TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Dec. 31, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on December 30, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) SEK 2 Secova Metals Corp. annual audited financial statements 2019/06/30





interim financial report 2019/09/30





management's discussion and analysis and certification of annual and interim filings 2019/06/30 and 2019/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commission on December 30, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) WNDR 2 The Wonderfilm Media Corporation annual audited financial statements 2019/06/30





interim financial report 2019/09/30





management's discussion and analysis and certification of annual and interim filings 2019/06/30 and 2019/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

IPLAYCO CORPORATION LTD ("IPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by TSL888 Investments ("TSL") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company for $0.50 in cash per share (the "Arrangement") pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated October 30, 2019.

The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement was approved by 71.72% of the votes cast by shareholders at the shareholder meeting held on December 18, 2019. The Arrangement also received a final order from the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench on December 20, 2019.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated November 12, 2019, and its news releases dated October 31, 2019, December 18, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

Delist:

In conjunction with the consummation of the Arrangement, the Company has requested that its Common Shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on Thursday January, 2, 2020, the Common Shares of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange.

_______________________________________

PEEKS SOCIAL LTD. ("PEEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 10, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated September 9, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, January 3, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_____________________________________________

19/12/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALX URANIUM CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 17, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 11,294,623 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow through share



Warrants: 11,294,623 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,294,623 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.08



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 10 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ASTRON CONNECT INC. ("AST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 12, 2019:

Number of Shares: 30,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 30,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one year period

Number of Placees: 7 placees

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of 1,500,000 units payable to Wei Gan, Li Chen, Zhao Song, Yuhong Wang and Hui Ding. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for a one year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AVRUPA MINERALS LTD. ("AVU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 19, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,640,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 1,820,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,820,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD. ("BKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Discretionary Waiver Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 7, 2019 and December:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.03 per flow-through share

Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Finder's Fee: EMD Financial Inc. will receive a finder's fee of 50,000 common shares and 50,000 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.05 per share for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CRESVAL CAPITAL CORP. ("CRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 18, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,400,000 shares (of which 200,000 are flow-through)

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 2,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,400,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 31, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 5,075,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share

Warrants: 2,537,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,537,500 shares

Warrants Exercise Price: $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement

Number of Placees: 41 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y /

ProGroup = P # of shares 9132-8757 Quebec Inc. (F. Candido) Y 25,000 André C. Tessier Y 50,000 Kevin B. Heather Y 125,000 Michel Chapdelaine Y 150,000 Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee) P 50,000

Finder's Fee: Three finders received a total cash commission of $16,000 and 80,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants to purchase 80,000 shares at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 23, 2019.

RESSOURCES DELTA LTÉE. («DLTA»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 31 décembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 5 075 000 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,20 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 2 537 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 537 500

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,30 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

Nombre de souscripteurs: 41 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y /

Groupe Pro = P # d'actions 9132-8757 Quebec Inc. (F. Candido) Y 25 000 André C. Tessier Y 50 000 Kevin B. Heather Y 125 000 Michel Chapdelaine Y 150 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteur) P 50 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 16 000 $ et 80 000 bons de souscription non-transférables permettant de souscrire à 80 000 actions au prix de 0,20 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 décembre 2019.

________________________________________

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has acceptedS for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 16, 2019:

Convertible Debenture GBP£1,000,000 principal amount

Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.05 principal amount per share until maturity

Maturity date: December 17, 2020

Interest rate: 15% per annum

S

Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Convertible Debentures Melquart Ltd. Y GBP£1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GGL RESOURCES CORP. ("GGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 502,273 shares at a weighted average deemed price of $0.0758 to a non-arm's length service provider in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated November 6, 2017 and amended June 1, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Dave Kelsch Consulting Ltd. Y $38,062.50 $0.0758 502,273

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,900,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.21 to an arm's length service provider to settle outstanding debt for $399,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 3,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.07 per common share

Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares

Warrants Exercise Price: $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement

Number of Placees: 13 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Noëlle Drapeau Y 100,000

Finder's Fee: StephenAvenue Securities Inc. received a total cash commission of $15,358 and 219,400 non-transferable share purchase warrants to purchase 219,400 shares at a price of $0.10 per share until December 23, 2022.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 23, 2019.

