 per share for a one year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 31, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

STRATA-X ENERGY LTD. ("SXE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 19, 2019:

Number of Shares: 18,000,000 common share units ("Units").Each Unit consists of one chess depository unit (CDI) and one-half of one share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.05 AUD per Unit ($0.045 CAD)



Warrants: 9,000,000 share purchase warrants



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 AUD ($0.063 CAD) exercisable until December 31, 2022



Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Ron Prefontaine Y 3,400,000

Finder's Fee: $5,500 AUD cash commissions paid to Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd

$3,000 AUD cash commissions paid to Claymore Capital Pty Ltd

$8,500 AUD cash commissions paid to Ballarat Ceramic Industries Pty Ltd

$5,000 AUD cash commissions paid to Rosh Capital Advisors

$2,500 AUD cash commissions paid to C Baillieu

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement on December 3, 2019, January 3, 2020 and January 6, 2020 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

TAJIRI RESOURCES CORP. ("TAJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first and second tranches of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 5, 2019, December 17, 2019 and December 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,590,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 3,295,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,295,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Pro Group Participation:

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

P 550,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[2 Placees]





Finder's Fee: Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC - $11,800 cash and 118,000 Broker Warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $1,360 cash and 27,200 Broker Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $8,000 cash and 160,000 Broker Warrants

Each non-transferable Broker Warrants are exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated December 17 and 23, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TARANIS RESOURCES INC. ("TRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,143,358 shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share to settle outstanding debt for $150,035.03.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TERRAX MINERALS INC. ("TXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 27, 2019:

Number of Shares: 320,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC. ("TBP") ("TBP.WT.A") ("TBP.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation of Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (the "Company") relating to a non-arms' length share purchase agreement between 9315-4466 Québec Inc., 9206-8618 Québec Inc. and the Company, dated December 29, 2017, for the acquisition of 20% of the issued and outstanding shares of Phytopain Pharma Inc, a subsidiary of the Issuer of which the Issuer already had ownership of 80% of the shares.

Pursuant to the agreement, the Company paid $248,000 in cash, $2,236,696 in promissory notes and a total of 9,940,872 common shares of the Company in accordance with a specified milestone schedule.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 2, 2018.

TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC. (« TBP ») (« TBP.WT.A ») (« TBP.WT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété, d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 janvier 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents de Tétra Bio-Pharma Inc. (la « société ») relativement à une convention d'achat d'actions entre 9315-4466 Québec Inc., 9206-8618 Québec Inc. et la société, des personnes ayant un lien de dépendance, datée du 29 décembre 2017 pour acquérir 20% des actions émises et en circulation de Phytopain Pharma Inc., une subsidiaire de la société dont la société détient déjà 80% des actions.

Selon les termes de l'entente, la société a payé 248 000 $ en espèces, 2 236 696 $ en billets à ordre et un total de 9 940 872 actions ordinaires de la société à être émises graduellement suivant des étapes spécifiques.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez vous référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 2 janvier 2018.

________________________________

TYPHOON EXPLORATION INC. ("TYP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 4,461,538 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Serge Roy Y 153,846

Finder's Fee: A finder received a total cash commission of $17,500.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 31, 2019.

EXPLORATION TYPHON INC. («TYP»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 7 janvier 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions : 4 461 538 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,065 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs : 4 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Serge Roy Y 153 846

Honoraire d'intermédiation : Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 17 500 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 31 décembre 2019.

________________________________________

VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 14, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Number of Placees: 104 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Craig Parry Y 500,000 Simon Cmrlec Y 170,000 Michael Konnert Y 37,500





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,087,500 [15 Placees]





Agent's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $102,267 cash, 202,950 Broker Warrants and 100,000 Corporate Finance Warrants

Sprott Capital Partners LP - $8,465 cash, 27,825 Broker Warrants and 50,000 Corporate Finance Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $123,269 cash, 300,735 Broker Warrants and 50,000 Corporate Finance Warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $600 cash and 1,500 Broker Warrants

RBC Dominion Securities Inc. - $1,500 cash and 3,750 Broker Warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $3,900 cash and 9,750 Broker Warrants

Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at price of $0.40 for a period of two years.

Each non-transferable Corporate Finance Warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.40 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated November 28, 2019 and December 5, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 14, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,051,939 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Number of Placees: 90 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Michael Konnert Y 865,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,762,500 [10 Placees]





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. – $30,480 cash and 76,200 Finder Warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $3,600 cash and 9,000 Finder Warrants

PI Financial Corp. – $1,200 cash and 3,000 Finder Warrants

Each non-transferable Finder Warrant is exercisable into one common share at price of $0.40 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 20, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

WESTLEAF INC. ("WL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 7, 2019, whereby the Company will combine with We Grow BC Ltd. ("We Grow").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of We Grow, other than its Class H non-voting common shares, in exchange for common shares of the Company. Apart from Class H and Class C Shares, every share from We Grow will be exchanged for 4.264 common shares of the Company. In the case of We Grow's Class C Shares, the shareholders will receive shares on a one-for-one basis. As such, the Exchange has also approved the replacement of securities from We Grow's warrant, option and debenture holders to the Company's replacement warrants, options and debentures with the underlying shares of the Company in connection with the proposed Agreement. On closing, the Company provided a total of 198,857,144 common shares as consideration to former holders of We Grow shares.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Derek Sider Y 479,700 Long Trinh Y 2,718,300 Edmond Chiu Y 2,718,300 Gary Leong Y 319,800 Paul Wilson Y 1,190,476 Michael Kelly Y 476,191 Cody Church Y 1,190,476 Scott Hurd Y 120,200 Taylor Ethans Y 476,191 Benjamin Sze Y 800,000 Eight Capital Y 1,666,700 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 13,111,800 [1 Placee]





For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated November 7, 2019 and December 23, 2019.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 132,564 Flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.39 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 6, 2019 and December 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 468,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 468,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 468,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for an 18 month period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ZONTE METALS INC. ("ZON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 4,183,167 flow-through common shares

1,157,935 non flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per flow-through common share

$0.23 per non flow-through common share



Warrants: 578,967 share purchase warrants to purchase 578,967 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.35 per share until June 20, 2021 subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 15 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: A finder received a total cash commission of $86,389 and 299,517 non-transferable share purchase warrants to purchase 299,517 shares at a price of $0.35 per share until June 20, 2021 subject to an acceleration clause.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 23, 2019, December 30, 2019 and January 6, 2020.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

TETHYS PETROLEUM LTD. ("TPL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, January 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

