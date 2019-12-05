|
05.12.2019 23:54:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on December 4, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
ZMS
2
Zecotek Photonics Inc
annual audited financial statements, annual
2019/07/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
INPUT CAPITAL CORP. ("INP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common share: $0.01
Payable Date: January 15, 2020
Record Date: December 31, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2019
________________________________________
BLACKHEATH RESOURCES INC. ("BHR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated October 24, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening December 9, 2019, the common shares of Blackheath Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
5,193,617
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc
Trading Symbol:
BHR
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
09238D205
(new)
________________________________________
DURO METALS INC. ("DURO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated September 11, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions effective September 12, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the opening on Monday, December 9, 2019, the Common
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Alberta
Capitalization:
Unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
6,300,000
common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
3,300,000
common shares
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
DURO.P
CUSIP Number:
266866 10 2
Sponsoring Member:
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
Agent's Options:
270,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 11, 2019.
Company Contact:
Sean Mager, President
Company Address:
10545 – 45 Ave NW
250 Southridge, Suite 300
Edmonton, AB T6H 4M9
Company Phone Number:
(780) 701-3215
Company Email Address:
seanm@metalsgroup.com and david@hlf.ca
Seeking QT primarily in these sectors:
- Mining
________________________________________
FINDEV INC. ("FDI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend Common Share: $0.0075
Payable Date: January 10, 2020
Record Date: December 27, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: December 24, 2019
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commission on December 4, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
HOIL.H
NEX
Halio Energy Inc
annual audited financial statements, annual
2017/07/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
19/12/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
DANACORE INDUSTRIES INC. ("DANA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 26, 2019, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
________________________________________
ELIXXER LTD. ("ELXR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on November 12, 2019:
Number of Shares:
35,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per common share
Warrants:
35,000,000 warrants to purchase a maximum of 35,000,000 common
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
N/A
Finder's Fee:
N/A
The Company has announced the closing of the Private Placement via press release dated November 22, 2019.
ELIXXER LTD. (« ELXR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 décembre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé le 12 novembre 2019:
Nombre d'actions :
35 000 000 d'actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,08 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
35 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 35 000 000
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,10 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du
Nombre de souscripteurs :
1 souscripteur
Participation Initié / Groupe Pro :
N/A
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
N/A
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé par voie de communiqué de presse daté du 22 novembre 2019.
_________________________________
EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD. ("EIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 13, 2019 between Empire Industries Ltd. (the "Company") and Jolly Admire Limited (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to Agreement, the Company will acquire the remaining 26.5% of Dynamic Entertainment Group Ltd. ("DEGL") from the Vendor and will become 100% owner of DEGL for a consideration of $3,810,000, payable by the issuance of 381,000 convertible preferred shares in the capital of the Company, which preferred shares accrue dividends at 8% per annum and are convertible into common shares of the Company at $0.45 per common share within 36 months from the date of issue and thereafter for $0.75 per common share until 60 months from the date of issue. The preferred shares have a redemption value of $10 per share.
For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated November 14, 2019 and November 29, 2019.
________________________________________
ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.22 a.m. PST, December 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
INFINITE LITHIUM CORP. ("ILI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated December 2, 2019, between Infinite Lithium Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company may acquire an undivided 100% interest in certain mineral claims (the "North Buffy Lake Property"), located in the Red Lake district of Ontario.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payments of $121,000 and issue 800,000 common shares to the Vendor over a three year period to earn a full interest in the Property.
The Vendor will retain a 1.5% NSR, 50% of which is purchasable by the Company at any time for $1,000,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 4, 2019.
________________________________________
MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,001,179 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share, in settlement of a total amount of debt of $450,059.
Number of creditors:
9 creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Non Arm's Length Party = NP
Amount
Deemed Price
Number
Thorsen Fordyce Merchant
NP
$93,400
$0.05
1,868,000
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 4, 2019.
