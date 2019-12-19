|
19.12.2019 03:40:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")
[formerly Pure Nickel Inc. ("NIC")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 11, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows: Galleon Gold Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Friday, December 20, 2019, the common shares of Galleon Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Pure Nickel Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
86,493,339
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services of Canada
Trading Symbol:
GGO
(NEW)
CUSIP Number:
36381N 10 2
(NEW)
________________________________________
LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP. ("LSX")("LSX.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares and Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company's Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Amended and Restated Prospectus dated November 18, 2019, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Alberta & Ontario Securities Commission on November 21, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia, Alberta & Ontario Securities Act.
The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $1,951,400 (7,600,000 Units at $0.10 per unit, 5,200,000 Flow-Through ("FT") Unit at $0.139 per share & 3,300,000 Ontario Flow-Through ("OFT") Unit at $0.142 per Unit). This included the exercise of the Agent's Option to offer an additional 2,100,000 Units. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit consists of one common share issued as a "flow-through share" (an "FT Share") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one Warrant. Each OFT Unit consists of one common share issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Tax Act, to Ontario residents (an "OFT Share") and one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.15 per Share at any time up to 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the day that is 24 months from the Closing Date.
The Company is classified as a 'Mineral exploration' company.
Commence Date:
At the opening, Friday, December 20, 2019, the Common shares and share purchase warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
Unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
54,440,294
common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
9,780,701
common shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
LSX
CUSIP Number:
51804N100
Agent:
HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC.
Capitalization on Warrants:
16,100,000 warrants issued and outstanding
Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.15 per Share at any time up to 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the day that is 24 months from the Closing Date.
Warrant Trading Symbol:
LSX.WT
Warrant CUSIP Number:
51804N 11 8
Agent's Warrants:
1,127,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants. One warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to Dec 20. 2021.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated November 18, 2019.
Company Contact:
Ian Campbell, CEO, President
Company Address:
502 - 1281 W Georgia St.,
Vancouver, BC, V6E 3J7
Company Phone Number:
(604) 647-3966
Company Email Address:
icampbell@lasallecorp.com
________________________________________
PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors resolution dated December 3, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Three (3) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening of market Friday December 20, 2019 the common shares of Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
22,139,712
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
PLAN
UNCHANGED
CUSIP Number:
74337Q 20 0
NEW
________________________________________
OPTIMUM VENTURES LTD. ("OPV")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company's Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Prospectus dated September 27, 2019, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on October 1, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act, which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in Alberta, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
The Exchange has been advised by the Company that closing of the IPO will occur on December 20, 2019. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company on the closing of the IPO are $638,250, comprising 4,255,000 common shares (including 255,000 common shares issuable pursuant to exercise of the Over-Allotment Option) at $0.15 per share. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Commence Date:
At the opening on Friday, December 20, 2019, the common shares of the Company will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 21,905,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on closing of the IPO
Escrowed Shares:
11,000,000 common shares subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
OPV
CUSIP Number:
68405D 10 9
Agent:
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
Over-Allotment Option:
The Agent has over-allotted the IPO to the extent of 255,000 common shares. The Company has granted an Over-Allotment Option entitling the Agent to purchase a total of 600,000 additional common shares (which includes the 255,000 common shares to be over-allotted at closing of the IPO) at a price of $0.15 per additional common share up to the 30th day following the date of closing the IPO.
Agent's Commission:
A commission of $63,825 is payable in cash to the Agent. In addition, the Agent will receive 425,500 non-transferable common share purchase warrants ("Agent's Warrants"). One Agent's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.15 per common share at any time prior to expiry on December 20, 2021. The Agent will also receive a corporate finance fee of $30,000.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 27, 2019.
Company Contact:
Randolph Kasum, Director
Company Address:
611 – 8th Street
PO Box 211
Stewart, BC
V0T 1W0
Company Phone Number:
250 – 615 - 8892
Company Email Address:
rkasum@hotmail.com
________________________________________
19/12/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the acquisition agreement for Antler Gold Inc. (the "Company") to acquire a 75% interest in Rhombus Investments Ltd. ("Rhombus"), the sole asset of which is an exclusive prospecting license known as EPL 5455 in the Erongo region of central Namibia. Pursuant to the acquisition agreement, the Company paid $10,000 as cash deposit and $40,000 in cash upon signing of the agreement. The Company is required to pay $50,000 in cash on the first anniversary of the Due Diligence Waiver Date as defined in the agreement, $50,000 in cash on the second anniversary of the Due Diligence Waiver Date as well as $25,000 worth of common shares based on the 10-day VWAP per share prior to the Due Diligence Waiver Date's second anniversary. The Company shall also spend $75,000 worth of exploration expenses within 12 months from the Due Diligence Waiver Date and $125,000 within 24 months from the Due Diligence Waiver Date in order to acquire the 75% interest in Rhombus.
The Company has issued a press release dated December 12, 2019 in connection with the acquisition.
______________________________________________________
AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 11, 2019:
Number of Shares:
11,294,445 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.18 per share
Warrants:
5,647,223 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,647,223 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.32 for a two year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry provision in the event the closing price of the Company's shares equals or exceeds $0.40 for 20 consecutive trading days.
Number of Placees:
21 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Glen Parsons
Y
555,555
Genco Professional Services Ltd.
(Sharon Cooper)
Y
156,955
Ron Ho
Y
92,330
Eric Roth
Y
92,330
Derk Hartman
Y
36,775
Andrew Chubb
Y
111,115
Marketworks Inc.
