30.11.2019 01:06:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Nov. 29, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BRACHIUM CAPITAL CORP. ("BRAC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated September 25, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions effective September 27, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta and Saskatchewan (the 'Instrument').
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on December 3, 2019. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the opening Tuesday, December 3, 2019, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
7,932,500
common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering
Escrowed Shares:
2,800,000
common shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
BRAC.P
CUSIP Number:
10377L 10 7
Agent:
PI Financial Corp.
Agent's Warrants:
400,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 24 months.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 25, 2019.
Company Contact:
Benjamin Iscoe
Company Address:
20th Floor, 250 Howe Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3R8
Company Phone Number:
(416) 863-4384
Company Email Address:
benjamin.iscoe@dentons.com
________________________________________
SHINE BOX CAPITAL CORP. ("RENT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Resume Trading
Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated November 27, 2019, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated November 19, 2019.
________________________________________
SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated November 8, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Tuesday, December 3, 2019, the shares of Sky Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'junior natural resource - mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
11,796,730
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
SKYG
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
83085J 20 1
(new)
________________________________________
TURMALINA METALS CORP. ("TBX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
Turmalina Metals Corp. (the "Company") has raised $7,000,000 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of 14,000,000 subscription receipts at an issue price of $0.50 per subscription receipt. Each subscription receipt has converted into a common share of the Company.
New Listing-Shares
Effective at the opening Tuesday, December 3, 2019, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
Unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
48,950,000
common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
10,980,000
common shares subject to Escrow
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
TBX
CUSIP Number:
90022K 10 0
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 21, 2019 available on SEDAR.
Company Contact:
Jonathan Richards
Company Address:
488-1090 West Georgia St
Vancouver, British Columbia
V6E 3V7
Company Phone Number:
(604)802-4447
Company Email Address:
jrichards@redfernconsulting.ca
________________________________________
VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on November 27, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) twenty old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on December 3, 2019, the common shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Software Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
10,852,610
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
VQS
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
91825V 40 0
(new)
________________________________________
19/11/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BARRIAN MINING CORP. ("BARI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.58 a.m. PST, November 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("BEE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 21, 2019:
Number of Securities
3,047,647 Subscription Receipts
Purchase Price:
$0.35 Per Subscription Receipt
Terms of the Securities:
Each Special Warrant represents the right of the holder to receive, without payment of any additional consideration or need for further action, subject to customary anti-dilution provisions, one unit ("Unit") four months and one day after closing. Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Share") and one transferable common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise, to purchase one additional Share for a period of 18 months following the closing, at an exercise price of CAD$0.45 per Share.
Warrants:
3,047,647 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,047,647 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.45
Warrant Term to Expiry:
18 Months
Number of Placees:
26 Placees
Finder's Fee:
First Republic Capital
$7,938.00 cash; 22,680 warrants; Same accelerated exercise provisions as placee warrants
Hampton Securities Ltd
$9,555.00 cash; 27,300 warrants; Same accelerated exercise provisions as placee warrants
Mackie Research Capital Corp.
$38,000.12 cash; 108,572 warrants; Same accelerated exercise provisions as placee warrants
PI Financial Corp.
$560.00 cash; 1,600 warrants; Same accelerated exercise provisions as placee warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$1,751.75 cash; 5,005 warrants; Same accelerated exercise provisions as placee warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.45
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
18 months
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("GBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 07, 2019:
Number of FT Shares:
2,000,000 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$8.35 per flow through share
Number of Placees:
25 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
P
44,622
Agent's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$453,405.00 cash
Cormark Securities Inc./Valeurs Mobilieres Cormark Inc.
$453,405.00 cash
PI Financial Corp.
$95,190.00 cash
________________________________________
HANNAN METALS LTD. ("HAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 12, 2019:
Number of Shares:
4,753,847 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.065 per share
Number of Placees:
14 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
David Henstridge
Y
192,308
Michael Hudson
Y
192,308
Nick DeMare
Y
192,308
Georgina Carnegie
Y
76,923
________________________________________
INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 14, 2019 and November 15, 2019:
Number of Shares:
5,760,236 shares
Purchase Price:
$1.15 per share
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Finder's Fee:
A cash commission of $198,728 was payable to Raymond James Ltd.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8.30 a.m. PST, November 29, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NORAM VENTURES INC. ("NRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 18, 2019:
Number of Shares:
2,200,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.055 per share
Warrants:
2,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,200,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.07
Warrant Term to Expiry:
5 Years
Number of Placees:
12 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]
P
400,000
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp.
$7,260.00 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 670,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $167,500.
Number of Creditors:
71 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Progroup=P
Amount Owing
Deemed Price per Share
# of Shares
Lloyd Bardswich
Y
$25
$0.25
100
Davisa Consulting Corp.
Y
$37.50
$0.25
150
David Farrell
Y
$37.50
$0.25
150
James McDonald
Y
$25
$0.25
100
Christopher Park
Y
$25
$0.25
100
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[1 Creditor]
P
$25
$0.25
100
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
PETRODORADO ENERGY LTD. ("PDQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019
TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Exchange Agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 31, 2019 between Petrodorado Energy Ltd. (the "Company") and ROK Resources Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor by issuing an aggregate of 20 million common shares of the Company. The Vendor will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated November 15, 2019.
________________________________________
QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("CJC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.24 a.m. PST, November 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("CJC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8.00 a.m. PST, November 29, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SHINE BOX CAPITAL CORP. ("RENT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, November 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOCIETE D'EXPLORATION MINIERE VIOR INC. ("VIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Number of Warrants:
2,750,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 20, 2019
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 20, 2020
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.15
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 5,500,000 common shares and 2,750,000 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on March 28, 2018.
SOCIETE D'EXPLORATION MINIERE VIOR INC. («VIO»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 novembre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :
Nombre de bons :
2 750 000
Date d'échéance initiale des bons :
Le 20 décembre 2019
Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons :
Le 20 décembre 2020
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,15 $
Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 5 500 000 actions ordinaires et 2 750 000 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 28 mars 2018.
________________________________________________
WEEDMD INC. ("WMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 11.00 a.m. PST, November 29, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("WELL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated November 27, 2018 TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an a Share Purchase Agreement dated November 14, 2018 as amended January 1, 2019 between WELL Health Technologies Corp. (the "Company"), Michael Thompson, Patrick Morphy, Mark Orsmond and Mercantile Consulting Limited whereby the Company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of NERD EMR Services Ltd. and Butterfly Medical Ltd. Aggregate consideration was $2,550,000 payable in cash and shares allocated as follows: (i) $1,912,500 cash, with $637,500 being paid quarterly over a period of three years; and (ii) 1,275,000 common shares.
________________________________________