LES RESSOURCES HPQ-SILICIUM INC. («HPQ»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 31 décembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 3 000 000 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,07 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 3 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 000 000

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,10 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

Nombre de souscripteurs: 13 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Noëlle Drapeau Y 100 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: StephenAvenue Securities Inc. ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 15 358 $ et 219 400 bons de souscription non-transferables permettant de souscrire à 219 400 actions au prix de 0,10 $ par action jusqu'au 23 décembre 2022.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 décembre 2019.

________________________________________

IPLAYCO CORPORATION LTD. ("IPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.34 a.m. PST, December 31, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD. ("MGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a press release issued on December 23, 2019:

Number of Securities: 1,500,000 non-flow-through common shares

1,500,000 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per non-flow-through common share

$0.14 per flow-through common share

Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 30, 2019.

________________________________________

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 11,987,727 shares

Purchase Price: $0.055 per share

Warrants: 11,987,727 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,987,727 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10

Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years

Number of Placees: 34 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Brett Matich Y 500,000

Finder's Fee:

1151081 BC Ltd. $2,480.00 cash; 45,091 warrants

PI Financial Corp. $4,400.00 cash; 80,000 warrants

Fat Pitch Capital Corp. $7,400.00 cash; 136,000 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10

Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Valid for 2 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 27, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 1,417,000 flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow through share

Warrants: 708,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 708,500 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10

Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years

Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Finder's Fee:

Accilent Capital Management Inc. $5,250.00 cash; 87,500 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10

Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Expiry 2 years from close

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NIOBAY METALS INC. ("NBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 1,710,200 non-flow-through common shares

4,525,698 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.35 per non-flow-through common share

$0.385 per flow-through common share

Warrants: 855,100 share purchase warrants to purchase 855,100 shares at a price of $0.45 per share

2,262,849 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,262,849 shares at a price of $0.55 per share

Warrants Exercise Price: $0.45 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement

$0.55 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement

Number of Placees: 26 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y /

ProGroup = P # of shares 425502 Canada Inc. (Claude Dufresne) Y 145,000 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Y 857,143 Raymond Legault Y 28,600 Gestion Lemontal Ltd. (Raymond Legault) Y 28,600 Jacques Bonneau Y 100,000 Les Entreprises Serge Savard Inc. (Serge Savard) Y 143,000 Bryan Coates Y 130,000

Finder's Fee: Four finders received a total cash commission of $121,529 and 318,851 share purchase warrants to purchase 318,851 shares at a price of $0.55 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 23, 2019.

LES MÉTAUX NIOBAY INC. («NBY»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 31 décembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 1 710 200 actions non-accréditives ordinaires

4 525 698 actions accréditives ordinaires

Prix : 0,35 $ par action non-accréditive ordinaire

0,385 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 855 100 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 855 100 actions au prix de 0,45 $ par action

2 262 849 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 262 849 actions au prix de 0,55 $ par action

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,45 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

0,55 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

Nombre de souscripteurs: 26 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y /

Groupe Pro = P # d'actions 425502 Canada Inc. (Claude Dufresne) Y 145 000 Redevances aurifères Osisko Ltée Y 857 143 Raymond Legault Y 28 600 Gestion Lemontal Ltd. (Raymond Legault) Y 28 600 Jacques Bonneau Y 100 000 Les Entreprises Serge Savard Inc. (Serge Savard) Y 143 000 Bryan Coates Y 130 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Quatre intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 121 529 $ et 318 851 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 318 851 actions au prix de 0,55 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 décembre 2019.

________________________________________

ORGANIC GARAGE LTD. ("OG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 39,584 common shares at a deemed value of $0.12 per share to settle outstanding debt for $4,750.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 2, 2019.

