31.12.2019 23:44:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Dec. 30, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("BCT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders October 22, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 300 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening January 2, 2020, the common shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Biotechnology Investment'' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
721,964
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
125,932
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services
Trading Symbol:
BCT
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
10778Y302
(new)
________________________________________
JADE POWER TRUST ("JPWR.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening January 6, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire January 8, 2020 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business January 8, 2020.
TRADE DATES
January 6, 2020 - TO SETTLE - January 7, 2020
January 7, 2020 - TO SETTLE - January 8, 2020
January 8, 2020 - TO SETTLE - January 8, 2020
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
________________________________________
2019/12/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ABIGAIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 11, 2019:
Number of Shares:
2,600,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
1,300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,300,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
6 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement[1 placee]
P
100,000
Finder's Fee:
$2,100 cash and 42,000 warrants payable to D.R.R. Capital Corp.
$350 cash and 7,000 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.
$6,650 cash and 133,000 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.10 per share for two years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,480,759 bonus warrants in connection with the issuance of debenture units in the principal amount of USD$530,000(CAD$696,000). For every CAD$1,000 principal amount of debenture purchase, each hold will receive 5,000 bonus warrants. The warrants are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a period of one year.
Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. will receive a finder's fee of $55,000.00 and 870,000 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a five year period.
________________________________________
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 19, 2019:
Number of Shares:
1,307,066 flow-through shares
980,000 Quebec flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$2.25 per flow-through share
$2.40 per Quebec flow-through shares
Number of Placees:
15 placees
Agent's Fee:
Sprott Capital Partners LP - $235,875.81
PI Financial Corp. - $40,654.01
Red Cloud Securities - $13,551.34
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 13, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
356,300 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.22 per flow-through common share
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 19, 2019.
RESSOURCES CARTIER INC. («ECR»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 30 décembre 2019
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions:
356 300 actions accréditives ordinaires
Prix :
0,22 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
Nombre de souscripteurs:
3 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Aucun
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 19 décembre 2019.
________________________________________
DOUBLEVIEW CAPITAL CORP. ("DBV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 28, 2019:
Number of Shares:
1,460,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
1,460,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,460,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0,15 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
5 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 27, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
800,000 non-flow-through common shares
1,414,893 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per non-flow-through common share
$0.30 per flow-through common share
Warrants:
400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 400,000 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.40 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement
Number of Placees:
28 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y /
# of shares
François Goulet
Y
10,000
André Gaumond
Y
33,330
Frank Mariage
Y
16,667
Aggregate ProGroup (6 Placees)
P
479,994
Finder's Fee:
Three finders received a total cash commission of $7,835.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 16, 2019.
HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. («HAR»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 30 décembre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions:
800 000 actions non-accréditives ordinaires
1 414 893 actions accréditives ordinaires
Prix :
0,25 $ par action non-accréditive ordinaire
0,30 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
400 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 400 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,40 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
Nombre de souscripteurs:
28 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
François Goulet
Y
10 000
André Gaumond
Y
33 330
Frank Mariage
Y
16 667
Ensemble Groupe Pro (6 souscripteurs)
P
479 994
Honoraire d'intermédiation: Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 7 835 $.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 16 décembre 2019.
