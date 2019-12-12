TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EIGHT SOLUTIONS INC. ("ES.H")

[formerly EIGHT SOLUTIONS INC. ("ES")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, December 13, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of December 13, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from ES to ES.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued June 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

FIDELITY MINERALS CORP. ("FMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, NO Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on December 3, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on December 13, 2019, the common shares of Fidelity Minerals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration and Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

26,458,844 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 300,000 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: FMN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 31622P206 (new)

GREAT THUNDER GOLD CORP. ("GTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated November 15, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (4) four old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday December 13, 2019, the common shares of Great Thunder Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

12,063,541 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GTG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 391327202 (new)

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated November 25, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening December 13, 2019, the common shares of mCloud Technologies Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

15,778,193 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 6,742,719 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: MCLD (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 582270203 (new)

The principal amount of the Company's listed debentures outstanding is currently convertible into units of the Company at the conversion price of $0.50 per unit. As a result of the consolidation, the principal amount of the convertible debentures is convertible into units of the Company at the conversion price of $5.00 per unit. The debentures will continue trading under the symbol MCLD.DB.

TRICHOME FINANCIAL CORP. ("TFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business December 13, 2019, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ("VM")

[formerly VOYAGEUR MINERALS LTD. ("VM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on September 10, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening December 13, 2019, the common shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Voyageur Minerals Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

62,497,872 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 3,199,635 shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: VM (NO CHANGE) CUSIP Number: 92918C 10 1 (new)

19/12/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMARC RESOURCES LTD. ("AHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 16,000,000 bonus warrants to Robert A. Dickinson in consideration of a loan extension and amendment. The warrants are exercisable at $0.05 per share for a two year period.

AMARC RESOURCES LTD. ("AHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an amended option agreement between the Company and Gold Fields Toodoggone Exploration Corp. (the "Vendor") whereby the Company will acquire a 51% interest in the Pine Property and will now hold a 100% interest. Consideration is an aggregate of 7,000,000 common shares of which 5,000,000 will be issued in the first year and a further 2,000,000 is contingent on certain expenditure levels. The Vendor will retain a 1% NSR on certain claims that can be reduced to 0.50% through the payment of $2.5 million in cash or shares subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD. ("EIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2019

TSX Venture Exchange Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation share transfer agreements (the "Agreements") dated December 5, 2019 between Empire Industries Ltd. (the "Company") and four arm's length purchasers (the "Purchasers") to sell an aggregate of 17,588,126 common shares in the capital of Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (the "Shares") at a price of $0.17 per share for aggregate proceeds of $2.99-million.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated December 9, 2019.

HASHCHAIN TECHNOLOGY INC. ("KASH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 11, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PLATFORM 9 CAPITAL CORP. ("PN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:37 p.m. PST, December 10, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, December 11, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

TAILWIND CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TW.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 11, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP. ("META")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,140,005 common shares at a deemed price of $0.204 per share to satisfy the interest obligation owed to debenture holders in the amount of $846,000.00 due on November 30, 2019.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP. ("URC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 11, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 11, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

VANGOLD MINING CORP. ("VAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 13, 2019, October 10, 2019 and November 20, 2019:

Number of Shares: 25,809,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 25,809,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,809,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 42 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Richard Silas Y 500,000 James Anderson Y 3,300,000 Myrmikan Gold Fund, LLC (Daniel Oliver Jr.) Y 4,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 500,000 [ 1 Placee]





Finder's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners - $15,200 cash and 115,000 finder warrants

Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $8,498 cash and 169,950 finder warrants

Tyler Hough - $7,000 cash

Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 until May 8, 2021.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated March 28, 2019, May 13, 2019 and November 29, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced in a press release dated August 16, 2019:

Number of Securities: 1,079,542 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per common share



Convertible Debenture: Principal amount of $237,500



Conversion Price: Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.25 per share



Maturity Date: 24 months from the issue date.



Interest rate: 7% per annum



Number of Placees: 13 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Convertible Debenture

Amount Drew Koivu Y 113,636 $25,000 David Pappin Y 113,636 $25,000 Dr. Brian Ramjattan Y 113,636 $25,000 Richard Turner Y 113,636 $25,000 Maven Capital Inc. Y 56,818 $12,500







Finder's Fee: None





The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated October 1, 2019.

WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 3, 2019:

Number of Shares: 529,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one share and one share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.70 per Unit



Warrants: 529,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 529,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for up to 24 months from the date of issuance subject to an accelerated expiry. In the event that the 20-day volume weighted average price of the common shares as listed on the Exchange is greater than $1.50, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and, in such case, the warrants will expire on the 10th day after the date on which such notice is given.



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Cash commissions of $24,018.75 and 34,312 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") issued to Haywood Securities Inc. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable for $0.72 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

