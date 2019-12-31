TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Dec. 30, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("BCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders October 22, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 300 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening January 2, 2020, the common shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Biotechnology Investment'' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

721,964 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 125,932 shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services

Trading Symbol: BCT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 10778Y302 (new)

________________________________________

JADE POWER TRUST ("JPWR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening January 6, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire January 8, 2020 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business January 8, 2020.

TRADE DATES

January 6, 2020 - TO SETTLE - January 7, 2020

January 7, 2020 - TO SETTLE - January 8, 2020

January 8, 2020 - TO SETTLE - January 8, 2020

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

2019/12/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABIGAIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,600,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 1,300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,300,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement[1 placee] P 100,000

Finder's Fee: $2,100 cash and 42,000 warrants payable to D.R.R. Capital Corp.

$350 cash and 7,000 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

$6,650 cash and 133,000 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.10 per share for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,480,759 bonus warrants in connection with the issuance of debenture units in the principal amount of USD$530,000(CAD$696,000). For every CAD$1,000 principal amount of debenture purchase, each hold will receive 5,000 bonus warrants. The warrants are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a period of one year.

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. will receive a finder's fee of $55,000.00 and 870,000 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a five year period.

________________________________________

BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 19, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,307,066 flow-through shares

980,000 Quebec flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $2.25 per flow-through share

$2.40 per Quebec flow-through shares



Number of Placees: 15 placees



Agent's Fee: Sprott Capital Partners LP - $235,875.81

PI Financial Corp. - $40,654.01

Red Cloud Securities - $13,551.34

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 13, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 356,300 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 19, 2019.

RESSOURCES CARTIER INC. («ECR»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 30 décembre 2019

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 356 300 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,22 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 3 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 19 décembre 2019.

________________________________________

DOUBLEVIEW CAPITAL CORP. ("DBV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 28, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,460,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 1,460,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,460,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0,15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 27, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 800,000 non-flow-through common shares

1,414,893 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per non-flow-through common share

$0.30 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 400,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.40 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 28 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y /

ProGroup = P # of shares François Goulet Y 10,000 André Gaumond Y 33,330 Frank Mariage Y 16,667 Aggregate ProGroup (6 Placees) P 479,994

Finder's Fee: Three finders received a total cash commission of $7,835.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 16, 2019.

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. («HAR»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 30 décembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 800 000 actions non-accréditives ordinaires

1 414 893 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,25 $ par action non-accréditive ordinaire

0,30 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 400 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 400 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,40 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé Nombre de souscripteurs: 28 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions François Goulet Y 10 000 André Gaumond Y 33 330 Frank Mariage Y 16 667 Ensemble Groupe Pro (6 souscripteurs) P 479 994

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 7 835 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 16 décembre 2019.

________________________________________

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 2,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares A. Paul Gill Y 1,030,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

MUNDORO CAPITAL INC. ("MUN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 27, 2019:

Number of Shares: 11,340,502 shares



Purchase Price: $0.135 per share



Warrants: 5,670,251 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,670,251 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 20 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Michael Calyniuk Y 50,000 Teo Dechev Y 35,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 300,000

Finder's Fee:

Scarsdale Equities LLC $35,000.00

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MURCHISON MINERALS LTD. ("MUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 12,097,356 flow through shares

4,166,667 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.087 per flow through share

$0.06 per non flow through share



Warrants: 16,264,023 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,264,023 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Donald Johnson Y 3,962,667

Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $36,770, payable to BMO Nesbitt Burns and Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Property Option Agreement dated December 23, 2019 between Newrange Gold Corp. (the "Company"), as optionee, and AurCrest Gold Inc., as optionor, pursuant to which the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in 110 claim cells covering approximately 2,170 hectares located in the Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario, known as the Western Fold claims. In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totalling $200,000 and issue a total of 1,000,000 shares, both in stages as follows:



CASH SHARES Upon Exchange Acceptance $30,000 150,000 Year 1 $70,000 350,000 Year 2 $100,000 500,000

