05.12.2019 23:54:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia  Securities Commission on December 4, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)






ZMS

2

Zecotek Photonics Inc

annual audited financial statements, annual
management's discussion and analysis and
certification of annual filings

2019/07/31

 

Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

INPUT CAPITAL CORP. ("INP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.01
Payable Date: January 15, 2020
Record Date: December 31, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2019

________________________________________

BLACKHEATH RESOURCES INC. ("BHR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated October 24, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10  old for 1  new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening December 9, 2019, the common shares of Blackheath Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


5,193,617

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

Nil

shares are subject to escrow

 

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc

Trading Symbol:

BHR

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

09238D205

(new)

 

________________________________________

DURO METALS INC. ("DURO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated September 11, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions effective September 12, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.  The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public.  The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:

At the opening on Monday, December 9, 2019, the Common
shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture
Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation
regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange
Policy 2.4

 

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Alberta





Capitalization:

Unlimited

common shares with no par value of which


6,300,000

common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:

3,300,000

common shares

 

Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

DURO.P

CUSIP Number:

266866 10 2

Sponsoring Member:

Mackie Research Capital Corporation

 

Agent's Options:

270,000 non-transferable stock options.  One option to purchase one
share at $0.10 per share for up to 24 months from the date of listing

 

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 11, 2019.

Company Contact:

Sean Mager, President

Company Address:

10545 – 45 Ave NW


250 Southridge, Suite 300


Edmonton, AB  T6H 4M9

Company Phone Number:

(780) 701-3215

Company Email Address:

seanm@metalsgroup.com and david@hlf.ca

 

Seeking QT primarily in these sectors: 

  • Mining

________________________________________

FINDEV INC. ("FDI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend Common Share: $0.0075
Payable Date: January 10, 2020
Record Date: December 27, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: December 24, 2019

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commission on December 4, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)






HOIL.H

NEX

Halio Energy Inc

annual audited financial statements, annual
management's discussion and analysis and
certification of annual filings

2017/07/31

 

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

19/12/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DANACORE INDUSTRIES INC. ("DANA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 26, 2019, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

ELIXXER LTD. ("ELXR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on November 12, 2019:

Number of Shares:

35,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.08 per common share



Warrants:

35,000,000 warrants to purchase a maximum of 35,000,000 common
shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the
Private Placement



Number of Placees:

1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

N/A



Finder's Fee:

N/A

 

The Company has announced the closing of the Private Placement via press release dated November 22, 2019.

ELIXXER LTD. (« ELXR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 décembre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé le 12 novembre 2019:

Nombre d'actions :

35 000 000 d'actions ordinaires



Prix :

0,08 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription :

35 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 35 000 000
actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,10 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du
placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs :

1 souscripteur



Participation Initié / Groupe Pro :

N/A



Honoraire d'intermédiation :

N/A

 

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé par voie de communiqué de presse daté du 22 novembre 2019.

_________________________________

EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD. ("EIL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company                      

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 13, 2019 between Empire Industries Ltd. (the "Company") and Jolly Admire Limited (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to Agreement, the Company will acquire the remaining 26.5% of Dynamic Entertainment Group Ltd. ("DEGL") from the Vendor and will become 100% owner of DEGL for a consideration of $3,810,000, payable by the issuance of  381,000 convertible preferred shares in the capital of the Company, which preferred shares accrue dividends at 8% per annum and are convertible into common shares of the Company at $0.45 per common share within 36 months from the date of issue and thereafter for $0.75 per common share until 60 months from the date of issue. The preferred shares have a redemption value of $10 per share.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated November 14, 2019 and November 29, 2019.

________________________________________

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.22 a.m. PST, December 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INFINITE LITHIUM CORP. ("ILI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated December 2, 2019, between Infinite Lithium Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company may acquire an undivided 100% interest in certain mineral claims (the "North Buffy Lake Property"), located in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payments of $121,000 and issue 800,000 common shares to the Vendor over a three year period to earn a full interest in the Property.

The Vendor will retain a 1.5% NSR, 50% of which is purchasable by the Company at any time for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 4, 2019.

________________________________________

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,001,179 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share, in settlement of a total amount of debt of $450,059.

Number of creditors:

9 creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:          

Name

Non Arm's Length Party = NP
/ ProGroup = P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

Number
of shares

Thorsen Fordyce Merchant
Capital Inc. (Lew Lawrick
and Nick Malcom)

NP

$93,400

$0.05

1,868,000

 

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 4, 2019.

