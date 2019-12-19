TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

[formerly Pure Nickel Inc. ("NIC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 11, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows: Galleon Gold Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, December 20, 2019, the common shares of Galleon Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Pure Nickel Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

86,493,339 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services of Canada Trading Symbol: GGO (NEW) CUSIP Number: 36381N 10 2 (NEW)

LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP. ("LSX")("LSX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares and Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Amended and Restated Prospectus dated November 18, 2019, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Alberta & Ontario Securities Commission on November 21, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia, Alberta & Ontario Securities Act.

The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $1,951,400 (7,600,000 Units at $0.10 per unit, 5,200,000 Flow-Through ("FT") Unit at $0.139 per share & 3,300,000 Ontario Flow-Through ("OFT") Unit at $0.142 per Unit). This included the exercise of the Agent's Option to offer an additional 2,100,000 Units. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit consists of one common share issued as a "flow-through share" (an "FT Share") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one Warrant. Each OFT Unit consists of one common share issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Tax Act, to Ontario residents (an "OFT Share") and one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.15 per Share at any time up to 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the day that is 24 months from the Closing Date.

The Company is classified as a 'Mineral exploration' company.

Commence Date: At the opening, Friday, December 20, 2019, the Common shares and share purchase warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

54,440,294 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 9,780,701 common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: LSX CUSIP Number: 51804N100



Agent: HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC.



Capitalization on Warrants: 16,100,000 warrants issued and outstanding

Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.15 per Share at any time up to 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the day that is 24 months from the Closing Date.

Warrant Trading Symbol: LSX.WT Warrant CUSIP Number: 51804N 11 8



Agent's Warrants: 1,127,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants. One warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to Dec 20. 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated November 18, 2019.

Company Contact: Ian Campbell, CEO, President Company Address: 502 - 1281 W Georgia St.,

Vancouver, BC, V6E 3J7 Company Phone Number: (604) 647-3966 Company Email Address: icampbell@lasallecorp.com

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors resolution dated December 3, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Three (3) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of market Friday December 20, 2019 the common shares of Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

22,139,712 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: PLAN UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 74337Q 20 0 NEW

OPTIMUM VENTURES LTD. ("OPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Prospectus dated September 27, 2019, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on October 1, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act, which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in Alberta, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that closing of the IPO will occur on December 20, 2019. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company on the closing of the IPO are $638,250, comprising 4,255,000 common shares (including 255,000 common shares issuable pursuant to exercise of the Over-Allotment Option) at $0.15 per share. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Commence Date: At the opening on Friday, December 20, 2019, the common shares of the Company will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 21,905,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on closing of the IPO



Escrowed Shares: 11,000,000 common shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: OPV CUSIP Number: 68405D 10 9



Agent: Mackie Research Capital Corporation



Over-Allotment Option: The Agent has over-allotted the IPO to the extent of 255,000 common shares. The Company has granted an Over-Allotment Option entitling the Agent to purchase a total of 600,000 additional common shares (which includes the 255,000 common shares to be over-allotted at closing of the IPO) at a price of $0.15 per additional common share up to the 30th day following the date of closing the IPO.



Agent's Commission: A commission of $63,825 is payable in cash to the Agent. In addition, the Agent will receive 425,500 non-transferable common share purchase warrants ("Agent's Warrants"). One Agent's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.15 per common share at any time prior to expiry on December 20, 2021. The Agent will also receive a corporate finance fee of $30,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 27, 2019.

Company Contact: Randolph Kasum, Director Company Address: 611 – 8th Street

PO Box 211

Stewart, BC

V0T 1W0 Company Phone Number: 250 – 615 - 8892 Company Email Address: rkasum@hotmail.com

19/12/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the acquisition agreement for Antler Gold Inc. (the "Company") to acquire a 75% interest in Rhombus Investments Ltd. ("Rhombus"), the sole asset of which is an exclusive prospecting license known as EPL 5455 in the Erongo region of central Namibia. Pursuant to the acquisition agreement, the Company paid $10,000 as cash deposit and $40,000 in cash upon signing of the agreement. The Company is required to pay $50,000 in cash on the first anniversary of the Due Diligence Waiver Date as defined in the agreement, $50,000 in cash on the second anniversary of the Due Diligence Waiver Date as well as $25,000 worth of common shares based on the 10-day VWAP per share prior to the Due Diligence Waiver Date's second anniversary. The Company shall also spend $75,000 worth of exploration expenses within 12 months from the Due Diligence Waiver Date and $125,000 within 24 months from the Due Diligence Waiver Date in order to acquire the 75% interest in Rhombus.

The Company has issued a press release dated December 12, 2019 in connection with the acquisition.

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 11,294,445 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Warrants: 5,647,223 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,647,223 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.32 for a two year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry provision in the event the closing price of the Company's shares equals or exceeds $0.40 for 20 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 21 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Glen Parsons Y 555,555 Genco Professional Services Ltd.



(Sharon Cooper) Y 156,955 Ron Ho Y 92,330 Eric Roth Y 92,330 Derk Hartman Y 36,775 Andrew Chubb Y 111,115 Marketworks Inc.



(Kathryn Witter) Y 79,930 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Y 833,333 Capital DI Limited Y 1,111,111





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 5,555,555 [1 placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release dated December 13, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 17, 2019 the proposed settlement with one creditor should have been for 1,426,750 shares at a price of $0.08 per share.

________________________________________

CARDERO RESOURCE CORP. ("CDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 20, 2019 and December 9, 2019:

Number of Shares: 11,966,666 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 11,966,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,966,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares KF Business Ventures LP



(Robert C. Kopple) Y 10,833,333





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 500,000 [1 Placee]





Finder's Fee: $1,050 cash and 35,000 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

$630 cash and 21,000 warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.05 per share for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on December 13, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price| CDN$0.50 per share



Warrants| 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price| CDN$0.65 for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees| 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 20, 2019:

First Tranche:





Number of Shares: 2,267,900 shares



Purchase Price: $0.4 per share



Warrants: 1,133,950 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,133,950 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for two years and six months



Number of Placees: 21 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares 2076065 Alberta Ltd.



(Elizabeth Lappin) Y 25,000 Michael B. O'Hara Y 50,000 Christopher Doornbos Y 25,000 Paul Reinhart Y 125,000 Peeyush Varshney Y 25,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:15 a.m. PST, December 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, December 18, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD. ("EIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 3, 2019:

First Tranche





Number of Shares: 7,317,073 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.41 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on December 17, 2019, announcing the closing of the first tranche in the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. ("EAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 01, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 30 months from issuance



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Standard Drilling and Engineering Ltd. Y 2,000,000 (James Frances Gerard Callaghan)



Munday Home Sales Ltd. Y 1,000,000 (Maxwell Munday)





Finder's Fee:

Redplug Inc. $8,000.00 cash; and 80,000 Broker Units

Each non-transferable Broker Unit is exercisable into one share and one-half warrant for a period of 30 months from the date of issue at a price of $0.10 per unit. Each whole warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.15 for a period of 30 months from the date of issuance.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 05, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 250,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per flow through share



Warrants: 250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 250,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.22



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 3,350,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per non flow through share



Warrants: 3,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,350,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC. ("GOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 4, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,660,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 1,660,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,660,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for an eighteen-month period



Number of Placees: 15 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 50,000 [1 Placee]





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $7,280 cash and 36,400 broker warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $2,400 cash and 12,000 broker warrants

Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.35 for a period of eighteen months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 26, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 313,888 common shares at a price of $0.09 per share and 166,176 common shares at a price of $0.085, in settlement of a total amount of debt of $42,375.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the company's press release dated December 9, 2019.

LES RESSOURCES HPQ-SILICIUM. («HPQ»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 décembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 313 888 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,09 $ par action ainsi que 166 176 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,085 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 42 375 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 9 décembre 2019.

IEMR RESOURCES INC. ("IRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 3, 2019, effective Friday, December 20, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending review of Exchange Requirements.

LUCKYSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD. ("LUKY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 17, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 416,250 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per flow through share



Warrants: 416,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 416,250 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.80



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 4,918,299 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per non flow through share



Warrants: 4,918,299 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,918,299 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.60



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 50 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y

Pro-Group=P # of Shares John Newell Y 270,918

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $3,600.00 cash Leede Jones Gable $1,800.00 cash Fieldhouse Capital Management $20,516.36 cash Canaccord Genuity Corp. $27,545.98 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC. ("PGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 25, 2019:

Number of Shares: 14,368,516 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 14,368,516 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,368,516 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.24 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 54 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Timothy Moody Y 100,000 Christina Cepeliauskas Y 83,350 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 675,000 [5 Placees]

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $23,100 cash and 192,500 finder's options payable.

Raymond James Ltd. $19,320 cash and 161,000 finder's options payable.

PI Financial Corp. $2,381.40 cash and 19,845 finder's options payable.

National Bank Financial $3,990 cash and 33,250 finder's options payable.

-Each finder option is exercisable into one common share at $0.24 until December 16, 2021.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

PLATFORM 9 CAPITAL CORP. ("PN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 10, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SPYDER CANNABIS INC. ("SPDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Montreal to Toronto.

VALENS GROWORKS CORP. ("VGW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 11, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 6,275,204 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from December 19, 2019 to December 18, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by AltaCorp Capital Inc. on behalf of the Company.

VIVO CANNABIS INC. ("VIVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 45,000 common shares to certain employees pursuant to the terms of their employment agreements.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 12, 2019.

