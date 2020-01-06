TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("XLY.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening January 14, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire January 16, 2020 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business January 16, 2020.

TRADE DATES

January 14, 2020 - TO SETTLE – January 15, 2020

January 15, 2020 - TO SETTLE – January 16, 2020

January 16, 2020 - TO SETTLE – January 16, 2020

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

20/01/ 06- TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 14, 2019:

First Tranche:

Number of Shares: 6,689,640 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 6,689,640 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,689,640 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Tom Ullrich Y 200,000 Target Financial Services Inc.



(Dwight Walker) Y 200,000

Finder's Fee: $2,041.20 cash and 34,020 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

$1,440 cash and 24,000 warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable

$2,160 cash and 36,000 warrants payable to Hampton Securities

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.12 per share for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ("XX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 14, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $8,264,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into 5,297,434 common shares at $1.56 purchase price until maturity





Maturity date: 5 years from issuance



Interest rate: 7% per annum





Number of Placees: 2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

BLUEBIRD BATTERY METALS INC. ("BATT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,490,909 shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per share



Warrants: 1,490,909 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,490,909 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.07



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 45,000 Class A Non-Voting Shares ("Shares")



Purchase Price: $10.00 per Share



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finder's Fee: Denis Rochon - $10,000 in cash payments

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11 (d), the Company's news release issued today announced the closing of the private placement and set out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 16,216,215 bonus warrants to an arm's length lender in consideration of a $6,000,000 loan. Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.37 for two year period. In connection with the loan, 300,000 broker warrants are issuable to Medalist Capital Ltd. Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.37 for a three year period from closing.

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:51 a.m. PST, January 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, January 6, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GUERRERO VENTURES INC. ("GV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 22, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 54 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Vincent Metcalfe Y 1,000,000 Joseph de la Plante Y 1,000,000 Medalist Capital Limited Y 2,250,000 (Stephen Sandusky, Branden Keast, Riley Keast, Michael Keast)

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 28, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

HUDSON RESOURCES INC. ("HUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 29,400,000 bonus warrants to arm's length creditors at an exercise price of $0.325 until December 16, 2020 in consideration of a USD$10,000,000 loan.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 18, 2019.

LIBBY K INDUSTRIES INC. ("LBB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 3, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LUMINEX RESOURCES CORP. ("LR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 2, 2019:

Number of Shares: 19,230,807 shares



Purchase Price: $0.52 per share



Number of Placees: 38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Ross Beaty Y 6,057,692 Marshall Koval Y 100,000 John Wright Y 125,000 Davisa Capital Corp.



(David Farrell) Y 100,000 Into the Blue Management Inc.



(Scott Hicks) Y 40,000

Finder's Fee: $132,017.60 cash payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$43,902 cash payable to Trimark Capital

$19,853.60 cash payable to First Globe Capital International Inc.

$1,040 cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 13, 2019 and November 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,200,000 flow-through units ("FT Unit") comprised of one common share and

one share purchase warrant ("Warrant") and

8,000,000 convertible class C units ("Class C Unit") comprised of one Series 1

Class C voting preferred share ("Class C Share") and one Warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.125 per FT Unit and $0.125 per Class C Unit



Conversion Term: The Class C Shares include a voluntary conversion right, with 25% of an

investor's Class C Shares being convertible beginning six (6) months after

closing, an additional 25% being convertible beginning twelve (12) months after

closing, an additional 25% being convertible beginning eighteen (18) months

after closing, and the remaining 25% being convertible beginning twenty-four

(24) months after closing. The voluntary conversion period for all Class C

Shares ends five (5) years after closing. Each Class C Share is convertible into

one (1) Class A Share. The Class C Shares shall be subject to deemed or

mandatory conversion in certain circumstances and be automatically or

deemed to be converted in the event of a takeover bid.



Warrants: 9,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,200,000 shares



Warrant Price: $0.20 for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Units





Glenn Kasner Y 80,000 FT Units Amanda Kasner Y 80,000 FT Units Robert Mackay Y 440,000 FT Units

Finder's Fee: $5,000.00 cash commissions paid to National Bank Financial

$1,875.00 cash commissions paid to Mackie Research Capital Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated December 23, 2019 and December 31, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

SMOOTH ROCK VENTURES CORP. ("SOCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated December 27, 2019 between Smooth Rock Ventures, LLC (the Company) and W. Wright Parks III (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Loman Claims (50 claims, 405 hectares) located in Mineral County, Nevada. Consideration is 3,000,000 common shares.

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,185,714 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 4,142,857

Finder's Fee: BlackBridge Capital Management Corp. - $29,300 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

NEX Company:

TETHYS PETROLEUM LTD. ("TPL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 11:07 a.m. PST, January 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

