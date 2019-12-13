TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANTALIS VENTURES CORP. ("ANTV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated September 17, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective September 18, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share

Commence Date: At the market open December 16, 2019 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on December 16, 2019. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,100,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,100,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ANTV.P CUSIP Number: 03663W101 Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 300,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 17, 2019

Company Contact: John Greenslade Company Address: 1700-666 Burrard St. Vancouver, BC V6C 2V8 Company Phone Number: 604-899-0584 Company Email Address: info@antalis.com

GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors resolution dated December 2, 2109, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Five (5) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening December 16, 2019, the common shares of Genesis Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

21,987,819 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GIS UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 37186Q308 NEW

OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")

[formerly NORDIC GOLD INC. ("NOR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 9, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening December 16, 2019, the common shares of Otso Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Nordic Gold Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration and Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

222,292,740 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: OTSO (new) CUSIP Number: 68916P 10 4 (new)

19/12/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

AMV CAPITAL CORPORATION ("AMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, December 12, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ARCUS DEVELOPMENT GROUP INC. ("ADG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with property purchase agreement dated October 22, 2019 (the "Agreement") among Arcus Development Group Inc. ("Arcus"), Goldcorp Kaminak Ltd. ("Goldcorp Kaminak"), a subsidiary of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation ("Newmont Goldcorp"), ATAC Resources Ltd. ("ATAC") and Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited. Under the terms of the Agreement, Arcus has agreed to sell the Dan Man property to Goldcorp Kaminak (the "Transaction"). The Dan Man property is comprised of 413 quartz mining claims and is located in the White Gold District of Yukon Territory, immediately north and adjacent to the Goldcorp Kaminak Coffee gold project.

In consideration of the sale of its 100% interest in the Dan Man property, Arcus will receive the following from Goldcorp Kaminak:

(i) the return of 14,400,000 Arcus shares originally sold to Newmont Goldcorp in October of 2016 as part of a structured financing;



(ii) a 1% net smelter return royalty interest in any future commercial production from the Dan Man property and Goldcorp. Goldcorp Kaminak will have the right to purchase the royalty interest at any time after the closing of the Transaction for $1,000,000; and



(iii) Goldcorp Kaminak will assume Arcus' obligation to pay a royalty on the Dan Man Property to ATAC.

As a condition of the Transaction, Arcus and Newmont Goldcorp have agreed to terminate an investor rights agreement, dated October 24, 2016 (the "Rights Agreement"). The termination of the Rights Agreement relieves each of Arcus and Newmont Goldcorp of all future rights and obligations, including but not limited to, participation rights in future Arcus financings. The Rights Agreement originally formed part of the October 2016 structured financing.

For further information see the Arcus news releases dated October 23, 2019 and December 3, 2019 which are available under Arcus' profile on SEDAR.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Newmont Goldcorp is an Insider of Arcus.

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.15 a.m. PST, December 12, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 10, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 800,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 17, 2019 to December 16o, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Raymond James Ltd. (Matt Malowney)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

CANADA COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.13 a.m. PST, December 12, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

JADE POWER TRUST ("JPWR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Trust that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 6, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 11,525,131 trust units in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from December 20, 2019 to December 19, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Scotia Capital Inc. on behalf of the Company.

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 14, 2019:

Number of Shares: 14,375,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per share



Warrants: 14,375,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,375,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.20 for an eighteen-month period



Number of Placees: 80 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [4 Placees]









Agent's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – $207,000 cash and 301,875 Compensation Options

Eight Capital Corp. - $207,000 cash and 301,875 Compensation Options

Red Cloud Securities - $103,500 cash and 129,375 Compensation Options

Scarsdale Equities LLC - $103,500 cash and $129,375 Compensation Options

Each Compensation consists of one common share and one warrant. Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $1.20 for a period of eighteen months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 6, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 21, 2019:

Number of Shares: 500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years, subject to an acceleration clause.



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation amendments to existing option agreements between the Company and the Optionors of the Golden Culvert and Little Hyland properties in Yukon. The principal changes were to defer some of the payments from 2019 to later years, provide for the Company to receive a 40% interest in the property after the 2021 payment and to adjust the annual payment date to December 12 of each year. The company has the right, at its discretion, to make 50% of the annual payments by way of share issuances using the prior 30-day weighted average price of the shares immediately prior to the share issuance.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 5, 2019.

TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.04 a.m. PST, December 12, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.45 a.m. PST, December 12, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

UNITED HUNTER OIL & GAS CORP. ("UHO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP. ("URC") ("URC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Additional Listing, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Additional Listing:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an additional listing of warrants:

Number of Warrants: 4,803,296 warrants



Exercise Price: $2.00 per share



Expiry Date: December 6, 2024

The 4,803,296 warrants will trade under the existing URC.WT symbol, and are in addition to the 21,733,334 warrants listed for trading on the Exchange on December 12, 2019.

Please refer to the Exchange's bulletin dated December 10, 2019 for additional information.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to certain agreements entered into by Uranium Royalty Corp. (the "Company"), as follows:

Pursuant to the terms of the Roughrider Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire a 1.9701% NSR on the Roughrider property, Saskatchewan, from the holders thereof. The consideration payable by the Company under the Roughrider Agreement is $5,910,300, one-half of which is payable in cash and one-half of which is payable by the issuance of 1,969,964 units (each, a "Unit"). Each Unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant is exercisable at $2.00 per share until December 6, 2024.

Pursuant to the terms of the Michelin Agreement, the Company has acquired a royalty from Altius Royalty Corp. The total consideration payable by the Company is $4,250,000, which is payable by the issuance of 2,833,332 Units. Each Unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant is exercisable at $2.00 per share until December 6, 2024. The royalty interest acquired under the Michelin Agreement is a 2.0% GRR on uranium recovered from the underlying property on the Michelin project, Newfoundland and Labrador.

In addition, the Company has issued 500,000 units (the "Sprott Units") pursuant to the Sprott Credit Agreement. Each Sprott Unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant has an exercise price of $1.40 until December 6, 2024.

For further information please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 22, 2019, available on SEDAR.

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.37 a.m. PST, December 12, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