________________________________________

OSPREY GOLD DEVELOPMENT LTD. ("OS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,071,500 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.07 per share

Warrants: 535,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 535,750 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Finder's Fee: $5,250 in cash and 75,005 finders' warrants payable to Accilent Capital Management Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.12 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PISTOL BAY MINING INC. ("PST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 11, 2019 and November 25, 2019. This private placement has been accepted pursuant to the Notice to Issuers dated April 7, 2014:

Number of Shares: 12,550,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.02 per share

Warrants: 6,275,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,275,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one year period

Number of Placees: 14 placees

Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. receives $1,600

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. receives $3,200 and 160,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.05 per share for a one year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 23, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an Amending agreement (the "Amendment") with El Nino Ventures Ltd. ("El Nino") (TSX Venture: "ELN") dated December 20, 2019 related to the acquisition agreement dated October 25, 2016, as amended on May 10, 2017, March 29, 2019 and July 8, 2019 in connection with the acquisition of 32.1% interest in the Murray Brook deposit located in the Bathurst mining camp of Northern New-Brunswick (the "Property").

Under the Amendment, the Company will issue 1,000,000 common shares and 500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of 3 years following the Amendment date, in consideration for the quarterly payments of $30,000 stipulated in the July 8, 2019 amending agreement, which was announced by press release on July 9, 2019.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 23, 2019.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété, d'actifs ou d'actions, amendement

DATE DU BULLETIN : 31 décembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents en vertu d'une convention d'amendement (l'« Amendement ») avec El Nino Ventures Ltd. (« El Nino ») (TSX Croissance : « ELN ») datée du 20 décembre 2019 en lien avec la convention d'acquisition datée du 25 octobre 2016, tel qu'amendée le 10 mai 2017, le 29 mars 2019 et le 8 juillet 2019 visant l'acquisition d'un intérêt de 32,1 % dans le dépôt Murray Brook situé dans le camp minier Bathurst dans le nord de Nouveau-Brunswick (la « propriété »).

En vertu de l'amendement, la Société émettra 1 000 000 d'actions ordinaires et 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 500 000 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,25 $ par action pour une période de 3 ans suivant la date de l'Amendement, en contrepartie des paiements trimestriels de 30 000 $ stipulés dans la convention d'amendement du 8 juillet 2019 qui fût annoncée dans un communiqué de presse le 9 juillet 2019.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez consulter le communiqué presse émis par la société le 23 décembre 2019.

___________________________________________________

REGULUS RESOURCES INC. ("REG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Unit Offering

Effective December 18, 2019, the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated December 6, 2019, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission on December 9, 2019. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in this jurisdiction, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on December 27, 2019, for gross proceeds of $8,250,907.50.

Agent(s): BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.

Offering: 7,783,875 common share units ("Units") including the full exercise of the Agent's Option described below. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable for one common share

Unit Price: $1.06 per Unit

Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $1.70 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing date

Agent's Commission: $495,054.45 cash commissions

Agent's Option: 1,415,250 Units at $1.06 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $1.70 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing date

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 9, 2019 and Prospectus Supplement dated December 18, 2019.

________________________________________

RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 8, 2019. This private placement has been accepted pursuant to the Notice to Issuers dated April 7, 2014:

Number of Shares: 4,501,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.03 per share

Warrants: 2,250,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,250,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one year period

Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Donald Clark Y 2,907,300

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 19, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

STUHINI EXPLORATION LTD. ("STU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated July 29, 2019 (the "Agreement"), between Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and Global Drilling Solutions Inc. ("Global"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired the option to acquire up to a 100% interest in Global's Ruby Creek property, British Columbia (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company can acquire the 100% interest in the Property by issuing 7,300,000 common shares (800,000 issued) and making cash payments of $1,060,000 over four years

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Global is a private company wholly owned by Mr. Barry Hanslit, who was an insider of the Company at the time the Company entered into the Agreement due to Mr. Hanslit holding more than 10% of the outstanding shares of the Company at that time.

For further information please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 30, 2019, November 20, 2019 and December 31, 2019 as well as the Company's information circular dated October 23, 2019, all of which are available on SEDAR.

_______________________________________

UMG MEDIA LTD. ("ESPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.22 a.m. PST, December 31, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,483,494 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.365 per share

Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Darin Wagner Y 68,494

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $36,153 in cash payable to Topleft Securities Ltd. and Raymond James Ltd.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

YANGAROO INC. ("YOO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 20, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,000,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period January 6, 2020 to December 31, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 47,222 shares to settle outstanding debt for $17,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BAYMOUNT INCORPORATED ("BYM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,600,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 2,300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,300,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a one year period

Number of Placees: 5 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange