06.01.2020 23:38:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC.  ("XLY.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE:  January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at the opening January 14, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash.  The Warrants expire January 16, 2020  and will therefore be delisted at the close of business January 16, 2020.

TRADE DATES

January 14, 2020 - TO SETTLE – January 15, 2020
January 15, 2020 - TO SETTLE – January 16, 2020
January 16, 2020 - TO SETTLE – January 16, 2020

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

20/01/06- TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 14, 2019:

First Tranche:

Number of Shares:

6,689,640 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.06 per share



Warrants:

6,689,640 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,689,640 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

21 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:                    

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P 

# of Shares

Tom Ullrich                                                       

Y  

200,000

Target Financial Services Inc.



(Dwight Walker)                                            

200,000

 

Finder's Fee:

$2,041.20 cash and 34,020 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.  
$1,440 cash and 24,000 warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable
$2,160 cash and 36,000 warrants payable to Hampton Securities
Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.12 per share for two years.

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.  Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ("XX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 14, 2019:

Convertible Debenture

$8,264,000 principal amount



Conversion Price:

Convertible into 5,297,434 common shares at $1.56 purchase price until maturity



Maturity date:

5 years from issuance



Interest rate:

7% per annum



Number of Placees:

2 placees

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

BLUEBIRD BATTERY METALS INC. ("BATT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 06, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 30, 2019:

Number of Shares:                   

1,490,909 shares



Purchase Price:                        

 $0.055 per share



Warrants:                                 

1,490,909 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,490,909 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:    

$0.07



Warrant Term to Expiry:            

2 Years



Number of Placees:                  

2 Placees

 

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 6, 2020:

Number of Shares:

45,000 Class A Non-Voting Shares ("Shares")



Purchase Price:

$10.00 per Share



Number of Placees:

2 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finder's Fee:

Denis Rochon - $10,000 in cash payments 

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11 (d), the Company's news release issued today announced the closing of the private placement and set out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE:  January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 16,216,215 bonus warrants to an arm's length lender in consideration of a $6,000,000 loan.  Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.37 for two year period.  In connection with the loan, 300,000 broker warrants are issuable to Medalist Capital Ltd. Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.37 for a three year period from closing.

_______________________________________

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC.  ("GTWO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 6:51 a.m. PST, January 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC.  ("GTWO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  8:45 a.m. PST, January 6, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GUERRERO VENTURES INC. ("GV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 22, 2019:

Number of Shares:

10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share



Number of Placees:

54 Placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:                         

Name 

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Vincent Metcalfe

Y

1,000,000

Joseph de la Plante

Y

1,000,000

Medalist Capital Limited

Y

2,250,000

(Stephen Sandusky, Branden Keast, Riley Keast, Michael Keast)

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 28, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

HUDSON RESOURCES INC. ("HUD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE:   January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 29,400,000 bonus warrants to arm's length creditors at an exercise price of $0.325 until December 16, 2020 in consideration of a USD$10,000,000 loan.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 18, 2019.

________________________________________

LIBBY K INDUSTRIES INC.  ("LBB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 3, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LUMINEX RESOURCES CORP. ("LR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 2, 2019:

Number of Shares:

19,230,807 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.52 per share



Number of Placees:

38 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name                                                              

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P                                  

# of Shares

Ross Beaty                                                      

Y                                                       

6,057,692

Marshall Koval                                                 

Y                                                         

100,000

John Wright                                                     

Y                                                         

125,000

Davisa Capital Corp.



(David Farrell)                                                 

Y                                                         

100,000

Into the Blue Management Inc.



(Scott Hicks)                                                   

Y                                                           

40,000

 

Finder's Fee:

$132,017.60 cash payable to Haywood Securities Inc.
$43,902 cash payable to Trimark Capital
$19,853.60 cash payable to First Globe Capital International Inc.
$1,040 cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 13, 2019 and November 29, 2019:

Number of Shares:                   

1,200,000 flow-through units ("FT Unit") comprised of one common share and
one share purchase warrant ("Warrant") and
8,000,000 convertible class C units ("Class C Unit") comprised of one Series 1
Class C voting preferred share ("Class C Share") and one Warrant.



Purchase Price:    

 $0.125 per FT Unit and $0.125 per Class C Unit



Conversion Term:  

The Class C Shares include a voluntary conversion right, with 25% of an
investor's Class C Shares being convertible beginning six (6) months after
closing, an additional 25% being convertible beginning twelve (12) months after
closing, an additional 25% being convertible beginning eighteen (18) months
after closing, and the remaining 25% being convertible beginning twenty-four
(24) months after closing. The voluntary conversion period for all Class C
Shares ends five (5) years after closing. Each Class C Share is convertible into
one (1) Class A Share. The Class C Shares shall be subject to deemed or
mandatory conversion in certain circumstances and be automatically or
deemed to be converted in the event of a takeover bid.



Warrants:    

9,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,200,000 shares



Warrant Price: 

$0.20 for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 

24 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation: 

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

Number of Units  




Glenn Kasner                                                   

Y                                              

80,000 FT Units

Amanda Kasner                                                

Y                                              

80,000 FT Units

Robert Mackay                                                 

Y                                            

440,000 FT Units

 

Finder's Fee:

$5,000.00 cash commissions paid to National Bank Financial
$1,875.00 cash commissions paid to Mackie Research Capital Corp.

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated December 23, 2019 and December 31, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). 

________________________________________

SMOOTH ROCK VENTURES CORP. ("SOCK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated December 27, 2019 between Smooth Rock Ventures, LLC (the Company) and W. Wright Parks III (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Loman Claims (50 claims, 405 hectares) located in Mineral County, Nevada.  Consideration is 3,000,000 common shares.

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 30, 2019:

Number of Shares:

4,185,714 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.70 per flow-through share



Number of Placees:

2 Placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)

Y

4,142,857

 

Finder's Fee:

BlackBridge Capital Management Corp. - $29,300 cash

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

NEX Company:

TETHYS PETROLEUM LTD. ("TPL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  January 6, 2020
NEX Company

Effective at 11:07 a.m. PST, January 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