(Kathryn Witter)
Y
79,930
Sandstorm Gold Ltd.
Y
833,333
Capital DI Limited
Y
1,111,111
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
5,555,555
[1 placee]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release dated December 13, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 17, 2019 the proposed settlement with one creditor should have been for 1,426,750 shares at a price of $0.08 per share.
________________________________________
CARDERO RESOURCE CORP. ("CDU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 20, 2019 and December 9, 2019:
Number of Shares:
11,966,666 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.03 per share
Warrants:
11,966,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,966,666 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
4 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
KF Business Ventures LP
(Robert C. Kopple)
Y
10,833,333
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
500,000
[1 Placee]
Finder's Fee:
$1,050 cash and 35,000 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.
$630 cash and 21,000 warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.
Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.05 per share for two years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on December 13, 2019:
Number of Shares:
2,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price|
CDN$0.50 per share
Warrants|
1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price|
CDN$0.65 for a two (2) year period
Number of Placees|
1 Placee
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 20, 2019:
First Tranche:
Number of Shares:
2,267,900 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.4 per share
Warrants:
1,133,950 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,133,950 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.60 for two years and six months
Number of Placees:
21 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
2076065 Alberta Ltd.
(Elizabeth Lappin)
Y
25,000
Michael B. O'Hara
Y
50,000
Christopher Doornbos
Y
25,000
Paul Reinhart
Y
125,000
Peeyush Varshney
Y
25,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:15 a.m. PST, December 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, December 18, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD. ("EIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 3, 2019:
First Tranche
Number of Shares:
7,317,073 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.41 per common share
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on December 17, 2019, announcing the closing of the first tranche in the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. ("EAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 01, 2019:
Number of Shares:
3,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.15
Warrant Term to Expiry:
30 months from issuance
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y
# of Shares
Standard Drilling and Engineering Ltd.
Y
2,000,000
(James Frances Gerard Callaghan)
Munday Home Sales Ltd.
Y
1,000,000
(Maxwell Munday)
Finder's Fee:
Redplug Inc.
$8,000.00 cash; and 80,000 Broker Units
Each non-transferable Broker Unit is exercisable into one share and one-half warrant for a period of 30 months from the date of issue at a price of $0.10 per unit. Each whole warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.15 for a period of 30 months from the date of issuance.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 05, 2019:
Flow-Through Shares:
Number of FT Shares:
250,000 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.16 per flow through share
Warrants:
250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 250,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.22
Warrant Term to Expiry:
1 Year
Non Flow-Through Shares:
Number of Non-FT Shares:
3,350,000 non flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per non flow through share
Warrants:
3,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,350,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.20
Warrant Term to Expiry:
1 Year
Number of Placees:
6 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC. ("GOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 4, 2019:
Number of Shares:
1,660,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
1,660,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,660,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.35 for an eighteen-month period
Number of Placees:
15 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
50,000
[1 Placee]
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. - $7,280 cash and 36,400 broker warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $2,400 cash and 12,000 broker warrants
Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.35 for a period of eighteen months.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 26, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 313,888 common shares at a price of $0.09 per share and 166,176 common shares at a price of $0.085, in settlement of a total amount of debt of $42,375.00.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
For further information, please refer to the company's press release dated December 9, 2019.
LES RESSOURCES HPQ-SILICIUM. («HPQ»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 décembre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 313 888 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,09 $ par action ainsi que 166 176 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,085 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 42 375 $.
Nombre de créanciers :
1 créancier
Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 9 décembre 2019.
________________________________________
IEMR RESOURCES INC. ("IRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 3, 2019, effective Friday, December 20, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending review of Exchange Requirements.
________________________________________
LUCKYSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD. ("LUKY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 17, 2019:
Flow-Through Shares:
Number of FT Shares:
416,250 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.40 per flow through share
Warrants:
416,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 416,250 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.80
Warrant Term to Expiry:
1 Year
Non Flow-Through Shares:
Number of Non-FT Shares:
4,918,299 non flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per non flow through share
Warrants:
4,918,299 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,918,299 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.60
Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Number of Placees:
50 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y
# of Shares
John Newell
Y
270,918
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp.
$3,600.00 cash
Leede Jones Gable
$1,800.00 cash
Fieldhouse Capital Management
$20,516.36 cash
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$27,545.98 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC. ("PGZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 25, 2019:
Number of Shares:
14,368,516 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Warrants:
14,368,516 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,368,516 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.24 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
54 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Timothy Moody
Y
100,000
Christina Cepeliauskas
Y
83,350
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
675,000
[5 Placees]
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. $23,100 cash and 192,500 finder's options payable.
Raymond James Ltd. $19,320 cash and 161,000 finder's options payable.
PI Financial Corp. $2,381.40 cash and 19,845 finder's options payable.
National Bank Financial $3,990 cash and 33,250 finder's options payable.
-Each finder option is exercisable into one common share at $0.24 until December 16, 2021.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
PLATFORM 9 CAPITAL CORP. ("PN.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 10, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SPYDER CANNABIS INC. ("SPDR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Montreal to Toronto.
________________________________________
VALENS GROWORKS CORP. ("VGW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 11, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 6,275,204 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from December 19, 2019 to December 18, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by AltaCorp Capital Inc. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
VIVO CANNABIS INC. ("VIVO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 45,000 common shares to certain employees pursuant to the terms of their employment agreements.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 12, 2019.
______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