________________________________________
LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2019:
Number of Shares:
5,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
2,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,750,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.07 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
6 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
A. Paul Gill
Y
1,030,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
MUNDORO CAPITAL INC. ("MUN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 27, 2019:
Number of Shares:
11,340,502 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.135 per share
Warrants:
5,670,251 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,670,251 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.20
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
20 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Michael Calyniuk
Y
50,000
Teo Dechev
Y
35,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
P
300,000
Finder's Fee:
Scarsdale Equities LLC $35,000.00
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
MURCHISON MINERALS LTD. ("MUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 15, 2019:
Number of Shares:
12,097,356 flow through shares
4,166,667 non flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.087 per flow through share
$0.06 per non flow through share
Warrants:
16,264,023 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,264,023 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a one year period
Number of Placees:
8 placees
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Donald Johnson
Y
3,962,667
Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $36,770, payable to BMO Nesbitt Burns and Leede Jones Gable Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Property Option Agreement dated December 23, 2019 between Newrange Gold Corp. (the "Company"), as optionee, and AurCrest Gold Inc., as optionor, pursuant to which the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in 110 claim cells covering approximately 2,170 hectares located in the Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario, known as the Western Fold claims. In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totalling $200,000 and issue a total of 1,000,000 shares, both in stages as follows:
CASH
SHARES
Upon Exchange Acceptance
$30,000
150,000
Year 1
$70,000
350,000
Year 2
$100,000
500,000
________________________________________
NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL ("NAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced October 31, 2019:
Number of Shares:
7,373,265 Non Flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.18 per share
Warrants:
3,686,632 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,686,632 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a two year period
Number of Shares:
2,224,666 Flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.18 per share
Number of Placees:
24 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
# of Shares
John Sabine
Y
416,665
Gilbert Clark
Y
27,777
Douglas Ford
Y
60,000
Charles Riopel
Y
55,600
Mark Fedikow
Y
50,000
Wenjia Zhu
Y
195,000
Contemporary Amperex Technology Canada Limited
Y
2,944,444
Keith Morrison
Y
340,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
200,000
[1 placee]
Agent's Fee:
Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. $53,657.65 cash and 298,098 Broker Warrants payable. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.25 until December 18, 2021.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 18, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 24, 2019:
Number of Shares:
5,350,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
5,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,350,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for an 18 month period
Number of Placees:
12 placees
Finder's Fee:
Gravitas Securities Inc. receives $1,500
EMD Financial Inc. receives $9,000
Accilent Capital Management Inc. receives $5,085
BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. receives $4,500
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
TRISTAR GOLD INC. ("TSG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 25, 2019:
Number of Shares:
11,200,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
5,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,600,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.30
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
33 Placees
Agent's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$122,400.00 cash; 612,000 warrants
Agent Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.20
Agent Warrant Term to Expiry:
expire on December 12, 2021
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
WESTLEAF INC. ("WL.DB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, December 30, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company's Short Form Prospectus dated December 19, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Autorité des marchés financier du Québec and the securities regulatory authorities of the British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.
Offering:
The Offering consists of 9,524,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") at the price of $2.10 per Common Share (the "Subscriptions Price").
Offering Price:
$2.10 per Common Share
Underwriters:
Desjardins Securities Inc, Beacon Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., TD Securities Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. and Raymond James Ltd.
Underwriter's Commission:
The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds realized from the sale of the Common Shares. The Underwriters were also granted a number of compensation options equal to 6% of the aggregate number of Common Shares sold under the Offering, exercisable at a price of $2.10 per compensation option for a period of 12 months following the closing date.
Over-Allotment Option:
The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option, exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing date, to purchase an additional number of Common Shares equal to 15% of the number of Common Share sold pursuant to the Offering.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 19, 2019.
The Exchange has been advised that a total of 10,952,600 Common Shares, including 1,428,600 Common Shares pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option, have been issued at a price of $2.10 per Common Shares pursuant to the closing of the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $23,000,460.
XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. («XBC»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 décembre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX
Le prospectus simplifié en date du 19 décembre 2019 de la société a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par l'Autorité des marchés financiers du Québec et les commissions des valeurs mobilières de la Colombie-Britannique, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nouveau Brunswick, Nouvelle Écosse, Île du Prince Édouard et Terre-Neuve et Labrador en vertu des Lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.
Offre :
Le placement consiste en 9 524 000 actions ordinaires (les «Actions Ordinaires») au prix de 2,10 $ par Action Ordinaire (le «prix de souscription»).
Prix de l'offre :
2,10 $ par Action Ordinaire
Preneurs fermes
Valeurs Mobilières Desjardins Inc., Valeurs Mobilières Beacon Ltée, Corporation Canaccord Genuity, Valeurs Mobilières TD Inc., Paradigme Capital Inc. et Raymond James Ltée.
Commission des preneurs fermes
Les Preneurs fermes ont reçu une commission égale à 6 % du produit brut total tiré du placement en espèces. Les Preneurs fermes ont aussi reçu des options de rémunération correspondant à 6% des Actions Ordinaires vendues aux termes du placement. Chaque option de rémunération peut être exercée pour acheter une action de rémunération au prix de 2,10 $ pendant une période de 12 mois à compter de la date de clôture.
Option d'attribution excédentaire :
Les Preneurs fermes ont reçu une option pour attribution excédentaire, applicable pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la date de clôture, visant l'acquisition d'un nombre additionnel d'Unités égal à 15 % du nombre d'Actions Ordinaires souscrites dans le cadre du placement.
Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le prospectus de l'émetteur daté du 19 décembre 2019.
La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 10 952 000 Actions Ordinaires, incluant l'exercice de l'option d'attribution excédentaire portant sur 1 428 600 Actions Ordinaires, a été émis au prix de 2,10 $ par Action Ordinaire, dans le cadre de la clôture du placement, pour un produit brut de 23 000 460 $.
_________________________________________________