________________________________________

NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL ("NAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced October 31, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,373,265 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.18 per share Warrants: 3,686,632 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,686,632 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period



Number of Shares: 2,224,666 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares John Sabine Y 416,665 Gilbert Clark Y 27,777 Douglas Ford Y 60,000 Charles Riopel Y 55,600 Mark Fedikow Y 50,000 Wenjia Zhu Y 195,000 Contemporary Amperex Technology Canada Limited Y 2,944,444 Keith Morrison Y 340,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [1 placee]





Agent's Fee: Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. $53,657.65 cash and 298,098 Broker Warrants payable. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.25 until December 18, 2021.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 18, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 24, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,350,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 5,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,350,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for an 18 month period



Number of Placees: 12 placees



Finder's Fee: Gravitas Securities Inc. receives $1,500

EMD Financial Inc. receives $9,000

Accilent Capital Management Inc. receives $5,085

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. receives $4,500

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

TRISTAR GOLD INC. ("TSG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 25, 2019:

Number of Shares: 11,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 5,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,600,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 33 Placees

Agent's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $122,400.00 cash; 612,000 warrants



Agent Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Agent Warrant Term to Expiry: expire on December 12, 2021

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

WESTLEAF INC. ("WL.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, December 30, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Prospectus dated December 19, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Autorité des marchés financier du Québec and the securities regulatory authorities of the British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering: The Offering consists of 9,524,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") at the price of $2.10 per Common Share (the "Subscriptions Price").



Offering Price: $2.10 per Common Share



Underwriters: Desjardins Securities Inc, Beacon Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., TD Securities Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. and Raymond James Ltd.



Underwriter's Commission: The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds realized from the sale of the Common Shares. The Underwriters were also granted a number of compensation options equal to 6% of the aggregate number of Common Shares sold under the Offering, exercisable at a price of $2.10 per compensation option for a period of 12 months following the closing date.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option, exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing date, to purchase an additional number of Common Shares equal to 15% of the number of Common Share sold pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 19, 2019.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 10,952,600 Common Shares, including 1,428,600 Common Shares pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option, have been issued at a price of $2.10 per Common Shares pursuant to the closing of the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $23,000,460.

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. («XBC»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 décembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX

Le prospectus simplifié en date du 19 décembre 2019 de la société a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par l'Autorité des marchés financiers du Québec et les commissions des valeurs mobilières de la Colombie-Britannique, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nouveau Brunswick, Nouvelle Écosse, Île du Prince Édouard et Terre-Neuve et Labrador en vertu des Lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.

Offre : Le placement consiste en 9 524 000 actions ordinaires (les «Actions Ordinaires») au prix de 2,10 $ par Action Ordinaire (le «prix de souscription»).



Prix de l'offre : 2,10 $ par Action Ordinaire



Preneurs fermes Valeurs Mobilières Desjardins Inc., Valeurs Mobilières Beacon Ltée, Corporation Canaccord Genuity, Valeurs Mobilières TD Inc., Paradigme Capital Inc. et Raymond James Ltée.



Commission des preneurs fermes Les Preneurs fermes ont reçu une commission égale à 6 % du produit brut total tiré du placement en espèces. Les Preneurs fermes ont aussi reçu des options de rémunération correspondant à 6% des Actions Ordinaires vendues aux termes du placement. Chaque option de rémunération peut être exercée pour acheter une action de rémunération au prix de 2,10 $ pendant une période de 12 mois à compter de la date de clôture.



Option d'attribution excédentaire : Les Preneurs fermes ont reçu une option pour attribution excédentaire, applicable pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la date de clôture, visant l'acquisition d'un nombre additionnel d'Unités égal à 15 % du nombre d'Actions Ordinaires souscrites dans le cadre du placement.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le prospectus de l'émetteur daté du 19 décembre 2019.

La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 10 952 000 Actions Ordinaires, incluant l'exercice de l'option d'attribution excédentaire portant sur 1 428 600 Actions Ordinaires, a été émis au prix de 2,10 $ par Action Ordinaire, dans le cadre de la clôture du placement, pour un produit brut de 23 000 460 $.

_________________________________________________