____________________________________________

NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 26, 2019:

Number of Shares:

5,625,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.20 per share



Warrants:

2,812,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,812,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.50



Warrant Term to Expiry:

Other



Number of Placees:

31 Placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

James  Buskard

Y

182,000

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees]

P

570,000

 

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp

25,550 shares; 12,775 warrants; each whole Warrant entitling the holder

thereof to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 CAD per Common Share for 30
months after the date of issuance (the "Closing Date").  If the closing price of the common shares of NGE quoted
on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.90 CAD for 10 consecutive trading days, NGE may accelerate
the expiry date of the Warrants to the 30th day after the date on which the Company gives notice to the Warrant
holder of such acceleration



Leede Jones Gable Inc.,

79,100 shares; 39,550 warrants; each whole Warrant entitling the holder

thereof to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 CAD per Common Share for 30
months after the date of issuance (the "Closing Date").  If the closing price of the common shares of NGE quoted
on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.90 CAD for 10 consecutive trading days, NGE may accelerate
the expiry date of the Warrants to the 30th day after the date on which the Company gives notice to the Warrant
holder of such acceleration



Haywood Securities Inc

10,500 shares; 5,250 warrants; each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof

to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 CAD per Common Share for 30 months
after the date of issuance (the "Closing Date").  If the closing price of the common shares of NGE quoted on the
TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.90 CAD for 10 consecutive trading days, NGE may accelerate the
expiry date of the Warrants to the 30th day after the date on which the Company gives notice to the Warrant
holder of such acceleration



Anders  Nerell

101,500 shares; 50,750 warrants; each whole Warrant entitling the holder

thereof to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 CAD per Common Share for 30
months after the date of issuance (the "Closing Date").  If the closing price of the common shares of NGE quoted
on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.90 CAD for 10 consecutive trading days, NGE may accelerate
the expiry date of the Warrants to the 30th day after the date on which the Company gives notice to the Warrant
holder of such acceleration

 

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.50



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

same as PP

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")
BULLETIN TYPE:   Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Asset Purchase Agreement dated November 1, 2019, among Newrange Gold Corp. (the "Company"), Corporación Minera De Colombia S.A.S. a wholly owned subsidiary of Newrange Gold Corp. and GoldMining Inc., and GoldMining Exploraciones S.A.S,. a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldMining Inc. whereby Newrange Gold Corp., proposes to sell a 100% interest in the Yarumalito Gold Project located in central Colombia.

Total consideration payable by GoldMining to Newrange under the transaction will be:

(i)

$1,200,000, payable in common shares of GoldMining (the "GoldMining Shares"); and

(ii)

$200,000, payable in cash, of which, $25,000 has been advanced as a deposit

 

Details of the transaction are available on the Company's SEDAR profile in News releases dated November 4, 2019 and December 3, 2019.

________________________________________

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Replacement
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 4, 2019, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 213,364 shares at a deemed value of $0.465 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$73,206.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

 

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RESAAS SERVICES INC. ("RSS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.12 a.m. PST, December 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SAN MARCO RESOURCES INC. ("SMN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Amendment, Private Placement Non Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 22, 2019 the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 26, 2019.

Number of Shares:

3,738,334 shares

Warrants:

3,738,334 share purchase warrants to purchase3,738,334
shares

 

________________________________________

SIYATA MOBILE INC. ("SIM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11.41 a.m. PST, December 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SIYATA MOBILE INC. ("SIM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, December 5, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 22, 2019, whereby the Company will have the option to acquire 100% of the mineral rights to the McIntyre Gold Project in Bathurst, New Brunswick. Under the Agreement, the Company will issue 300,000 common shares and an aggregate of $100,000 in cash payments over 4 years for total consideration and subject to a minimum work commitment in the first year. Further to that, this agreement is also subject to a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty to the owner of the claims and 1% Net Smelter repurchase for cash consideration at the option of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 13, 2019 and December 5, 2019.

________________________________________

TELO GENOMICS CORP. ("TELO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,548,850 shares and 6,878,850 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt of $1,054,885.

Number of Creditors:

11 Creditors

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

 

Creditor

Insider=Y/

Progroup=P

Amount

Owing

Deemed Price

per Share

 

# of Shares

Hugh Rogers

Y

$72,451

$0.10

724,510

Sabine Mai

Y

$45,000

$0.10

450,000

Ryan Cheung

Y

$45,000

$0.10

450,000

Sherif Louis

Y

$45,000

$0.10

450,000

 

Warrants:

6,628,850 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,628,850 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a two period





Warrants:

250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a one year period

 

________________________________________

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 16, 2019:

Number of Shares:

4,687,132 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.15 per share



Warrants:

4,687,132 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,687,132 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.175 for a three year period from the date of issuance



Number of Placees:

13 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Dr. George Adams

Y

1,690,466

Dr. Alan Rabinowitz Inc. (Dr. Alan Rabinowitz)

Y

110,000

Joldon Investments Ltd. (Don Segal)

Y

110,000

David G. Willis

Y

146,000

Danny Dalla-Longa

Y

110,000

Ellen Briant

Y

66,666

 

Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $480 in cash payments and 3,200 Finder's Warrants

 

Each Finder Warrant is exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.175 each for a period of 36 months after the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 2, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 550,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $110,000:

Number of Creditors:

4 Creditors

                                               

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name

Non Arm's Length Party = NP /
ProGroup = P

# of shares

Trivamen Capital Inc. (Jeffrey Dean and Kent Farrell)

NP

175,000

Brian Ramjattan

NP

12,500

THLA Services Ltd. (Michael Anaka)

NP

300,000

Aconi Financial Corp Ltd. (Glenn Jessome)

NP

62,500

 

For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 24, 2019 and December 3, 2019.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

WESTERN TROY CAP RES INC. ("WRY.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  December 5, 2019
NEX Company

Effective at 6.27 a.m. PST, December 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