____________________________________________
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 26, 2019:
Number of Shares:
5,625,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
2,812,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,812,500 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.50
Warrant Term to Expiry:
Other
Number of Placees:
31 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
James Buskard
Y
182,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees]
P
570,000
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp
25,550 shares; 12,775 warrants; each whole Warrant entitling the holder
thereof to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 CAD per Common Share for 30
Leede Jones Gable Inc.,
79,100 shares; 39,550 warrants; each whole Warrant entitling the holder
thereof to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 CAD per Common Share for 30
Haywood Securities Inc
10,500 shares; 5,250 warrants; each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof
to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 CAD per Common Share for 30 months
Anders Nerell
101,500 shares; 50,750 warrants; each whole Warrant entitling the holder
thereof to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 CAD per Common Share for 30
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.50
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
same as PP
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Asset Purchase Agreement dated November 1, 2019, among Newrange Gold Corp. (the "Company"), Corporación Minera De Colombia S.A.S. a wholly owned subsidiary of Newrange Gold Corp. and GoldMining Inc., and GoldMining Exploraciones S.A.S,. a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldMining Inc. whereby Newrange Gold Corp., proposes to sell a 100% interest in the Yarumalito Gold Project located in central Colombia.
Total consideration payable by GoldMining to Newrange under the transaction will be:
(i)
$1,200,000, payable in common shares of GoldMining (the "GoldMining Shares"); and
(ii)
$200,000, payable in cash, of which, $25,000 has been advanced as a deposit
Details of the transaction are available on the Company's SEDAR profile in News releases dated November 4, 2019 and December 3, 2019.
________________________________________
RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Replacement
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 4, 2019, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 213,364 shares at a deemed value of $0.465 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$73,206.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
RESAAS SERVICES INC. ("RSS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9.12 a.m. PST, December 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SAN MARCO RESOURCES INC. ("SMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement Non Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
AMENDMENT:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 22, 2019 the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 26, 2019.
Number of Shares:
3,738,334 shares
Warrants:
3,738,334 share purchase warrants to purchase3,738,334
________________________________________
SIYATA MOBILE INC. ("SIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 11.41 a.m. PST, December 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SIYATA MOBILE INC. ("SIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, December 5, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 22, 2019, whereby the Company will have the option to acquire 100% of the mineral rights to the McIntyre Gold Project in Bathurst, New Brunswick. Under the Agreement, the Company will issue 300,000 common shares and an aggregate of $100,000 in cash payments over 4 years for total consideration and subject to a minimum work commitment in the first year. Further to that, this agreement is also subject to a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty to the owner of the claims and 1% Net Smelter repurchase for cash consideration at the option of the Company.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 13, 2019 and December 5, 2019.
________________________________________
TELO GENOMICS CORP. ("TELO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,548,850 shares and 6,878,850 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt of $1,054,885.
Number of Creditors:
11 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y/
Progroup=P
Amount
Owing
Deemed Price
per Share
# of Shares
Hugh Rogers
Y
$72,451
$0.10
724,510
Sabine Mai
Y
$45,000
$0.10
450,000
Ryan Cheung
Y
$45,000
$0.10
450,000
Sherif Louis
Y
$45,000
$0.10
450,000
Warrants:
6,628,850 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,628,850 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a two period
Warrants:
250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 250,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a one year period
________________________________________
VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 16, 2019:
Number of Shares:
4,687,132 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
4,687,132 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,687,132 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.175 for a three year period from the date of issuance
Number of Placees:
13 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Dr. George Adams
Y
1,690,466
Dr. Alan Rabinowitz Inc. (Dr. Alan Rabinowitz)
Y
110,000
Joldon Investments Ltd. (Don Segal)
Y
110,000
David G. Willis
Y
146,000
Danny Dalla-Longa
Y
110,000
Ellen Briant
Y
66,666
Finder's Fee:
Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $480 in cash payments and 3,200 Finder's Warrants
Each Finder Warrant is exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.175 each for a period of 36 months after the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 2, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 550,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $110,000:
Number of Creditors:
4 Creditors
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Non Arm's Length Party = NP /
# of shares
Trivamen Capital Inc. (Jeffrey Dean and Kent Farrell)
NP
175,000
Brian Ramjattan
NP
12,500
THLA Services Ltd. (Michael Anaka)
NP
300,000
Aconi Financial Corp Ltd. (Glenn Jessome)
NP
62,500
For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 24, 2019 and December 3, 2019.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
WESTERN TROY CAP RES INC. ("WRY.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at 6.27 a.m. PST, December 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street zum Handelsende wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Anleger an der Wall Street hielten sich zurück. Angesichts der freundlicheren Töne im US-chinesischen Handelsstreit verbuchte der heimische Aktienmarkt Zuwächse. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich hingegen schwächer. An den Handelsplätzen in Fernost ging es bergauf.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}